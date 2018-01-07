Amber Heard in Georges Hobeika at the Art of Elysium gala: stunning or meh?

Here are some photos from the annual Art of Elysium gala, held every year during Golden Globes weekend. The gala used to be one of the few major red carpets the night before the Globes, but now there are so many events on Saturday, the annual gala keeps getting lighter and lighter with big-name celebrities. The biggest get – arguably – for this year’s gala was Amber Heard. Amber flew solo for the gala, even though she probably just returned to LA after vacationing with on-again boyfriend Elon Musk in Chile for New Year’s. Amber wore a Georges Hobeika gown to the Art of Elysium gala – I find this meh. I would have loved to see her in a brighter color.
Rooney Mara wore Givenchy Spring 2018. I dislike this, and Rooney doesn’t seem too pleased with it either, but then again, she never seems pleased with anything. Wouldn’t this be so much better without the “nude” cutouts? Like, imagine that was just black lace. It would have been a better look.
Rooney’s boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix attended the event too, but he walked the carpet with his sisters, Rain and Summer Phoenix. Also: he wore jeans to the gala. *eyeroll*
Shailene Woodley wore an Elie Saab Fall 2017 cocktail dress which… it’s different, for her. I’m shocked by the fact that she doesn’t look like she wandered onto the red carpet from her woodland habitat. I hate the sleeves here.
Chrissy Teigen is pregnant, and she covered her bump with feathers, beads and sparkles in this Pamella Roland gown. She has showgirl-style, but it kind of suits her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Too pretty…I’m going back to bed :/
Amber looks amazing. I love the colour of the dress and the way she wears it.
she has killer body. She looks amazing.
Yes some people are genetically blessed with looking like society’s idealized version of beauty. Thankfully I’ve realized that no amount of exercise and dieting is going to make me six feet tall and conventionally attractive. So the pressure’s off.
Yes, I love it. Amber looks gorgeous.
But Mara — is she never anything but miserable?
What body? She’s slender but I don’t detect lovely, defined arms, long, toned legs, an enviable waistline, luscious curves or anything else that individually or collectively constitutes a killer body. She is beautiful but this makeup is horrid. The heavy liner that seems to stop halfway across her waterline drags her eyes down and makes her look drugged/sleepy/bored. Her makeup artist must have been upset that day.
Mara’s dress is at least interesting. I liked it for her until the hemlike. Ick. And I’m in the minority but see no problem with her not beaming all the time. Why is that expected? Besides, Amber looks just as dour.
Killer body is a matter of opinion. You can have a killer body without appealing to your standards of being toned. Thank you.
poop
You’re correct but I’d still be curious as to what someone, anyone sees that would put her in the killer body category. Because it’s an opinion no one can be wrong but I genuinely don’t see anything besides slender. If that’s all it takes I admit defeat.
Thank you, @poop. I think she has a spectacular body. Her silhouette is perfectly designed. There are women with nice enough bodies who are working out and can bring that body to its best possible shape given what they work with. I bow to them. But this woman – which I am not a fan of – has been blessed with the genetic jackpot. And, yes, she could look even better but she is no doubt blessed in the department as anyone with eyes could see.
@Enough Already
methinks thou doth protest amber too much, and greenly, m’lady
Amber’s figure is The Dream. Gorgeous body (and a nice face too). I am bi, leaning towards men, but ohmahgawd Amber if it doesn’t work out with Elon…call me girl. Not surprised men & women desire her…
I love Amber’s figure, its beautiful and slender. She holds herself well, shoulders back. She has nice breasts that are in proportion, not jacked up bolt ons.
Bankonit
Protest too much? With one comment? And lol at the jealousy dig. It’s possible to critique another woman without being jealous of her. There is a sum total of zero about Amber that inspires jealousy in me. I think she is strikingly beautiful and manages to elevate the blue-eyed blonde trope considerably. But I draw a hard line at killer body. I just see slender. Opinions don’t have to be threatening.
Minx
Good points.
Anna
She is beautiful, I just don’t see the #goals. It’s subjective, of course, just giving my unpopular opinion. Now Blake Lively, Kate Hudson and Sanaa Lathan are more my ideals, as far as their physique.
Love Amber’s dress, her figure is to die for. I also love Shailene’s dress, but I hate everybody’s make-up and especially the lipstick shades. It’s like the face and hair don’t go with the dress.
I think everyone looks lovely although I don’t like the fabric V in the crotch area of Amber’s gown. Chrissy looks amazingly beautiful to me, I love that hairstyle on her.
Yes, I came to say the same about her hairstyle. Perfection.
Amber looks stunning.
Rooney is well in her style
And there isn’t much a pregnant woman could do so I guess Chrissy is also fine
There’s loads a pregnant woman can do for this. Chrissy has crazy amounts of styling she can go to. Loads of stunning and flattering gowns. She chose this not because it was her only or best option. And she chose to go.
Amber… wow. That dress flows off of her like water. The makeup is a bit heavy handed but she is stunning.
Rooney Mara should stop going out in public if it’s this painful for her 🤷🏻♀️
Yes, I’m not big fan of the nude color but Amber looks lovely. She holds herself well. Rooney Mara….god knows I’m not one who thinks women have to please everyone and be smiling Barbie dolls, because I can be a surly bitch. But Rooney always, always looks unpleasant.
Her makeup always looks heavy and dramatic. Rarely is there a subtle or nude approach imo.
The gown is lovely. Not a lot can pull it off.
Amber’s dress is nice, but it’s also the kind of standard bedazzled bombshell gown we’ll see two dozen times this month, so a bit boring. Her make-up is just terrible though, so heavy and poorly blended. In profile shots her blush and bronzer is just a stark stripe down her cheekbones. Not sure how anyone could go so wrong on such a naturally pretty woman.
Art of Elysium might want to seriously think about finding another date for this annual event. It used to work for them but the turnout gets significantly worse every year and they’re getting less and less coverage. They just can’t compete with the other galas now happening this weekend.
Same feelings here about the illusion dress (ugh to all of them), and harsh maquillage!
Amber is gorgeous but her face is too white with the makeup.
Summer looks lovely.
I thought both Rain & Summer looked lovely. Haven’t seen them in a while.
Amber looks gorgeous.
I predict she and Brad Pitt will end up together. He seems to like edgy, beautiful Gemini women.
Amber with brad Pitt?! That is a pair that I can’t imagine together.
I think brad Pitt will appear with someone not famous maybe
Amber has a Taurus sun.
I think they all look lovely. I don’t know anything about this gala though. The name is pretty. I suppose I could google it.
Sometimes I watch his YouTube videos that show the gorgeous work that goes into the beading and embroidery on his dresses. A little bit of beauty in an ugly world.
@Deana 😘
Amber looks great. Those kind of gowns are probably really spectacular in person. But I’m not fond of her makeup or hair.
Shailene looks fantastic. I didn’t recognize her.
Honestly, I love that blue gown Rain Phoenix wore. Put it on someone taller, with much better posture, like Cameron Diaz, and it would have been killer. It’s a great winter gown. I love how it ties in the front from the hip area.
I love Rooney’s gown. It’s unique. Her hair is too severe. And she’s dour as usual. I still have a fondness for her after her great acting in Carol, showing a soft, vulnerable side.
I loved amber’s look, maybe the makeup was not the best, but she looked great anyway.
( actually this is the 10 year in a roll that she attends this event)
Shailene looked weird, I just don’t get her style , but it wasn’t her worst look.
Rooney Mara looked like she was in pain.
Nikki reed was there too but didn’t find any picture of her
Heard’s dress is spectacular and she looks spectacular in it. She lacks much in the way of acting talent, but she is certainly drop-dead gorgeous.
I’m with you. Don’t like much of anything about her, including her acting, but she is positively stunning in this dress. Too much make-up though.
Don’t like much of anything about Joaquin Phoenix either but I think he’s a superb actor and rarely miss his movies.
Amber and Chrissy rocked their looks. However I felt uncomfortable looking at Amber’s shoulders / collarbone 😐
I think she was normally thin and with all aquaman practice and exercise regime she got muscular, but she still looks fine
Amber Heard is the biggest get?
I understand that Phoenix and Rooney Mara aren’t darlings of many on this site but surely 2 Academy awards nominees, both winners of acting prizes in Cannes constitue a bigger get than a C list actress, however beautiful.
But that’s the person interested in movies in me that speaks.
Agreed. Also think Shailene is a bigger star than Amber so she’s like the 4th biggest get.
The dress looks gorgeous on Amber. The cut and color really suit her.
Very pretty dress but only someone with 0% body fat and no chest to speak of could get away with it without looking vulgar. Nothing burgers the rest of the outfits…
I love Amber’s dress. But then again I’m a sucker for silvery and sparkly.
I think Amber looks really strange here. Totally washed out, and the makeup is terrible. The hair looks like an afterthought. She looks incredibly thin yet boxy, even thick through the middle. Can’t believe people think she’s stunning. I guess blonde and skinny is enough for some people…
I’ve never gotten it either. She’s like Taylor Swift (though less asexual), she has all the right pieces to be a beautiful woman, but it just doesn’t click. There’s something missing, and she just comes off kind of dead-eyed and bland to me.
Stunning. Being gorgeous helps greatly.
Amber’s dress is missing a belt: imagin it with a thin, leather dark bronze belt with long tassels down to the knee.
I read years ago that people are often drawn to those who look like them, but I hadn’t noticed before these pictures that there’s some resemblance between Amber and Elon!
Those relationships supposedly last longer too because people are more willing to give the benefit of the doubt and forgive someone that looks like them. Have you ever seen Edward Norton and his wife? Mirror images.
Hadn’t seen Norton and his wife before, but definitely so.
Of course people here have also commented on the Cumberbatch spouses – and even a Harry-Meghan resemblance.
I never put this together, but looking carefully I can see what you are talking about.
Everyone looks lovely. Amber is a stunner.
Regardless of my opinions on Amber, her makeup is ALWAYS on point. I mean, damn. Whoever does her makeup really knows how to make her face look stunning.
I think it’s disrespectful and classless of Joaquin to show up in jeans. That’s not a statement, that’s just rude. If he hates it so much that he can’t be bothered to dress up, why show up at all? Because no matter what he pretends, he’s a multi millionaire actors who still attends the big gala events. Total hypocrisy. These two (Rooney and Joaquin) hate Hollywood so much yet they STILL GO to galas… umm…. sure sure, you two. Sure sure. The hipster posing like petulant teenagers from two people in their 30s and 40s has got to stop.
Of them all I dislike Amber’s the least. But she does rock whatever she wears with attitude which is great. Don’t like any of the others – and can’t stand Rooney Mara. Love the commercial about Shailene Woodley wandering in from her woodland habitat – ha!
Is it her terrible makeup or is one of her eyes noticeably larger than the other? Now I can’t see anything else arghhgg
