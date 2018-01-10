Meghan Markle closed down all of her social media accounts this week

The more I see of Meghan Markle’s Brixton outfit, the more obsessed I become. I’ve been trying to give Meghan some room to grow into the role of duchess/royal, because truly, she’s not even married yet. I know she’ll be judged on a steep learning curve anyway, and she won’t be given the same five years-plus that the Duchess of Cambridge was given to “learn” how to be a princess (insert eyeroll). Even saying all of that… Meghan is a quick study, isn’t she? She heard that we had issues with her Carolyn Bessette styling and her saggy boots. So she gave us brilliant trousers and a completely affordable Marks & Spencers sweater, which reportedly costs £45. The Smythe coat – which is gorgeous – is lined in black silk, a perfect compliment to the black trousers and black budget sweater. The scarf was by Jigsaw, another British brand.
Here are a few videos from Meghan and Harry’s trip to the radio station. For one, a DJ gave Harry his card and offered to DJ at the wedding. It was brilliant and Harry pocketed the card.
Just slipped Prince Harry the old business card in a bid to secure that #weddingdj gig @KensingtonRoyal @ReprezentRadio @meghanmarkle #triedit #godj pic.twitter.com/Rr4TWkQKIH
— Jevanni Letford (@JevanniLetford) January 9, 2018
And here’s Meghan without her coat, so you can really see her sweater.
Harry and Meghan listen in on @GloryTalksUK’s show at @ReprezentRadio🎧 pic.twitter.com/TuOn23FnXb
— Omid Mio Scobie (@_mio) January 9, 2018
My only complaint is that she fusses with her hair too much, which is a problem Kate has too. Other than that, it’s becoming pretty clear that Meghan thrives when she’s in public, meeting new people, and being photographed. She still needs to work on her wave, but I kind of like how (consciously?) unpracticed she is at it. Like, she’s not trying to be stately and dignified – she gave a little actress wave, not a duchess wave.
What else? Let’s see… Harry’s coat is from Club Monaco, one of Meghan’s favorite brands. She might have even bought it for him. And when they were in the radio station, Harry was asked something about gender equality and he deferred to Meghan, saying, “She answers the questions!”
And on Tuesday, Meghan officially closed down all of her social media accounts – no more Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for Meg. She hadn’t updated in a while anyway, but I still wonder if she really had to close down everything? Obviously, she can’t go around drunk-tweeting at Britney and Bigly Buttons, but she could have easily phased her social media accounts into official, personal/work accounts where she highlighted the work she’s doing as a royal. I’m sure that’s “against the rules” but really – Meg’s not going to be queen. Surely a member of Generation Social Media can keep her Instagram to post some official images?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Not surprising. She wasn’t a super active use and I was surprised they kept it up this long. There was a video where Harry told her to give the crowd a wave to essentially put them out of her misery. And she turned and shyly waved. It was cute. While I do think she is more of an extrovert than Kate the attention is on a new level for her.
Also her family is still talking about her *sigh*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m quite amused by the introvert extrovert comparison. I wonder if Anne and Sophie are considered introvert or extrovert?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no, she’s no longer allowed to communicate with the commoners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
70s celeb makeup artist Way Bandy was quoted once as saying our families are sometimes just the conduit to the rest of our lives where we find our real families. I read this somewhere and thought how apt a thought that is, and how many people might relate to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan just has a different family now but one that is just as real, flaws or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent thought and for me personally, well timed. Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This outfit is VERY Carolyn Bessette to me. Not that there’s anything wrong with that! I love it, she looks accessible and professional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too and I love that it’s not extravagant really hope she continues this way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is utterly gorgeous, but I don’t really understand the fawning, either. What exactly has she done, so far, other than go on expensive holidays and wear a really well styled outfit or two? To me, so far, she is Kate with better style and media training.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in love with her/them!! They ‘re so cute and natural. She looks like a little doe!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the social media thing was weird, but even young, minor royals like Beatrice and Eugenie don’t have public accounts…and you’d think they would be allowed as a way to expand their brands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I knew would happen is happening. Meghan shuts down her social media. Tomorrow will be Meghan painted her toenails! No substance headlines. BUT, I can understand why people want to look at her. She definitely has the it factor, she’s very pretty and radiates happiness. In the cold dark winter, and trump’s antics and North Korea and everything gloom and doom, I will look at this pretty woman, and even if the stories are trite, she does give hope doesn’t she.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering all the backlash shes been getting (and will continues to get in the foreseeable future) and her chatty family, i can see why she wants to delete those accounts and be as private as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally just saw her Instagram the other night. It was…interesting. Nothing scandalous in the slight. However, her Instagram reminded me of a funny article (from Marie Claire or Glamour, I think) where the writer tried to become Instagram famous in one week. She had all of these boxes she needed to check and it was hysterical because of its accuracy. So many lifestyle bloggers/gurus do the same things. Photos of my amazing meals? Check. Photos of me on exotic vacations? Check. Photos of my stylish outfit while I look “casually” off into the distance wearing cool shades? Check. Post the occasional inspiration quote? Check. And if you’re a lifestyle blogger it has your website name branded on the quote photo? Check. Meghan’s Instagram ticked ALL of these boxes. So I had a hard time viewing her Instagram objectively. She was definitely trying to raise her profile and turn it into something. What exactly, I’m not sure. Was her lifestyle blog a hobby hoping to become a business? Maybe. I’m not thinking Goop, but more Lauren Conrad or even Jamie Chung.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m not surprised. If she’s going to be one of the active royals, she would need an official account, not a personal one.
Superficially speaking, she has an angular face that can suit most hairstyles. I’m thinking a good bob would do her right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Inverted bob, maybe. Mom bob, no lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hell no hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse