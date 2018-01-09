“Tessa Thompson isn’t here to be pitted against Lena Dunham, okay?” links

Tessa Thompson made another statement about Lena Dunham. [Pajiba]
— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 9, 2018
Good for Tessa. I can’t believe Lena just inserted herself into the photo. What a tool.
Tessa was eloquent, gracious, and correct in all of her communications on this. Love her.
I loved both her responses — the first for being fiery, and the second for refusing to be part of a media circus. She seems intelligent, poised, and ready to kick butt. Just goes to show how little we need Lena’s voice right now when we could be listening to other people.
Some of Harvey Weinstein’s victims were at the Globes. Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie were all front and center. As Oprah so eloquently put, this movement extends beyond Weinstein and Hollywood. It’s a cultural disease that has infected every industry. Perhaps some of Weinstein’s victims were not invited, but they may have had no legitimate reason to be there in the first place…
Tessa Thompson spoke her piece. Leave it at that.
I wish we were at the point where someone like Tessa Thompson would not feel like she has to apologise for telling the truth abput spoiled, rich, white woman who happens to be a rapist apologist. The time’s up. Not only on male dominance but also on fakery coming from both genders.
Me too. Her first comment on it was truthful and fair, and I hate that she felt the need to change it.
I very much agree with Tessa’s inclusive statement, but I also think it’s OK to exclude someone who just defended an alleged rapist and called his victim a liar on a public forum.
100% right, it is sad that she made the second post, she was so right with the first.
Both genders can be misogynic and predatory. Especially Narcissists, and LD is narcissist AF.
I’m so mad that she felt the need to apologize. F*ck Lena Dunham.
Yeah…
She sould have stand by her first post, it was 100% on the point.
As always, Lena Dunham is the woooorst.
Tessa didn’t say anything that required an apology she spoke the truth. Lena doesn’t do the work she shows up for the attention. And defended a rapist. (Among the countless other stuff she’s pulled)
That being said I wonder if Tessa apologized not because she cared what Lena thought or felt but because the media was making it a Tessa vs Lena story and Tessa (who cares about what she’s doing) didn’t want that story to take the place of the Times up story. I think we all know the media loves to put women against each other- I can see her wanting to stop that.
But she owes Lena nothing and her og statement was perfect.
She didn’t need to apologize, but…in a way, I can see why she regrets posting it because now the story is distracting from the real work they were doing. Sucks.
Why does the industry keep giving Lena Dunham so many chances?? She’s toxic. It’s unreal how her white feminist surrogate fans defend ‘their leader’ – reading her fans responses on Instagram to ppl not liking her made me sick. The people that are still her fans, if you look at their profiles..are just other versions of her. Beckys gonna Becky.
Love Love “Beckys gonna Becky”.
Let Lena fade away, she’s already cancelled.
