How did Milo Ventimiglia fall into a pool at the HBO Golden Globes after party?

The HBO After Party 2017

Milo Ventimiglia has brought tears of sadness as tragic patriarch Jack Pearson on This is Us, so it’s only fitting that he provide us with a few laughs. This he accomplished at HBO’s post-Golden Globes bash at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, when he fell into the hotel’s pool.

No one, including Milo, spilled the specifics on how he actually ended up in the drink, but it seems it was more of a slip and fall than an attempt to be the “life of the party” on Milo’s part. NPR reporter Eric Deggans shared a snap of the “scene of the crime” on Twitter, captioning the pic, “At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot…”

Milo later shared a quick video on his Instagram feed, sporting “wet look” hair, his “Jack ‘stache”, oversized glasses (I usually love specs on a guy, but those huge frames aren’t doing that handsome face any favors) and a black t-shirt in place of his soaked suit from the party. He congratulated his co-star, Sterling K. Brown on winning (well-deservedly, I might add) on the award for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama (the first African-American actor ever to win the prize) stating “Good time at the Globes tonight. Congratulations Sterling. Excited. And everyone else, great night.” He went on to add that “I’m back home, I’m studying for tomorrow. And yes, I fell in the pool.”

d95ea140-128a-4236-a007-254c9bce1b72-screenshot_20180108-192540 copy

The “studying” was reading a script for an upcoming episode of This is Us. When holding up the script for the camera, some eagle-eyed fans were able to see what might be a possible spoiler for the show, with Jack discovering that 17-year-old Kate has skipped school. I’m not sure how much that plays into the storyline of Jack’s inevitable demise, but it’s a development that could prove quite interesting as the second half of the season progresses.

Mandy Moore back at work on the set of "This Is Us"

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Photos: Getty Images, WENN, Instagram/Milo Ventimiglia

 

10 Responses to “How did Milo Ventimiglia fall into a pool at the HBO Golden Globes after party?”

  1. Esmom says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I don’t watch the show but have been thinking about giving it a try. He looks a bit like Kip from Napolean Dynamite in with the glasses and ‘stache.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:22 am

    What an awful mustache! I don’t watch the show, does he wear it for the character or is it a life choice? It reminds me of Ron Swanson…

    Reply
  3. mannori says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I get such strong nasty vibes from this guy. Like he’s 24/7 being a poseur. I don’t trust him.

    Reply
  4. L84Tea says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I’ve still never warmed to Milo because of his playing Jess on Gilmore Girls. I hated him so badly!

    Reply
  5. Newyorking says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I have always liked Milo since his 4400 days. He seems to keep a low profile in general. Haven’t started season 2 of This Is Us yet. Not in the mood to watch something too emotional yet.

    Reply

