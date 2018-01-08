Saoirse Ronan in futuristic Versace at the Golden Globes: too Blade Runner?

75th Golden Globe Awards

I was so happy to see Lady Bird awarded so much during the Golden Globes – it’s a gem of a film, a perfect little coming-of-age movie which is perfectly and brilliantly acted. Saoirse Ronan picked up Best Actress in a Comedy, and the film picked up Best Comedy/Musical. Laurie Metcalf lost Best Supporting Actress to Allison Janney, but Metcalf is still great, let’s be real. Greta Gerwig – the writer/director – was snubbed for a Best Director nomination, and she lost in the Screenplay category. I hope people wise up in time for the Oscars, or else Natalie Portman is going to have to stand up there and say “and here are the all-male directors” again.

As for fashion – the women participated in the #WhyWeWearBlack thing. Saoirse wore Atelier Versace – a one-sleeved, futuristic look with some “pops” of what looked like silver. I think very highly of Saoirse’s beauty and fashion sense, so I still don’t know what I think of this 100%. Like, I think her hair was too white-blonde, but the whole look sort of worked, right? She went for a complete “futuristic” look, as if she was inspired by Blade Runner.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press room

75th Golden Globe Awards

Greta Gerwig wore Oscar de la Renta and Laurie Metcalf wore Sachin and Babi. They were super-cute.

75th Golden Globe Awards

75th Golden Globe Awards

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Saoirse Ronan in futuristic Versace at the Golden Globes: too Blade Runner?”

  1. Scarlett says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:43 am

    I thought she looked great.

    Reply
  2. Jussie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:47 am

    I almost love the dress. I think the silver shoulder was enough, it didn’t need the silver on the waist. And I’d have done away with the cuff, this dress doesn’t need accessories. But still, one of my favourites of the night.

    It’s ridiculous that Lady Bird is winning Best Picture all over the place but Greta didn’t even get a nomination. I’m not saying she deserves to win (Del Toro or Guadagnino do), but she unquestionably deserves the nom.

    Reply
  3. spidee!! says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:53 am

    Me too

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:39 am

    I like it, I don’t love it. But yes, Saoirse’s dress and styling works. I love how Greta looks and I am going to lose my sht if she isn’t nominated for an Oscar for Best Director.

    Reply
  5. V4Real says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:49 am

    Saoirse is starting to morph into Diane Kruger and I don’t mean it in a bad way.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Saoirse is a baby Blanchett. That’s a compliment. Also, Timothee? Cute as a button, that one.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment