Amber Heard in Georges Hobeika at the Art of Elysium gala: stunning or meh?

The 11th Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie

Here are some photos from the annual Art of Elysium gala, held every year during Golden Globes weekend. The gala used to be one of the few major red carpets the night before the Globes, but now there are so many events on Saturday, the annual gala keeps getting lighter and lighter with big-name celebrities. The biggest get – arguably – for this year’s gala was Amber Heard. Amber flew solo for the gala, even though she probably just returned to LA after vacationing with on-again boyfriend Elon Musk in Chile for New Year’s. Amber wore a Georges Hobeika gown to the Art of Elysium gala – I find this meh. I would have loved to see her in a brighter color.

The 11th Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie

Rooney Mara wore Givenchy Spring 2018. I dislike this, and Rooney doesn’t seem too pleased with it either, but then again, she never seems pleased with anything. Wouldn’t this be so much better without the “nude” cutouts? Like, imagine that was just black lace. It would have been a better look.

The 11th Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie

Rooney’s boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix attended the event too, but he walked the carpet with his sisters, Rain and Summer Phoenix. Also: he wore jeans to the gala. *eyeroll*

The 11th Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie

Shailene Woodley wore an Elie Saab Fall 2017 cocktail dress which… it’s different, for her. I’m shocked by the fact that she doesn’t look like she wandered onto the red carpet from her woodland habitat. I hate the sleeves here.

The 11th Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, and she covered her bump with feathers, beads and sparkles in this Pamella Roland gown. She has showgirl-style, but it kind of suits her.

The 11th Annual Art of Elysium Black Tie

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

55 Responses to “Amber Heard in Georges Hobeika at the Art of Elysium gala: stunning or meh?”

  1. unmade_bed says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Too pretty…I’m going back to bed :/

    Reply
  2. A Croatian says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Amber looks amazing. I love the colour of the dress and the way she wears it.

    Reply
    • nemera34 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 11:42 am

      she has killer body. She looks amazing.

      Reply
      • U.S and them says:
        January 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        Yes some people are genetically blessed with looking like society’s idealized version of beauty. Thankfully I’ve realized that no amount of exercise and dieting is going to make me six feet tall and conventionally attractive. So the pressure’s off.

    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      January 7, 2018 at 11:46 am

      Yes, I love it. Amber looks gorgeous.

      But Mara — is she never anything but miserable?

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      January 7, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      What body? She’s slender but I don’t detect lovely, defined arms, long, toned legs, an enviable waistline, luscious curves or anything else that individually or collectively constitutes a killer body. She is beautiful but this makeup is horrid. The heavy liner that seems to stop halfway across her waterline drags her eyes down and makes her look drugged/sleepy/bored. Her makeup artist must have been upset that day.

      Mara’s dress is at least interesting. I liked it for her until the hemlike. Ick. And I’m in the minority but see no problem with her not beaming all the time. Why is that expected? Besides, Amber looks just as dour.

      Reply
      • pOOP says:
        January 7, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        Killer body is a matter of opinion. You can have a killer body without appealing to your standards of being toned. Thank you.

      • Enough Already says:
        January 7, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        poop
        You’re correct but I’d still be curious as to what someone, anyone sees that would put her in the killer body category. Because it’s an opinion no one can be wrong but I genuinely don’t see anything besides slender. If that’s all it takes I admit defeat.

      • Anna says:
        January 7, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        Thank you, @poop. I think she has a spectacular body. Her silhouette is perfectly designed. There are women with nice enough bodies who are working out and can bring that body to its best possible shape given what they work with. I bow to them. But this woman – which I am not a fan of – has been blessed with the genetic jackpot. And, yes, she could look even better but she is no doubt blessed in the department as anyone with eyes could see.

      • bankonit says:
        January 7, 2018 at 2:47 pm

        @Enough Already

        methinks thou doth protest amber too much, and greenly, m’lady

        Amber’s figure is The Dream. Gorgeous body (and a nice face too). I am bi, leaning towards men, but ohmahgawd Amber if it doesn’t work out with Elon…call me girl. Not surprised men & women desire her…

      • minx says:
        January 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        I love Amber’s figure, its beautiful and slender. She holds herself well, shoulders back. She has nice breasts that are in proportion, not jacked up bolt ons.

      • Enough Already says:
        January 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        Bankonit
        Protest too much? With one comment? And lol at the jealousy dig. It’s possible to critique another woman without being jealous of her. There is a sum total of zero about Amber that inspires jealousy in me. I think she is strikingly beautiful and manages to elevate the blue-eyed blonde trope considerably. But I draw a hard line at killer body. I just see slender. Opinions don’t have to be threatening.

      • Enough Already says:
        January 7, 2018 at 3:54 pm

        Minx
        Good points.

        Anna
        She is beautiful, I just don’t see the #goals. It’s subjective, of course, just giving my unpopular opinion. Now Blake Lively, Kate Hudson and Sanaa Lathan are more my ideals, as far as their physique.

  3. monette says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Love Amber’s dress, her figure is to die for. I also love Shailene’s dress, but I hate everybody’s make-up and especially the lipstick shades. It’s like the face and hair don’t go with the dress.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I think everyone looks lovely although I don’t like the fabric V in the crotch area of Amber’s gown. Chrissy looks amazingly beautiful to me, I love that hairstyle on her.

    Reply
  5. IMHO says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Amber looks stunning.
    Rooney is well in her style
    And there isn’t much a pregnant woman could do so I guess Chrissy is also fine

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Amber… wow. That dress flows off of her like water. The makeup is a bit heavy handed but she is stunning.

    Rooney Mara should stop going out in public if it’s this painful for her 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  7. Jussie says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Amber’s dress is nice, but it’s also the kind of standard bedazzled bombshell gown we’ll see two dozen times this month, so a bit boring. Her make-up is just terrible though, so heavy and poorly blended. In profile shots her blush and bronzer is just a stark stripe down her cheekbones. Not sure how anyone could go so wrong on such a naturally pretty woman.

    Art of Elysium might want to seriously think about finding another date for this annual event. It used to work for them but the turnout gets significantly worse every year and they’re getting less and less coverage. They just can’t compete with the other galas now happening this weekend.

    Reply
  8. Samantha says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Amber is gorgeous but her face is too white with the makeup.
    Summer looks lovely.

    Reply
  9. Lilith says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Amber looks gorgeous.

    I predict she and Brad Pitt will end up together. He seems to like edgy, beautiful Gemini women.

    Reply
  10. Other Renee says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I think they all look lovely. I don’t know anything about this gala though. The name is pretty. I suppose I could google it.

    Reply
  11. Deana says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Sometimes I watch his YouTube videos that show the gorgeous work that goes into the beading and embroidery on his dresses. A little bit of beauty in an ugly world.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Amber looks great. Those kind of gowns are probably really spectacular in person. But I’m not fond of her makeup or hair.

    Shailene looks fantastic. I didn’t recognize her.

    Honestly, I love that blue gown Rain Phoenix wore. Put it on someone taller, with much better posture, like Cameron Diaz, and it would have been killer. It’s a great winter gown. I love how it ties in the front from the hip area.

    I love Rooney’s gown. It’s unique. Her hair is too severe. And she’s dour as usual. I still have a fondness for her after her great acting in Carol, showing a soft, vulnerable side.

    Reply
  13. IMO says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I loved amber’s look, maybe the makeup was not the best, but she looked great anyway.
    ( actually this is the 10 year in a roll that she attends this event)
    Shailene looked weird, I just don’t get her style , but it wasn’t her worst look.
    Rooney Mara looked like she was in pain.
    Nikki reed was there too but didn’t find any picture of her

    Reply
  14. tracking says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Heard’s dress is spectacular and she looks spectacular in it. She lacks much in the way of acting talent, but she is certainly drop-dead gorgeous.

    Reply
    • LadyT says:
      January 7, 2018 at 10:15 am

      I’m with you. Don’t like much of anything about her, including her acting, but she is positively stunning in this dress. Too much make-up though.
      Don’t like much of anything about Joaquin Phoenix either but I think he’s a superb actor and rarely miss his movies.

      Reply
  15. Alexandria says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Amber and Chrissy rocked their looks. However I felt uncomfortable looking at Amber’s shoulders / collarbone 😐

    Reply
  16. manta says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Amber Heard is the biggest get?
    I understand that Phoenix and Rooney Mara aren’t darlings of many on this site but surely 2 Academy awards nominees, both winners of acting prizes in Cannes constitue a bigger get than a C list actress, however beautiful.
    But that’s the person interested in movies in me that speaks.

    Reply
  17. Rosey says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:15 am

    The dress looks gorgeous on Amber. The cut and color really suit her.

    Reply
  18. JA says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Very pretty dress but only someone with 0% body fat and no chest to speak of could get away with it without looking vulgar. Nothing burgers the rest of the outfits…

    Reply
  19. lucy2 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I love Amber’s dress. But then again I’m a sucker for silvery and sparkly.

    Reply
  20. Naptime says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I think Amber looks really strange here. Totally washed out, and the makeup is terrible. The hair looks like an afterthought. She looks incredibly thin yet boxy, even thick through the middle. Can’t believe people think she’s stunning. I guess blonde and skinny is enough for some people…

    Reply
  21. Rachel in August says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Stunning. Being gorgeous helps greatly.

    Reply
  22. Neverwintersand says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Amber’s dress is missing a belt: imagin it with a thin, leather dark bronze belt with long tassels down to the knee.

    Reply
  23. The dormouse says:
    January 7, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I read years ago that people are often drawn to those who look like them, but I hadn’t noticed before these pictures that there’s some resemblance between Amber and Elon!

    Reply
  24. Severin88 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Everyone looks lovely. Amber is a stunner.

    Reply
  25. Peanut Gallery says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Regardless of my opinions on Amber, her makeup is ALWAYS on point. I mean, damn. Whoever does her makeup really knows how to make her face look stunning.

    Reply
  26. Peanut Gallery says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    I think it’s disrespectful and classless of Joaquin to show up in jeans. That’s not a statement, that’s just rude. If he hates it so much that he can’t be bothered to dress up, why show up at all? Because no matter what he pretends, he’s a multi millionaire actors who still attends the big gala events. Total hypocrisy. These two (Rooney and Joaquin) hate Hollywood so much yet they STILL GO to galas… umm…. sure sure, you two. Sure sure. The hipster posing like petulant teenagers from two people in their 30s and 40s has got to stop.

    Reply
  27. Redgrl says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Of them all I dislike Amber’s the least. But she does rock whatever she wears with attitude which is great. Don’t like any of the others – and can’t stand Rooney Mara. Love the commercial about Shailene Woodley wandering in from her woodland habitat – ha!

    Reply
  28. WTF says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Is it her terrible makeup or is one of her eyes noticeably larger than the other? Now I can’t see anything else arghhgg

    Reply

