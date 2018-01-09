Gal Gadot didn’t respond to James Cameron: ‘he was looking for publicity’

Entertainment Weekly recently named Gal Gadot as one of their Entertainers of the Year. I am totally on board with her inclusion on that list. She carried the hugely successful Wonder Woman and was a big stand out in Justice League. Plus she’s a great ambassador for Wonder Woman. I like Gal, obviously. Right now, I adore her. This was Gal’s year and she knocked it out of the park.
Last Summer, you may remember that director James Cameron had some thoughts on the Wonder Woman film and how Patty Jenkin’s vision did not represent a true symbol of feminism. In fact, Cameron implied that only he represented feminine power correctly. At the time, Patty and former Wonder Woman Lynda Carter responded but Gal didn’t. In her EW interview, Gal explained how she didn’t want to give Cameron’s comments any space because that’s all he was looking for.
EW: Another big headline during your year was that James Cameron criticized the film as an objectified icon, which Patty had some strong feelings about. But I don’t think I’ve seen you weigh in on that?
GG: Because I didn’t want to give him the stage. First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work. When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage.
I understand what she’s saying. While I agree that he has made some valuable contributions professionally, I have many problems with Cameron. Yet, even with his colossal ego, it seemed like such a strange time for him to make a grab for the feminist spotlight. I know some of you agreed with his comments about WW and I respect that opinion, that wasn’t what was surprising. It was his insistence on holding himself up as the example of how to portray women. Even if you remove his silly “strong women can’t be pretty” argument, I think it needed to be factored in that Patty and Gal were presenting a superhero who is iconic to many. They had to balance the expectations of the fans’ perception of Wonder Woman with a modern interpretation. If Cameron intentionally threw WW under the bus for publicity, then I think Gal handled it exactly as she should. I also think by her remaining mum on the subject, the whole thing went away quicker. I look forward to the day when society will allow for all types of female heroes/role models, there’s room for everyone.
As for the rest of the interview, it’s nice. Although Gal gives empty answers when she’d rather not discuss something, she’s always honest. She told a fun story about calling Patty the night the WW review embargo was lifted. Patty had been meditating and didn’t hear about it yet so they both squealed on the phone to each other. Gal completely side-stepped the “how’d you feel about Justice League sucking” question. (Again, for the record, I really enjoyed Justice League and saw it twice but I do recognize it is a flawed film.) She also talked about hurting her back on the plane to China to promote WW. I missed the fact that Gal got hurt right at the start of the promotion. According to this interview, Gal was in so much pain she couldn’t even sit through the LA premiere. Even worse, she said she couldn’t hold her newborn baby so while the world was celebrating her success, she couldn’t. I hope she celebrates the hell out of Wonder Woman 2’s success to make up for it.
I’m really liking her. And James Cameron is overrated and trying to get back in the game. He mad that the world has moved on and he is not the big topic of conversation.
It was a good strategy, she avoided being bogged down in any useless “how dare you girls criticise Cameron” debate that would have popped up.
She’s good at keeping the focus on the movie, on letting the work speak for itself – she comes across as both mature and kind.
And she wears clothes beautifully! So elegant, so classy!
Really like her.
There’s something so warm and sweet about her eyes and smile! Her eyes are particularly expressive. And her reaction to Cameron’s comments was on point.
We know back in the day female superheroes were meant for the male gaze( so tired of hearing that as some people only defense as to why heriones like WW were created) . Flash forward there have been many attractive women playing action stars, even Linda Hamilton was considered attractive. And we know not every woman who play these types of roles have to be what most consider beautiful.
But if you look at almost every male big time action star they were considered handsome or ruggedly handsome. No one complained about them being to good looking with their well toned or muscular bodies. And they always had their shirts off. Even if you look at the men of Marvel, they are all pretty much attractive. Why are there no complaints that the males are too good looking and dont represent the average male. The women always get the criticism.
Precisely.
Although some men are ‘forgiven’ if their face is not that good-looking but their bodies are perfectly sculptured… never seen that for a woman. If the face of an actress is considered ugly or unattractive, no matter how perfect her body is…. she will never be in an action movie…
We still have a long way to go to accept women in action roles anyway… however, James Cameron as a spokesperson is a big no-no…. (and someone should remind him that the star of Terminator was A. Schwarzenegger, not Linda Hamilton!!).
And I adore Gal Gadot, period!
I remember watching the Oscars many years ago when he and his ex wife,Kathryn Bigelow were up for Best Director and she won for Hurt Locker. The look on his face was priceless, as she sauntered up to the stage to get her Oscar.
Perfect response. Perfect. Hell most of social media could take a lesson from her. Yes sometimes you need to draw attention to something…but sometimes the best strategy is to ignore. Learning when to do which is now a vital survival skill.
Gal Gadot is riding the wave of a very questionable film that is, on the upside, doing very good things for women – putting them right there on the commercial line of success, disproving all the theories that there is no audience for females leads and female directed films.
She knows her limits. WW was not a good film and her character was dumb as a rock and I have a suspicion she knows that, or she is not very demanding herself on that level perhaps, IDK, IDK her. She seems very cautious and to be doing the HW game step by step.
As for finding her lovely, pretty, nice and kind… I know we want to love her but honestly I see a professional who is agreeable and has a very very nice, warm physique. No gushing on my side but then again, it’s very hard to warm my cold heart. You’d have to be my kid or my parent!
