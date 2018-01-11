Lena Dunham: Love doesn’t have to be defined by Western culture, or something

Lena Dunham was canceled long ago. She’s a narcissist, a racist and a fraud. She went dark for about a month and a half, immediately following her series of public statements where she accused Aurora Perrineau of lying about being raped. Perrineau said she was raped by Lena’s friend Murray Miller, and the police are investigating the criminal act. It was a difficult story already, but Lena made into The Lena Dunham Show, and after that, no one had any time for her.

I guess she thought that six weeks “away” was good enough and that now people are ready to care about her breakup. She and Jack Antonoff apparently broke up last month, only they just announced this week, right when Lena was being called out for attaching her name and face to the #TimesUp initiative when she only showed up for a photo-op. In case you couldn’t tell, Lena is ready for some sympathy. Not the kind of sympathy one would give to a young rape victim, of course. The kind of sympathy one would give to a listless, overgrown woman-child who has to put all of her feelings on social media.

Lena Dunham is addressing her split with Jack Antonoff. E! News exclusively revealed on Monday that the Girls star and her musician boyfriend had ended their relationship after five years together. Then on Tuesday, Lena went on Instagram Live and broke her silence on the split. After thanking everyone for their supportive messages in the Live video, she shared that she’s wearing a ring that Jack gave her.

“I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I’ll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn’t have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends,” Lena said. “Things can be ‘you’re a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean.’ Anyway, I really love you all and I’m really thankful for the support, really thankful for the love.”

Lena and Jack, who started dating in 2012, broke up in December, a source told E! News. “It was mutual,” the insider shared. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.” The source went on to add, “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

[From E! News]

I mean… if you’re forcing me to care enough to form an opinion for two minutes, I’ll say that I think Lena sounds like someone who got dumped. Or she sounds like someone who gave her boyfriend an ultimatum (“we should get married or just break up”) and he chose to break up. As for “it doesn’t have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends…” Jesus, Lena. *headdesk* People in the “Eastern culture” get married and divorced too, and they date and breakup and have the same kinds of relationship drama as people in “the West.” But to Lena, brown and black people are so much wiser because they, like, don’t believe in beginnings and endings in relationships. So wise, y’all. She’s off to buy a Buddha figure from Pier One now.

Also: Us Weekly reports that Jack is “already seeing someone else” now. That was… fast. Even if you believe that Lena and Jack broke up last year, sources claim it just happened like 4 or 5 weeks ago. A source tells Us Weekly: “The relationship is done and he has moved on … as in he is seeing someone else.” Us Weekly doesn’t know who she is, other than she’s a “musician.” Lorde?

Some photos of Lena at HBO’s post-Globes party on Sunday. That’s not her real hair.

83 Responses to “Lena Dunham: Love doesn’t have to be defined by Western culture, or something”

  1. Alix says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Nobody cares, Lena. Now sit down and shut up.

  2. blonde555 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Lol, her face.

  3. Chaine says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I am thinking the bottom pic is her making her “I’m single, available, and SEXAYYY” face.

  4. Lilith says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:46 am

    She has reached the apex of her grossness and now there’s nothing left. Next!

  5. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I have to go to the optometrist now, to see what I can do about strain due to excessive eye roll.

  6. Nicole says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Go away Lena. For good would be perferable (spotlight wise)

  7. grabbyhands says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:48 am

    That second picture is priceless.

    She sounds like someone who hasn’t accepted that she’s been dumped and has to try and justify her creepy insistence on wearing her ex’s ring by spouting off nonsensical BS about “western culture”.

    Also, she STILL hasn’t apologized to Aurora Perrineau.

  8. Red says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Oh, he’s totally seeing Lorde. I can feel it. Not that I’m rooting for him, because I find him as equally as insufferable as Lena. There was a reason they dated for four years.

  9. Deanne says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:50 am

    She’s repulsive on every level. Sounds like she’s in denial about how the relationship ended. Whoever plunked that wig on her head hates her as much as the vast majority of the public do. I guess being the ground breaker she is, she’s doing the opposite of the break-up haircut. That second photo made me laugh out loud.

  10. Trollontheloose says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:51 am

    It’s the new thing: a la Kevin Spacey sauce “I’m this and that and I intent to change and grow and by the way I decided to live as a gay man”. In this case of Luna “I didnt mean to offend but hey you guys I am single and the real me is rainbow (but no Black allowed). As for “it made sense for both of them” since when does Luna has any sense?

  11. Heather says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Her rationalizations are exhausting.

  12. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Is she talking about the ring because she hoped to get an engagement ring, didn’t, but is proving in some way that she really did?

    She sounds so delusional. Grown ups grieve and then get on with it despite the pain. That she thinks love and relationships are a Western cultural concept is unbelievably childish and just plain idiotic.

  13. Mrs. WelenMelon says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Someone build us a Lena Double-Talk generator on the web! It would randomly use words like “Western culture” and “discourse” but mean absolutely nothing.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Roflmfao @Pier One Buddha.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Ah, the old chestnut. Western people see time and events as linear, people from some Asian cultures view it as cyclical. Everything will happen again, basically. Nothing truly ever ends, our love is eternalzzz….

    Except I think the male hipster toddler is feeling really linear.

  16. Paula says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:59 am

    That Western culture comment doesn’t even make sense? I feel she’s trying to sound smart and evolved. I feel a bit embarassed to have liked her and watched the first seasons of her show.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:03 am

    She has not apologized to Aurora…I hate to say it but if she were a white male…
    This is what white female privilege is about. It’s all jokes and no big deal and a bunch of excuses.
    Racism is often framed as a white male issue but it’s not.

  18. QueenB says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:06 am

    If its Lorde we’ll never hear the end of it. Lena will tell us she totally doesnt care and female friendship and obviously she is above it all, totally. No one will ask but she will make sure we know.

  19. L84Tea says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:06 am

    She is so very unappealing in every way possible.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:06 am

    She seems to be a perpetual unsatissfied person. It must be difficult to live with herself.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:09 am

    But all cultures have a cultural perception of love and relationships? In this day and age, people can by and large choose the kind of relationship or style they want. I don’t understand her criticism of the ‘Western’ ideal of love?

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:14 am

    He’s not worthy of Lorde….that is all.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Bitch doesn’t know enough about love in Western culture much less to philosophically ponder love in someone elses. She needs to stahp.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:18 am

    It is time to stop acknowledging her.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:25 am

    The ring thing is a bit weird. It’s over, she has to let it go. If after a 5 year relationship, my ex would start seeing someone a month after our breakup, i’d be devastated and very angry.

    and the western culture comment ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Ugh!

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:36 am

    That is alot of words to just say ,’ I got dumped and my ex has moved on hella fast’.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Four or five weeks ago would technically be “last year.” Since this witch seems to measure the significance of relationships in “half decades” I suppose this will be one of her GREAT LOVES this lifetime.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I’ve always found Lena exasperating and completely unappealing in every way. I never understood the fascination with her, with the cast of “Girls,” or with the show itself. After so many years of listening to her faux-enlightened racist and sexist BS, it’s nice to see her on the outside of popularity. Her parents didn’t do her any favors raising her to view herself as better and smarter than everyone around her. Maybe being forced to spend some time as a struggling, regular person will help her become a nicer person.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 10:12 am

    That’s the best her “hair” has looked in forever.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 10:12 am

    She’s such an hypocrite.
    A few weeks ago she was babbling in a lengthy post about how she was convinced her boyfriend was going to propose soon because she had eavesdropped him on the phone with her sister talking about a “ring”. It turned out he was talking about a completely different thing, so she ended up recounting the episode on Instagram (or Twitter?), trying to be self-deprecating and totally non-chanlant about that, while it was clear she was sending a thinly-veiled message to her boyfriend that she was expecting a proposal.
    Now that he dumped her (we don’t know that, but it’s probably what happened) she pretends marriage is just a Western-thing and wearing a ring is not such a big deal. Sure, Lena.

    Reply
  32. Kitten says:
    January 11, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Who are these “fans” who are offering her kind words of support? That’s what I wanna know…

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 10:58 am

    As an anthropologist, shut up Lena.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 11:00 am

    lol, I said the same thing when my ex-gf dumped me. I, like Lena, was trash so we have something in common.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Can we just not cover her?

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    UGHHH she’s so dull. I couldn’t stand her from the get-go. I remember people raving about GIRLS and I watched half of one episode and I couldn’t get into it. It reeked of lazy self-entitlement, in other words, reeked of her.
    As someone in the same age group as LD, I hate that she became somewhat of a voice or a poster child for this group. I can tell you, I relate not one bit to this boring self indulged whiney biatch. Same goes for JKirke. I *sort of * enjoyed aspects of her, she appeared to have slightly more depth, but again, bitterly disappointed by her “wisdom” as well. Both these chicks need to go away.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    In a way, Lena is like Trump. It’s like she’s always trying to say something ridiculous and tone deaf.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    In Western, Eastern, Southern and Northern cultures it’s a matter of conscience to apologize to the people we harmed. So, the only honorable thing this shameless idiot can do is to publicly, profusely apologize to the rape victim whom she called a liar, thus magnifying the burden of her pain and trauma.

    I won’t hold my breath though that this shameless, self-absorbed idiot has an ounce of conscience.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Can you imagine if her ex gets engaged to this new other person soon? schaudenfraude indeed

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Lena is a walking eye-roll. We are all over it.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I flipped through my Buddhist/Zen/Wiccan/Hindu/Kabbalah handbook for hipsters, and I will have you know that it doesn’t say what Lena says it says. Not even in the chapter about about blessing all relationships in an eternal light of love during the 3rd phase of the full moon on the roof of an organic herb and drum circle co-op in Greenpoint Brooklyn. Not even there so you know I think I don’t believe her.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I believe she wanted a ring and he said no way.

    Reply
    January 11, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    She sounds like Rebecca Bunch from Crazy ex-girlfriend. Like totally cray. No bueno.

    Reply

