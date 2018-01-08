“Ewan McGregor thanked his estranged wife & his girlfriend at the Globes” links

Ewan McGregor thanked his estranged wife & his girlfriend when he won his Golden Globe last night (for the role where he met his girlfriend and his marriage fell apart). [LaineyGossip]
Stephen Miller lost his mind on CNN yesterday. [Pajiba]
After Stephen Miller lost his mind, CNN security had to escort him out of the building, which is just *kisses fingers* perfect. [Jezebel]
Mariah Carey: brunch is over? [Dlisted]
Royal round-up of the past week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chrissy Teigen hates Logan Paul. [The Blemish]
Celebrities were ‘gramming like crazy at the Golden Globes. [Buzzfeed]
Teresa Giudice’s restaurant is closing, oh well. [Reality Tea]
How are Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod not engaged yet?? [Wonderwall]
Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone are BFFs. [OMG Blog]
No Hot Dudes post? Oh, well. Ewan looked fine, though.
Men were in minority. It would be the shortest list ever.
Awkward 😶
Why? He is separated from his wife, but they shared a life and kids. People break up, doesn’t have to be nasty.
He and Jude looked awesome, i really wanted pics of them together cos they are friends and ex roommates.
Yeah and in the Time’s up spirit, they could both have been asked how they felt about working with Allen (add Polanski for Mc Gregor).
I mean ,everyone was so eager to see the question thrown at Timberlake. Why stop at him?
A speech including the wife and the girlfriend is not the most problematic thing about him.
Manta
No one can forgive how jt threw Janet under the bus.
As for Allen and polanski and others… Jude Law didn’t work with either. Yet his personal life almost destroyed his career. He isn’t a rapist or abuser. He isn’t racist, his political views aren’t controversial. He just cheated a lot. And stood up to Blair.
This is not the time to judge, but to fight. And first rule of a good fight is to pick the right ones. McGregor did work with Polanski. There’s no but and there’s no excuse. What else could he say? He worked with Allen. Like most of Hollywood. No excuse.
Still, jt is a cultural problem. He’s stealing from black artists and using them. I remember how Prince called him out in a very cool way. But Prince wasn’t just black, he was also not media’s darling.
Milla, I believe Jude Law is currently working with Woody Allen. His character has an affair with a a character played by Elle Fanning.
It’s kind of depressing that we think it’s weird for a man to thank the mother of his children and the woman he spent twenty-five seemingly decent years with in the same speech as his new girlfriend. Divorce happens. That doesn’t mean you have to treat your ex-partner with disrespect.
Agreed.
Yea. Maybe not weird, but nice. Nice-ness (that was some awkward phrasing), kindness is undervalued these days. Let’s all just be decent to each other.
So yes, i agree, it shouldn’t necessarily be news but im glad to read stuff like this.
The weird part was not about the act of thanking his ex-wife, but about the media assumption that he left his wife for the new girlfriend during the production of this show, which in this case might seem like a slap in the face of the betrayed wife – but we knew so little about this marriage, that they could actually have been separated for ages. I don’t really like McGregor, I’ve always sensed some not very nice vibes from him – but right now I also feel like his apologist, because 2017 proved how little we really know about the insides of HW and how many of those blind items that so many people treated like official testimonies, were completely untrue.
No nobody is assuming. He did cheat on her. Eve posted a photo of Ewan on instagram in June saying “my love” but Mary had split with her husband in May and they are spotted making out in September. There was also a photo posted of a Fargo crew dinner of about 7 people from early in the year with Ewan and Mary side by side looking very cosy. Her ex husband deleted angry tweets about Ewan too and Eve replied to a fan asking how Ewan could leave her for such a tramp and replied “what can i do?”. This was not innocent and Ewan is a smug little shit.
I actually wasn’t bothered by his speech. He acknowledged his ex who was with him for pretty much his entire career and his kids. I think that’s actually great. And he thanked the actors who worked with him which included Mary Elizabeth. Not that shocking or salacious.
Agree.
I thought he handled it all incredibly well. He would have been seriously remiss to not thank his ex for all her support over these many years. And to your point, he thanked his new girlfriend in the context of thanking the other actors like Carrie Coon.
I just couldn’t get through Ewan’s season of Fargo, gave up after a few episodes.
I eventually finished it but out of some weird sense of duty to complete things rather than actual enjoyment. It was kind of terrible though. Ewan’s accent was atrocious.
It was the worst season of Fargo so far but since Fargo is an awesome show, it was still pretty good. Winstead’s character has an amazing arc. Strangely, even though I am a big McGregor fan, I thought he did the worst job of everyone (Coon, Winstead, and Thewlis all completely blew him away with their performances imo).
The Jake Tapper shut down of Stephen Miller was priceless. So was CNN removing him from the premises. I’d pay good money to see that security video.
Agreed. I wish more TV news had done this sort of thing earlier, with the rest of the clown house.
Tapper has been on fire. Did you see this?
https://twitter.com/Mikel_Jollett/status/950165751318552576/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheslot.jezebel.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-950165751318552576%26autosize%3D1
Agreed. What a hack SM is.
For everyone saying it’s nice of him to thank his wife in the same speech as his girlfriend, ask yourself how you would feel if your husband whom you had been with for decades and had created children with cheated on you and left you for someone else and then thanked you and her in the same speech not long after he had betrayed your trust and broken up your marriage. Who would want to be thanked in a situation like that?
Divorce happens. Move on. He wanted to thank her so he did. If she’s pissed about it I’m sure she’ll let him know and he’ll never do it again.
People would complain if he hadn’t thanked her.
I know if it was me I would be livid! And why is he mentioning his kids who he keeps out of th limelight? He is full of it.
kyle maclachlan was robbed.
I hate Logan Paul too. I want him and his vile brother to disappear.
