The NY Times canceled James Franco’s TimesTalk because… well, you know

I was just looking through our James Franco archives to figure out when I checked out on Franco as a person/artist. I barely covered him for years, and then I covered two stories about him in 2016… so I’ll say that I checked out on Franco, for the most part, about four or five years ago. I just got sick of him, I got sick of his “artist” persona, I got sick of many chances he got even after he f–ked up multiple times, and I just got sick of his bulls–t. It stopped being funny a long time ago, and I wasn’t here for the Golden Globes celebrating his movie, The Disaster Artist. A weird thing happened in the middle of the Globes too – people began calling him out. Ally Sheedy tweeted-and-deleted some #MeToo statements about Franco. People dusted off those stories about Franco pursuing underage girls. And now some wonder if it’s Franco’s moment in the Sex Predatorgate Era.

As James Franco was accepting his Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, Twitter started buzzing with several women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Now, two days later, the New York Times has canceled a TimesTalk event with the actor. “The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist,” the Times said in a statement. “Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein.” After Franco won his Golden Globe, actress Ally Sheedy posted a few since-deleted tweets about Franco, one of which said, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.” Multiple other women made specific claims about Franco mistreating them. One of them, going by the name Violet Paley on Twitter, said, “Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?” Franco has previously discussed one incident in which he flirted with an “almost” 18-year-old girl via social media and offered to get a room for the two of them to spend time together. That was in 2014, and at the time he apologized for his “bad judgment,” calling the situation “embarrassing.”

[From Vulture]

It’s remarkable how many of these guys there are, hiding in plain sight, right? Before Sex Predatorgate, guys like James Franco could operate under the public veneer of “oh, he’s just a complicated artist,” and “oh, he’s just baked all the time” and “don’t you understand, everything he does is just high-level performance art?” Sexual assault is not performance art. I’m glad the New York Times pre-emptively canceled this TimesTalk event, and I will patiently await the other shoe to drop.