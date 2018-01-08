Saoirse Ronan in futuristic Versace at the Golden Globes: too Blade Runner?

I was so happy to see Lady Bird awarded so much during the Golden Globes – it’s a gem of a film, a perfect little coming-of-age movie which is perfectly and brilliantly acted. Saoirse Ronan picked up Best Actress in a Comedy, and the film picked up Best Comedy/Musical. Laurie Metcalf lost Best Supporting Actress to Allison Janney, but Metcalf is still great, let’s be real. Greta Gerwig – the writer/director – was snubbed for a Best Director nomination, and she lost in the Screenplay category. I hope people wise up in time for the Oscars, or else Natalie Portman is going to have to stand up there and say “and here are the all-male directors” again.
As for fashion – the women participated in the #WhyWeWearBlack thing. Saoirse wore Atelier Versace – a one-sleeved, futuristic look with some “pops” of what looked like silver. I think very highly of Saoirse’s beauty and fashion sense, so I still don’t know what I think of this 100%. Like, I think her hair was too white-blonde, but the whole look sort of worked, right? She went for a complete “futuristic” look, as if she was inspired by Blade Runner.
Greta Gerwig wore Oscar de la Renta and Laurie Metcalf wore Sachin and Babi. They were super-cute.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I thought she looked great.
I almost love the dress. I think the silver shoulder was enough, it didn’t need the silver on the waist. And I’d have done away with the cuff, this dress doesn’t need accessories. But still, one of my favourites of the night.
It’s ridiculous that Lady Bird is winning Best Picture all over the place but Greta didn’t even get a nomination. I’m not saying she deserves to win (Del Toro or Guadagnino do), but she unquestionably deserves the nom.
Me too
I like it, I don’t love it. But yes, Saoirse’s dress and styling works. I love how Greta looks and I am going to lose my sht if she isn’t nominated for an Oscar for Best Director.
Saoirse is starting to morph into Diane Kruger and I don’t mean it in a bad way.
Saoirse is a baby Blanchett. That’s a compliment. Also, Timothee? Cute as a button, that one.
