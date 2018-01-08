Jennifer Aniston didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet, interesting

The 75th Golden Globe Awards with host Seth Meyers as seen on NBC.

There was hope that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie would bring some drama and some interesting, fun, vintage gossip to the Golden Globes. It didn’t happen. It seems like they took pains to not run into each other at all – Angelina walked the carpet with her son Pax, and Jennifer Aniston avoided the carpet altogether, slipping inside without speaking to the press. Jennifer didn’t bring a date or her husband, and it doesn’t seem like Aniston did too many of the post-Globes parties either, she just put in an appearance at the Netflix party (there’s one photo and that’s it). Jen wore a boringly elegant Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown to the Globes – I can’t really see the detailing on this, but I would assume that it’s well-tailored but not really noteworthy.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

There were too few photos of Claire Foy in this Stella McCartney suit, which was one of my favorite looks of the evening. HOW BADASS DOES SHE LOOK? The suit is perfect and so is her makeup. I can’t believe Stella designed this!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Lily James in Valentino. A very bad dress and bad bangs. Messy.

Embed from Getty Images

Someone said Kate Hudson was cosplaying “sexy Michelle Williams” and now I can’t stop thinking that. This is Valentino too and it’s not good.

75th Golden Globe Awards

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

101 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet, interesting”

  1. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:06 am

    The gown was simple in its style but beautiful, and looked great on her. Simple, classic lines are really better on Jen than a fussy gown. They just look flatter her more and suit her style more. I’d love to have that dress. I love the detail on the bottom half.

    Reply
  2. manta says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Among the ladies wearing suits I much prefer the execution of Kyra Sedgwick’s one. Foy is ok but Sedgwick had a really sharp look. Plus Kevin Bacon at her arm.

    Reply
  3. tracking says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Claire Foy looks magnificent! Aniston looks nice, unfussy. I prefer this to her sexpot looks. Her ear-tugging-kinky bit with Carol Burnett was a hoot. What a treat to see CB again!

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Carol Burnett should have been allowed to present alone (ditto, Shirley MacLaine) and should not have had to contend with Jennifer Aniston playing with her hair and trying to pull camera.

    Reply
  5. Kirby the kid says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Ha! Aniston a “legend”? In her own mind maybe. Carol Burnett is my hero tho.

    Reply
  6. S says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I’m sure this dress is new, but I looked at it last night and said she could have just reached into her closet and picked from 20 just like it she’s worn in the past. Kudos to a woman who knows what works for her, but Aniston’s trapped in amber styling (beachy wave hair, perma-tan, strapless column dress) is starting to bug. There are uniformed professions who don’t look as rigidly the same throughout the years as Aniston.

    Reply
  7. kodakay says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I can see enough of the dress to see it’s beautiful and well-fitted. Jennifer looks adorable. Carol Burnett can do no wrong in my book. I grew up watching her and her antics.

    Reply
  8. Tiny Martian says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Carol Bunett is truly a legend. Calling Aniston a legend is an extremely loose definition of the word, in my book.

    Reply
  9. SM says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Why Kate Hudson was there? Did she do anything last year?

    Reply
  10. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I expected to cringe, but I thought JA and Carol Burnett’s little shtick was cute. It provided a much needed bit of levity to an otherwise pretty heavy event.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Please, Carol Burnett shouldn’t have shared a stage with Aniston.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:57 am

      I agree Carol is an icon and deserves the stage to herself, however Jen was in one of the biggest comedy shows on TV, so it makes sense to have her there. There really isn’t a show like Carol’s on anymore is there? She had music, comedy, skits, special guests and incredible imagination. Tim Conway playing that slightly befuddled little old man, was one of the funniest things I’d seen as a kid.

      Reply
  12. Becks says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I loved Jennifer’s dress. No, its not the most exciting dress out there, but it seems well crafted and well designed and looks great on her, and sometimes that’s really enough.

    I did not like her hair though. I wish she had worn it up. She had on gorgeous earrings and you could barely seem because of her hair.

    Reply
  13. Umyeah says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Carol Burnett is everything, thank goodness for her

    Reply
  14. J says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Did anyone else notice Jen’s mouth wasn’t moving as it should last night while she was stepping all over the greatness that is Carol Burnett? Was anyone else thankful Meryl’s mouth seemed to be silenced? #sheknew

    Reply
  15. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Hudson’s dress looks like a macrame project. She can hang a hefty plant when all is said and done.

    Reply
  16. Talie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:31 am

    She wore a great all-black look years ago, when she was with Brad to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. But, she always kind of repeats the same look.

    Reply
  17. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I like Jen’s dress, simple and elegant. Don’t care for any of the other dresses in this post.
    Are usually love a sharp suit, but Claire’s actually doesn’t look very tailored to her.
    I love Carol Burnett so much!

    Reply
  18. OG OhDear says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:37 am

    (1) Jennifer Aniston’s dress looks like nearly every other one she’s worn to awards shows. No hate – it’s her thing and she looks fine.

    (2) I don’t think Aniston or Jolie care much about The Great Triangle With Brad Pitt anymore, though my guess is that they avoided each other to not pull focus on that former drama instead of the awards and metoo/timesup campaign.

    Reply
  19. Felicia says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I liked Aniston’s dress on her. It was simple, well cut and clean. I don’t think she’s tall enough to pull off things that are too complicated, she’d disappear in them. She and Burnett were cute together.

    The suit jacket needs a tailored waist. It would be 1000% better with that.

    The other 2 on this thread… meh.

    Can we please get a post about Kruger’s dress? Waiting…..

    Reply
  20. Fluffy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:41 am

    She often doesn’t walk red carpets for award shows. She thinks she’s important.

    Reply
  21. truth hurts says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:42 am

    The Golden Globes went too far with the two legends crap. Aniston’s hair was messy and she always has these facial gestures that make her look completely stupid. I can’t get into her, sorry. Her agent set that up and probably was the first to stand up wanting the others to stand to make people they were giving Aniston an ovation. That is how messed up these folks are. I have no earthly idea why she was even onstage with Carol Burnett.

    Reply
  22. BJ says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:50 am

    “Two Legends…LMAO That’s funny

    Reply
  23. LittlefishMom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I would never put JA in the same catagory as Carol Burnnett ever. And JA must have been stoked that the dress code was plain black. She’s been rockin that look since the mid nineties. Zzzzzzzzzz.

    Reply
  24. Savasana Lotus says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:26 am

    She does avoid Jolie. Apparently she doesn’t care for the lady.

    Reply
  25. minx says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I don’t mind the black column dress so much because that’s her thing, even if it’s boring and redundant. But that beachy long center parted hair looked so messy and not elegant. And her skin looks fried. Very dated.

    Reply
    • Deedee says:
      January 8, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      She’s never,ever going to change her look.
      Why people expect her too at this point is beyond me lol.
      Always the comments about her hair looking dated.
      The women has had the same hair for decades.
      Why do people think she’s going to change?
      She’s a total creature of habit.
      I will say this,
      Her body is incredible for a women nearing 50.

      Reply
  26. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Jennifer looks elegant and happy (and healthy). She probably didn’t want to be compared to Angelina or have that mess dragged up yet again. I give her kudos for not gloating over AJ, although she certainly is entitled to. The only people still interested in that triangle are sites like this.

    Reply
  27. Zondie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Has anyone else noticed that Jennifer Anniston’s initials and Angelina Jolie’s are opposites? JA and Aj. I’ll leave that for the conspiracy theorists.

    Reply
  28. Marianne says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:41 am

    That dress makes Lily James looks a lot bigger than she is. Claire Foy looks fierce in that suit…and I dont mind that dress on kate at all.

    Reply
  29. Carmen says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Soooo…. where was Justin? Did he refuse to go?

    Reply
  30. Adorable says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    I like Aniston,think she’s cute & does have her funny/comedic moments,with that said Jolie is the best thing to happen to her..Let’s be honest her career isn’t as what it was & anytime we talk abt her it’s either her husband or “The triangle”.Whilst I don’t think she cares for jolie(vice versa)I think she of the two women doesn’t mind it though.This is just the start of awards season,She obviously knew jolie would be there & I think she enjoys it,& I find it weird that out of every after party she could have gone to,she goes to the Netflix one,where jolie is also going to be there..Bizarre

    Reply
  31. LP says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Are Jennifer and her icky husband on the outs? Where was he?

    Reply
  32. Nev says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Thought Jen looked fantastic. Her hair was happening. Love her Cali style and vibes.

    Reply
    • robyn says:
      January 8, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      I agree. I loved Jennifer’s hair and glowing skin. Her dress was a classic. She and Carol made a great duo. If anyone can laugh at herself it’s Jennifer who enjoyed the joke Carol made about confusing her tv show with another. Incidentally, Jennifer has donated half a million to the “Me Too” movement and one million to Porto Reco. She’s pretty humble and low key about her contributions. No need to hate.

      Reply
      • Caroline says:
        January 8, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        Strange, she seemed to take herself so seriously when Kimberly Stewart said she was homely. She cried for 2 days, I think she said, if I remember correctly. She seems to be good at making jokes about others, such as shooting them or using their picture as a dartboard, or even mocking their children, but like so many cowardly and passive-aggressive bullies, she cannot laugh about herself. Oh and considering she once went to Mexico for her birthday and then when under pressure over a disaster there, she made a fuss about donating there but went quiet when she was called out on her fakery and posing. So, no need to lionize her or make her out to be someone she is clearly not.

      • robyn says:
        January 8, 2018 at 3:28 pm

        Like I said: no need to hate and misrepresent people unless you get off on it.

      • Caroline says:
        January 8, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        Exactly, facts are important, lionizing and misrepresenting people is bad. Glad you agree with me. Too many fanbots creating their own false narrative these days.

      • robyn says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:11 pm

        Such a clever girl you are, Caroline. Just so you know I don’t appreciate my words being misrepresented by you nor do I agree with you about Jennifer Aniston. I have a right to like her and think her intentions are good. You’ve got a bee in your bonnet about her, that’s pretty clear and I think you have fun misrepresenting her intentions. Sad, as Trump would say.

  33. Pandy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Her phony hair was terrible. Icon, my @ss. Nice tan!

    Reply
  34. Jb says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Claire!!!! I want a poster of her in that suit. She looked incredible. It was deep perfection.

    Reply
  35. magnoliarose says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Claire Foy looks excellent and I always like when someone does something with their hair even when it is worn long for evening events. Do something. The day hair is for teenagers.

    Reply
  36. Abby says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Is Lily James pregnant and I missed it? I love her, but not this dress.

    Reply
  37. Caroline says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Like her dress, it’s a great cut. But her hair is a terrible terrible mess. She needs to either purchase a brush or have it fixed in the green room before coming out.

    Reply
  38. LittlefishMom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    I’m shocked Justin didn’t go considering the attire was sh*tty black outfits. He has a boat load.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment