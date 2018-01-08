Princess Charlotte of Cambridge started nursery school today & there are photos

I kept seeing stuff about Princess Charlotte of Cambridge starting nursery school last week, and I honestly thought Charlotte had already started and William and Kate were just doing everything very low-key. But no? Charlotte started nursery school today in London. The Duchess of Cambridge photographed her daughter at Kensington Palace just before they set off for Willcocks Nursery School this morning.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018
The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018
Charlotte turns 3 years old in May, and I would assume that the nursery school set-up is a lot like George’s old set up in Norfolk, meaning half-days and lots of fun. George got more privacy in Norfolk, but Charlotte has to go to nursery school in London now because the Cambridges are keen to take on more work this year. The nursery school comes at a crazy cost though – £14,500 a year.
Superficially, I love the way Kate styled her daughter here. I would have thought that Kate would have gone with head-to-toe pink, but no – a nice blend of brown tights, red coat, red Mary Janes, red bow and pale pink scarf and backpack. Adorable!! They seem to be growing Charlotte’s hair out too.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Oh, these are some of the cutest pictures of her I’ve seen! What a doll. Love her outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so different in every photo lately; what a cutie pie! The gray tights with red/pink: adorable! Gotta love that Kate got her a double-breasted coat (BUTTONS!) and pocket flaps! It’s just like Mom’s! lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look anything big like the last pictures when they took her to Germany. I’ve never see a child change so much in such a short period of time! She is getting very cute!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That jaunty scarf is adorable This warms an otherwise frozen NYC day lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a cute kid. And growing very quickly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toddlers do grow fast. Lol,she’s a doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte has such personality! I really love the head tilt, she’s just adorable.
I went on one of the forum sites to see if they had any pictures of Charlotte since she was supposed to go to school today and I love royal kid photos. I couldn’t believe the things they were saying about this precious, little girl! The one photo where Charlotte’s sitting they were criticizing Kate for not teaching Charlotte to “sit more lady-like” not with her legs open, she’s 2 years old! They were saying that her dress is too short too, “just like Middleton women.” It’s disgusting. That’s the last time I go to that forum, those posters are disturbed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am no fan of Charlotte’s mother, but there is nothing to criticize about these photos. They are cute. They are also great PR to make people forget about how much taxpayers are paying for this expensive nursery school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nc919
My understanding is that tuition is a private expense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!! The little shoes, the tiny little scarf, the smile…what a little love!! ❤️❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She’s an adorable little poppet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her eyebrows, that little arch in them! They give her a sweetly mischievous look
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot believe how grown up she looks! Adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This little girl has more charm and personality than her parents combined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was thinking the same thing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After trying to avoid all these pampered celeb threads, it’s refreshing to see that little face, so sweet and innocent. Poor child doesn’t know what lies ahead, which is a good thing. Toddlers are absolutely my favorite age, no maybe newborn, holding them is like getting a spa treatment. Love em all! Charlotte looks just like her brother to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, ha: I’m a mum and granny as well, but newborns still scare me! I like when they get a little weight and substance to them, 4 months old onwards. I like your comment: spa treatment!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a cutie pie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she’s gotten so big! She looks adorable. I think she looks so much like the queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Mostly the Queen with a dash of her brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! She is adorable…a mini QEII!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like William when he was young, not the Queen. The Queen did not have hooded eyelids as a young girl. But she is cute and has sass, which is sorely needed in that family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Lady Sarah Chatto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see some resemblance to her as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she resembles Lady Sarah more than she resembles the Queen, BUT Lady Sarah also resembles the Queen so there is that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was looking at toddler pictures of Lady Sarah. I think it’s the eyes and smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! It’s unbelievable how much she resembles her great-grandmother!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually may have squealed a bit at these pictures. She’s adorable. May she have a great time at school!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she has changed! I think she’s starting to look a lot more like George now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely beautiful children. I hope they are well loved, and taught the skills they’ll need for their wacky lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable. Love the color-mixed styling as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are such adorable pictures. She is so cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at her posing! She seems to love the camera more than her brother. haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has always seemed more fearless and outgoing than George. Like when they attended the kids’ party in Canada. She ran right up to the balloons and tried to pop them.
Anyway I think she’s really cute and a totally real way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
20k to eat paste on a half day a few days a week.
That is a lot of cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how much private pre-school is here in L.A. and it starts at anywhere from 18 months to 2 years of age, not 3 years as in Chars case. I once calculated that private school in L.A. for two kids would costs roughly $800k by the time they kids graduated high school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Julianne. In the DC area it’s about $20k a year give or take. Childcare and preschool costs are crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they get into sports bump thst cost up to 1 million… then add inflation and cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, that’s not particularly expensive for childcare in the UK. For full time, you’re looking at around £50/day so £13000 a year, although there are some subsidies for some children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. I’m paying £60.50 a day for my 2 year. It’s crazily expensive in London for childcare. Not sure how people can afford for multiple children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep I’m in London zone 4 – not central London and a normal full time nursery is about £1500 – £1800 a year. It’s basically a second mortgage every month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m jealous of a toddler’s coat.
She so cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow she is adorable. I now think she’s a mini QE with the middleton coloring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable!! A great way to start a Monday, with darling Princess Charlotte!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute kid – she def is a mini QEII.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has made my years. She is such a sassy, sweet beautiful little girl. God I love these pictures.
She looks so happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah wow! She’s starting to grow into her looks. I always thought she was cute but every time we saw a picture of her she always looked so different since we’d go months without seeing pictures of her. Happy first day of school Charlotte!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is precious! Love the whole ensemble but wonder what she is wearing under the coat? Does she keep it on even in the classroom like Mama Keen? Lol And narry a big shiny button in sight, Kaiser! 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That kid’s got more eyebrows than I do! So jealous! Loved the scarf detail, too. So stylish. And as for who she looks like, beyond her own little self, I say Princess Eugenia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very cute!
She’s changed so much since Christmas lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so damn cute! And pretty charming in these photos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so happy. Love seeing that big smile. She isn’t always so cheerful in pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe because her mom was taking the pics?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After watching the episode of the Crown where poor Charles is sent off to that terrible boy’s school in Scotland, glad that upper class Britain has become more enlightened and the last 2 generations of royal family have given their children a much more modern (and kind) education.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To a point – I wouldn’t send a child to Eton, even now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a school that sets out emphasis on physical sport and the outdoors. Not a good fit for the arty, indoorsy Charles at all.
However, it was the perfect fit for Philip, Andrew, Edward, Peter and Zara who all thrived at the school.
If i have any criticism of the school is that Charles was very openly bullied and the school did nothing about it. Not just the usual joshing and teasing, but outright beatings and wetting his bed and making his life a misery. One boy boasted to a newspaper that he had deliberately broken Charles’s nose during a rugby game.
And any boys who dared defend or befriend Charles were in turn bullied too.
The good news is that was a different era and it’s rare to find that sort of behaviour tolerated nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I have a soft spot for Charles. We are kindred spirits.
I have no idea why the Windsor’s are so often mean to their PoW, but they are sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of the reasons I feel a lot of pity for Edward VIII. Absolutely nightmarish childhood in addition to the extreme bullying. Oddly enough, Bertie did much better when he attended the same school despite being shyer, less robust, having a pronounced stutter etc. Schools really should be tailored to each child, if at all possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, I love that little girl. I hope their third is a girl also, purely for selfish reasons. I love all the clothes for baby girls and toddlers, etc., so they are fun photos to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess Charlotte for the win! This child is magical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Golly gumdrops! Isn’t she cute?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was always a mini QEII; My goodness she’s getting cuter by the day! More Kate in her now, & the outfit is gorgeous. I feel like she will be a stunner all grown up, hopefully with the fire of Princess Margaret and the self respect of QEII.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Say what you will about Wills and Kate, they sure do make cute munchkins
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember people making comments about the bags under George’s eyes in his school photo. It’s clearly a genetic trait they both have and not from being tired at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My kids have that, they get it from their Dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s definitely genetic, they get it from Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t she just princess Charlotte and not princess Charlotte of Cambridge?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only the monarch’s children are princes without dominion. Ie The Princess Anne or The Prince Charles, Andrew, Edward.
Grandchildren don’t have the definitive article and they retain the ‘of X dominion’ title of their father because it’s a courtesy title not a right. Therefore she is PC of Cambridge rather than plain The PC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very cute. Nurseries are ridiculously expensive here in London, a full time placement is easily £1000 a month and that’s just any old random nursery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so stinking cute
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whispering very softly in the library, “Ah, how adorable!” She has well-defined eyebrows like her mom’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the happiest post in over a year!! 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Minimal trashing of the parents, and no comment (yet) of how “unfortunate” Charlotte looks. The positivity is refreshing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so big now! For some reason I still picture her as a baby/toddler. But she’s grown up so much in the last year. Her outfit is adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Little Charlotte is adorable 💕 I hope she enjoys her first day at school 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks just like the Queen to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So cute! What a nice start to Monday. She’s adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is such a precious little bean!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cutie! I think she has Pippa’s eyes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So adorable! I love the coat and the matching Mary-Janes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow hasn’t she grown since th last pics?Adorable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s cute but I don’t understand why did Charlotte’s parents like she is going to church? Other royals send their kids off to school in jeans and sneakers. Is this the dress code for the school?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe for the first day they wanted her to wear a cute dress? Looks like she has tights on, probably some kind of soft dress. The shoes look comfy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s going to a very posh pre-school she’ll blend in; I’m just surprised there is no uniform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on the kid. When I was that age until maybe 6 or 7 you couldnt force me into pants. I wore dresses to run around in 24/7.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get my kids dressed up for the first day too…and picture days as well! I tend to favor the more “little girl” clothes too. Believe it or not they are hard to find…seems once the little girls hit 5/6 all the clothes look like stuff a teen would wear! I am keeping my girl little until she asks otherwise lol. But yes, she wears comfy sneakers and Uggs to school most days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t believe that people buy heeled shoes, mini-skirts, midriff baring tops, and thongs, for their pre-pubescent children. Why the big hurry to sexualize children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter (a similar age) loathes denim and restrictive pants and will wear only dresses. Some little girls prefer dresses and skirts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lovely child, who is beautifully dressed.
Kate did a nice job with the photos, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a sweetheart.
Katie and Willy must want some limelight back from Megan and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweet little duckling. Her eyes gleam with personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cutie and she’s styling, not surprised she has more personality than lil G. The spares are usually the more outgoing than the heirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So cute! She looks like she’s got personality, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait for the epic eye rolls she will be giving big bro George soon. They look like they would be the naughtiest siblings to deal with ,in a fun way, since they both look like they have huge personalities already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so cute, great personality
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has Diana’s eyes. Love the coat. Shame she has more personality than her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William looks like Diana and she looks like a young William. Everyone keeps saying she looks like the Queen, but she doesn’t have the same eye shape that the Queen did at her age. She may look like the Queen at 91, but that’s not the same thing. She does exhibit personality though, which is good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she is going to be on the tallish side of average.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol for such a little girl she has the biggest granny vibe!!! so cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess I’m lucky! Where I’m from, 3 day a week, 4 hours a day 3 year old private pre k is 300 dollars a month. I wouldn’t pay 20k a year for any pre k program. I gasped out loud when I read that is normal in LA, DC and London. Insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has her grandmother, Carol’s eyes, the Queen’s facial shape, Kate’s nose, and the Windsor mouth. She is absolutely adorable in these photos. Diana would just adore this child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse