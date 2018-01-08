Halle Berry, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Helen Mirren all wore Zuhair Murad to the Globes

wenn33545627
This is a post dedicated to the ladies in Zuhair Murad at last night’s Globes. They were all quite striking albeit revealing, and had different design features. First off is presenter Halle Berry in an above-the-knee deep v-neck lace dress with bell sleeves. She looks incredible although I think the same effect could have been achieved with a longer skirt. I’m not being prude I just think this would have looked better with a longer skirt. She looks amazing though, I’m going to look up her diet and exercise advice – ok I forgot that she has type 1 diabetes so she has to eat small meals spaced throughout the day. She also eats primarily whole foods, necessarily avoids sugar and does body weight exercises. *Takes notes but dreads giving up sugar*

wenn33545626

Catherine Zeta Jones also had on a plunging v-neck by Zuhair Murad. I wish the bottom part of this dress was opaque but like Halle she looks banging and I’ll have whatever she’s having. Catherine presented Best Screenplay – Motion Picture with her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, who is 101! He was honored last night and got a standing ovation. Kirk was in a wheelchair and had some trouble communicating, but he clearly said that Zeta-Jones was a hard act to follow. It seemed like one of those cases where loved ones can understand what he’s saying but that it didn’t translate as well to a large audience.

wenn33546476

wenn33548074

Here is queen Helen Mirren in Zuhair Murad. I was thinking I should reserve the term queen for like Oprah (OMG she was everything last night, I was sobbing) or Helen’s co-presenter, Viola Davis. (Kaiser covered Viola separately!) I like that Helen’s dress is a little more reserved. This isn’t a dig on anyone’s age! I just prefer dresses with more coverage. Check out Helen’s fan at the after party! Fabulous.

wenn33547006

wenn33547001

Photos credit: WENN.com

 

32 Responses to “Halle Berry, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Helen Mirren all wore Zuhair Murad to the Globes”

  1. V4Real says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:43 am

    Did they call each other up and say let’s all wear see through lace Gucci.

    Helen is still my more mature lady crush.

    Reply
  2. OSTONE says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Nope.

    Reply
  3. Jussie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Kirk Douglas really, really should not have been honoured with a standing ovation. Or y’know, invited. Major, major misstep there…

    Reply
  4. ahoyhoy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:49 am

    Halle’s definitely needs a longer, more structured skirt to make the dress more red carpet, less Forever 21.
    Really impressed how well Halle has kept her looks/body tho. WOW.

    Reply
  5. A Croatian says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:49 am

    I love how you explain yourself that you don’t mean anything negative about the women :) it’s nice, and it goes along with this year’s globes’ spirit :)

    Reply
  6. GreenTurtle says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:51 am

    Ugh. What would Zuhair Murad do if sheer fabric had never been invented? I guess just barf lace all over clinging opaque fabric.

    Reply
  7. Scarlett says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:51 am

    All three dresses, ghastly. I’d stay away from a naked flame if I was wearing any of those too.

    Reply
  8. NLopez says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Halle looks terrific! You go girl!

    Reply
  9. Kelly says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Halle is very like Charlize for me, in that they look better with less hair.

    Helen’s lipstick looks strange as if she kissed off parts of it.

    In the live thread people were posting that Catherine was unrecognizable. I don’t think she looks much different, but she started with the botox and fillers a little too young. Still has great hair and figure.

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I don’t like any of these dresses. Catherine’s would’ve been pretty with a lined skirt, but I hate the sheer skirt/big underwear look.

    Reply
  11. JenB says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Halle Berry has the most amazing figure. She’s a stunning woman. And she doesn’t age!

    Reply
  12. Originaltessa says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Halle is obviously beautiful and fit, but she seems really underdressed and imo looks like she’s wearing a Britney Spears reject for the VMA’s.

    Reply
  13. Miss Melissa says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Catherine Zeta Jones makes me sad. Especially in contrast to Helen Mirren. Both are Oscar winners. One lady seems desperate to hold on to the power of beauty she felt when she was a young sensation worshipped by all, and seems uncomfortable with her age. The other seems confident in her skin and with her gifts and her worth as a person, as well as a woman at any age.

    It really is not about how you look, folks.

    Reply
  14. Lexilla says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I love how Mirren’s dress is the more “reserved” one, with cutouts framing her hoo-ha.

    Reply
  15. tracking says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Gorgeous women, bad dresses.

    Reply
  16. Naddie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Just Hellen, but I love how Halle Berry seems to be having a great time with this dress.

    Reply
  17. Saucy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    In my next life I’d like to come back as Halle Berry (post-rhinoplasty and minus the crazy!) :-)

    Reply
  18. Alexandria says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:49 am

    That cutout on Mirren’s dress does not suit any woman, regardless of age, me thinks. Whoever did her makeup needs to do the Queen’s makeup. She looks gorgeous and herself.

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Halle is underdressed for this event with the short length. If this would have been floor length, it would have been a thumbs up. But she is beautiful.

    I adore Helen. I think she looks great. She’s 72 and still rockin’ it.

    Reply
  20. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Hated Halle’s dress. It looks like she’s going out to dinner – not an awards show. Catherine’s dress…the see through skirt didn’t work for me. Helen’s dress is whatever. She’s looked better.

    Reply

