LA Times: James Franco accused of sexually exploiting & harassing multiple women

75th Golden Globe Awards

One of the things that’s been so disturbing and unsettling about Sex Predatorgate is the realization that so many of these predators live in a constant state of profound cognitive dissonance. So many of them went along throughout their lives, harassing, abusing, assaulting and/or raping women, all while believing themselves to be woke allies and supporters of women in general. Imagine the f–king brass balls and mental mindf–k it took for James Franco to attach his little Time’s Up pin to the lapel of his tuxedo, and stand there on stage at the Golden Globes as Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, like he was untouchable, like no one could say sh-t about him.

Well, that changed in a hurry. As Franco accepted his Globe on Sunday, Ally Sheedy started to call him out. Other women did too. People began pulling out the archived Gawker receipts about that time he was creeping on a 17-year-old online, like a Dateline Predator. The New York Times canceled his scheduled TimesTalk event this week. So… you knew something was coming down. And now it has: the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy account of accusations from five women, many of whom detail his sexually exploitative rehearsals or on-set situations. You can read the full piece here.

I’m not going to excerpt from the LA Times piece, because you should read the whole thing. Several of the accusations involve the “acting school” Franco started, which he shuttered last fall, likely because he was using it as a hunting ground. He exploited his young, female students on a regular basis, and it seems he was very, very interested in getting women to take their clothes off for auditions, rehearsals, plays, whatever. He basically wouldn’t even hire a woman unless he forced her to take her clothes off.

As I said yesterday… Franco was hiding in plain sight this whole time. He was hiding under the “complicated, avant-garde artist” veneer. It should also be said that this is yet another story about a mediocre white guy being given limitless chances to fail. How many times has Franco f–ked up, publicly, separately from sexually abusing and harassing women? And he kept getting chance after chance, opportunity after opportunity.

19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “LA Times: James Franco accused of sexually exploiting & harassing multiple women”

  1. SJ says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Yes! I’ve been waiting for this article. Just in time for Oscar voting too.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Was waiting for this one to drop. Worst kept secret tbh. No one should be surprised after he admitted to trying to hook up with that 17 year old on instagram.

    Reply
  3. Renee2 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Well, I am glad that he is getting his reckoning. He is a creep on every level and is a hack processionally. He should have been cancelled after that bullshit review that he wrote about 12 Years a Slave. So f*cking offensive.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Colour me surprised said no one ever. Am waiting for it to drop on JT, he is cut of the same cloth.

    Reply
  5. Lilith says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:35 am

    This is great news. Now somebody please go after Jared Leto. He is one of the worst offenders yet seems to be slithering by unnoticed.

    Reply
  6. manta says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Since I started a Gus Van Sandt marathon, I ended up rewatching Milk.
    The thought that ,out of all the 5 leading men , 3 were, at some point, accused/arrested/
    charged for acts of violence against women just caught me. (Penn,Hirsch,Brolin).
    Silly me was like “well, at least, that leaves Franco and Luna”
    Don’t let me down Diego!
    On a sidenote,I didn’t find Franco mediocre at all . But that doesn’t really matter now.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      January 11, 2018 at 8:42 am

      Wow! I never thought of that (and that’s a terrific movie). As long as the worst Diego’s done is make the dumb decision to do the Allen movie (like 140000 other Hollywood actors…and I imagine he’s being re-educated on that) he gets the golden boy status from that movie easily and by default.

      It will be strange going back and watching a lot of movies now. Tootsie for example is awkward as hell. I passed by Shakespeare in Love on demand over the holidays and cringed.

      Oh and f**k Franco, not shocked.

      Reply
  7. Talie says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I read the article…I guess I’ll get flamed for saying, but none of it sounds bad enough to sink him. It reads more like regret for baring so much for these movies that only ended up on online platforms.

    After reading these stories though…I can’t imagine why anyone would want to be an actor at this point. The beginnings sound like humiliation hell. I guess there’s always the hope that you could become Jennifer Lawrence, but…

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Is it too late for the Oscar voting? I very curious how they will deal with this. Its a first. They were already sweating it with Casey Affleck presenting. Thats easier to take care of, a main nominee and one of the more famous ones too will be a problem. Good.

    Reply
  9. Ally says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Well, he was always perceived as skeezy. Turns out he’s Terry Richardson-level skeezy, staging “art” to pressure women who are there to work into compromising and degrading sexual situations, burnishing his reputation while damaging theirs.

    Also that crap about “other addictions” (i.e. sexual coercion) and turning a new leaf is right out of the Russell Simmons playbook.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Is there some sort of statute of limitations…..lot of abusers….Sinatra, Dean Martin and the gang, President Kennedy in their graves. That era probably started it all, and the current ones are paying for their sins too. About time. Franco is such a blatant tool, glad he got his, career over….next. Anybody read about Seal calling out President Winfrey’s selective memory of Harvey Weinstein. He will pay the price, but there does seem to be a whole industry of people who thought Harvey was everything, until………..

    Reply
  11. Squiggisbig says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I don’t care about James Franco, I just hope that Dave Franco is normal and not a predator! I love him and Alison Brie!

    Reply
  12. JustJen says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:08 am

    No wonder Hugh Jackman looked so amazed/annoyed when he lost to Franco.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:13 am

    So is he over now?

    Reply
  14. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Yup. This was expected. But you brought up such an important point… hiding in plain sight. Oh how I wish Predatorgate was retroactive or had some impressive grandfather clause, because I’d give anything to open the floodgates on the oil industry. These ‘family’ men I worked with were ATROCIOUS. Wives and children would visit the trading floor painting such oh-so-sweet Norman Rockwell existences, but when they left I’d be manhandled while working the mainframes. Hands on my ass was an everyday occurrence, and God forbid my back was turned… apparently that meant nothing was off limits. And all this didn’t exclusively come from domestic employees either. The Finnish firm I worked for always had global visitations especially Britain, Germany and Finland (of course). I was harassed by multiple CEOs, CFOs, geologists, traders (omg the Traders), etc. These men made millions and their annual bonuses would blow your minds. What I wouldn’t give to unseat all duplicitous pariahs.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment