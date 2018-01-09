Donald Bigly-Buttons doesn’t know the words to the National Anthem, whoops

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve been trying to phase some sports gossip into the larger gossip buffet around here, but I honestly couldn’t care less about college football, I’m sorry. Last night, there was a HUGE football game: the National Championship, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide won, sorry Bulldogs. That’s as far as you want to hear me talk about sports, okay? Anyway, this game will be memorable for many different reasons, involving sports and Alabama and Georgia and something something football. It was also notable because Donald Trump attended the game and like ten different stupid and/or crazy things happened. First of all, when Trump appeared, he was booed! IN GEORGIA. Which is amazing. Then he forgot the words to our National Anthem:

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018

If you want me to be 100% fair, I’ll say that I probably don’t know all of the words to the anthem either, and you wouldn’t want to hear me sing it anyway. But I know enough of the words to mouth them during the anthem. Also: I’m not the president of the United States and I’ve never made it my cause du jour to tell every single black person that they need to “pay respect” to the flag and the anthem. If you’re going to throw a hissy fit about the anthem and the flag, you better know all of the f–king words to the anthem, especially if you just tweeted this hours earlier:

We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected – and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also! pic.twitter.com/16eOLXg6Fi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Curious Case of Bigly Buttons needs to respect the Anthem enough to learn the f–king words.

Also fun: Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough apparently yelled “f–k Trump” before to took the field. The Deplorables are already yelling and crying about this. The audacity of a young man disrespecting their Dear Leader has triggered them.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

Embed from Getty Images