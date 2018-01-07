2018 Golden Globes Open Post: Hosted by Nicole Kidman’s pop of color

Here is our annual Open Post for tonight’s Golden Globes. Our Open Post hostess is Nicole Kidman, and these are some photos of Kidman at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards on Friday night. The AACTA Awards recognize the Australian talents working in Hollywood, or the Aussie films which are perhaps being recognized during the awards season. This year – as in many past years – Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman were honored, because they’re two of Australia’s biggest exports. Nicole will likely be honored again tonight at the Golden Globes for her work on Big Little Lies. BLL is nominated for six Golden Globes tonight, and many Globes-prognosticators believe that BLL will sweep! Also: Nicole is wearing a very Little-House-on-the-Prairie-looking Carolina Herrera gown in these photos. Remember: women are saving all of their colorful looks for every other event besides the Globes.
Anyway, this year’s Globes will either be an utter catastrophe or they will be super-newsworthy, and nothing in-between. Most women and men will be participating in the #GlobesBlackout, which just means that we’ll be seeing a funeralial parade of black gowns and black suits on the red carpet, and we’ll probably hear a lot of very serious red carpet interviews too (as opposed to “what are you wearing?” and “tell me about the jewelry!”). It should be noted that there is also a backlash to the Globes Blackout, and it wouldn’t surprise me if there were some women who decided to wear color after all. We’ll see.
Seth Meyers is hosting the Golden Globes this year, and I have faith that he’ll set the right kind of tone for what could easily be a very depressing and not-fun evening. Seth has already told media outlets – in pre-Globes coverage – that he doesn’t plan on doing any Trump-specific jokes or getting too political. Except Seth said that before Trump claimed to be a “stable genius,” so I don’t see how Seth can really avoid ALL Trump jokes. Also: I’m looking forward to seeing Oprah, she’s getting the Cecil B. DeMille award and I’m very interested in hearing her speech. Last year, Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. DeMille speech to criticize Trump and he lost his f–king mind about it. Oprah should do the same – poke at the Stable Genius. The Stable Genius might not live-tweet the Golden Globes, but I bet he tweets about them tomorrow morning.
We’ll have full fashion/awards coverage tomorrow, starting bright and early! CB and I will be tweeting throughout the red carpet and the awards show – you can follow CB here @celebitchy and you can follow me here @KaiseratCB.
I just turned on E! to see the first arrivals, and who is on but Catherine Zeta Jones, hamming it up in a totally sheer black lace dress with granny panties under. While her earrings are to DIE for (lonnnnng emerald and diamonds), I so wish this sheer/panty look would just go away finally! While she has an amazing body, and can wear anything, I think she could’ve done a lot better.
ETA: I just saw two women not wearing black. ONLY two so far. All the rest are in black; most don’t seem to be wearing the pin.
Good for Catherine Zeta!
I just saw Catherine Zeta-Jones and lost it. I swore my eyes were going bad. She looks like LeAnn Rimes with black hair!!! No freaking joke. Please tell me I am not the only one who thinks so.
seth is my fave! looking forward to checking out the monologue tomorrow
I LOVE watching him every night 😊. He’s getting interviewed now, with his wife. They look great. He seems very relaxed and confident about the jokes- can’t wait to hear him!
Nicole’s hair extensions are TERRIBLE! As rich as she is, that’s the best she could do?? They’re crayon yellow! Someone should be fired.
Check out Allison Janey. She looks AMAZING!
Debra Messing’s makeup is SCARY!
Wow the carpet is so black – you can barely see peoples’ dresses. I like Alexis Bledels.
Bravo Debra! Shading E! on E!
Kidman’s clothes usually look like a child’s wardrobe made for adult sizes. Not awful. Just usually what a 5 year old girl would wear to Easter Sunday Mass.
Comfy looking. I’ll give her that.
And Alison Williams looks awesome! But! The makeup makes her face look very thin. She looks very thin. Styling incredible.
Justin Timberlake just arrived. Wonder if anyone will have the balls to ask HIM about working with/about Woody Allen.
He posted a video on Twitter from the car on their way to the Globes and it’s literally him in the front seat recording himself and Jessica Biel (sitting behind him) singing along to his new song.
So much for the night being about Jessica! You’d think he was the one nominated judging by the video.
He is SUCH. A. DOUCHE!! I truly can’t stand the sight of him.
I know.
And OF COURSE he interrupted her while she was talking about everything she did behind the scenes as a producer to develop the show. He just HAD to interject his dumb joke. The attention had been on her for 15 solid seconds and that is apparently his limit.
Alison Brie is wearing a gorgeous diamond “bib” with her gown. Beautiful 😊
Theres nothing quite like these people who knew about many of these sexual predators and rapists for decades showing up in their black outfits tonight saying “Look at me, I’m helping!”. The worst part is that people are actually patting them on the back for it as if putting on a black dress or tux is so much work. How about you donate money to causes that actually help the victims instead of pretending to care because it just became fashionable.
Not just $$, because unless THEY effect CHANGE (ie: calling out predators/rapists/pimps (agents etc. who are sending clients to these monsters), nothing is going to happen.
