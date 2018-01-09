Gal Gadot didn’t respond to James Cameron: ‘he was looking for publicity’

Entertainment Weekly recently named Gal Gadot as one of their Entertainers of the Year. I am totally on board with her inclusion on that list. She carried the hugely successful Wonder Woman and was a big stand out in Justice League. Plus she’s a great ambassador for Wonder Woman. I like Gal, obviously. Right now, I adore her. This was Gal’s year and she knocked it out of the park.

Last Summer, you may remember that director James Cameron had some thoughts on the Wonder Woman film and how Patty Jenkin’s vision did not represent a true symbol of feminism. In fact, Cameron implied that only he represented feminine power correctly. At the time, Patty and former Wonder Woman Lynda Carter responded but Gal didn’t. In her EW interview, Gal explained how she didn’t want to give Cameron’s comments any space because that’s all he was looking for.

EW: Another big headline during your year was that James Cameron criticized the film as an objectified icon, which Patty had some strong feelings about. But I don’t think I’ve seen you weigh in on that? GG: Because I didn’t want to give him the stage. First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work. When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

I understand what she’s saying. While I agree that he has made some valuable contributions professionally, I have many problems with Cameron. Yet, even with his colossal ego, it seemed like such a strange time for him to make a grab for the feminist spotlight. I know some of you agreed with his comments about WW and I respect that opinion, that wasn’t what was surprising. It was his insistence on holding himself up as the example of how to portray women. Even if you remove his silly “strong women can’t be pretty” argument, I think it needed to be factored in that Patty and Gal were presenting a superhero who is iconic to many. They had to balance the expectations of the fans’ perception of Wonder Woman with a modern interpretation. If Cameron intentionally threw WW under the bus for publicity, then I think Gal handled it exactly as she should. I also think by her remaining mum on the subject, the whole thing went away quicker. I look forward to the day when society will allow for all types of female heroes/role models, there’s room for everyone.

As for the rest of the interview, it’s nice. Although Gal gives empty answers when she’d rather not discuss something, she’s always honest. She told a fun story about calling Patty the night the WW review embargo was lifted. Patty had been meditating and didn’t hear about it yet so they both squealed on the phone to each other. Gal completely side-stepped the “how’d you feel about Justice League sucking” question. (Again, for the record, I really enjoyed Justice League and saw it twice but I do recognize it is a flawed film.) She also talked about hurting her back on the plane to China to promote WW. I missed the fact that Gal got hurt right at the start of the promotion. According to this interview, Gal was in so much pain she couldn’t even sit through the LA premiere. Even worse, she said she couldn’t hold her newborn baby so while the world was celebrating her success, she couldn’t. I hope she celebrates the hell out of Wonder Woman 2’s success to make up for it.