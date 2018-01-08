2018 Golden Globes recap: #WhyWeWearBlack and Oprah for President!

We were waiting to see how the Golden Globes would shake out, from the red carpet to the actual show, before we decided what kind of tone to strike. Like, just the concept of the Globes Blackout could have gone horribly wrong very quickly, and it would have been very easy for the jokes & messaging during the show to go sideways in a hurry. But it didn’t – the red carpet was pretty awesome, the fashion was great and the messaging was on-point. For our fashion coverage, we’ll be discussing the fashion, of course, but we’re aiming to be less judgy and more focused on the messages, which were overwhelmingly great. You can see the full list of Globe winners here. This is just my easy-breezy recap, it’s not comprehensive!
Seth Meyers as host. I still miss Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts, but I knew Seth would play it smart. His opening struck just the right tone – the Willem Dafoe was perfect, the Harvey Weinstein-in-memoriam joke was savage, and the “Hillary Mexico Salad Association” was on-point. Here’s the full opening:
OPRAH. How magnificent was Oprah? Like, after her Cecil B. DeMille speech, I genuinely and truly want her to run for president. I’m not even joking. Spare a moment and watch her entire speech.
Major snubs. No Golden Globes for Get Out, Dunkirk. No female winners for Best Director or Best Screenplay.
Big Little Lies. No surprise, it won a bunch of Golden Globes, for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, and the show took home the Best Limited Series.
Elisabeth Moss and The Handmaid’s Tale. We’ll talk about this more in the fashion post, just as we’ve talked before about the cognitive dissonance of a famous Scientologist talking about fighting oppression, winning an award for playing someone abused by a powerful cult. What struck me about Moss’s speech was that she didn’t even mention reproductive rights!! HOW? The Handmaid’s Tale is about many women’s issues/human rights issues, but it’s core is a story about reproductive rights.
James Franco & Tommy Wiseau. Like, I don’t even care about any of this. The Big Sick was robbed of several Best Comedy nominations and then they gave the Globe to James Franco, and Franco didn’t let Wiseau speak. Do I need to care? I don’t. I’ve been over James Franco for years now. And Ally Sheedy’s deleted tweets showed why the HFPA should not have honored Franco.
Allison Janney vs. Laurie Metcalf. Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress, which is amazing but it also would have been amazing if Metcalf won. Can they find some way to give the Oscar to both women?
Natalie Portman. I’ll give it to her: Natalie Portman had the best one-liner of the entire evening. She presented Best Director with Ron Howard, and she changed her line to “…and here are the all-male nominees.” We talked about this when the nominations came out – the Globes snubbed Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird. Don’t even comment “well, what woman should they have nominated, women didn’t make notable films!” GRETA GERWIG. And please, they gave a f–king Globe to James Franco.
Lady Bird did win Best Comedy. Despite the fact that Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director, the film won Best Comedy.
Gary Oldman beat Daniel Day-Lewis. I don’t get how Oldman’s Churchill movie beats DDL at anything. Here’s what Oldman had to say about a lot of sh-t in 2014:
A reminder what Gary Oldman said to Playboy in 2014……#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bHGf6YCsy7
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2018
And finally, huge wins for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Frances McDormand won, as did Sam Rockwell, and the film picked up Best Director, significantly boosting its Oscar chances. It kind of came out of nowhere – I don’t think many people had the film pegged as the Best Drama winner.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I’m so annoyed of this british prestige film crap, all the stuff i’ve seen so far from darkest hour and oldman as churchill reeks of cliche
Timothee Chalamet was more deserving of the best actor prize and most critics seem to agree too…
Not to mention oldman and franco are abusers
It sucks that there’s so many politics involved and that they’re just keen on honoring veterans, so backwards…
And Idk how three billboards is picking up so much steam, i genuinely liked the film but how did that get ahead of dunkirk, call me by your name and some of the others. The redemption arc was not really sold to me. Just seems like it was exciting after Moonlight won and now this winner is so lackluster in comparison sheesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I saw Dunkirk the other day, and I actually wasn’t that impressed. I mean it was good, but I didn’t think it was anything special. I’m glad it didn’t win. Also, Oprah is everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think, surely, last night solidified the fact the Elisabeth Moss is very good at convincing people she’s aware, a Feminist, concerned and engaged–whereas, in reality, she’s really not any of those things. She’s a good actress, and it’s a talent that extends further than just her moves on the screen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Oprah’s speech was everything! So powerful, made me shed a few tears. All I hope is that something meaningful actually happens from all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, what a speech! I couldn’t tell if she’d memorized it or was speaking off-the-cuff. (Or was it a prompter? It didn’t look like it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was on the prompter?? But wow if she memorised it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t see any of it and now I remember why I don’t care. Get Out was by FAR one of the best films of 2017. It was so fresh, so sharp, so incredibly relevant AND entertaining as hell. And I still haven’t seen Big Little Lies (I’m not in the mood, frankly) but how does it win Best Limited Series when they’re planning a second season?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh. My. God? Oprah might be the answer to Donald Trump.
Her power was in her emotion – her blackness, her being a women. She showed that our vulnerability speaks truth to power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another celebrity for president? Yikes. You can do better America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi – what are your thoughts on legislation to deal with the issues coming to light from #metoo? Is that a concern for you? Do you think men are best suited to address it? Waiting…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too bad Seth couldn’t take it more far with the Woody Allen joke… why are people still on the defense with him argh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love me some Oprah…I Adore her,but Gosh the fawning over her is so of putting..sorry not sorry…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was an interesting night, for sure ! Very happy for Allison Janney who deserves all the awards, all the time.
No award for Get Out is a bloody joke ! That movie was great and deserved at least a couple of awards, dammit !
I wish I could be happy/enthusiastic about any Lady Bird win but I cannot. This film is this year’s Juno and, like its predecessor, it will get tons of awards and end up entirely forgotten within a couple of years. It is just not that good a movie, in my opinion. Same thing for The Disaster Artist for the matter.
On a more serious note, Ally Sheedy’s tweets make me uncomfortable, to be honest. The “said too much” part even makes me angry. She did not say anything at all, merely implied and insinuated. It does not sit well with me at all. If she has something to denounce, she should. If she does not (or does not feel ready to do it), then silence is better. The implication of her tweets was that Franco and/or Slater are abusers of some sort : abuse is too grave a matter to serve as blind item material !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christian Slater is an abuser. He went to jail twice on domestic violence charges and he was arrested in 2005 for groping a woman.
Oh, and when a reporter recently asked him about that history, he called the guy a ‘salacious c*#%’ and walked out of the interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, thank you for this ! I had no idea ! Well, Christian Slater is a piece of rubbish then.
What about Franco ? All I can find about him is that some people find him “creepy”, which I guess I can understand but no alleged crime or abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a non-American, I would like to ask a very sincere question : why is Oprah so worshipped in the US ?
I totally get admiring her for being an entirely self-made woman who rose above the traumas she suffered; I totally get admiring her even more because she is a woman of colour and achieved her immense success without any structural advantage whatsoever. All of that is perfectly understandable to me and, quite frankly, I do admire her achievements too.
That being said, the actual content Oprah has put out there, for the past 30-ish years, seems (from my side on the Atlantic anyway) unspeakably trite and, dare I say, utterly dumb. Every time I watch one of her shows, see her interviewed or hear one of her speeches, all I can hear is a heady mix of (and I do genuinely apologise to people who find her helpful in any way) kindergarten-level psychobabble, shallow self-help mantras and vague New Age crap… It looks to me like fortune cookie drivel packaged as deep and meaningful soul-searching. And that is without taking into account all her creatures : Dr Phil, Dr Oz, etc. A bunch of charlatans who are at best laughable and at worst downright dangerous given their clout and the lamentable nature of the advice they give.
I have absolutely no doubt Oprah is an intelligent woman; her success is undisputable proof of her brilliant business acumen. She is also incredibly elegant, furiously charismatic and has one of the most captivating speaking voices I have ever heard. But when I see people genuinely encouraging her to run for president in 2020, I am utterly lost… Surely, one would expect a (decent) president to be able to do more than spout aspirational “self-empowering” mottoes dripping in “spirituality”, whatever that may mean. Her speech last night was beautifully delivered but it sounded like the same old “believe in yourself” hogwash as ever to me.
Am I missing something ? Has Oprah given any indication that she is political beyond the act of voting ? Has she given a conference I do not know about in which she articulated actual political ideas or potential policies ? Is there an Oprah-penned opus about the US’s social and/or economical woes and her solutions to them ? Out of sheer curiosity, I went to her Twitter page to see if there was hidden political depth to her communication and, within a minute, I found this : ” ‘We are Vibrational beings. You cannot have what you’re not willing to become vibrationally’ my biggest aha today.” (5th November 2017) WTF does that even mean ? It is nonsensical rubbish ! It seems to me that Oprah’s philosophy is this (http://sebpearce.com/bullshit/) or this (http://www.wisdomofchopra.com/) but without the sense of humour !
Can someone please help me understand why President Oprah would be a good idea ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the way you spell ‘colour’ you are either Canadian or from some other UK influenced place. How do you not get racism, and the power of representation? How do you listen to her speech and not get how powerful it would be for people everywhere around the world to see a black woman in office, the way the world erupted with joy upon seeing Obama lead us?
You also maybe a man. You could be a troll. But I will still bite nonetheless.
If you took all the things Oprah had done and attributed them to a man, no one would bat an eye that they could be a presidential candidate. After hosting one of the most arguably popular shows of all time, she started her own magazine, tv network, and became one of the richest people in the world. She changed the way people think about abuse, therapy, self-help, charity, race, philanthropy, the list goes on and on.
Donald Trump and Steve Forbes came from money, trump swindled his businesses and raped women (no idea what the other accomplished than running his daddy’s magazine) and both have said as many off the wall things or worse. You really think talking about vibrational energy is worse than bragging about grabbing women and and the size of your d*ck and shooting someone in a public space? Just, no.
And even Elizabeth Warren, who has political experience, arguably would be the perfect female candidate, had a smear campaign started by conservative talk radio for checking Native American because her family had told her she was.
The point is: women aren’t ever perfect enough candidates, so who cares if we dream about Oprah as our president? And Oprah has been more presidential without the title than the orange disaster has been and he holds the actual f*cking office.
We the US could do a lot worse than to elect someone who has the power to unite people, who inspires compassion and empathy, and who gives voice to the marginalized and powerless, and actually was one of us. No Oprah isn’t “perfect” just like Hillary wasn’t or Elizabeth Warren isn’t. But give us a damn seat at the table already. Nothing and no one can be worse than orange-you-sad he can’t even achieve mediocrity, dotard disaster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the whole thing of fawning this much about anyone is a very American thing and seems very strange to foreigners. It does to me.
But then again I’m from a country that curently has a female president and we had our first female prime minister in the 60s, so it’s not such a loaded thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Natalie Portman wins the night. She showed some balls, as did Debra Messing and Eva Longoria in calling out E!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you catch Seth’s go at Woody Allen? And his comment on sort of “oh no” reaction of the room when he said Spacey could not do a southern accent in House of Cards – “oh, you think it’s mean? To Kevin Spacey?” The best moment of his monologue for me. He did well I think.
As for black fashion, I take all the criticism I had about it back, because I think it worked. Actually I think they shoild do that every year, somehow the room looked more elegant than ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just came to say that I know a lot of people have justifiable issues with James Franco but him shutting Tommy Wiseau down killed me I died from laughter. For once it would be nice if people quelled their indignant rage over something so innocuous. Franco has worked with Wiseau for months if not years now and he probably knows him better than us, and given everything that I have heard about Tommy Wiseau I think it’s safe to say that Franco probably saved us from a incoherent babbling mess of self-praise and Hollywood bashery, if he had let Tommy Wiseau speak LOL. That and Natalie Portman were the highlights for me.
And Reese asked “who doesn’t like Oprah? ” I don’t. But I did give it to her, her speech was pure Oprah but also pretty amazing. So I will give her that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So annoyed that Get Out won nothing. I’m going to riot if they get shut out at the Oscars. Hands down the best movie of 2017. I think the fact that it was in comedy/musical hurt it. Loved that Sterling won but pissed that he was another first. As if we should be happy about that.
Oprah’s speech was amazing and I would love to see her as a leader somewhere. But not as president. I’m not into endorsing another celebrity no matter how much I love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse