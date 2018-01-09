Donald Bigly-Buttons doesn’t know the words to the National Anthem, whoops

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve been trying to phase some sports gossip into the larger gossip buffet around here, but I honestly couldn’t care less about college football, I’m sorry. Last night, there was a HUGE football game: the National Championship, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide won, sorry Bulldogs. That’s as far as you want to hear me talk about sports, okay? Anyway, this game will be memorable for many different reasons, involving sports and Alabama and Georgia and something something football. It was also notable because Donald Trump attended the game and like ten different stupid and/or crazy things happened. First of all, when Trump appeared, he was booed! IN GEORGIA. Which is amazing. Then he forgot the words to our National Anthem:

If you want me to be 100% fair, I’ll say that I probably don’t know all of the words to the anthem either, and you wouldn’t want to hear me sing it anyway. But I know enough of the words to mouth them during the anthem. Also: I’m not the president of the United States and I’ve never made it my cause du jour to tell every single black person that they need to “pay respect” to the flag and the anthem. If you’re going to throw a hissy fit about the anthem and the flag, you better know all of the f–king words to the anthem, especially if you just tweeted this hours earlier:

Curious Case of Bigly Buttons needs to respect the Anthem enough to learn the f–king words.

Also fun: Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough apparently yelled “f–k Trump” before to took the field. The Deplorables are already yelling and crying about this. The audacity of a young man disrespecting their Dear Leader has triggered them.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

137 Responses to “Donald Bigly-Buttons doesn’t know the words to the National Anthem, whoops”

  1. HK9 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:43 am

    So he goes after athletes who kneel when the anthem is played but he himself doesn’t even know the words to it. We are in a cesspool of ridiculousness and mediocrity. I know all the words to the American national anthem and I’m Canadian for FFS.

    Reply
  2. Barfly says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Team Scarbrough

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:44 am

    #Kaepernickknowsthewords

    Reply
  4. MeeMow says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Kaiser- time to learn the words. Truly.

    Reply
  5. Boston Green Eyes says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I wrote this on the Ivanka thread, but it bears repeating:

    Let us not forget that the Trump family combined have a total of 12 for an IQ.

    Reply
  6. Kristen820 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Is it just me, or does he bear a strong resemblance to a Blobfish?

    Reply
  7. llamas says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Okay, there is no way in fresh hell that he doesn’t have some legitimate brain issue. He is not the healthiest person of all the healthy people. SAD.

    Reply
    • Lilly says:
      January 9, 2018 at 8:59 am

      That’s what I thought too. He can’t remember or retain the words from the look of it.

      Reply
      • Lirko says:
        January 9, 2018 at 9:06 am

        And he has that look about him – both of my parents have dementia, and there’s a certain look in their eyes…the lights are on but nobody’s home, you know? Gut wrenching when it’s your parents, horrifying when it’s the POTUS.

      • H says:
        January 9, 2018 at 9:16 am

        My father has dementia and gets like this. I called him on New Year’s Day and said, “Hey, Dad, it’s me.” He said, “Who’s this?” I made it into a joke and replied, “You got any other daughters we don’t know about, Dad?”

        But the memory is getting worse. I don’t wish it on anyone, but we cannot have another (Regan) impaired president.

      • Lirko says:
        January 9, 2018 at 9:27 am

        @H I’m so sorry to hear that. It’s very difficult as dementia progresses. In my experience, it’s not necessarily incremental. It seems they will kind of remain at a certain level for awhile, and then the very next week, struggle to finish their sentences-their thoughts. I was having the same issue with them as you are now – they wouldn’t remember who they were on the phone with, so I texted them a picture to pull up when they were talking to me, but (duh!) they don’t remember to do it (like, why did I think that would work, you know?)

        There’s no easy way to do this, but I think your willingness to have a sense of humor about the whole thing makes it more bearable for everyone. Best wishes to you.

    • Alexandria says:
      January 9, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      I’m not casting doubts on the dementia rumours but it’s also plausible he just did not bother to learn i.e. story of his life. Before he was President, it’s not like he demonstrated patriotism. He just used the nationalistic slant to get votes. Nonetheless, agree strongly that all his rantings about walls and making America great again make this so hypocritical of him and the GOP. Worse thing is his voting base don’t care unless it’s Obama or Hillary who doesn’t know the words!

      Reply
  8. Mrs. WelenMelon says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

    SAD.

    Okay bottom line for all non-U.S. celebitches: most Americans love our country but do not obsess about the flag and the national anthem. Please know this.

    Reply
  9. boredblond says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

    He just can’t bother with something so trivial, being the most smartest, like, stable genius on earth, you know…

    Reply
  10. IlsaLund says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:50 am

    He looks like he has yellow cotton candy on his head. And happy to hear he got booed in Georgia. That’s all I got cause I just can’t anymore….

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:52 am

    If you’re the president, and particularly if you are fixated on “the flag” etc., learn the words.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Anybody trying to sing along to any song while not knowing the words looks and sounds ridiculous. The POTUS fumbling the words to the song he supposedly cares so much about makes him look extra ridiculous. I remember seeing his immigrant wife nudging him to remind him to put his hand on his heart during the pledge of allegiance

    Reply
  13. Juls says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Guys, guys. Guys! Obviously he knows the words because he is so Bigly smart. It only looked like he wasn’t singing all the words because he was trying to hold his dentures in!

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:56 am

    So I’ve been coming up with nicknames for ODB (Old Donnie Bedburgers). Donnie Twelve Cokes was one. After last night, I think Donnie No Words is apropos. And looking at that last photo, Three Chins Twitterlini fits too.

    Let’s not forget, however that this maniac is seriously considering striking NoKo. To give them a “bloody nose”. Cause he’ll always be Don the Con, schoolyard bully.

    Reply
    • swak says:
      January 9, 2018 at 9:08 am

      Read that earlier and that scares me to death. Don’t understand because NK and SK are supposedly going to sit down to talk.

      Reply
    • pupsie says:
      January 9, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Ha! I started to copy all the nicknames you guys have here for him in the last two days, into a blank note, because they are all so awesome and I want to keep track of that.
      Here is what I have so far:
      Cheeto Mussolini
      Donnie BedBurgers
      Dapper Donnie Diaper
      Donny Two Scoops 12-cokes McBedburgers de babyfingers Von F*ckstick’
      Donnie No Words
      Orange Anus

      Three Chins Twitterlini, might be my new favorite one..
      Love it!!!

      Reply
  15. swak says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Did he stay for the entire game or just go for the anthem? Also, don’t they put the words up on one of the big boards?

    Reply
  16. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Also, look how he has a hard time remembering to put his hand on his chest, and how he keeps patting it and looking around. He puts on his “I’m a big boy, I am TOO smart!” face. This man’s in big trouble inside and out.

    Reply
  17. @BitingPanda says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:09 am

    My dear city also used a projector on the side of the Mercedes Benz stadium to leave Bigly a couple of choice messages. We didn’t want him here, he’s not welcome here, and he can feel free to keep his orange a$$ far away in the future. #RollTide

    Reply
    • hnmmom says:
      January 9, 2018 at 9:55 am

      I also heard rally towels were handed out that read “F*ck Trump” and that was why there were very few crowd shots during the game. Not sure if that was true or not but thinking back, there really was not a lot of coverage of the stands during the game, much less than usual.

      Reply
      • @BitingPanda says:
        January 9, 2018 at 10:21 am

        Not sure about towels handed out, though there was talk on local activism pages about bringing white towels/wearing white. The overall feeling though, was that it could read as “surrender” and it wasn’t really pushed publicly.

        The boos were pretty incredible. He as a moron (for so many reasons) to think that just because he was coming to a football game for Southern teams, that his fan base would be there. Atlanta is Blue AF and most college educated people know better than to support him. He made an assumption that these were his people. WE are not his people.

      • Kelly says:
        January 9, 2018 at 12:19 pm

        @BitingPanda I’m not surprised he was booed, considering that he lost in both Athens, GA and Tuscaloosa. Even Tuscaloosa County went very blue for Doug Jones.

        Alabama and Georgia may not have Michigan or Berkeley’s reputation as liberal college campuses, but they still are more to the center than the rest of their state. Even some of the alumni and administration that lean right may not agree with how 45′s government has impacted higher education and research done on campuses.

        I highly doubt he’ll show up next year to the CFB championship game because it’s going to be in the San Francisco area.

    • Senaber says:
      January 9, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Yes let’s remember he was booed in the “crime infested” fifth district after disparaging civil rights hero John Lewis. Gtfo of ATL Donnie Diddles. Boo booooooo

      Reply
  18. Tiffany says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Kendrick killed it at halftime. The Black Panther soundtrack is gonna be bananas.

    Also, more and more venues have the words to the anthem all over their jumbotrons, so that tells me Minute Maid Jung Ill cannot read.

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I hate him. You don’t know how hard it is to admit feeling hatred, because it’s just not part of my existence. Having three boys, each would look oddly at the utterance of ‘hate,’ and joke about it as I did their entire lives. It’s just too strong a word to use embracing such negativity. But here I am. I hate every single solitary item about that…. person. I’m completely aware it’s irrational and unhealthy. But I. Hate. Him.

    Reply
    • Anastasia says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:27 am

      I’m right there with you. And I hate pretty much no one.

      Except him.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Same. It’s a horrible feeling, but I do hate him.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      January 9, 2018 at 11:33 am

      So do I. I’ve never been a hateful person, there are some that I dislike, but almost never hate, but I severely hate Trump and his enablers like Stephen Miller, Kellyann Conway, Suckabee, etc. I never payed attention to politicians, but I’m almost addicted to watching every day the train wreck that Trump is causing. I hate him so much

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      January 9, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      I work against dark feelings when they come up, and I try very hard to have empathy for people and to find positives and not focus on negatives about anyone, but I learned there are limits to Buddhist philosophy when it comes to me. I started reading it because of my husband and wanted to get rid of bitterness and anger I carried around and resentment toward people from my past.
      It has worked for the most part but then 45 has overcome my good intentions, and I hate him and his entire family except for Barron and all children. I hate the Kushners and their shameful criminal behavior. I hate most of the GOP for propping up a man in the throes of dementia so that they can get him to sign whatever greedy evil things they put in front of him. They are all beyond redemption, and I hate them.
      What is odd is I feel no guilt about it, and I hate them intensely. I don’t have a choice in it.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 9, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Maybe it would help to realize that his brain is seriously miswired. I would love to see what happens in his amygdala when he’s shown pictures of people in various types of distress. That must be the locus of empathy. Ordinarily that area of the brain shows high activity in such a test because people recognize the signs of distress. In people with no empathy, such as sociopaths or I assume malignant narcissists, nuthin’. They don’t respond.

      He’s so stuck in an infantile “center of the universe” mode. He is uninterested in anything that doesn’t focus on himself and has no empathy for other people. This makes him quite dangerous and potentially violent. When he was a young child, he threw rocks at a baby next door in a playpen. At the age of seven, he punched a teacher in the face, claiming that the teacher didn’t know as much about music as he did. Trump himself has said he hasn’t changed essentially since he was six. There are stories about violence toward siblings involving flights of stairs… I’m sure that kind of uncontrollable behavior landed him in military school at the age of 13, either because his parents needed to protect the rest of the family, the school was going to expel him, or a judge ordered it. Successful businessmen don’t send their sons to military school for any other reason.

      In military school, he tried to throw another cadet out the window. He was removed from a position of authority in a group exercise because he was destroying morale. He is very lucky that he did not go to Vietnam – he would likely have been killed by American soldiers to get rid of him.

      He managed to learn in military school that violence was likely to make him lose his freedom, so he converted to verbal abuse, but as he melts down from stress he is quite capable of going back to it. He attacked his first wife and she excused it as because of his dissatisfaction with a hair procedure. I think Melania and Barron are at great risk being so physically close to him right now, I wish they had stayed in NYC. It is especially concerning that he seems to believe being President protects him from legal consequences. Hopefully Melania is careful to never let herself or her son be alone with Donald behind closed doors. The Secret Service has to be able to protect them from Donald.

      The Republicans are playing with a raging fire by continuing to use Trump as a stooge for their agenda. He is too dangerous and unpredictable. I’m hoping some patriot introduced some typos into the nuclear codes he carries.

      So instead of hating the guy, think of him as a wild animal who can tear you to bits for his own internal reasons because of his own fears in a world he does not understand. Very dangerous, should never be POTUS, but internally in a very unhappy situation. He just operates on instinct to protect himself. He needs to be caged and kept away from the rest of us, but for me he is more an object of pity and sadness than an object of hate (although sometimes I slip…). Our problem is how to prevent him from doing harm, and that’s a very difficult mission because of his lack of the usual inhibitions.

      Reply
  20. Shambles says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Lifelong Atlantan here. When I saw him parade onto the field with a military escort, I lost my sh!t completely. I started flipping off the screen and yelling obscenities uncontrollably. Of all the fascist, narcissistic bullsh!t…. what other President, ever, has paraded onto a football field before a game? It was the most shameful and enraging thing I’ve seen in a while. And then the anthem… lol. Can you even imagine the 24-hour rage-stroke that would have ensued on Fox News had Barack Obama (the man who wore a tan suit! Gasp!) paraded onto a football field with a military escort, then proceeded to visibly not know the words to the national anthem?? F*ck Trump indeed. We did not want him in our city. You know, the one in the “horrible” “crumbling” “crime infested” district. I’ve never been so disgusted by one person.

    Reply
  21. Kersplasha says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:24 am

    why was he moving so much? Its not a long song, can’t he stand still that long? I’m Canadian and have known the US national anthem my whole life. And i don’t watch sports or anything. so I don’t even know how i have heard it enough to know all of the words so well, its like osmosis. As president he will have heard the song a million times by now, how hard is it to listen and learn?

    Reply
  22. AprilMay26 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:27 am

    First, I have to say go dawgs!! I know we lost but we put up one hell of a fight and I’m proud of how we acted especially since the refs were not calling obvious fouls against Bama. I’m also proud of all of the protests that happened. There were a good amount of protestors at Dobbins AFB and also outside the Mercedes-Benz stadium which included a projection of F- Trump on the side of the building. I have NO idea why he even came. He was back on Air Force One with wheels up before the 1/2 time show and supposedly didn’t watch the game on the plane. So basically all he did was cause even more of a major traffic issue at rush hour when our city was already chaotic (and to be clear Atlanta traffic is always horrible!). Next time just stay away Trump! The saddest part is my football hero is Hershel Walker and he and Trump are “friends.” He releases a statement saying something to the effect that he was upset that Trump was treated the way he is. I’m not letting it bother me too bad because I’m fairly sure he has CTE. He’s kinda a mess but was a damn good football player!

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      January 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      The reffs missed so many fouls the announcers and anyone with eyes saw. Made bad calls on the ones they caught. And Bama’s 48 tried to assault a team staffer being pulled back by several teammates and staff to the ground.
      Saban is the best ncaa coach ever. Bama was solid in defense. And they sucked at sportsmanship.

      And yea. Trump also arrived somewhat late leaving fans waiting even longer to enter the stadium. With a leaky roof. And he left before the half. Cost of this appearance is not justifiable.

      EDIT – I ranted out my comment as soon as I read “go dawgs!!”
      Theresa aome repeat to your comment 😆
      And walker’s comment was disappointing

      Reply
  23. Veronica says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Cheese and crackers. I don’t even watch sports and haven’t sang it in years, and I know the majority of the words to anthem. (I sometimes forget the end to the second line, at most.) What a jackass.

    Reply
  24. grabbyhands says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:33 am

    But you guise- it’s haaaaard. It’s his first time presidenting!! He’s never presidented before and he’s only been in office a year! Give him a break! He can’t be expected to know ALL the words after a year and besides, her emails!!!

    Reply
  25. Shannon says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I’m from Georgia, and it gets a pretty bad rap. The biggest Dawg fans are generally from UGA either current students or alumni, which is Athens, pretty liberal place, and not far from Atlanta, also pretty liberal. If you’re talking about the more rural parts of Georgia that stereotype may hold true but trust, there’s plenty of places he can be booed in Georgia.

    Reply
  26. tw says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:03 am

    F—k trump

    Reply
  27. robyn says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Here’s what I wonder, particularly in light of the book Fire and Fury. If Trump’s people in the WH and in the Republican Party know there’s something seriously unfit about him yet continue to use him for their agendas, would all the changes Trump’s made and things he signed off on be null and void, starting with the federal judge. Taking advantage of someone unfit who will sign whatever they hand him … that seems illegal.

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      January 9, 2018 at 10:57 am

      I read an article yesterday (thought it was Politico but can’t find it there). In the article, it said “yes” to your questions. Even to the point where Lindsey Graham is being friendly to him to get what he wants. The orange idiot has no political clout and people around him are doing the work. Republicans are using him at this point to further their own agenda. They all know he’s useless.

      Reply
  28. OT Hush says:
    January 9, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Once again wasting tax dollars, none of which Trump has contributed to as far as we know, to send Bigly Genius to a pep rally. Didn’t turn out the way you expected did it Babyfists?

    Reply
  29. Michelle says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:06 am

    If you want people to think you’re all there mentally you really shouldn’t sway back and forth during the anthem like an antsy child. Patting his chest with his hand instead of just keeping it over his heart and mouthing along only when he knew the words. I watched the video and even if you knew nothing about the man I think you’d realize something was amiss when he acts like a 5 year old during the National Anthem. All wide eyed, looking around with that stupid smile, and swaying back and forth the whole time. Ugh!!!!!

    Reply
  30. Miss Gloss says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Noticed that shit last night! What an idiot!

    Reply
  31. Canadiangirl says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Canadian here 👋… and I know the American Anthem 😀 …. all of it

    Reply
  32. McMe says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I was raised a Jehovah’s Witness. JWs believe that saluting the flag is a sign of idolatry, so I was never permitted to say the Pledge of Allegiance or sing our National Anthem.
    But guess what….I know the words to this song! God! I picked it up just from standing and respectfully listening to others sing it.

    Reply
  33. Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    January 9, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    I now genuinely wonder if he knows all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance… need to get on youTube and see if he ever was on an episode of ‘Are you smarter than a 5th grader.’ He should be humiliated over this but he doesn’t know what that feels like.

    Reply
  34. Scotty says:
    January 9, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Lol as a Canadian I even know all the words, mind you I credit sports games for that.

    Reply
  35. Reece says:
    January 9, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Is there a video of him walking out because I SOO want to see/hear that!

    Reply
  36. U.S and them says:
    January 9, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    I wonder what percentage of Americans know the full version of the national anthem, which is much longer than the version usually sung in public.

    I just discovered it when I Googled the anthem.

    Reply
  37. Elysium1973 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    FUCK TRUMP.

    And while I’m at it, FUCK NICK SABAN. He’s another middle aged white guy sociopath. The lights are on but there’s no soul there. While my dad and I fight bitterly about politics (he’s Mr. Fox News) one thing we can agree on is our mutual hatred for Saban.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment