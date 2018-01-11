Sean Hayes: When I came out my mom told me to see a therapist

Embed from Getty Images

In 2017, a bunch of celebrities came out as gay, bisexual or transgender, including True Blood’s Rutina Wesley, 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser and even Barry Manilow (was anyone really surprised about that?). While it can be a difficult thing to reveal to the public, it can be even harder to come out to family and friends, as evidenced by the experience Sean Hayes went through as a teenager.

Sean, 47, plays Jack on Will and Grace. (Side note: if you’re not yet watching the revival, catch last week’s episode with guest star Nick Offerman. You’re welcome). Sean spoke with PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle about returning to the show, his relationship with his husband of three years, Scott Icenogle, and telling his family he was gay.

Sean grew up in Glen Ellen, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He was the youngest of five kids, and was raised by his mother after his father left when Sean was a child. He recalled that although he had what he described as a “fun childhood,” “We had to parent ourselves…it was chaos all of the time.” He also shared that “my mother loved me very much and it gave me the confidence I have today.”

It was his love for the theater that planted the seeds for Sean’s eventual coming out. Sean said, “I kept it hidden, the fact that I was in high school plays, from my brothers and my family because this is 1986, being gay then was different.” He went on to say, “I kind of knew I was, but not quite yet. I associated, like society taught me, that theater was for gays, and it was for sissies, and things like that. Things that you were taught to be ashamed of.”

When Sean reached the age of 18, which he remembered was “early” for the time, he finally told his family. He recalled, “It was 1988 when I came out. It’s so cliché that it was during Thanksgiving weekend.” (Sean must have also been thinking of the 1995 movie Home for the Holidays, because that’s the first thing that popped into my mind when he said this.) Unfortunately, Sean didn’t get the reaction he was hoping for. He remembered that “My mom said I needed to go see a therapist. She wrote me a 10-page letter, both sides on legal pad-sized paper. ‘This is not what God…’ You know, the whole uneducated view of it.”

Fortunately for Sean, his mother came to accept her son’s homosexuality. According to him, “She became educated and had friends who [were] gay people. She was like, ‘Oh I see. You’re just like me,’ and all that. It became fine and wonderful, and then she became so supportive and awesome.” While acceptance has become more common among friends and families of LBGTQ people, Sean noted that “We have tons of work to do still. People still don’t quite understand.” He went on to say that he’s glad to have shows like Will and Grace (and The Real O’Neals, which was awesome and canceled before it’s time) that kids can use to help better explain their own decision to come out to their families. “There’s so many more examples now to help people and give them tools to communicate to kids and their families that being gay is as normal as being straight. There’s no difference.”

If you have 38 minutes to spare, the whole interview is quite interesting, especially if you’re a fan like me. For someone who kept himself closeted so long professionally, I’m glad Sean is still committed to helping increase the representation of LBGTQ characters in entertainment and I’m glad he shared his story. If it helped even one kid come out, it was well worth it. Also, if you’re going to take a photo with Tom Hanks, do like Sean did at the Golden Globes and make it epic.

