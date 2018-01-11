Meryl Streep on Mariah Carey at the Globes: ‘bitch stole my seat’

Meryl Street, despite anything she might suggest, is working on her Oscar campaign for The Post. And if she wants her 21st nomination then she should go for it. I haven’t seen the film yet, but I’m sure she’s great in it. As part of her inching towards the Oscar nod, Meryl swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, where she failed a quiz about her own nominations, and ended up dishing about GG scandal! It involved none other than *leans in for hushed gossip volumes* Mariah Carey. At the Globes, Meryl was seated with her co-stars, minding her own business. During a break Meryl excused herself. In her absence, that interloper Mariah swooped in and stole Meryl’s seat next to Steven Spielberg! That’s right – to quote Meryl, “bitch stole my seat”:
Ha! In case you can’t watch the clip just yet, there was no drama. Apparently, when the Globes comes back from commercial, all the little Globe workers hustle everyone to park their derrieres in the nearest available seat so the room looks good on camera. As Mariah was chatting with Steven, she was ordered into Meryl’s seat. When Meryl returned, Mariah apologized. Mariah backed up Meryl’s account on Twitter. Meryl said that not only was she not miffed, instead of telling Miss Mariah to vacate her seat, Meryl suggested she sit in her lap instead. Please God, tell me this happened. Tell me there is evidence of Meryl Streep sitting on Mariah Carey’s lap. I can’t decide which one I like better: the phony ‘Meryl/Mariah fight over chair and first-billing in tabloid headlines’ or the ‘Meryl sits daintily in Mariah’s lap and she finishes her conversation with Spielberg’ version.
Maybe the bigger story is what Mariah and Spielberg discussed. Was it a future project together? Because shortly after the Chairgate, this happened:
BRB, developing a buddy cop pilot for @sharonstone and @MariahCarey. #GoldenGlobes
— NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018
Uhm… oh HELL yeah. When I read that, I saw two glorious hours of Mariah and Sharon sitting in a squad car discussing everyone they “didn’t know.” But oh how wrong I was because Mariah responded and her idea is much better:
Only if we can alter the uniforms and wear diamonds as well 😊 @sharonstone https://t.co/WYOCc3yahu
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 9, 2018
Yes, of course you can alter the uniforms in any way you want. They can be two sizes too small, bedazzled in diamonds and they can all be unbuttoned down to your navel. Someone give this film a blank check. I’ve already added Mariah’s Tea Times to the riders. And while we wait for this script to be written, surely there’s room for a Mariah cameo in the next Mamma Mia?
This is irrelevant to the story save for a mention of The Post but I thought it was funny and, sadly, true:
Went and saw The Post tonight. I watched a film about newspapers inside a movie theater inside of a mall. It was a dying industry turducken.
— Tyler Simpson (@Braintasm) January 9, 2018
But would Meryl put out her cigarette and help Mimi if she slipped and fell on her yacht? Someone has to ask the tough questions E! Won’t ask.
😂😂😂 You win! 🏆
Mariah and Sharon as bedazzled cops with necklines cut to the navel sounds perfect. But only if J-Lo’s character from Shades of Blue guest stars for some “I don’t know her” treatment. And Mimi’s cop must have a squad of people carrying her everywhere.
Damn, now I really want this show. Imagine the champagne baths! And the fighting over who stand where to show off their best sides/angles. The show could be called Diva Detectives. Mimi would do the theme song, natch. And Sharon’s character would never where undies. I can see the Emmys already!
I love it when stars throw sparkly cat toys to distract us from their other stuff when they want to focus on winning more prizes.
Ah, the “Forget about all things Polanski/Weinstein Tour” is in full swing.
yes, because 3 mins went by with two celebrities discussing their work instead of discussing Polanski or Weinstein, it is now a tour where we are encouraged to forget them.
…what?
i’d love a forget all things polanski/weinstein tour. lets just never mention them or woody allen ever again and judge entertainers on their decisions going forward now that there is a new industry standard!!!
Not to give Hollywood any ideas, but I could see Mariah in a remake of “ Death Becomes Her”. She would be the aging diva(of course she would be a diva!) who is desperate to stay young. Meryl could make a cameo appearance dressed in black and a veil to warn Mariah of the danger. Meryl would then take off the veil to show that she is held together with glue and staples. Loved Meryl in that movie and feel she is great at comedy
Orrrr…maybe an indie film about the emotional and psychological strain of trying to remain relevant in the cannibalistic, misogynistic, male dominated entertainment industry.
So you guys are ok that Meryl knew about Harvey and did nothing?
This whole scandal made me realize women are just as guilty as the men in allowing these things to go on. They can wear all of their stupid black dresses, but they knew Harvey was a predator and they DID NOTHING!
They make me sick.
Mariah Carey working on a regular TV show would give the people working on it a stress heart attack.
A bedazzled Cagney & Lacey?
