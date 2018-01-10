Catherine Deneuve & 100 Frenchwomen think #MeToo will lead to the end of flirting

On January 5th, the New York Times published an op-ed called “Publicly, We Say #MeToo. Privately, We Have Misgivings.” It was written by a woman named Daphne Merkin, who is one of those Not-Those-Kinds-Of-Feminists who feels the need to publicly lament the strawman argument that #MeToo will lead to the end of flirting. It’s a dumb, bullsh-t argument. Men and women will still flirt, they’ll still make passes at each other, they’ll still meet each other via Tindr or whatever. Sex will still happen, and some of it will even be enjoyable. The conflation of “sexual predators need to be called out publicly” and “this will be the end of casual flirting” is a flatly dumb argument. It goes to consent, and the need to make our society in Consent Culture instead of Rape Culture. Every single person, male and female, knows there’s a difference between a coworker making a sloppy, drunk pass at you at a Christmas party versus Matt Lauer using his rape button to trap unconsenting coworkers into his locked office.

But in France, apparently this whole #MoiToo thing is a grave concern because flirtation is life over there, and why should victims of assault and rape come forward and speak publicly when it might mean that a few coworkers will think twice about inviting an intern up their hotel room. Or something.

A collective of about 100 women has signed an open letter published in Le Monde today rejecting what it sees as a new puritanism in the wake of the sexual harassment and assault scandals. “Rape is a crime,” the women write. “Insistently or awkwardly hitting on someone is not.” Lamenting that the #MeToo campaign has led to “expeditious justice” for men who “may have touched a knee, tried to steal a kiss” or “spoken of ‘intimate’ things during a professional dinner,” the women further say they “defend a freedom to importune, which is indispensable to sexual freedom.”

Among the signatories, who include a number of doctors, sex experts, journalists and artists, the most famous name is Catherine Deneuve. Art critic and “The Sexual Life Of Catherine M” author Catherine Millet is also there. The women write that “as a result of the Weinstein affair there has been a legitimate raising of awareness of sexual violence against women,” notably in the workplace. “This was necessary,” they say. “But this liberation of speech is turning on itself: People are being intimidated to speak in the right way or to stay silent on what makes them angry. Those who refuse to comply with such injunctions are looked upon as traitors, accomplices!”

The #MeToo campaign, the group says, has led to “denunciations and public accusations of people who, without giving them the possibility of responding or defending themselves, have been placed on exactly the same level as sex offenders. This expeditious justice already has its victims, men sanctioned in their job functions, forced to resign, etc, while their only wrong is to have touched a knee, tried to steal a kiss, spoken of ‘intimate’ things during a professional dinner or to have sent sexually suggestive messages to a woman whose attraction was not reciprocal.”

This has led to a “fever to send the ‘pigs’ to the slaughter,” which the opinion piece contends is “far from helping women to empower themselves,” and rather “serves the interests of the enemies of sexual freedom.”

Among their other grievances, they are worried that all of this Me-Tooing will lead to “a hatred of men” because wouldn’t that be the real crime? They’re also bitching about the censorship of…Roman Polanski, because how many women have come forward now to say that he abused, assaulted or raped them when they were children? Here’s the part where I should play devil’s advocate and say that maybe, buried deep within this manifesto, they have some semblance of a decent point. But they don’t. Literally no one is saying “I hate it when I’m at a bar and a guy offers to buy me a drink, #metoo.” No one is saying that women have to assume the role of victim – women are saying they were victimized and traumatized by certain men, and they’ve only just recently felt like the world was ready to listen to them. This feels like a female-led backlash, going from “Believe women” to “Women need to shut up so they don’t alienate all of the alpha he-men who want to flirt with them.”

70th annual Cannes Film Festival

93 Responses to “Catherine Deneuve & 100 Frenchwomen think #MeToo will lead to the end of flirting”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Ugh France come get your people. We have enough idiots to deal with.
    Stop. With. The. Illogical. Statements. And. Conflating. Issues.

    Reply
  2. V4Real says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Oh please there’s a difference between harmless flirting and sexual harassment. I guess she also believes a man won’t be able to compliment women as well.

    Reply
  3. Sara says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:16 am

    we are so angry amd pissed off at this stupid op ed here. This has already emboldened sexual predators. We French really need to get our shizz together. My sister who is a survivor just called me up to yell.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Also important point: many of these women have criticized muslim sexism and how the headscarf limits women in public spaces so there’s also a super racist thing going on here.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:27 am

      Islam is not a race. Maybe you mean bigotry/religious intolerance/xenophobia?

      Reply
      • Truthful says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:31 am

        In France criticizing Islam is a just ( a slightly) veil criticism of North Africans… bizarrely people have very much less problem with Islam from other places…

      • Sara says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:34 am

        No I meant racism since most people in France associate Islam with North Africa.

      • Ann says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:34 am

        The headscarf isn’t “religion”; it is misogyny.

      • Appleminis says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:40 am

        Well, here, in France, it’s considered as racists as those people thinks that arabes = muslims = terrorists. They mix everything and don’t do the difference between a religion and the people. That’s why we have sooooo many arugments over the veil and if women can wear them or not.

        It’s a thing you very often hear in the media here like “The Arabs do this , the Arabs do that etc”.

      • Enough Already says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:42 am

        Truthful/Sara
        Thank you for the breakdown.

        Ann
        What? Many women choose to wear their headscarves. It’s only misogynistic when it’s misogynistic.

      • Jay says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:55 am

        Islam is not a race but it sure as heck is racialized. When I say Muslim you picture a brown person, not a blonde haired blue eyed white person (even though there are plenty of Muslims who look like that, even second and third generation Muslims who are white!)

        Her use of racism to describe that attitude was not precise, but it was appropriate. And she was absolutely right.

      • LAK says:
        January 10, 2018 at 7:55 am

        In truth it’s misogyny, but it’s been turned into a religious/ cultural necessity and so to point out it’s misogyny is to be called a racist or a misogynist yourself.

      • Enough Already says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:11 am

        LAK
        I agree but at what point do we accept that the origins of misogynistic practices have been forgotten by a lot of women and the result is that they truly are making their own decisions. For example, fathers escorted their daughters down the aisle because women were their legal property but I can’t condemn or even try to educate a women who chooses to observe that custom just because she wants her father to walk her down the aisle today. I feel so uncomfortable saying that headscarves are misogynistic. I don’t feel I have the right to invalidate the chouce of so many of my Muslim sisters. I guess it’s complicated.

      • anna says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:12 am

        LAK, agree. there is a small reform mosque in berlin, founded by a muslim woman who refuses to wear a headscarf and refuses to basically sit in the basement while the men pray in the nice room. so she did the logical thing and in her mosque, women and men pray together and there’s no need to cover your head. she and the mosque now need 24 hour security because of the hundreds of death threats she gets every month. this woman shows exactly what gender separation and the imperative to cover up are about: submission. and if a woman doesn’t submit, her life will be threatened.

      • Whoopsy Daisy says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:26 am

        There are white Muslims who go beyond second or third generation, especially in Europe – Bosnia being one of the examples. Or Turkey.

    • aang says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:19 am

      It’s misogyny at its root. Same with the orthodox jewish women in my town who wear wigs. They are taught from birth that an uncovered female head is immodest. They think they are making their own choice to be modest, but it is just internalized misogyny. I’ve also heard women say they are doing it to maintain a connection to their culture, and with this I agree, their culture that is misogynistic. I think women should be allowed to wear whatever they want but need to be upfront about the reason for the choice. I’ve also read a comment by a woman who said her scarf acted as an unspoken signal that she is not open to advances by men and it actually made her life easier in that way but left her open to anti muslim comments.

      Reply
      • Enough Already says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:38 am

        aang
        I can and do respect that but I just don’t feel right closing the door that firmly on a woman’s agency. I would not fight to abolish headscarves if even one out of 10,000 women truly wanted to wear them. What I will always fight for is a woman’s choice. Choice means they don’t have to do what a woman in her pajamas in NYC thinks she should do just because she’s woke.

      • Des says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:40 am

        There are two things –
        1. Hijab and niqab are inherently misogynist.
        2. Forbidding hijab and niqab in liberal democracies because you think it’s misogynist while at the same time promoting other misogynist crap like rape culture shows that you are not concerned about misogyny but are in fact a racist using misogyny as an excuse to persecute POC.

        The second is Sara’s point.

  5. Cait says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:22 am

    It’s a no from me.

    I’ve been awkwardly hit on – but respectfully – and I married that guy. He’s awesome.

    But he wasn’t insistent. He shot his shot, and let me decide what happened next.

    Further, as someone who has been both sexually assaulted and harassed, I find their straw man fallacy demeaning AF.

    Reply
  6. Sam the Pink says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:23 am

    In all my travels, I’ve always maintained that France is the only place I’d like to never return – between the overt racism and extremely casual sexism, it was not enjoyable. Stuff like this certainly does not help their image.

    Also, I find it odd that they seem to not understand the idea that flirting is fine until one party indicates, you know, “not interested.” Once that’s known, what’s the point in continuing? If a woman is not interested, move on to someone else. Persistence generally gets you nowhere in those situations – it’s more likely to make you into a stalker. If that’s what “flirting” is overseas, I’m happy to stay in America.

    Reply
  7. Genie Lin says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I do worry that the issue itself will get watered down or not taken seriously enough the more people keep being outed. What I mean is, once the 100th or whatever man is called out on something he did, either unwanted attention-giving, rape, vocal abuse etc, by that stage, his outing will not have the same shock effect anymore, as the whole thing is so common, and it will become a kind of shrug your shoulders, #himtoo kind of thing. I hope I am wrong.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:48 am

      I don’t get what you mean. Are you suggesting the movement will only be taken seriously if a few men get called out? The fact that so many men are being called out should be alarming, it is alarming to know just how common abuse is.

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:55 am

      The me too movement has shown that the shock comes in just how big the numbers are for sexual assault. The shock is exacty that it’s commonplace. That is the point.

      Also, rape is not the same as “unwanted attention-giving” “and everyone knows that. Don’t diminish this crime.

      No one is coming forward for shock value.we are coming forward for justice and the right to live without fear.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:18 am

      To defend Genie Lin she separated “unwanted attention giving” and “rape” with a comma. I believe she was giving a list that runs the gamut. Also, I took her statement to mean that the more abusers, garassers and rapists that are outed the more likely people are to eventually just roll their eyes and say what else is new. To some extent this is already happening. Genie also stated that she hopes this does not happen so, yeah, I don’t have a problem with her comment.

      Reply
  8. Deets says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Yeah. I know the type of ‘flirting’ this will end, and I’m fine with it.
    We’ll be getting rid of the flirting where you say no, and the guy tells you he will knock you out. Or you decline to share your number and he tells you you’re asking for it, and should be happy he even noticed, you whore. Or the ‘flirtatious’ unasked for gropings.
    Im just fine with losing out on that.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:26 am

    *sighs into Oblivion* and this, ladies and gentlemen, is what happens when women are raised to believe they absolutely need men’s validation to feel good about themselves. Same as when that one woman wrote an essay saying that street harassment definitely should make us flattered/grateful/whatever.

    Reply
  10. Enough Already says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:28 am

    This sounds so…French.

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:56 am

      Well it’s not …As the overwhelmingly majority of French are utterly shocked by this… my partner (male) and male friends are mortified overhere.

      But the thing is … These are old ladies (I think they are on their 60s on the average… the average being lowered by one dumbass in her 30s… *sight*) and they react just like old ladies… with a strong internal misogyny… and deep will to please men.

      These old ladies actually had a career as ” pretty and submissive balls-carriers” pardon my french (like literally here).

      Most of us are outraged! and this isn’t Catherine Deneuve first hit here… the lady is despicable!!

      ps: twitter is going mental over this here (and so so funny)

      Reply
  11. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Excuse me but I am going to rant, offload and then retire from the interwebs for the rest of today.

    The opinions of people (both men and women) is what allows predation to continue unabated, the silence surrounding issues of abuse, the shaming of the victim, the attitude of “don’t talk, don’t tell, move on and forget” simply does not work. When I was three years old a relative started abusing me, during one incident my mother walked in on this man abusing me, she stood there grabbed me by the hand, dragged me out of the room and smacked me, at three almost four years old, for being abused. I vividly remember the shame and confusion I felt at being to blame for this man hurting me. I was told to never speak of it again, I was a bold girl for what I did. This man was never thrown out of our home, he suffered no consequences and would show up to family events and put on the big show of what a great, successful person he was, there was no doubt he was better than all of us. All through this I would have to sit and play nice, smile, be a good girl and every time I did something died inside me. I lost pieces of myself along the way. I live with a great deal of shame and guilt that this man went of to abuse others, maybe if I had been braver or louder I could have stopped them being hurt. He died about 10 years ago and he confessed on his deathbed, his sisters, daughters, granddaughters and me, his niece were all preyed upon by him. I feel sick now when I see my own nieces and realize just how small a 3 year old is and remember myself at that age standing at the bathroom sink, on a little step to reach the taps, trying to clean myself after what he just forced me to do. The day he laid his hands upon me he broke something inside me, something nameless, voiceless that I don’t know what it is I just know I am missing it. It has been 35 years since the abuse started, 34 since it stopped and I feel it’s effects everyday, what he did is a part of me.

    So for those who write these articles lamenting the end of flirting, maybe for once just be silent and listen to the voiceless hurt others have suffered, just for once.

    Reply
    • Domino says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:37 am

      Yes Zapp Brannigan. Words cannot express how much I agree with you. And today and every day I believe you and walk with you. Thank you for sharing your opinion. I am sorry for what you went through, and continue to go through.

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:40 am

      Before you retire for the day, know that I and surely all of us are outraged that he did that to you and that your mother responded that way instead of comforting and protecting you. Some families are sick and close ranks, but you can be healthy and pure in your anger. Hoping in time the memories have less power to hurt you. And he’s dead, can no longer hurt you, and can no longer defend his name or file a slander or libel suit either for exposing him. He was an assh**e but his power is done.

      Reply
    • frisbee says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:57 am

      I believe you zap and believe in you, as other posters have said, he’s dead, you are here as a clearly an intelligent, articulate woman you won, you overcame in the end and deserve all the plaudits for it. I admire you hugely for you courage.

      Reply
  12. Lolo86lf says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I am sorry but that first outfit is so bizarre and unattractive. She is wrong, men and women will continue to flirt with each other until the end of time.

    Reply
  13. Ann says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Hey, ladies, did you ever notice that there wasn’t a single letter signed by 100 men disavowing the atrocious male behavior towards women? Some women can’t help being men’s house nixxas, right?

    Reply
  14. lara says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I always loved Catherine Deneuve, but this is a big NO! Insistently hitting on someone is not ok. Once a women says or signals no there should be no insisting! I hate the myth that women have to be persuaded.
    Nobody said anything against akward, ok, as long as it is not used as an excuse for groping.
    There are enough men out there who know how to flirt without harrassing thats not rocket science.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:32 am

    “Insistently hitting on someone” = harassing and perhaps even stalking.

    Reply
  16. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Ugh. Flirtatious men whow have some sense and self-control are not going to be wrongly accused

    The use of the term “hitting” on someone conflated with flirting tells us everything we need to know about what is really going on.

    The further use of “insistent” as benign and “intimate” as appropriate underscores how grossly men misperceive their bethavior.

    Why are they leaping to the defense of the indefensible? Why is it mens’ flirting that is perceived as under assault and not womens’?

    This is not only a cultural gap, is it?

    Reply
  17. Domino says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:33 am

    would love to see Tarana Burke take On Deneuve at what girls are going through in the US – we never have a choice to choose for ourselves. FU Catherine.

    Reply
  18. anna says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:33 am

    ewww. i don’t know what to say, but ewww. there should be sanctions for “touching a knee, stealing a kiss”. who wants to be touched and kissed without consent? at least there should be a loud “get your effin hands off me” to shame the guy and if he doesn’t, yeah, resign. what is their bottom line here? men must be allowed to touch women, whether or not the women like it and be able to sex talk in a professional environment whenever they want to. at least thats what i’m reading. just ewwww.

    Reply
  19. Midigo says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Well, I suppose that Mrs Deneuve had a number of guys repeatedly sending flowers or chocolates or even jewels. Inviting her out for dinner at Bocuse’s. Repeatedly! How uncomfortable, you know!?!?!
    Well, she says, provided they’re not rapists, let’s boys be boys.
    And of course she thinks it’s the same kind of situation faced by women who work their a.. off to pay bills and raise children and have to dodge their bosses’ invitations and wandering hands and lame jokes and longing looks. Without irritating them. Every single day. While performing their duties, staying focused and professional. Wow. Just. Wow.

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:01 am

      She is defending Polanski… not like other celebrities … she is DEFENDING him aggressively to the point you want to slap her to stop saying such vomit inducing atrocities.

      Enough said.

      From there every horror is possible with her. She is an atrocious misoginistic lady. and stupid with that!

      Reply
  20. Feedmechips says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Not surprising. The time I spent living in France was plagued by overt sexism and harassment. It really is the only place I’ve ever lived where I’ve felt afraid for my safety. If #metoo means the end of strangers feeling entitled to touch me without my permission or chase me down the street while shouting out about how they’re going to fuck me, I’m here for it.

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:04 am

      I am sorry but when did you live in France. Because I am (sincerely) shocked.

      I am a french , and travel a lot (a least once a month abroad) and never have pinpoint any difference with other countries.

      Not in Europe
      And just one big in the US: no matter how old men are they feel entitled to chat up very much younger women. (which is super annoying… and I am not used to this and I am French)

      Reply
  21. Léna says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:42 am

    We have a real problem in France. Why do people in french showbusiness feel the need to defend Polanski so much? Even one of the talkshow I love the most invited Polanski a year or two ago and I was disappointed and the host couldn’t even talk about his accusations.

    I just watched the interview of one of the women who signed this paper and she stated “I’m not haunted by men who flirt with me on the street. It’s part of the life of a woman. Not all women have stories about being harrassed and not all men are pigs” but, it doesn’t mean what SOME of the men do is acceptable. She was shocked that a women called a harrasser a guy who told her “You have big titties” on the streets. Argh.
    And Deneuve… don’t even get me started on her

    Reply
  22. Slowsnow says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:44 am

    So I guess Deneuve won’t mind if I call her a C-U-N-T?

    Reply
  23. U.S and them says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:48 am

    “Rape is a crime,” the women write. “Insistently or awkwardly hitting on someone is not.”

    What jumped out at me was the bit about insistently hitting on someone not being a crime. I was watching an episode of Happy Days today when Chachi told Eugene Belvin that he chased Joanie for two years before she finally agreed to go out with him and I thought that would be considered harassment these days. If guys are concerned about what is and isn’t legal I guess they could check the relevant laws in their states.

    Reply
  24. wood dragon says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Something tells me that this tone deaf essay they put out has just put fuel on the fire over there in France. Deneuve et al are about to get an earful.

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Of course we were going to hear this. And it was going to come from women with very sexual existences…for example our own former Baywatch babe. Any woman who has risen through the ranks of sexually suggestive arenas will placate their investors whether through foolish statements or well versed opines that massage masculinity and what that’s supposed to mean. I could hear these conversations coming from miles and miles away because there is always another side, a ‘but’ interjection to whatever is happening ubiquitously. These women, however, should have been smart enough to keep their mouths shut until more intelligent parallels surfaced on their own. Flirtations have never been in jeopardy. Hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits are. Flirtation is not assault. Unwanted flirtation is simply that. We’ve all had to go through it and we all know when it crosses the line. And we all know if these line crossers do so every single time. We are not a unified uneducated mass of stupidity. And these arguments piss me off.

    Reply
  26. Alix says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Alors, les françaises. Que peut-on dire?

    Reply
  27. Talie says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Some of these backlash pieces have started to float around America too…even in the NY Times as early as last week. It feels orchestrated.

    Reply
  28. Mos says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Please don’t give these 100 privileged women more visibility than all the French feminists that are disgusted by this dumb text.

    This is en text coming from and for :
    - a different generation
    - privileged woman (none of them struggle with money or take public transportation in unsafe area)
    - some of them are racists and very conservative (women in the kitchen style)

    The same Not-Those-Kinds-Of-Feminists you’re talking about in the beginning of the article.

    That being said, I have to admit France has to improve about equality. A LOT.

    Reply
    • Domino says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:04 am

      This, 100%. It’s like mitt romney’s wife bemoaning that she can’t feed her dressage horses because of taxes. Just gtfo. I hate that this letter is getting the attention it is getting.

      Deneuve is a rich woman who is scared about now not receiving male attention, saying “what about me and my plight?” And completely ignoring women and men with real problems.

      Her statement is so heteronormative too, making light of, for example, men who were Spacey’s victims. Is she speaking for them too? The people who were children?

      Reply
    • Truthful says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:09 am

      This!

      Reply
  29. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:53 am

    It is SO curious to me how some people have always managed to flirt without being gross. HOW do they even do it? A MYSTERY! How do you know what to talk about during a work dinner? I DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW PEOPLE KNOW THESE RULES!

    Seriously though. They all need to read some books or some sh*t. This discussion is getting tedious and that is NOT good. We need to focus.

    Reply
  30. Mel says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I…feel like I should apologize for my country even though I know it’s not my fault. I feel the sting from the people who have had bad experiences here. At the same time, I hear you. My friends « indulge » my feminism…SMH…it’s tiring BUT shout out to all French feminists who KNOW the truth! One of my best friends, with whom I get to have some of my most meaningful conversations, also happens to be a muslim. There. One bird, a billion stones!

    Reply
  31. Alexandria says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:09 am

    My male friend shared this with me and I had to explain to him this movement is not about equating flirting to sexual harassment. Eventually he got my point. I told him this lady must also think feminism means you’re anti men.

    Reply
  32. Samantha says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:16 am

    In France and Italy, people are much more relaxed than in the US. The women are really erotic.
    In US everything is big, big boobs, too much plastic surgery, too serious, too steril.

    Nah, I never liked O.

    The light philosophy of living is missing. French women and Italian women even in age look differently.

    Sorry, guys, I do like your side here, but that is how it is.

    Reply
  33. Maum says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:27 am

    They also write that women should accept that ‘sexual pulsions are violent and
    savage’.
    Last paragraph of the letter wants to empower women who claim they have sexually assaulted. They’re not victims. They are strong and even if their bodies can be violated their minds will be always be free so they should get on with life and move past sexual assault.

    They’re also a wonderful passage that says women should effectively feel sorry for the poor men who feel them up on the Tube because they might be victims of their own miserable sexuality.

    At no point is the central issue of consent addressed.
    They’re putting the responsibility of men’s sexual behaviour, consensual or not, entirely on the shoulder of women.

    As a French woman I want to cry.
    My only comfort is that people my age around me absolutely do not think like that.

    Reply
  34. Ally says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Something about majority Catholic countries and this crap being more entrenched there. The idea of women as Eves and Jezebels is so deeply woven in that women constantly have to dance the whore-mother line. Also the patriarchy, where men get to do whatever and the ‘good’ women should just cheer them on.

    Women can never express interest in sex directly (then they’re ‘putes’, ‘pétasses’, ‘salopes’). However they must constantly submit docilely to innuendo and the male gaze. To women of Deneuve’s generation and to about women in their 50s, I would say, seduction is a man harassing you until you consent, apparently, or just go along.

    I’m struck how even in recent French movies made by Macron-style lefties, the word ‘pute’ (whore) is systematically hurled at a woman who cheats or appears to cheat on her boyfriend/husband. Like, these purported intellectuals literally can’t even shade the difference between a woman having sex for pleasure vs. money.

    Btw, the comments on the Jezebel article about this are also pretty great.

    Reply
  35. Sparkly says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Wow, that’s so incredibly disgusting.

    Reply
  36. HK9 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I’m actually quite amused that these women don’t know the difference between flirting (consensual & knowing when to stop) and sexual harassment. Flirting is enjoyed by both parties, and the refusal of said flirting will not get me fired and or have a negative campaign about me launched against me in either in public or private that will end my carreer. It’s astounding how people don’t actually know what they are talking about. They don’t know what sexual harassment is.

    Flirting can only take place when all parties feel safe and sexual harassment makes that impossible. Love Catherine Denuve, but she & her crew are just a bunch of dumb cows at this point.

    Reply

