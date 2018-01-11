Lena Dunham: Love doesn’t have to be defined by Western culture, or something

Embed from Getty Images

Lena Dunham was canceled long ago. She’s a narcissist, a racist and a fraud. She went dark for about a month and a half, immediately following her series of public statements where she accused Aurora Perrineau of lying about being raped. Perrineau said she was raped by Lena’s friend Murray Miller, and the police are investigating the criminal act. It was a difficult story already, but Lena made into The Lena Dunham Show, and after that, no one had any time for her.

I guess she thought that six weeks “away” was good enough and that now people are ready to care about her breakup. She and Jack Antonoff apparently broke up last month, only they just announced this week, right when Lena was being called out for attaching her name and face to the #TimesUp initiative when she only showed up for a photo-op. In case you couldn’t tell, Lena is ready for some sympathy. Not the kind of sympathy one would give to a young rape victim, of course. The kind of sympathy one would give to a listless, overgrown woman-child who has to put all of her feelings on social media.

Lena Dunham is addressing her split with Jack Antonoff. E! News exclusively revealed on Monday that the Girls star and her musician boyfriend had ended their relationship after five years together. Then on Tuesday, Lena went on Instagram Live and broke her silence on the split. After thanking everyone for their supportive messages in the Live video, she shared that she’s wearing a ring that Jack gave her. “I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I’ll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn’t have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends,” Lena said. “Things can be ‘you’re a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean.’ Anyway, I really love you all and I’m really thankful for the support, really thankful for the love.” Lena and Jack, who started dating in 2012, broke up in December, a source told E! News. “It was mutual,” the insider shared. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.” The source went on to add, “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

I mean… if you’re forcing me to care enough to form an opinion for two minutes, I’ll say that I think Lena sounds like someone who got dumped. Or she sounds like someone who gave her boyfriend an ultimatum (“we should get married or just break up”) and he chose to break up. As for “it doesn’t have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends…” Jesus, Lena. *headdesk* People in the “Eastern culture” get married and divorced too, and they date and breakup and have the same kinds of relationship drama as people in “the West.” But to Lena, brown and black people are so much wiser because they, like, don’t believe in beginnings and endings in relationships. So wise, y’all. She’s off to buy a Buddha figure from Pier One now.

Also: Us Weekly reports that Jack is “already seeing someone else” now. That was… fast. Even if you believe that Lena and Jack broke up last year, sources claim it just happened like 4 or 5 weeks ago. A source tells Us Weekly: “The relationship is done and he has moved on … as in he is seeing someone else.” Us Weekly doesn’t know who she is, other than she’s a “musician.” Lorde?

