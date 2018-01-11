“Lupita Nyong’o can’t even get tickets to ‘Black Panther’” links

Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t get tickets for Black Panther. [Looper]

Sandra Bullock is helping Dee Rees campaign for an Oscar. [LaineyGossip]

We do not deserve Celine Dion. She is a queen among women. [Dlisted]

The Sh-tty Men in Media List goes all “I Am Spartacus.” [Pajiba]

I thought we already knew that Ricky Martin got married? [Wonderwall]

Chris Hemsworth sounds like he’s over the Marvel experience. [JustJared]

David Boreanaz is out here in his boxers. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I’m not enjoying Greta Gerwig’s ensemble here. [GFY]

Take this test and Buzzfeed will tell you your greatest fear. The quiz is kind of screwed up though, although it probably doesn’t matter. [Buzzfeed]