Donald Bigly-Buttons doesn’t know the words to the National Anthem, whoops

I’ve been trying to phase some sports gossip into the larger gossip buffet around here, but I honestly couldn’t care less about college football, I’m sorry. Last night, there was a HUGE football game: the National Championship, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide won, sorry Bulldogs. That’s as far as you want to hear me talk about sports, okay? Anyway, this game will be memorable for many different reasons, involving sports and Alabama and Georgia and something something football. It was also notable because Donald Trump attended the game and like ten different stupid and/or crazy things happened. First of all, when Trump appeared, he was booed! IN GEORGIA. Which is amazing. Then he forgot the words to our National Anthem:
Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018
If you want me to be 100% fair, I’ll say that I probably don’t know all of the words to the anthem either, and you wouldn’t want to hear me sing it anyway. But I know enough of the words to mouth them during the anthem. Also: I’m not the president of the United States and I’ve never made it my cause du jour to tell every single black person that they need to “pay respect” to the flag and the anthem. If you’re going to throw a hissy fit about the anthem and the flag, you better know all of the f–king words to the anthem, especially if you just tweeted this hours earlier:
We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected – and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also! pic.twitter.com/16eOLXg6Fi
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018
Curious Case of Bigly Buttons needs to respect the Anthem enough to learn the f–king words.
Also fun: Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough apparently yelled “f–k Trump” before to took the field. The Deplorables are already yelling and crying about this. The audacity of a young man disrespecting their Dear Leader has triggered them.
Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
So he goes after athletes who kneel when the anthem is played but he himself doesn’t even know the words to it. We are in a cesspool of ridiculousness and mediocrity. I know all the words to the American national anthem and I’m Canadian for FFS.
HK9 I’m Canadian too, and I also know the words to the US anthem. How pathetic is this “president” ? I just…I think cesspool is putting it nicely, at this point.
I’m a Canadian and I know all the words to the American anthem. Yes, ALL the words. There’s zero excuse for a president not to know it, especially one who is 70 and presumably been to thousands of events where it has been sung.
Ha ha – I came here to say the same! I thought “That’s absurd! Even I know them!” and went over it in my head to be sure.
I’m Canadian, and I learned the American anthem watching hockey games. If it wasn’t for the NHL, I probably wouldn’t know all the words.
Eh, it’s an overly long and bombastic anthem. I just sang through it in my head and was surprised that I actually knew all the words. Then again, as Kaiser said, I’m not the president…does seem like something the president ought to know, especially when he’s constantly flapping his lips about disrespect of the flag, as you said.
I actually also know all the words to the Canadian anthem, which I’ve absorbed as a result of watching a lot of hockey (which is probably also the only reason I know the words to the American anthem tbh).
One of our goals this year is to learn the 2nd verse of O Canada…and maybe the French, too. ; )
Fun fact, “god” was added later to the Canadian anthem just like it was added to the US anthem.
http://secularalliance.ca/about/policies/god-and-canadas-national-anthem/
Also trying to broaden the “all thy sons command” thing.
True patriot love!
The Canadian anthem was originally written in French and it more poetic than the English version. If you want to learn, get the phonetic version because some of the words are not easy to pronounce unless you are fluent.
I suspect most Canadians know the US anthem from watching hockey or other sports games and we know know Donnie big buttons watches sports on tv. So there isn’t a reason for him to not know the words. This is another sign of his obvious mental decline.
Hey Nic, you must remember that the Orange Turd probably has his fat head in the fridge during the anthem. Gotta load up on junk food to keep his strength up, don’t ya know?
I much prefer the Canadian anthem.
Me too.
The Irish National Anthem is my favorite. My kids learned to sing it in Irish and for a while I made them sing it for me all the time. I’m sure they are glad I got over that.
Aang: My kids heard the Irish National Anthem many years ago at the start of a rugby match. When it ended, we all looked at each other and, together, blurted out, “What a beautiful anthem!” Every time we hear it now, we still get that same feeling. My kids know the first 4 (!) verses of our 🇦🇺 National Anthem, thanks to their primary school principal, a real stickler for such thing she . Their dad was a Kiwi so they know the New Zealand 🇳🇿 National Anthem – the English and Maori verses. I didn’t mind that they never wanted to learn 🇮🇹 Italy’s (where I’m from) National Anthem. It’s pretty bleehh. The US National Anthem is really difficult to sing, but he definitely should know the words. However, he is a dozey tw@t, so…
I prefer the Canadian anthem as well. It’s easy to understand, and is an anthem to the country. Our national anthem is like a meandering drunk speaking, rhapsodizing the symbol of the flag, that miraculously survived a battle. It’s embarrassing, but the music itself is beautiful.
Believe me conservatives would be SCREAMING if obama didn’t know the words…cause you know racism.
BAM! Nailed it!
I am still baffled about why kneeling is considered disrespectful. It’s a prayerful gesture in our culture. The players started doing it after a veteran told them the kneeling on one knee is commonly used to show respect at the grave of a fallen soldier. That seemed rather appropriate for their context also. Some can’t kneel, so they stand and lock arms. Again, I don’t see why that is considered disrespectful.
To people with a brain in their heads its not. The flag is not more important than the lives lost to endless police violence. Here in the US we have this ridiculous notion that we must obey and worship the country and never criticize or you’re not american. Add in a healthy streak of racism and you have the argument that kneeling is disrespectful
Because black men did it.
I’m a Canadian and I know the American anthem too. I guess he should have stayed in bed eating burgers and tweeting about respecting the anthem.
Canadian here too, and I also know all the words to the US anthem. I’m guessing most Canadians do… remember last years hockey playoffs when the Oilers were playing San Jose (or the Ducks?) and the anthem singers mic wasn’t working.
18 000 people took over the singing job.
lol…WetheNorth all know the words!! Way to go Canada! Boo Trump!
Team Scarbrough
LOL. Team Scarborough too. Love that he yelled that!
Proud of my alma mater and Bo Scarbrough last night! Roll Tide
He actually says that he said, “f*** georgia” and I wasn’t hearing that until someone in his Twitter feed said that he says it like “jaw juh” and after I listened again, I heard georgia, so I tend to believe that’s what he said. I can actively hear it as Trump as well, maybe because I feel the sentiment of “f*** trump”. It’s kind of crazy how words can do that. I hope this made sense.
That makes no sense, though. Georgia is two syllables, Trump is one. I heard “F*ck Trump.”
I live in “jaw juh”, and have borne witness to the mangling of my state’s name from many a fellow southerner. I clearly heard “Trump”.
I said the same thing, that it didn’t make any sense, but like I said, I relistened and heard georgia. I heard two syllables and the “j” sound. Maybe that’s the power of suggestion, but if you look at his Twitter feed, I’m not the only person who heard.
#Kaepernickknowsthewords
WORD.
And he (obviously) knows enough about our justice system to understand it’s horribly broken. Obama was a professor of Constitutional Law. What are Trumps credentials again? Oh, right, The Apprentice. You can’t make this ish up…I swear…
Kaiser- time to learn the words. Truly.
I agree. You should know all the words to your own anthem!!
Why should she? It’s a sh*tty song IMO and the lyrics celebrating war don’t make it any better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wrote this on the Ivanka thread, but it bears repeating:
Let us not forget that the Trump family combined have a total of 12 for an IQ.
Really? Sounds high to me.
Is it just me, or does he bear a strong resemblance to a Blobfish?
He’s looking crazy old all the sudden, right?
Maybe all that bad news is eating him alive. Good.
Hahahaha! Nailed it! I was just watching Octonauts with my kids and the episode with the Blob fish and it’s him!
I also know all the words. It honestly surprises me when people don’t know the words, not that I really care, but maybe it’s becsuse I grew up in sports and had to stand and sing it a lot. But the man that makes it his mission to tear down athletes that down stand for something he doesn’t even care enough to know. Makes me so angry by it’s not surprising in the least. Everyday there is something new to bring him to an new low.
If he resembles the blobfish, it’s probably due to all those Filet o *Fishes* and bedburgers that he inhales during his Fox News pajamathons.
Blobfish > Trump.
Okay, there is no way in fresh hell that he doesn’t have some legitimate brain issue. He is not the healthiest person of all the healthy people. SAD.
That’s what I thought too. He can’t remember or retain the words from the look of it.
And he has that look about him – both of my parents have dementia, and there’s a certain look in their eyes…the lights are on but nobody’s home, you know? Gut wrenching when it’s your parents, horrifying when it’s the POTUS.
My father has dementia and gets like this. I called him on New Year’s Day and said, “Hey, Dad, it’s me.” He said, “Who’s this?” I made it into a joke and replied, “You got any other daughters we don’t know about, Dad?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@H I’m so sorry to hear that. It’s very difficult as dementia progresses. In my experience, it’s not necessarily incremental. It seems they will kind of remain at a certain level for awhile, and then the very next week, struggle to finish their sentences-their thoughts. I was having the same issue with them as you are now – they wouldn’t remember who they were on the phone with, so I texted them a picture to pull up when they were talking to me, but (duh!) they don’t remember to do it (like, why did I think that would work, you know?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SAD.
Okay bottom line for all non-U.S. celebitches: most Americans love our country but do not obsess about the flag and the national anthem. Please know this.
It’s a rather poor choice for a national anthem because it’s 1) belligerent and 2) very difficult to sing. The melody is an old drinking song, so I assume originally it didn’t matter that it was hard to sing because everybody trying was drunk anyway and thought they sounded fantastic.
But yes, considering how Trump has been blathering on about it – he should have made the effort to learn the words.
I’m really proud of Alabama and Georgia for their little acts of resistance to President Tweeter! If they can do that, then there is real hope for us all.
ITA with everything you said.
Jwoolman, I agree—maybe there is hope. I could weep with joy to hear that he was booed! Tears, happy tears.
Also, your comment made me laugh.
Exactly. Personally IRDGAF if people remember all the words to the anthem or not. It’s not like it’s something you hear, sing, or think about every day. But I remember the xenophobic, misogynistic, and homophobic fauxrage conservatives went into several years ago when Aguilera forgot some of the words to the anthem, and she’s not even a politician. So I’m wondering how they’re handling their king forgetting those words. Where’s the anger?
Ok, but personally I think America the Beautiful is much nicer. I don’t understand the logic of the US anthem. But the President should still know the words, FFS!
I believe the music is the same as God Save the Queen, so that doesn’t work so well as an American anthem
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why people are so surprised. This is a guy with a very limited vocabulary.
All the stuff about “rockets red glare, bombs bursting the air” is way beyond him, believe me.
He just can’t bother with something so trivial, being the most smartest, like, stable genius on earth, you know…
T-shirt idea:
STABLE GENIUSES – RESIST!
That is certainly a shirt I would purchase.
He looks like he has yellow cotton candy on his head. And happy to hear he got booed in Georgia. That’s all I got cause I just can’t anymore….
If you’re the president, and particularly if you are fixated on “the flag” etc., learn the words.
I mean, it should be the thing you should know by heart, as soon as you start running for office. I cannot understand how a PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED F****ING STATES cannot know the words to the National Anthem!!
*sigh* It is legit hard to be shocked by this man (and/or his “administration”) in any way shape or form anymore. I find it hard to believe he’s been in office a year already, but I think that’s because there’s always some fresh trauma. My soul is becoming numb.
That said, I agree with you 150%. It’s just ridiculous…
Yes he ridiculed Obama for not wearing stupid flag pin but does not know the words to the national anthem. How embarrassing.
Anybody trying to sing along to any song while not knowing the words looks and sounds ridiculous. The POTUS fumbling the words to the song he supposedly cares so much about makes him look extra ridiculous. I remember seeing his immigrant wife nudging him to remind him to put his hand on his heart during the pledge of allegiance
Guys, guys. Guys! Obviously he knows the words because he is so Bigly smart. It only looked like he wasn’t singing all the words because he was trying to hold his dentures in!
Jules! LOL! his dentures!
Seriously did the guy ever go to school? I went to high school In the US and we sang it every week at assembly.
He was dumped into military school at the age of 13, probably to keep him from killing his siblings. (Not kidding.) You would think they would pound the national anthem into the cadets.
So I’ve been coming up with nicknames for ODB (Old Donnie Bedburgers). Donnie Twelve Cokes was one. After last night, I think Donnie No Words is apropos. And looking at that last photo, Three Chins Twitterlini fits too.
Let’s not forget, however that this maniac is seriously considering striking NoKo. To give them a “bloody nose”. Cause he’ll always be Don the Con, schoolyard bully.
Read that earlier and that scares me to death. Don’t understand because NK and SK are supposedly going to sit down to talk.
Ha! I started to copy all the nicknames you guys have here for him in the last two days, into a blank note, because they are all so awesome and I want to keep track of that.
Here is what I have so far:
Cheeto Mussolini
Donnie BedBurgers
Dapper Donnie Diaper
Donny Two Scoops 12-cokes McBedburgers de babyfingers Von F*ckstick’
Donnie No Words
Orange Anus
Three Chins Twitterlini, might be my new favorite one..
Love it!!!
Did he stay for the entire game or just go for the anthem? Also, don’t they put the words up on one of the big boards?
He left at halftime. Landed in Washington at the end of regular time when it was tied. Didn’t watch overtime.
It was way past his 6:30 bedtime. Besides, he’s a Big Mac guy — Chick-Fil-A is too healthy for him. (Doesn’t know what he’s missing, as usual.)
So, someone did tell him who Kendrick Lamar was.
Why would he go so far to see it and then leave when it’s only half over? Was it another one of his “can’t remember what I’m doing” moments? What was the point?
Also, look how he has a hard time remembering to put his hand on his chest, and how he keeps patting it and looking around. He puts on his “I’m a big boy, I am TOO smart!” face. This man’s in big trouble inside and out.
I thought it was funny-pathetic that every time the crowd burst into applause or cheering, he would look around with that stupid grin because he thought they were cheering for him. No dumbass, get a grip.
Classic narcissist
That is what I noticed too, Esmom. He HAD to look around when there was cheering because he assume it was all for him.
The patting his chest was so odd.
I think he’s super insecure about the fact that his fingers are so little in proportion to his hands. Hates having to display his hand that way,
My dear city also used a projector on the side of the Mercedes Benz stadium to leave Bigly a couple of choice messages. We didn’t want him here, he’s not welcome here, and he can feel free to keep his orange a$$ far away in the future. #RollTide
I also heard rally towels were handed out that read “F*ck Trump” and that was why there were very few crowd shots during the game. Not sure if that was true or not but thinking back, there really was not a lot of coverage of the stands during the game, much less than usual.
Not sure about towels handed out, though there was talk on local activism pages about bringing white towels/wearing white. The overall feeling though, was that it could read as “surrender” and it wasn’t really pushed publicly.
The boos were pretty incredible. He as a moron (for so many reasons) to think that just because he was coming to a football game for Southern teams, that his fan base would be there. Atlanta is Blue AF and most college educated people know better than to support him. He made an assumption that these were his people. WE are not his people.
@BitingPanda I’m not surprised he was booed, considering that he lost in both Athens, GA and Tuscaloosa. Even Tuscaloosa County went very blue for Doug Jones.
Alabama and Georgia may not have Michigan or Berkeley’s reputation as liberal college campuses, but they still are more to the center than the rest of their state. Even some of the alumni and administration that lean right may not agree with how 45′s government has impacted higher education and research done on campuses.
I highly doubt he’ll show up next year to the CFB championship game because it’s going to be in the San Francisco area.
Yes let’s remember he was booed in the “crime infested” fifth district after disparaging civil rights hero John Lewis. Gtfo of ATL Donnie Diddles. Boo booooooo
Kendrick killed it at halftime. The Black Panther soundtrack is gonna be bananas.
Also, more and more venues have the words to the anthem all over their jumbotrons, so that tells me Minute Maid Jung Ill cannot read.
Also that a lot of football fans don’t know the words, either. ; )
Football fans are not the president who made a huge thing about the anthem.
I hate him. You don’t know how hard it is to admit feeling hatred, because it’s just not part of my existence. Having three boys, each would look oddly at the utterance of ‘hate,’ and joke about it as I did their entire lives. It’s just too strong a word to use embracing such negativity. But here I am. I hate every single solitary item about that…. person. I’m completely aware it’s irrational and unhealthy. But I. Hate. Him.
I’m right there with you. And I hate pretty much no one.
Except him.
Same. It’s a horrible feeling, but I do hate him.
Me too.
So do I. I’ve never been a hateful person, there are some that I dislike, but almost never hate, but I severely hate Trump and his enablers like Stephen Miller, Kellyann Conway, Suckabee, etc. I never payed attention to politicians, but I’m almost addicted to watching every day the train wreck that Trump is causing. I hate him so much
I work against dark feelings when they come up, and I try very hard to have empathy for people and to find positives and not focus on negatives about anyone, but I learned there are limits to Buddhist philosophy when it comes to me. I started reading it because of my husband and wanted to get rid of bitterness and anger I carried around and resentment toward people from my past.
It has worked for the most part but then 45 has overcome my good intentions, and I hate him and his entire family except for Barron and all children. I hate the Kushners and their shameful criminal behavior. I hate most of the GOP for propping up a man in the throes of dementia so that they can get him to sign whatever greedy evil things they put in front of him. They are all beyond redemption, and I hate them.
What is odd is I feel no guilt about it, and I hate them intensely. I don’t have a choice in it.
Maybe it would help to realize that his brain is seriously miswired. I would love to see what happens in his amygdala when he’s shown pictures of people in various types of distress. That must be the locus of empathy. Ordinarily that area of the brain shows high activity in such a test because people recognize the signs of distress. In people with no empathy, such as sociopaths or I assume malignant narcissists, nuthin’. They don’t respond.
He’s so stuck in an infantile “center of the universe” mode. He is uninterested in anything that doesn’t focus on himself and has no empathy for other people. This makes him quite dangerous and potentially violent. When he was a young child, he threw rocks at a baby next door in a playpen. At the age of seven, he punched a teacher in the face, claiming that the teacher didn’t know as much about music as he did. Trump himself has said he hasn’t changed essentially since he was six. There are stories about violence toward siblings involving flights of stairs… I’m sure that kind of uncontrollable behavior landed him in military school at the age of 13, either because his parents needed to protect the rest of the family, the school was going to expel him, or a judge ordered it. Successful businessmen don’t send their sons to military school for any other reason.
In military school, he tried to throw another cadet out the window. He was removed from a position of authority in a group exercise because he was destroying morale. He is very lucky that he did not go to Vietnam – he would likely have been killed by American soldiers to get rid of him.
He managed to learn in military school that violence was likely to make him lose his freedom, so he converted to verbal abuse, but as he melts down from stress he is quite capable of going back to it. He attacked his first wife and she excused it as because of his dissatisfaction with a hair procedure. I think Melania and Barron are at great risk being so physically close to him right now, I wish they had stayed in NYC. It is especially concerning that he seems to believe being President protects him from legal consequences. Hopefully Melania is careful to never let herself or her son be alone with Donald behind closed doors. The Secret Service has to be able to protect them from Donald.
The Republicans are playing with a raging fire by continuing to use Trump as a stooge for their agenda. He is too dangerous and unpredictable. I’m hoping some patriot introduced some typos into the nuclear codes he carries.
So instead of hating the guy, think of him as a wild animal who can tear you to bits for his own internal reasons because of his own fears in a world he does not understand. Very dangerous, should never be POTUS, but internally in a very unhappy situation. He just operates on instinct to protect himself. He needs to be caged and kept away from the rest of us, but for me he is more an object of pity and sadness than an object of hate (although sometimes I slip…). Our problem is how to prevent him from doing harm, and that’s a very difficult mission because of his lack of the usual inhibitions.
Lifelong Atlantan here. When I saw him parade onto the field with a military escort, I lost my sh!t completely. I started flipping off the screen and yelling obscenities uncontrollably. Of all the fascist, narcissistic bullsh!t…. what other President, ever, has paraded onto a football field before a game? It was the most shameful and enraging thing I’ve seen in a while. And then the anthem… lol. Can you even imagine the 24-hour rage-stroke that would have ensued on Fox News had Barack Obama (the man who wore a tan suit! Gasp!) paraded onto a football field with a military escort, then proceeded to visibly not know the words to the national anthem?? F*ck Trump indeed. We did not want him in our city. You know, the one in the “horrible” “crumbling” “crime infested” district. I’ve never been so disgusted by one person.
Amen! All he has ever said is how horrible Atlanta is. Well, if you think it’s so bad then leave is the hell alone.
Whats this thing about Obama wearing a tan suit?!?! And how were people offended?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read about it here:
https://www.gq.com/story/barack-obama-tan-suit-anniversary
They literally lost their collective minds cause Obama wore a tan suit.
Wow – of all the things to get upset about. He still looked good in a tan suit compared to how the blob looks in his tents.
He wore the hell out of that tan suit. See here:
https://www.google.com/search?q=obama+tan+suit&client=safari&hl=en-us&prmd=ivn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwigkYe5sMvYAhXwRt8KHWasAawQ_AUIESgB&biw=768&bih=928#imgrc=vOqIm4JHJimRHM:
Amen, Shambles.
Can we say screw the refs too?! That was heartbreaking and there’s furniture in the backyard from an angry fan! Not I. The mister.
why was he moving so much? Its not a long song, can’t he stand still that long? I’m Canadian and have known the US national anthem my whole life. And i don’t watch sports or anything. so I don’t even know how i have heard it enough to know all of the words so well, its like osmosis. As president he will have heard the song a million times by now, how hard is it to listen and learn?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What struck me most was the way he fidgeted, tapped his hand, looked around, twisted his torso back and forth… His actions remind me of kids in elementary school during a school pageant. They have no awareness of self and are disengaged with the activity at hand. The soldiers on either side showed way more dignity than the orange buffoon.
Remember how he lumbered around the stage at the debate, so he looked like he was stalking Hillary while she was talking?
I wondered if he was trying to hold in rage. But maybe he was having trouble standing still. He seemed unaware of his behavior and denied it ever happened.
He’s on some kind of stimulants to stay awake until he can retreat to his burgerbed, makes him twitchy.
First, I have to say go dawgs!! I know we lost but we put up one hell of a fight and I’m proud of how we acted especially since the refs were not calling obvious fouls against Bama. I’m also proud of all of the protests that happened. There were a good amount of protestors at Dobbins AFB and also outside the Mercedes-Benz stadium which included a projection of F- Trump on the side of the building. I have NO idea why he even came. He was back on Air Force One with wheels up before the 1/2 time show and supposedly didn’t watch the game on the plane. So basically all he did was cause even more of a major traffic issue at rush hour when our city was already chaotic (and to be clear Atlanta traffic is always horrible!). Next time just stay away Trump! The saddest part is my football hero is Hershel Walker and he and Trump are “friends.” He releases a statement saying something to the effect that he was upset that Trump was treated the way he is. I’m not letting it bother me too bad because I’m fairly sure he has CTE. He’s kinda a mess but was a damn good football player!
The reffs missed so many fouls the announcers and anyone with eyes saw. Made bad calls on the ones they caught. And Bama’s 48 tried to assault a team staffer being pulled back by several teammates and staff to the ground.
Saban is the best ncaa coach ever. Bama was solid in defense. And they sucked at sportsmanship.
And yea. Trump also arrived somewhat late leaving fans waiting even longer to enter the stadium. With a leaky roof. And he left before the half. Cost of this appearance is not justifiable.
EDIT – I ranted out my comment as soon as I read “go dawgs!!”
Theresa aome repeat to your comment 😆
And walker’s comment was disappointing
Cheese and crackers. I don’t even watch sports and haven’t sang it in years, and I know the majority of the words to anthem. (I sometimes forget the end to the second line, at most.) What a jackass.
But you guise- it’s haaaaard. It’s his first time presidenting!! He’s never presidented before and he’s only been in office a year! Give him a break! He can’t be expected to know ALL the words after a year and besides, her emails!!!
Yup. It’s “her emails” fault! Duh! (Love that! It’s funny, because it’s true!).
Well done, grabbyhands! Thanks for give me a hearty laugh.
Buttery males!!
I’m from Georgia, and it gets a pretty bad rap. The biggest Dawg fans are generally from UGA either current students or alumni, which is Athens, pretty liberal place, and not far from Atlanta, also pretty liberal. If you’re talking about the more rural parts of Georgia that stereotype may hold true but trust, there’s plenty of places he can be booed in Georgia.
Atlanta is dope, too. Fabulous city.
Pence is used to getting booed in Indiana….
F—k trump
^^^^
Here’s what I wonder, particularly in light of the book Fire and Fury. If Trump’s people in the WH and in the Republican Party know there’s something seriously unfit about him yet continue to use him for their agendas, would all the changes Trump’s made and things he signed off on be null and void, starting with the federal judge. Taking advantage of someone unfit who will sign whatever they hand him … that seems illegal.
I read an article yesterday (thought it was Politico but can’t find it there). In the article, it said “yes” to your questions. Even to the point where Lindsey Graham is being friendly to him to get what he wants. The orange idiot has no political clout and people around him are doing the work. Republicans are using him at this point to further their own agenda. They all know he’s useless.
Once again wasting tax dollars, none of which Trump has contributed to as far as we know, to send Bigly Genius to a pep rally. Didn’t turn out the way you expected did it Babyfists?
If you want people to think you’re all there mentally you really shouldn’t sway back and forth during the anthem like an antsy child. Patting his chest with his hand instead of just keeping it over his heart and mouthing along only when he knew the words. I watched the video and even if you knew nothing about the man I think you’d realize something was amiss when he acts like a 5 year old during the National Anthem. All wide eyed, looking around with that stupid smile, and swaying back and forth the whole time. Ugh!!!!!
That swaying is the same thing he does at occasions where there’s music and dancing, and he knows he doesn’t really have any moves.
Noticed that shit last night! What an idiot!
Canadian here 👋… and I know the American Anthem 😀 …. all of it
I was raised a Jehovah’s Witness. JWs believe that saluting the flag is a sign of idolatry, so I was never permitted to say the Pledge of Allegiance or sing our National Anthem.
But guess what….I know the words to this song! God! I picked it up just from standing and respectfully listening to others sing it.
I now genuinely wonder if he knows all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance… need to get on youTube and see if he ever was on an episode of ‘Are you smarter than a 5th grader.’ He should be humiliated over this but he doesn’t know what that feels like.
Lol as a Canadian I even know all the words, mind you I credit sports games for that.
Is there a video of him walking out because I SOO want to see/hear that!
I wonder what percentage of Americans know the full version of the national anthem, which is much longer than the version usually sung in public.
I just discovered it when I Googled the anthem.
FUCK TRUMP.
And while I’m at it, FUCK NICK SABAN. He’s another middle aged white guy sociopath. The lights are on but there’s no soul there. While my dad and I fight bitterly about politics (he’s Mr. Fox News) one thing we can agree on is our mutual hatred for Saban.
