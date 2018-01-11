“Lupita Nyong’o can’t even get tickets to ‘Black Panther’” links

Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t get tickets for Black Panther. [Looper]
Sandra Bullock is helping Dee Rees campaign for an Oscar. [LaineyGossip]
We do not deserve Celine Dion. She is a queen among women. [Dlisted]
The Sh-tty Men in Media List goes all “I Am Spartacus.” [Pajiba]
I thought we already knew that Ricky Martin got married? [Wonderwall]
Chris Hemsworth sounds like he’s over the Marvel experience. [JustJared]
David Boreanaz is out here in his boxers. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m not enjoying Greta Gerwig’s ensemble here. [GFY]
Take this test and Buzzfeed will tell you your greatest fear. The quiz is kind of screwed up though, although it probably doesn’t matter. [Buzzfeed]
I got mine! Sorry Lupita!
my gosh she looks adorable, like she is from the future
She is so beautiful.
Goosebumps! Haven’t been to the movies in years because kids, but I would do anything to go seen this on the big screen 😫.
Just came here to say any fans of Lupita have GOT to see the episode of her ancestry on “Finding your Roots”. Wow, her family is so inspiring and what they find in her DNA is fascinating.
What’s going on with Mudbound. That movie went from being highly favored for a Oscar nom to it may not get anything.
Get Out too. breaks my heart that both films have just been thrown to the background.
The mostly white male Oscar voters won’t even bother to see Get Out but Mudbound has Oscar Bait written all over it.
Get Out hasn’t been thrown to the background at all, it’s got tons of awards noms and is one of the favourites for the Oscars.
The Academy doesn’t quite know what to do with Netflix films like Mudbound.
According to that BuzzFeed quiz, I fear rejection. If only I had known that before wasting 20+ years in therapy.
Thanks a lot, BuzzFeed. Too little, too late.
Buzzfeed says I fear getting old. But the multiple choices were really f–ked up, right?
Buzzfeed says I fear failure. Just called my therapist and told him Buzzfeed figured out the root of my issues.
I’m going to call out that David Boreanaz headline – those are boxer-briefs, not boxers (yes, I looked)
