The NY Times canceled James Franco’s TimesTalk because… well, you know

75th Golden Globe Awards

I was just looking through our James Franco archives to figure out when I checked out on Franco as a person/artist. I barely covered him for years, and then I covered two stories about him in 2016… so I’ll say that I checked out on Franco, for the most part, about four or five years ago. I just got sick of him, I got sick of his “artist” persona, I got sick of many chances he got even after he f–ked up multiple times, and I just got sick of his bulls–t. It stopped being funny a long time ago, and I wasn’t here for the Golden Globes celebrating his movie, The Disaster Artist. A weird thing happened in the middle of the Globes too – people began calling him out. Ally Sheedy tweeted-and-deleted some #MeToo statements about Franco. People dusted off those stories about Franco pursuing underage girls. And now some wonder if it’s Franco’s moment in the Sex Predatorgate Era.

As James Franco was accepting his Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, Twitter started buzzing with several women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Now, two days later, the New York Times has canceled a TimesTalk event with the actor. “The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist,” the Times said in a statement. “Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein.”

After Franco won his Golden Globe, actress Ally Sheedy posted a few since-deleted tweets about Franco, one of which said, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.” Multiple other women made specific claims about Franco mistreating them. One of them, going by the name Violet Paley on Twitter, said, “Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?”

Franco has previously discussed one incident in which he flirted with an “almost” 18-year-old girl via social media and offered to get a room for the two of them to spend time together. That was in 2014, and at the time he apologized for his “bad judgment,” calling the situation “embarrassing.”

[From Vulture]

It’s remarkable how many of these guys there are, hiding in plain sight, right? Before Sex Predatorgate, guys like James Franco could operate under the public veneer of “oh, he’s just a complicated artist,” and “oh, he’s just baked all the time” and “don’t you understand, everything he does is just high-level performance art?” Sexual assault is not performance art. I’m glad the New York Times pre-emptively canceled this TimesTalk event, and I will patiently await the other shoe to drop.

InStyle Post-Golden Globes Party

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “The NY Times canceled James Franco’s TimesTalk because… well, you know”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Or not so patiently lol. He’s always perturbed me.

    Reply
  2. unmade_bed says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Franco gave an interview recently, during which he said that he doesn’t look at pornography and despises that industry. I was impressed and wanting to believe him; but ultimately skeptical that it was a last-minute attempt to re-brand himself.

    Reply
  3. Jennie Hix says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Surprised it took this long.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    The New York Times, New Yorker… the journalists are the ones following though on this time’s up momentum better that celebrities who came up with it…again only after this predatorgate was exposed by media. We just had a very heated debate at my house after the Globes whether the all mighty O who owns a TV channel could not have raised this issue earlier. Long story short, my husband thinks Hollywood is a bunch of hypocrites.
    In terms of Franco brothers, they both give me the creeps. Since Dave is married to Alison Brie I hope he is not a douch because he certainly gives me those vibes, but James… the rumours are out there. He IS that self involved artist who thinks all means are justified for art. I am sure that now that he is in the middle of the campaign for his movie, some terrible stories will come out.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:31 am

      How exactly does he think that would have worked?

      And how can you complain about Times Up not having any momentum when it was only unveiled last week? They did a great job creating momentum. But comparing them to investigative journalists is like comparing apples and oranges. Are you saying that Oprah et al should have been just naming names? Of women who maybe weren’t ready to come forward? Of execs who would sue them into oblivion because they were publicly stating second hand information?

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        January 10, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        I agree Bridget.
        Of course the journalists are pushing it further. That’s their job.
        Entertainers are not journalists, and I can’t get on board with saying “why didn’t so and so say or do something sooner”, because we know why. Threats, intimidation, careers ruined, victims punished even further, women not being believed, etc.

    • elle says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:44 am

      Yep, both are creepy. That pairing easily put me off Disaster Artist, although either of them would have been enough to do the job.

      Dave is absolutely, unacceptably awful in Easy.

      Reply
  5. HeidiM says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    See I would have guessed he was one of the many who were abused as they entered the business. You never know.

    Reply
  6. Hh says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I read Ally Sheedy’s tweets and I wasn’t a fan of the way she called him out. It was vague in that attention-grabby way. You know something is being insinuated, but not exactly what happened. I don’t need details, but I would have preferred something like, “He has made inappropriate advances towards me” or something to that affect.

    Also WHY do people tweet then delete? It’s the internet. That’s another way to get on my nerves.

    Nevertheless, good for her and all the other women for coming forward. Glad something is being done about this. He’s someone that’s had that creep vibe for a while. Still can’t believe he won an award.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:17 am

      I tweet and delete over typos… or because I’m emotionally driven to say something, but realize I am not ready to handle and fallout of backlash from it.

      Reply
      • Amy Tennant says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:23 am

        Yeah, I post and delete for that second reason all the time. Or I think better of it after the first initial emotional rush.

      • Alexis says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:29 am

        A wise man once told me to always make a rough draft that you do not send, when writing something in a moment of intense emotion. Then go back to it the next day and decide if you still want to send it. I don’t always follow this…but I wish I did.

        Disappointed in Franco and I fear who else will be outed next. I am very proud of the women/men speaking out.

      • HH says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:32 am

        From a typo and average person standpoint I get this. But as a celebrity, public figure, or anyone with a higher profile, people screen shot things, news articles get written, etc.. VERY RARELY does someone tweet and delete no evidence of said tweet exists. Thus, the damage has already been done, so to speak. This is just a phrase, I don’t actually care about Franco’s career.

    • HelloSunshine says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:20 am

      I didn’t see her tweets or anything but I assume people delete because of harassment? Or would that not make a difference on a platform like Twitter? I don’t use it but I’ve heard horror stories about harassment on there

      Reply
      • HH says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:32 am

        I replied to FLORC’S comment about, so I’ll just copy paste here:

        “From a typo and average person standpoint I get this. But as a celebrity, public figure, or anyone with a higher profile, people screen shot things, news articles get written, etc.. VERY RARELY does someone tweet and delete no evidence of said tweet exists. Thus, the damage has already been done, so to speak. This is just a phrase, I don’t actually care about Franco’s career.”

    • Talie says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:31 am

      I guess she had a visceral reaction…the thing is though, I’m sure many men have stories about them pending. But journalists won’t move forward with just one person if the story doesn’t check out fully. Supposedly, there were some 20 men in Congress who are being worked on, but nothing has surfaced yet. And it may never.

      Reply
  7. FLORC says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:15 am

    He’s always come off odd to me. Creepy and sleazy. He’s rebranded himself before and Successfully too. As long as hes still profitable. As long as he still has Rogan in his corner. He won’t be touched. Until association to Franco hurts them, they will protect him.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:16 am

    No one in NYC is surprised in the least

    Reply
  9. Wen says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I believe a bigger story will be coming out soon…

    Reply
  10. Marty says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:24 am

    This is not exactly surprising. He tried to pick up a teenage girl over social media, then blamed her when she published the interaction.

    Reply
    • ichsi says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:30 am

      I saw this on Variety this morning with a ton of dudes defending his actions as normal and calling the women accusing him “hysterical”. They just don’t get it and they never will unless they are ever in a similar situation. No empathy at all, no, worse, they immediately jump on the women and blame them. It’s infuriating.

      Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:28 am

    That seems super fishy though. I don’t know the exact format this event was supposed to be but I assume at least one journalist would’ve been present? I get it when people don’t want Kevin Spacey in their movie but the solution to the problem is NOT jounalists not talking to accused celebrities. Am I missing something?

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:41 am

      It was supposed to be an event focusing on the movie The Disaster Artist. So I actually agree with them cancelling if the intended objective of discussing and promoting the film would be overshadowed by questions about these allegations. The Times is acknowledging that they can’t have him in front of them and NOT ask the questions, but that this wasn’t supposed to be the hard hitting forum to do so.

      Reply
  12. a reader says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Dave Franco is and has always been the superior – and funnier – Franco. James was cancelled when he tried to pedo on that 17 year old chick from Insta.

    Reply
  13. Urs says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:33 am

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5253271/James-Franco-denies-sexual-assault-claims-Late-Show.html

    Colbert asked him about it last night.

    Reply
  14. Tallia says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:36 am

    ABOUT TIME! Another well known “secret” is his deplorable behavior AND that of his brother. He make my skin literally crawl.

    Reply
  15. Shijel says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    There was a blind item about an event that made me laugh. Maybe it’s true, probably not, but it made me laugh. It was about how the blinder HIMMMMM and Edgar Ramirez trolled the crap out of Franco at a social event (where Franco was on his gross flirty self-important cloud nine) by having Ramirez walk up to Franco and “warning him” about the hordes of journalists outside who were hunting for Franco’s statement about his sex abuse and skeezy behaviour, and Franco allegedly just went white in the face and bailed. Turns out there were no journalists aside from a few TMZ guys.

    I hope it’s true. Because that way Franco’s reaction speaks loud. No, it screams. And it made me laugh.

    Reply
  16. Sassypants says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I too thought he was gay or bi as well and always wondered if he had ever been abused around the time we were talking about Bryan Singer preying on young male actors on the come up in Hollywood a la Renfro. I didn’t like how vague Sheedy’s tweet was either because the first lumped him and Christian Slater together leaving me clueless as to what they did. I did notice that the second tweet only acknowledged Franco but not Slater which was weird to me. Franco showed us the signs that he had a thing for young girls when he ‘accidentally’ hit on a teenage girl on social media smh…

    I’m just wondering when Hollywood will stop fostering the talent of known sexual predators simply for the sake of them being talented and instead give more time and protections to women and promoting diversity in film and tv. When Hollywood awards The Casey Afflecks, Francos, and Harvey Weinsteins it makes them feel invincible and makes Hollywood’s public shows of support for organizations like Times Up seem hollow and insincere.

    Reply
  17. Georgia says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I stopped following him after that time he histed the Oscars, when he was so unprofessional. Poor Anne Hathaway had clearly put in the work… only to see all the jokes fall flat because Franco was too stoned to do his part.

    Reply
  18. Spike says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Isn’t this why he adores academia? It’s a large pool of available women who will be impressed by his bs.

    So far 3 women have stepped up
    https://www.therichest.com/buzz/james-franco-teen-harrass/

    Reply
  19. Bridget says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:55 am

    What we know of him is icky, but not illegal if I remember correctly. However, I think the Times did the right thing in cancelling. The talk was supposed to be about the movie, and this would have derailed the discussion (a la Dustin Hoffman, which still amazes me at the sheer arrogance of assuming that Oliver wouldn’t bring something like that up).

    Reply
    • Anon33 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      He sent “sexy” (in quotes bc he looked near death in those pics) pics to an underage girl. That’s illegal enough for me…quite frankly I’m sick of all the breaking down of categories and the “well this isn’t as bad as that” crap that’s been going on. It only serves to divide the victims. Sexual violence spans a spectrum and just bc someone “isn’t actively raping people” doesn’t excuse any of this behavior. IT ALL NEEDS TO END.

      Reply
  20. MP says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Most people that speak out the most against porn are either really just ashamed of their intense porn habit or possibly victims of someone else having an intense porn habit and using them as a mastubatory tool.

    Reply
  21. Laura says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Kirk Douglas was given a standing ovation even though there is a rumor he raped a sixteen year old Natalie Wood.It may have just been a rumor but I still don’t believe he should have been honored at this particular ceremony because the story is out there and has not been disputed.

    Reply
  22. Harryg says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Can’t stand him.

    Reply
  23. Millenial says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I find the whole Disaster Artist thing immensely distasteful. It sort of feels very exploitative of Tommy Wisseau — even if he seems to be in on the joke. I haven’t seen the film, but the whole narrative seems to be about what a joke this guy is because he took himself too seriously. The whole thing makes me uncomfortable.

    Reply
  24. Serena says:
    January 10, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    He won the golden globe for best actor in a musical? I still wonder about who made this call. Just think, on one side we have Hugh Jackman, an amazing man and actor, and then there’s sketchy douchebag here.. btw I was never into his acting or appeal.. I don’t get why people like him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment