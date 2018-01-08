Princess Charlotte of Cambridge started nursery school today & there are photos

I kept seeing stuff about Princess Charlotte of Cambridge starting nursery school last week, and I honestly thought Charlotte had already started and William and Kate were just doing everything very low-key. But no? Charlotte started nursery school today in London. The Duchess of Cambridge photographed her daughter at Kensington Palace just before they set off for Willcocks Nursery School this morning.

Charlotte turns 3 years old in May, and I would assume that the nursery school set-up is a lot like George’s old set up in Norfolk, meaning half-days and lots of fun. George got more privacy in Norfolk, but Charlotte has to go to nursery school in London now because the Cambridges are keen to take on more work this year. The nursery school comes at a crazy cost though – £14,500 a year.

Superficially, I love the way Kate styled her daughter here. I would have thought that Kate would have gone with head-to-toe pink, but no – a nice blend of brown tights, red coat, red Mary Janes, red bow and pale pink scarf and backpack. Adorable!! They seem to be growing Charlotte’s hair out too.

Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.

 

103 Responses to “Princess Charlotte of Cambridge started nursery school today & there are photos”

  1. minx says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Oh, these are some of the cutest pictures of her I’ve seen! What a doll. Love her outfit.

  2. Esmom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I cannot believe how grown up she looks! Adorable.

  3. Bea says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:34 am

    She’s a cutie pie.

  4. Sparkly says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Wow, she’s gotten so big! She looks adorable. I think she looks so much like the queen.

  5. CFY says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Actually may have squealed a bit at these pictures. She’s adorable. May she have a great time at school!

  6. L84Tea says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Wow, she has changed! I think she’s starting to look a lot more like George now!

  7. susanne says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Absolutely beautiful children. I hope they are well loved, and taught the skills they’ll need for their wacky lives.

  8. Liberty says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Adorable. Love the color-mixed styling as well.

  9. Becks says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:41 am

    These are such adorable pictures. She is so cute.

  10. Talie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Look at her posing! She seems to love the camera more than her brother. haha

  11. Tiffany says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

    20k to eat paste on a half day a few days a week.

    That is a lot of cash.

  12. KiddV says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I’m jealous of a toddler’s coat.

    She so cute!

  13. Nicole says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Wow she is adorable. I now think she’s a mini QE with the middleton coloring.

  14. Nicegirl says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Adorable!! A great way to start a Monday, with darling Princess Charlotte!

  15. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Cute kid – she def is a mini QEII.

  16. Marella1 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:43 am

    This has made my years. She is such a sassy, sweet beautiful little girl. God I love these pictures.
    She looks so happy.

  17. Amelie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Ah wow! She’s starting to grow into her looks. I always thought she was cute but every time we saw a picture of her she always looked so different since we’d go months without seeing pictures of her. Happy first day of school Charlotte!

  18. Nello says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:45 am

    She is precious! Love the whole ensemble but wonder what she is wearing under the coat? Does she keep it on even in the classroom like Mama Keen? Lol And narry a big shiny button in sight, Kaiser! 😉

  19. Hazel says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:46 am

    That kid’s got more eyebrows than I do! So jealous! Loved the scarf detail, too. So stylish. And as for who she looks like, beyond her own little self, I say Princess Eugenia.

  20. Beluga says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Very cute!

    She’s changed so much since Christmas lol

  21. sunnydeereynolds says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:47 am

    She is so damn cute! And pretty charming in these photos!

  22. Citresse says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Adorable!!!!!

  23. Taxi says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:53 am

    She looks so happy. Love seeing that big smile. She isn’t always so cheerful in pics.

  24. AnneC says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:57 am

    After watching the episode of the Crown where poor Charles is sent off to that terrible boy’s school in Scotland, glad that upper class Britain has become more enlightened and the last 2 generations of royal family have given their children a much more modern (and kind) education.

    • Tina says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:11 pm

      To a point – I wouldn’t send a child to Eton, even now.

    • LAK says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      It’s a school that sets out emphasis on physical sport and the outdoors. Not a good fit for the arty, indoorsy Charles at all.

      However, it was the perfect fit for Philip, Andrew, Edward, Peter and Zara who all thrived at the school.

      If i have any criticism of the school is that Charles was very openly bullied and the school did nothing about it. Not just the usual joshing and teasing, but outright beatings and wetting his bed and making his life a misery. One boy boasted to a newspaper that he had deliberately broken Charles’s nose during a rugby game.

      And any boys who dared defend or befriend Charles were in turn bullied too.

      The good news is that was a different era and it’s rare to find that sort of behaviour tolerated nowadays.

  25. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Aw, I love that little girl. I hope their third is a girl also, purely for selfish reasons. I love all the clothes for baby girls and toddlers, etc., so they are fun photos to see.

  26. BooBooLaRue says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Princess Charlotte for the win! This child is magical.

  27. Zondie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Golly gumdrops! Isn’t she cute?!

  28. Sequinedheart says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    She was always a mini QEII; My goodness she’s getting cuter by the day! More Kate in her now, & the outfit is gorgeous. I feel like she will be a stunner all grown up, hopefully with the fire of Princess Margaret and the self respect of QEII.

  29. gnerd says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Say what you will about Wills and Kate, they sure do make cute munchkins

  30. Jessica says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I remember people making comments about the bags under George’s eyes in his school photo. It’s clearly a genetic trait they both have and not from being tired at all.

  31. Lyla says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Isn’t she just princess Charlotte and not princess Charlotte of Cambridge?

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      Only the monarch’s children are princes without dominion. Ie The Princess Anne or The Prince Charles, Andrew, Edward.

      Grandchildren don’t have the definitive article and they retain the ‘of X dominion’ title of their father because it’s a courtesy title not a right. Therefore she is PC of Cambridge rather than plain The PC.

  32. Anitas says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    She’s very cute. Nurseries are ridiculously expensive here in London, a full time placement is easily £1000 a month and that’s just any old random nursery.

  33. Sayrah says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    She is so stinking cute

  34. feeshalori says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Whispering very softly in the library, “Ah, how adorable!” She has well-defined eyebrows like her mom’s.

  35. Lorelai says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    This is the happiest post in over a year!! 😍

  36. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    She’s so big now! For some reason I still picture her as a baby/toddler. But she’s grown up so much in the last year. Her outfit is adorable.

  37. Laura Dawe says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Little Charlotte is adorable 💕 I hope she enjoys her first day at school 😊

  38. Mar says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    She looks just like the Queen to me.

  39. Pandy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    So cute! What a nice start to Monday. She’s adorable.

  40. Lobbit says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    She is such a precious little bean!

  41. Naptime says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Cutie! I think she has Pippa’s eyes!

  42. minxx says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    So adorable! I love the coat and the matching Mary-Janes.

  43. Burdzeyeview says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Wow hasn’t she grown since th last pics?Adorable!

  44. aquarius64 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    She’s cute but I don’t understand why did Charlotte’s parents like she is going to church? Other royals send their kids off to school in jeans and sneakers. Is this the dress code for the school?

  45. Suze says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    A lovely child, who is beautifully dressed.

    Kate did a nice job with the photos, too.

  46. Betsy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    What a sweetheart.

    Katie and Willy must want some limelight back from Megan and Harry.

  47. magnoliarose says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Sweet little duckling. Her eyes gleam with personality.

  48. Petty Riperton says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Cutie and she’s styling, not surprised she has more personality than lil G. The spares are usually the more outgoing than the heirs.

  49. Bread and Circuses says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    So cute! She looks like she’s got personality, too.

  50. tearose11 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I can’t wait for the epic eye rolls she will be giving big bro George soon. They look like they would be the naughtiest siblings to deal with ,in a fun way, since they both look like they have huge personalities already!

  51. Peace says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    She’s so cute, great personality

  52. Tanya says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    She has Diana’s eyes. Love the coat. Shame she has more personality than her mother.

    Reply
    • nic919 says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      William looks like Diana and she looks like a young William. Everyone keeps saying she looks like the Queen, but she doesn’t have the same eye shape that the Queen did at her age. She may look like the Queen at 91, but that’s not the same thing. She does exhibit personality though, which is good.

  53. Honey says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    She looks like she is going to be on the tallish side of average.

  54. kimbers says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    lol for such a little girl she has the biggest granny vibe!!! so cute!

  55. HeyThere! says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Guess I’m lucky! Where I’m from, 3 day a week, 4 hours a day 3 year old private pre k is 300 dollars a month. I wouldn’t pay 20k a year for any pre k program. I gasped out loud when I read that is normal in LA, DC and London. Insane.

  56. What's Inside says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    She has her grandmother, Carol’s eyes, the Queen’s facial shape, Kate’s nose, and the Windsor mouth. She is absolutely adorable in these photos. Diana would just adore this child.

