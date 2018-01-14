Meghan Markle will eventually get a female protection officer, just like Kate

A few years ago, one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal protection officers (RPOs) got some attention. It wasn’t bad attention – the RPO didn’t do anything wrong. The attention was basically “it’s interesting that Kate has one very loyal female RPO.” The female RPO is named Emma Probert, and she was assigned to Kate as soon as William and Kate got engaged. The story was that Prince Charles recommended that Kate get at least one female bodyguard, because Charles remembered all too well that Diana formed several close attachments to a few male RPOs back in the early years of their marriage. Basically, Charles wanted to ensure that his daughter-in-law didn’t screw around with “the help.” Plus, I think it probably looks better for female royals to have a few women RPOs on their security teams. Anyway, Meghan Markle will be getting the same treatment – allegedly, the Protection Squad is looking for a highly skilled female bodyguard to attach to Meghan’s permanent security team.
Royal officials are seeking a highly-skilled female bodyguard to shadow Meghan Markle. The recruit would join a team employed to protect Prince Harry and his fiancée. Harry, 33, is thought to be among royals who would prefer Meghan, 36, to have a female guard — like her future sister-in-law Kate.
A source revealed: “Those in charge of security are hunting for an appropriate person.”
The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, was assigned a female police bodyguard, Sergeant Emma Probert, after she became engaged to Prince William in 2010. Emma, 45 — a member of Scotland Yard’s Protection Squad — is trained in martial arts. She carries a 9mm Glock pistol and a Taser stun gun at all times. The arrangement was said to have been suggested by Prince Charles. It is thought Meghan’s bodyguard will start work with Sgt Probert.
The source continued: “Kate has grown very close to Emma over the years. They hit it off from the start and have gone on to build up a great relationship. So it is expected that a new female bodyguard would learn the necessary ropes with Emma first. It would be a trial period to make sure she is the right woman for the job. And if so, she would then be transferred to Meghan and Harry’s team. The difficulty the team face is there are far fewer female bodyguards available with the necessary skill-set than male bodyguards. But they are confident they can find someone to fit the bill.”
It seems like a problem that they the Protection Squad would have to actively recruit someone new just fulfill the simple requirement of “being a woman.” I guess it’s not shocking that the Protection Squad would be a total sausage party, but surely Emma Probert isn’t the ONLY woman the squad has ever found who can act as a bodyguard? Why isn’t THAT the story? As for Meghan getting a female RPO eventually – do you think Harry is just doing this so Meghan will have a woman around her at all times, someone she can trust? Or does Harry remember his mother’s close relationships with various bodyguards too?
Love Megan but can we talk about the H&M thing? I’m actually shocked they did that!
H&M is sorry if you were offended :/
In this day and age they knew. I honestly feel like these brands are doing it on purpose at this point.
What’s the H&M thing?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/01/08/h-m-apologizes-ad-showing-black-child-model-wearing-monkey-hoodie/1012309001/
Islalund what has that got to do with Harry and Meghan and H&M.
My bad Linda. I shouldnt post before I’ve had my coffee. I thought you were referrring to the H&M scandal. Obviously not….lol
That’s terrible. What were they thinking? It is not a US company so maybe they didn’t realize the implications in the US
Can you guys not threadjack please?
Well could either Kate or Meghan have requested a female officer? Maybe they too didn’t want a giant sausage party of RPOs.
It’s entirely likely Meghan would prefer a woman as well. I know I would. I don’t know the amount of access an RPO has to their client, but, assuming they have a great degree of access — if not actually intimate — a same sex RPO would be far more comfortable for someone who hasn’t grown up with servants and bodyguards.
The biggest advantage of a female bodyguard right now is that they are rare and dont stick out. The best protection is not to be seen. Two women walking down the street attracted less attention than one woman flanked by to tall guys with sunglasses. This obvisously doesnt apply here as her name and picture are in the press.
QueenB, this. It will look more like she is with a friend, easier to blend in, than a creating a more interruptive scene for those in her proximity. Less for the tabs to play with, too.
RPOs are not picked by size nor do they attend their charge whilst in sunglasses. You wouldn’t automatically assume they are RPOs because they are trained to blend in and look ordinary.
In the above pictures it’s easy to pick him out because he looks like what he is, but would you assume the following were RPOs or random strangers who happened to be caught in the pap’s frame?
https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article11603359.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/PAY-princeharry_28112017_04JPG.jpg
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-ZE55KOrM6y0/Tss5I0_Y_mI/AAAAAAAAH7w/Wp9nk08B4II/s1600/Kate+Middleton+Shopping+Zara+on+Kings+Road.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/8d/78/52/8d78528afce168539efb57eb1f2b6021–duchess-kate-duchess-of-cambridge.jpg
Yeah, and if Meghan wants to go to the gym or the spa or even pop to the loo, it’s much more comfortable for everyone not to have a big hulking guy following her.
Yeah, I think I would be more comfortable having a female bodyguard around.
IKR? Seems pretty straightforward why a woman would want a female guard. There’s really no comparison to Diana here, though. Meghan’s not a young inexperienced girl in a loveless marriage whose only access to men is her guards.
The protect these women from themselves argument would only work if the entire detail was same gender. If Kate or Meghan were trying on clothes in a shop I think the other lady patrons would appreciate not having a male RPO parked in the fitting room.
Exactly. Or in a salon, or yoga class, doctor visit, etc.
Men do go to the Doctors, with their wives and girlfriends.
If it’s true that Prince Charles recommended a female bodyguard because of possible cheating he’s disgusting. We women are capable of holding our legs together.
The aunt of one of my friends runs the family jewelry company. She has 2 female and 4 male bodyguards. They “rotate”. Always 1female+2male team. Both women are middle aged and bad ass. One female bodyguard follows her everywhere (toilet etc.). They don’t draw big attention when they are shopping “together”. The male bodyguards are to be seen. The female ones look like friends on purpose.
Ollie sorry for my ignorance why does she require such protection?
I was told she travels a lot to deal with big stones…
According to my friend all legal and honest (i don’t know how honest the diamond business can be but let’s believe it).
It takes big stones to work in that industry.
Ollie
So much this.
I don’t really know about cheating. I don’t see why either Kate or Meghan would cheat, especially with RPOs. For all we know both women have loving relationships with their respective partners.
Diana said she’d cheated with several men but what she said in the “informal” interviews with the speaking coach was that she loved the RPO who was later transferred and eventually died in an accident. According to her, their relationship had been platonic but she would have run away with him.
Anyway, Charles and Diana had a different relationship than these two couples have.
Plus, as I said above, Diana was young and inexperienced. Makes sense that she crush on a guard in a school-girl way when her husband neglected her. Hardly a parallel to Meghan.
