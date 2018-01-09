“Tessa Thompson isn’t here to be pitted against Lena Dunham, okay?” links
  • January 09, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The HBO After Party 2017

Tessa Thompson made another statement about Lena Dunham. [Pajiba]
None of Harvey Weinstein’s victims were invited to the Golden Globes. [LaineyGossip]
A few women didn’t wear black to the Globes. [Dlisted]
Courtney Stodden is rethinking her divorce. [Starcasm]
At least one Marvel project faltered. [Looper]
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt got injured on the ski slopes. [JustJared]
Sting reunited with the Police (ha). [Seriously OMG WTF]
Nicole Kidman has joined Instagram… huh. [Wonderwall]

Tracy Anderson Flagship Studio Opening

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Tessa Thompson isn’t here to be pitted against Lena Dunham, okay?” links”

  1. Pandy says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Good for Tessa. I can’t believe Lena just inserted herself into the photo. What a tool.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Tessa was eloquent, gracious, and correct in all of her communications on this. Love her.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      January 9, 2018 at 2:41 pm

      I loved both her responses — the first for being fiery, and the second for refusing to be part of a media circus. She seems intelligent, poised, and ready to kick butt. Just goes to show how little we need Lena’s voice right now when we could be listening to other people.

      Reply
  3. argyle says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Some of Harvey Weinstein’s victims were at the Globes. Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie were all front and center. As Oprah so eloquently put, this movement extends beyond Weinstein and Hollywood. It’s a cultural disease that has infected every industry. Perhaps some of Weinstein’s victims were not invited, but they may have had no legitimate reason to be there in the first place…

    Reply
  4. Kiki says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Tessa Thompson spoke her piece. Leave it at that.

    Reply
  5. SM says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I wish we were at the point where someone like Tessa Thompson would not feel like she has to apologise for telling the truth abput spoiled, rich, white woman who happens to be a rapist apologist. The time’s up. Not only on male dominance but also on fakery coming from both genders.

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    I’m so mad that she felt the need to apologize. F*ck Lena Dunham.

    Reply
  7. K says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Tessa didn’t say anything that required an apology she spoke the truth. Lena doesn’t do the work she shows up for the attention. And defended a rapist. (Among the countless other stuff she’s pulled)

    That being said I wonder if Tessa apologized not because she cared what Lena thought or felt but because the media was making it a Tessa vs Lena story and Tessa (who cares about what she’s doing) didn’t want that story to take the place of the Times up story. I think we all know the media loves to put women against each other- I can see her wanting to stop that.

    But she owes Lena nothing and her og statement was perfect.

    Reply
  8. Veronica says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    She didn’t need to apologize, but…in a way, I can see why she regrets posting it because now the story is distracting from the real work they were doing. Sucks.

    Reply
  9. Meg three says:
    January 9, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Why does the industry keep giving Lena Dunham so many chances?? She’s toxic. It’s unreal how her white feminist surrogate fans defend ‘their leader’ – reading her fans responses on Instagram to ppl not liking her made me sick. The people that are still her fans, if you look at their profiles..are just other versions of her. Beckys gonna Becky.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment