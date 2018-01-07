Amber Heard in Georges Hobeika at the Art of Elysium gala: stunning or meh?

Here are some photos from the annual Art of Elysium gala, held every year during Golden Globes weekend. The gala used to be one of the few major red carpets the night before the Globes, but now there are so many events on Saturday, the annual gala keeps getting lighter and lighter with big-name celebrities. The biggest get – arguably – for this year’s gala was Amber Heard. Amber flew solo for the gala, even though she probably just returned to LA after vacationing with on-again boyfriend Elon Musk in Chile for New Year’s. Amber wore a Georges Hobeika gown to the Art of Elysium gala – I find this meh. I would have loved to see her in a brighter color.

Rooney Mara wore Givenchy Spring 2018. I dislike this, and Rooney doesn’t seem too pleased with it either, but then again, she never seems pleased with anything. Wouldn’t this be so much better without the “nude” cutouts? Like, imagine that was just black lace. It would have been a better look.

Rooney’s boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix attended the event too, but he walked the carpet with his sisters, Rain and Summer Phoenix. Also: he wore jeans to the gala. *eyeroll*

Shailene Woodley wore an Elie Saab Fall 2017 cocktail dress which… it’s different, for her. I’m shocked by the fact that she doesn’t look like she wandered onto the red carpet from her woodland habitat. I hate the sleeves here.

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, and she covered her bump with feathers, beads and sparkles in this Pamella Roland gown. She has showgirl-style, but it kind of suits her.