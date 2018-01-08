Debra Messing, Eva Longoria & Sarah Jessica Parker called out E! during their interviews



I multitask while watching red carpet interviews and awards shows, which makes me grateful when people point out things to us on Twitter. Thanks to You, Me, Everybody on Twitter for mentioning that E! got called out on the red carpet last night, during their own interviews (not NBC), by Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and Sarah Jessica Parker. I caught Messing’s comments but I wasn’t paying enough attention to the other two and would not have noticed them. E! was likely grateful that no one mentioned their correspondent Ken Baker’s harassment or the fact that The Royals was created and run by a known abuser and instead focused on the story that E! News correspondent Catt Sadler left the network after learning that she made significantly less than her co-host, Jason Kennedy.

First off, Debra Messing was very clear in calling out E! during her talk with Giuliana Rancic. Messing said “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts… I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her. And that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.” Giuliana didn’t directly address that, but she recovered well, she said “Absolutely and I think that’s really what this movement is all about.” Messing was wearing Christian Siriano by the way. This is another one of those “open skirt over pants” dresses, similar to Christina Hendricks’ Siriano gown last night. She’s a badass.

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

During interviews with Ryan Seacrest, (who has absolutely no business doing red carpet interviews, they should send Kristin dos Santos to do that job), both Eva Longoria and Sarah Jessica Parker mentioned E!’s mistreatment of Catt. At least Eva did, I’m not sure if that’s specifically what SJP was referring to. Here are Eva’s comments to Ryan. In case you can’t listen to this, Eva was being interviewed along with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. She said “At Time’s Up with support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt. We stand with you Catt!” At that point Ryan said “We love Catt, love her” and then he ended the interview. Hmmm. Eva is pregnant as we heard right before Christmas and she stunned in that deep v-neck floor length gown by Genny with full sleeves and a high leg slit.

Eva Longoria brings up women equal pay and says "We stand with you Catt Sadler" to Ryan Seacrest and E!. Debra Messing also called out E! on the red carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nzBVTI0WVz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2018

Sarah Jessica Parker’s comments were a little more convoluted and she delivered them with her hands on Seacrest’s shoulders, but she did call out E! too and many people noticed. They also said Seacrest was shook. She said, in part, “I know its affected your network… parity and equality and safe work environments shouldn’t be controversial.Dolce & Gabbana” Damn! She’s in Dolce & Gabbana, and we’ve seen this look from her before. In the past she’s refused to identify as feminist so I hope she’s changed her mind on that. (Incidentally I couldn’t find video of this yet, if you’ve seen the video please comment with it.)

Incidentally, E! sends us press release recaps of their red carpet interviews. They didn’t include anything this year on Debra, Eva or SJP.