Meghan Markle will eventually get a female protection officer, just like Kate

A few years ago, one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal protection officers (RPOs) got some attention. It wasn’t bad attention – the RPO didn’t do anything wrong. The attention was basically “it’s interesting that Kate has one very loyal female RPO.” The female RPO is named Emma Probert, and she was assigned to Kate as soon as William and Kate got engaged. The story was that Prince Charles recommended that Kate get at least one female bodyguard, because Charles remembered all too well that Diana formed several close attachments to a few male RPOs back in the early years of their marriage. Basically, Charles wanted to ensure that his daughter-in-law didn’t screw around with “the help.” Plus, I think it probably looks better for female royals to have a few women RPOs on their security teams. Anyway, Meghan Markle will be getting the same treatment – allegedly, the Protection Squad is looking for a highly skilled female bodyguard to attach to Meghan’s permanent security team.

Royal officials are seeking a highly-skilled female bodyguard to shadow Meghan Markle. The recruit would join a team employed to protect Prince Harry and his fiancée. Harry, 33, is thought to be among royals who would prefer Meghan, 36, to have a female guard — like her future sister-in-law Kate. A source revealed: “Those in charge of security are hunting for an appropriate person.” The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, was assigned a female police bodyguard, Sergeant Emma Probert, after she became engaged to Prince William in 2010. Emma, 45 — a member of Scotland Yard’s Protection Squad — is trained in martial arts. She carries a 9mm Glock pistol and a Taser stun gun at all times. The arrangement was said to have been suggested by Prince Charles. It is thought Meghan’s bodyguard will start work with Sgt Probert. The source continued: “Kate has grown very close to Emma over the years. They hit it off from the start and have gone on to build up a great relationship. So it is expected that a new female bodyguard would learn the necessary ropes with Emma first. It would be a trial period to make sure she is the right woman for the job. And if so, she would then be transferred to Meghan and Harry’s team. The difficulty the team face is there are far fewer female bodyguards available with the necessary skill-set than male bodyguards. But they are confident they can find someone to fit the bill.”

It seems like a problem that they the Protection Squad would have to actively recruit someone new just fulfill the simple requirement of “being a woman.” I guess it’s not shocking that the Protection Squad would be a total sausage party, but surely Emma Probert isn’t the ONLY woman the squad has ever found who can act as a bodyguard? Why isn’t THAT the story? As for Meghan getting a female RPO eventually – do you think Harry is just doing this so Meghan will have a woman around her at all times, someone she can trust? Or does Harry remember his mother’s close relationships with various bodyguards too?