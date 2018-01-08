Halle Berry, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Helen Mirren all wore Zuhair Murad to the Globes



This is a post dedicated to the ladies in Zuhair Murad at last night’s Globes. They were all quite striking albeit revealing, and had different design features. First off is presenter Halle Berry in an above-the-knee deep v-neck lace dress with bell sleeves. She looks incredible although I think the same effect could have been achieved with a longer skirt. I’m not being prude I just think this would have looked better with a longer skirt. She looks amazing though, I’m going to look up her diet and exercise advice – ok I forgot that she has type 1 diabetes so she has to eat small meals spaced throughout the day. She also eats primarily whole foods, necessarily avoids sugar and does body weight exercises. *Takes notes but dreads giving up sugar*

Catherine Zeta Jones also had on a plunging v-neck by Zuhair Murad. I wish the bottom part of this dress was opaque but like Halle she looks banging and I’ll have whatever she’s having. Catherine presented Best Screenplay – Motion Picture with her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, who is 101! He was honored last night and got a standing ovation. Kirk was in a wheelchair and had some trouble communicating, but he clearly said that Zeta-Jones was a hard act to follow. It seemed like one of those cases where loved ones can understand what he’s saying but that it didn’t translate as well to a large audience.

Here is queen Helen Mirren in Zuhair Murad. I was thinking I should reserve the term queen for like Oprah (OMG she was everything last night, I was sobbing) or Helen’s co-presenter, Viola Davis. (Kaiser covered Viola separately!) I like that Helen’s dress is a little more reserved. This isn’t a dig on anyone’s age! I just prefer dresses with more coverage. Check out Helen’s fan at the after party! Fabulous.