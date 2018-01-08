Saoirse Ronan in futuristic Versace at the Golden Globes: too Blade Runner?

I was so happy to see Lady Bird awarded so much during the Golden Globes – it’s a gem of a film, a perfect little coming-of-age movie which is perfectly and brilliantly acted. Saoirse Ronan picked up Best Actress in a Comedy, and the film picked up Best Comedy/Musical. Laurie Metcalf lost Best Supporting Actress to Allison Janney, but Metcalf is still great, let’s be real. Greta Gerwig – the writer/director – was snubbed for a Best Director nomination, and she lost in the Screenplay category. I hope people wise up in time for the Oscars, or else Natalie Portman is going to have to stand up there and say “and here are the all-male directors” again.

As for fashion – the women participated in the #WhyWeWearBlack thing. Saoirse wore Atelier Versace – a one-sleeved, futuristic look with some “pops” of what looked like silver. I think very highly of Saoirse’s beauty and fashion sense, so I still don’t know what I think of this 100%. Like, I think her hair was too white-blonde, but the whole look sort of worked, right? She went for a complete “futuristic” look, as if she was inspired by Blade Runner.

Greta Gerwig wore Oscar de la Renta and Laurie Metcalf wore Sachin and Babi. They were super-cute.

Embed from Getty Images