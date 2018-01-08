Jennifer Aniston didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet, interesting

There was hope that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie would bring some drama and some interesting, fun, vintage gossip to the Golden Globes. It didn’t happen. It seems like they took pains to not run into each other at all – Angelina walked the carpet with her son Pax, and Jennifer Aniston avoided the carpet altogether, slipping inside without speaking to the press. Jennifer didn’t bring a date or her husband, and it doesn’t seem like Aniston did too many of the post-Globes parties either, she just put in an appearance at the Netflix party (there’s one photo and that’s it). Jen wore a boringly elegant Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown to the Globes – I can’t really see the detailing on this, but I would assume that it’s well-tailored but not really noteworthy.

Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ifzOwGdszF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

There were too few photos of Claire Foy in this Stella McCartney suit, which was one of my favorite looks of the evening. HOW BADASS DOES SHE LOOK? The suit is perfect and so is her makeup. I can’t believe Stella designed this!

Lily James in Valentino. A very bad dress and bad bangs. Messy.

Someone said Kate Hudson was cosplaying “sexy Michelle Williams” and now I can’t stop thinking that. This is Valentino too and it’s not good.