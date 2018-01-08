Jennifer Aniston didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet, interesting

There was hope that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie would bring some drama and some interesting, fun, vintage gossip to the Golden Globes. It didn’t happen. It seems like they took pains to not run into each other at all – Angelina walked the carpet with her son Pax, and Jennifer Aniston avoided the carpet altogether, slipping inside without speaking to the press. Jennifer didn’t bring a date or her husband, and it doesn’t seem like Aniston did too many of the post-Globes parties either, she just put in an appearance at the Netflix party (there’s one photo and that’s it). Jen wore a boringly elegant Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown to the Globes – I can’t really see the detailing on this, but I would assume that it’s well-tailored but not really noteworthy.
Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ifzOwGdszF
There were too few photos of Claire Foy in this Stella McCartney suit, which was one of my favorite looks of the evening. HOW BADASS DOES SHE LOOK? The suit is perfect and so is her makeup. I can’t believe Stella designed this!
Lily James in Valentino. A very bad dress and bad bangs. Messy.
Someone said Kate Hudson was cosplaying “sexy Michelle Williams” and now I can’t stop thinking that. This is Valentino too and it’s not good.
The gown was simple in its style but beautiful, and looked great on her. Simple, classic lines are really better on Jen than a fussy gown. They just look flatter her more and suit her style more. I’d love to have that dress. I love the detail on the bottom half.
Yes, Jennifer looks great! Color me confused; didn’t everyone go crazy over Zoe’s simple black dress and wonder why more didn’t choose that silhouette? Why is it boring when Jen wears it and a stunning classic when Zoe wears it?
Good question.
Jayna, I agree with you about this look. The gown was so well cut and the fit was great. I get weary of over-embellished gowns, so for me this look on Aniston was a hit. And I also agree with you that simple, classic lines look best on her anyway. It’s definitely a look I would wear.
If I had anywhere to wear it.
Among the ladies wearing suits I much prefer the execution of Kyra Sedgwick’s one. Foy is ok but Sedgwick had a really sharp look. Plus Kevin Bacon at her arm.
Came here to say exactly THAT. Yaassss on both accounts.
For suits, so far Angelina, Kyra and Evan Rachel Wood pulled them off superbly. Claire still looked beautiful.
I don’t like the pockets as well, but concur with the yaasss on the side of Bacon!
Kyra’s does look great.
Claire Foy looks magnificent! Aniston looks nice, unfussy. I prefer this to her sexpot looks. Her ear-tugging-kinky bit with Carol Burnett was a hoot. What a treat to see CB again!
Yes! Claire looks great here. Very cool.
Carol Burnett should have been allowed to present alone (ditto, Shirley MacLaine) and should not have had to contend with Jennifer Aniston playing with her hair and trying to pull camera.
Amen.
Yes! Why did Carol Burnett have to share the stage with anyone? Aniston spent the whole time trying to close her hair curtains. It was distracting.
I thought she was going to pull that fall off her own head.
Yes, a lot of hair wrangling. And also – what is up with her face?! Did anyone else notice?
@another kate—YES!! She has crossed the line into bad tweekage.
She was doing okay there for awhile with the subtle botox but now she just looks plastic.
I cringed the whole time watching Burnett/Anniston…was Carol in on the jokes, she seemed legit annoyed and I don’t blame her. Jen playing with that awful hair, so bad, so very bad.
My issue with Aniston is that she’s always so awkward as a presenter. I find her cringe-worthy as a presenter. It’s funny that several of these actors fall apart with something so simple as presenting when they act for a living!
Carol Burnett sure has it still though! I didn’t think that Aniston was a good match for her.
Thank you! I’m glad I’m not the only one who notices this. She always flubs her lines or looks uncomfortable or awkward. I say just stop presenting since its clear it stresses you out, but I feel like she wants to stay relevant during award show season and so she agrees to present when asked.
I notice this too. She’s very cute in interviews though, so my guess is she gets nervous at live events, which is totally understandable.
Agreed. She’s a legend. She doesnt need someone to present with her. And Jennifer was cringy during thr whole thing. I wound up turning the channel during most of their time on stage.
Jen’s upper lip is usually so thin and it was plumped up quite a bit, and didn’t suit her. It seems like her hair does more acting than she does. I know I’m not being kind, but I think she’s overrated.
Ha! Aniston a “legend”? In her own mind maybe. Carol Burnett is my hero tho.
That was my thought: Carol is the legend.
Yeah, that caption about 2 legends was ridiculous. Carol Burnett is the legend.
Exactly my first thought. On what planet are their accomplishments equal?
Thank you! I have nothing against Aniston but I gave an immediate eye-roll when I saw that caption.
My friend and I were having this argument yesterday. She considers all of the cast of Friends legendary. I say no, the show might be but the individual actors? Umm, not so much.
I’m sure this dress is new, but I looked at it last night and said she could have just reached into her closet and picked from 20 just like it she’s worn in the past. Kudos to a woman who knows what works for her, but Aniston’s trapped in amber styling (beachy wave hair, perma-tan, strapless column dress) is starting to bug. There are uniformed professions who don’t look as rigidly the same throughout the years as Aniston.
I disagree, I think Aniston is leaning into the fact that she looks the same as she did ten, or even twenty years ago. With 90s fashion back en vogue I feel like this is totally her time.
But Aniston never changed her look. She’s not returning, she just never left. Google a pic of Jennifer Aniston from the Golden Globes 1998 or 2008, and it’s basically identical to her look from last night, right down to dress fit and color.
@S that’s just what I mean. She likes that she looks the same. And most of the commentary is that she hasn’t changed/aged, in a positive way. I think it’s just her thing now.
I can see enough of the dress to see it’s beautiful and well-fitted. Jennifer looks adorable. Carol Burnett can do no wrong in my book. I grew up watching her and her antics.
A woman pushing 50 who looks adorable is pathetic, IMO. A woman that age should be beautiful, interesting, attractive, lovely, etc. Adorable is for little girls playing dress-up.
Who says a certain adjective has an age restriction?
Jennifer Anniston looked fantastic, maybe even adorable. I think my mom is adorable, is that not allowed because she’s pushing 60? I know many here despise her, but what harm is she causing? She’s wearing a pretty dress, did her job, didn’t even walk the red carpet. Jeez!
What a ageist and sexist comment.
I usually love Jen A’s classic simple style but last night I thought she looked disheveled. Her hair was AWFUL! Her dress was fine but her makeup could have been better. Not her best night.
Carol Bunett is truly a legend. Calling Aniston a legend is an extremely loose definition of the word, in my book.
I agree. Even if she did create an iconic tv character, that’s not sufficient to garner ‘legend’ status.
Plus she married a dude and then they got divorced.
Yeah, I like Anniston fine, I think she looks terrific, but legend? Meh, no.
Why Kate Hudson was there? Did she do anything last year?
I have no idea, but words cannot convey how much I hate her dress. Though Lily James’s is a close second–why on earth would a gorgeous young woman choose something so unflattering?
That dress is completely wearing Kate. Such a difficult look to pull off, don’t know why she choose it.
When is Kate Hudson ever not at an event?
She did have Marshall last year, but that (very deservedly) failed to get the awards consideration expected.
It made more sense to see Kate rather than Kendall Jenner there.
No, but that has never stopped her before. She hasn’t done anything worthwhile since 2000.
I expected to cringe, but I thought JA and Carol Burnett’s little shtick was cute. It provided a much needed bit of levity to an otherwise pretty heavy event.
It’s true, that bit of comic levity was like a breath of fresh air.
Please, Carol Burnett shouldn’t have shared a stage with Aniston.
I agree Carol is an icon and deserves the stage to herself, however Jen was in one of the biggest comedy shows on TV, so it makes sense to have her there. There really isn’t a show like Carol’s on anymore is there? She had music, comedy, skits, special guests and incredible imagination. Tim Conway playing that slightly befuddled little old man, was one of the funniest things I’d seen as a kid.
I loved Jennifer’s dress. No, its not the most exciting dress out there, but it seems well crafted and well designed and looks great on her, and sometimes that’s really enough.
I did not like her hair though. I wish she had worn it up. She had on gorgeous earrings and you could barely seem because of her hair.
Carol Burnett is everything, thank goodness for her
Did anyone else notice Jen’s mouth wasn’t moving as it should last night while she was stepping all over the greatness that is Carol Burnett? Was anyone else thankful Meryl’s mouth seemed to be silenced? #sheknew
Yes she could not move her mouth. Too much Botox. And her hair in her face was also annoying. And too blond. Needs a new look.
What look would you recommend?
Did she know? Do you have evidence she knew? Or are you just spouting alt-right hoaxes?
She’s spouting alt-right hoaxes, can confirm.
Hudson’s dress looks like a macrame project. She can hang a hefty plant when all is said and done.
She wore a great all-black look years ago, when she was with Brad to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. But, she always kind of repeats the same look.
I like Jen’s dress, simple and elegant. Don’t care for any of the other dresses in this post.
Are usually love a sharp suit, but Claire’s actually doesn’t look very tailored to her.
I love Carol Burnett so much!
(1) Jennifer Aniston’s dress looks like nearly every other one she’s worn to awards shows. No hate – it’s her thing and she looks fine.
(2) I don’t think Aniston or Jolie care much about The Great Triangle With Brad Pitt anymore, though my guess is that they avoided each other to not pull focus on that former drama instead of the awards and metoo/timesup campaign.
+1
I liked Aniston’s dress on her. It was simple, well cut and clean. I don’t think she’s tall enough to pull off things that are too complicated, she’d disappear in them. She and Burnett were cute together.
The suit jacket needs a tailored waist. It would be 1000% better with that.
The other 2 on this thread… meh.
Can we please get a post about Kruger’s dress? Waiting…..
She often doesn’t walk red carpets for award shows. She thinks she’s important.
Or maybe she wants to leave the spotlight for the nominees. I don’t think it reflects an inflated sense of self-importance.
yeah, I would go with the OPPOSITE of what Fluffy said. if she thinks she’s so important, wouldn’t she make sure to walk the carpet?…
Interesting. My first thought was that she didn’t want to be questioned about the that nasty photographer friend of hers in relation to the #metoo movement. She’s been awfully silent on the matter.
Yep, I thought about Terry Richardson, too. But I think the real reason she avoided the red carpet is that she didn’t want to be asked about her views on #MeToo, simply because she can barely string a coherent sentence together on important issues, she would have embarrassed herself. She simply doesn’t want to be asked about current events.
The Golden Globes went too far with the two legends crap. Aniston’s hair was messy and she always has these facial gestures that make her look completely stupid. I can’t get into her, sorry. Her agent set that up and probably was the first to stand up wanting the others to stand to make people they were giving Aniston an ovation. That is how messed up these folks are. I have no earthly idea why she was even onstage with Carol Burnett.
The entire thing was rehearsed and planned you know that right?
I knew the Aniston bashers would be out full force lol.
I will this Jen acts like she has bad stage fright.
It’s pretty obvious
“Two Legends…LMAO That’s funny
I would never put JA in the same catagory as Carol Burnnett ever. And JA must have been stoked that the dress code was plain black. She’s been rockin that look since the mid nineties. Zzzzzzzzzz.
She does avoid Jolie. Apparently she doesn’t care for the lady.
After a decade+ of back-handed statements and slander about Angie, there may be another reason she avoids her now.
+1
I don’t mind the black column dress so much because that’s her thing, even if it’s boring and redundant. But that beachy long center parted hair looked so messy and not elegant. And her skin looks fried. Very dated.
She’s never,ever going to change her look.
Why people expect her too at this point is beyond me lol.
Always the comments about her hair looking dated.
The women has had the same hair for decades.
Why do people think she’s going to change?
She’s a total creature of habit.
I will say this,
Her body is incredible for a women nearing 50.
Jennifer looks elegant and happy (and healthy). She probably didn’t want to be compared to Angelina or have that mess dragged up yet again. I give her kudos for not gloating over AJ, although she certainly is entitled to. The only people still interested in that triangle are sites like this.
Please tell us why she would in any way be entitled to gloat over AJ? Will Heidi Bivens be entitled to gloat when Aniston/Theroux inevitably split?
Why the hell are you bringing Heidi into this?
Has anyone else noticed that Jennifer Anniston’s initials and Angelina Jolie’s are opposites? JA and Aj. I’ll leave that for the conspiracy theorists.
They are the same person! Only BACKWARDS!! Angelina Jolie is Jennifer Anistons dark mirror twin, who appeared to ruin Brad Pitt after he got bored with Aniston!!! JA, AJ, MIRROR, get it?!!!! This is why they are NEVER seen at the same time!!!!!
That dress makes Lily James looks a lot bigger than she is. Claire Foy looks fierce in that suit…and I dont mind that dress on kate at all.
Soooo…. where was Justin? Did he refuse to go?
I like Aniston,think she’s cute & does have her funny/comedic moments,with that said Jolie is the best thing to happen to her..Let’s be honest her career isn’t as what it was & anytime we talk abt her it’s either her husband or “The triangle”.Whilst I don’t think she cares for jolie(vice versa)I think she of the two women doesn’t mind it though.This is just the start of awards season,She obviously knew jolie would be there & I think she enjoys it,& I find it weird that out of every after party she could have gone to,she goes to the Netflix one,where jolie is also going to be there..Bizarre
Are Jennifer and her icky husband on the outs? Where was he?
I don’t think so? They were in Mexico at Xmas.
Thought Jen looked fantastic. Her hair was happening. Love her Cali style and vibes.
I agree. I loved Jennifer’s hair and glowing skin. Her dress was a classic. She and Carol made a great duo. If anyone can laugh at herself it’s Jennifer who enjoyed the joke Carol made about confusing her tv show with another. Incidentally, Jennifer has donated half a million to the “Me Too” movement and one million to Porto Reco. She’s pretty humble and low key about her contributions. No need to hate.
Strange, she seemed to take herself so seriously when Kimberly Stewart said she was homely. She cried for 2 days, I think she said, if I remember correctly. She seems to be good at making jokes about others, such as shooting them or using their picture as a dartboard, or even mocking their children, but like so many cowardly and passive-aggressive bullies, she cannot laugh about herself. Oh and considering she once went to Mexico for her birthday and then when under pressure over a disaster there, she made a fuss about donating there but went quiet when she was called out on her fakery and posing. So, no need to lionize her or make her out to be someone she is clearly not.
Like I said: no need to hate and misrepresent people unless you get off on it.
Exactly, facts are important, lionizing and misrepresenting people is bad. Glad you agree with me. Too many fanbots creating their own false narrative these days.
Such a clever girl you are, Caroline. Just so you know I don’t appreciate my words being misrepresented by you nor do I agree with you about Jennifer Aniston. I have a right to like her and think her intentions are good. You’ve got a bee in your bonnet about her, that’s pretty clear and I think you have fun misrepresenting her intentions. Sad, as Trump would say.
Her phony hair was terrible. Icon, my @ss. Nice tan!
Claire!!!! I want a poster of her in that suit. She looked incredible. It was deep perfection.
Claire Foy looks excellent and I always like when someone does something with their hair even when it is worn long for evening events. Do something. The day hair is for teenagers.
Is Lily James pregnant and I missed it? I love her, but not this dress.
Like her dress, it’s a great cut. But her hair is a terrible terrible mess. She needs to either purchase a brush or have it fixed in the green room before coming out.
I’m shocked Justin didn’t go considering the attire was sh*tty black outfits. He has a boat load.
