LA Times: James Franco accused of sexually exploiting & harassing multiple women

One of the things that’s been so disturbing and unsettling about Sex Predatorgate is the realization that so many of these predators live in a constant state of profound cognitive dissonance. So many of them went along throughout their lives, harassing, abusing, assaulting and/or raping women, all while believing themselves to be woke allies and supporters of women in general. Imagine the f–king brass balls and mental mindf–k it took for James Franco to attach his little Time’s Up pin to the lapel of his tuxedo, and stand there on stage at the Golden Globes as Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, like he was untouchable, like no one could say sh-t about him.
Well, that changed in a hurry. As Franco accepted his Globe on Sunday, Ally Sheedy started to call him out. Other women did too. People began pulling out the archived Gawker receipts about that time he was creeping on a 17-year-old online, like a Dateline Predator. The New York Times canceled his scheduled TimesTalk event this week. So… you knew something was coming down. And now it has: the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy account of accusations from five women, many of whom detail his sexually exploitative rehearsals or on-set situations. You can read the full piece here.
I’m not going to excerpt from the LA Times piece, because you should read the whole thing. Several of the accusations involve the “acting school” Franco started, which he shuttered last fall, likely because he was using it as a hunting ground. He exploited his young, female students on a regular basis, and it seems he was very, very interested in getting women to take their clothes off for auditions, rehearsals, plays, whatever. He basically wouldn’t even hire a woman unless he forced her to take her clothes off.
As I said yesterday… Franco was hiding in plain sight this whole time. He was hiding under the “complicated, avant-garde artist” veneer. It should also be said that this is yet another story about a mediocre white guy being given limitless chances to fail. How many times has Franco f–ked up, publicly, separately from sexually abusing and harassing women? And he kept getting chance after chance, opportunity after opportunity.
Yes! I’ve been waiting for this article. Just in time for Oscar voting too.
Yeah, he had better enjoy that Golden Globe. It’s all he is getting.
Was waiting for this one to drop. Worst kept secret tbh. No one should be surprised after he admitted to trying to hook up with that 17 year old on instagram.
Right? “This is such a surprise!” said no one.
Well, I am glad that he is getting his reckoning. He is a creep on every level and is a hack processionally. He should have been cancelled after that bullshit review that he wrote about 12 Years a Slave. So f*cking offensive.
+1 . I have never understood his appeal, on any level.
Franco also wrote an article about McQueen’s film Shame. He claimed that Fassbender’s character was not a sex addict, but a normal guy. In fact, Franco said the “binge” the character went on at the end of the film was what most men in Hollywood do on an average night. It was disturbing, and made me side-eye him ever since.
Exactly right! I was so disappointed in Seth M. For having Franco on the show last night. I’ve been turning to Seth’s “A Closer Look” political segment all the past year for my sanity, and when I tuned in last night and saw Franco on the line-up I turned it off.
Colour me surprised said no one ever. Am waiting for it to drop on JT, he is cut of the same cloth.
@ Digital Unicorn,
The same thought crossed my mind. Hmm…
Wait, what?? Justin Timberlake?? Seriously……More details please.
Oh god yes if there is one person I LOATHE and would love to see get their due it’s king of narcissism Justin Timberlake!!! Spill the tea please!!
Oh, let’s pray to the gossip gods for that one. I would LOVE to see JT go down.
I havent heard anything about JT but I would not be surprised. He’s definitely a misogynistic a-hole
This is great news. Now somebody please go after Jared Leto. He is one of the worst offenders yet seems to be slithering by unnoticed.
Do you have any more info on Jared Leto being a creep? Him and Justin Timberlake both give me creep/entitled vibes, like Franco does but I don’t think I’ve actually heard anything concrete and am just going off of a gut feeling.
Leto *allegedly* enjoys bringing young (legal, but young) women to bed in what starts as consensual situations that turn very dangerous if you are unprepared for being choked- really choked, not like ‘I’m going to place my hand here and pretend’.
HS, I have heard terrible things about Jared’s treatment of women through friends who have worked with him. Also, there WERE many stories online re Jared’s penchant for under age girls (and guys) by groupies and industry types. I believe he had lawyers close down several blogs that dared to expose him.
God Leto yes. The rumors about him are gross and apparently he uses his brother as a “gatekeeper” of sorts. Vile
Since I started a Gus Van Sandt marathon, I ended up rewatching Milk.
The thought that ,out of all the 5 leading men , 3 were, at some point, accused/arrested/
charged for acts of violence against women just caught me. (Penn,Hirsch,Brolin).
Silly me was like “well, at least, that leaves Franco and Luna”
Don’t let me down Diego!
On a sidenote,I didn’t find Franco mediocre at all . But that doesn’t really matter now.
Wow! I never thought of that (and that’s a terrific movie). As long as the worst Diego’s done is make the dumb decision to do the Allen movie (like 140000 other Hollywood actors…and I imagine he’s being re-educated on that) he gets the golden boy status from that movie easily and by default.
It will be strange going back and watching a lot of movies now. Tootsie for example is awkward as hell. I passed by Shakespeare in Love on demand over the holidays and cringed.
Oh and f**k Franco, not shocked.
I read the article…I guess I’ll get flamed for saying, but none of it sounds bad enough to sink him. It reads more like regret for baring so much for these movies that only ended up on online platforms.
After reading these stories though…I can’t imagine why anyone would want to be an actor at this point. The beginnings sound like humiliation hell. I guess there’s always the hope that you could become Jennifer Lawrence, but…
That’s what I was thinking. As awful as this was for these poor women, I’m not convinced this will do anything to his career. Especially because he apparently reached out and apologized after. I think the general public will look at that and say, “ well he’s no Harvey Weinstein” and shrug. I don’t get the feeling that people are ready to acknowledge that harassment and assault come in varying degrees and are traumatic for the recipient, even if it’s “not as bad” as what HW did.
I agree with you. I think he’s sleazy – but but this article is a weird mix of stories.
I had the same thought. This article is anything but conclusive. Is it poorly researched and written, or is this really all there is? Sleazy, yes.
Is it too late for the Oscar voting? I very curious how they will deal with this. Its a first. They were already sweating it with Casey Affleck presenting. Thats easier to take care of, a main nominee and one of the more famous ones too will be a problem. Good.
They should just have Affleck present it to Franco. Then there’ll be a nice symmetry to it; a smooth continuous flow of toxic male privilege. Instead of Oscar, maybe they can call it the Harvey for Best Actor.
It’s close. Voting closes tomorrow. You can bet right now the Academy is praying that a lot of votes are made last minute and that he misses the cut.
Otherwise…mess!!
Oscar voting ends tomorrow, so not sure how this will affect Franco’s changes.
Well, he was always perceived as skeezy. Turns out he’s Terry Richardson-level skeezy, staging “art” to pressure women who are there to work into compromising and degrading sexual situations, burnishing his reputation while damaging theirs.
Also that crap about “other addictions” (i.e. sexual coercion) and turning a new leaf is right out of the Russell Simmons playbook.
Is there some sort of statute of limitations…..lot of abusers….Sinatra, Dean Martin and the gang, President Kennedy in their graves. That era probably started it all, and the current ones are paying for their sins too. About time. Franco is such a blatant tool, glad he got his, career over….next. Anybody read about Seal calling out President Winfrey’s selective memory of Harvey Weinstein. He will pay the price, but there does seem to be a whole industry of people who thought Harvey was everything, until………..
Are you actually suggesting that sexual abuse and exploitation didn’t start until the 60s?
Nope. Garden of Eden.
Interesting that Seal called out Oprah for long turning a blind eye to Weinstein’s abuse of power. What about his ex-wife, a long-time Weinstein collaborator on “Project Runway?” I’m sure Harvey viewed the parade of models on that show as his own sexual smorgasbord. Heidi Klum (and others involved in that show, especially long term like Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia, etc.) had a front-row seat to that sh** and, as far as I know, never said a word. Seal is hypocritical as hell.
I don’t care about James Franco, I just hope that Dave Franco is normal and not a predator! I love him and Alison Brie!
+1 please. I do doubt that Dave’s unaware of it all, sadly.
No wonder Hugh Jackman looked so amazed/annoyed when he lost to Franco.
So is he over now?
Yup. This was expected. But you brought up such an important point… hiding in plain sight. Oh how I wish Predatorgate was retroactive or had some impressive grandfather clause, because I’d give anything to open the floodgates on the oil industry. These ‘family’ men I worked with were ATROCIOUS. Wives and children would visit the trading floor painting such oh-so-sweet Norman Rockwell existences, but when they left I’d be manhandled while working the mainframes. Hands on my ass was an everyday occurrence, and God forbid my back was turned… apparently that meant nothing was off limits. And all this didn’t exclusively come from domestic employees either. The Finnish firm I worked for always had global visitations especially Britain, Germany and Finland (of course). I was harassed by multiple CEOs, CFOs, geologists, traders (omg the Traders), etc. These men made millions and their annual bonuses would blow your minds. What I wouldn’t give to unseat all duplicitous pariahs.
