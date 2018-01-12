Alison Brie in Roberto Cavalli at the Critics Choice Awards: gorgeous and just right?

At last night’s Critics Choice Awards Alison Brie had on a peach Roberto Cavalli gown that was kind of mesmerizing on camera. I love the draping on the bodice, there’s something both sporty and elegant about this, like you could wear the top part to yoga, and that’s not shade. It was a great choice and she really worked it on the red carpet too. Plus I absolutely love her hair and makeup. She wore her hair up with soft curls and it’s emphasizing her bronze eyes and peach lips. Gorgeous. Look at this dress! (As a side note, I bet she’s having a hard time with the fact that her brother-in-law was outed as an abusive predator. I don’t mean to assume anything but I would have a hard time in that situation.)
Rachel Brosnahan, who again won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was in Zuhair Murad. (Incidentally I tried to watch that show with my boyfriend and it didn’t grab us within the first 15 minutes so we moved on. Maybe I’ll give it another chance and watch it alone.) I love the intricate detailing on this gown, but I would like to see it in a bolder color, the blush color washes her out.
This is Brosnahan’s partner, Jason Ralph, he’s also an actor and they’re so cute together!
Heidi Klum was in a gown by Georges Hobeika that was both poorly cut and a bad color. Imagine this without those dippy bishop sleeves with the bad shoulder cutouts. It would still be a nothingburger dress, but it wouldn’t be as fug. This looks so 70s with her bad styling too.
Kaley Cuoco was in this pink J. Mendel with flutter sleeves, a deep v-neck and polka dot sequins in various cluster concentrations separated by wide stripes. This is strange but it’s also somewhat pretty, like that color works on her. She also looks so happy and her equestrian fiance is pretty secure in his role as her plus one. I hope they get married and last a long time.
I’m including Octavia Spencer, in this plum Tadashi Shoji, as an example of how to do a bold-colored dress. These peach and nude-toned dresses are hit or miss but a jewel tone usually works. I like how this dress mixes velvet, lace, pleats and stripes and yet still looks so classic. Tadashi Shoji has some incredible dresses.
photos credit: WENN.com
She looks depressed about being a Franco by marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that color washes Alison out. None of these dresses look great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, the colour washes Brie out just as much (if not more) than Rachel Brosnahan’s dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t like that pale color palette on anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cut and style are great, but imagine the dress in a sky blue or deep cobalt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’d be gorgeous. She looks good and the dress itself is pretty but I agree the color is too washed out on her.
I like Octavia’s look, more for the color than the dress. Rachel’s has some pretty detailing but I don’t love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Octavia Spencer looks great! Her makeup is perfect for that bold color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alison looks way too gaunt. Like a ghost. None of these dresses are great tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we move on from fake tan – please (Heidi and Kaley)? The ladies that don’t use it look sooo much better.
Am watching episode 3 of the Fabulous Mrs. M. and it is starting slowly to grab me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allison and Octavia’s are my favorites. Although I think Allison’s would have been prettier in a different, bolder color. The long sleeves are cool.
As for Heidi, oh, honey, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a sad feeling that this is the hot trend this awards seasons-that weird, washed out palette of “color” that flatters almost no one who wears it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The marvelous Mrs. Maisel started to get good towards the end of the first episode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, you have to give it at least until she does her first performance (which is kind of the whole point of the show).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Marvelous Mrs. M is one of the best shows on television. I don’t know if you have to be Jewish and a New Yorker to love it but damn, that show captivates the hell out me. Brosnahan captures the era, the culture, the everything about 1950s New York. I love this show so much that I binged in one day. She is a true comedian! Please give it another shot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree! Was talking to my friend about the show (we aren’t Jewish but we are life long Brooklynites who grew up in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood) and I was wondering if the rest of the country wouldn’t get it. I love the show, it captures the time really well. Rachel Brosnahan is a great actress she really sells the character,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg it’s Quentin Coldwater!! That’s the highlight of this post for me haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The color does wash her out a little bit, but it is a lovely gown and I appreciate that she embraces her pale skin. As for the Franco thing, I hope she’s doing well (or as well as she can).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care for the dress but the make up is amazing! her face is a work of art.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Rachel’s dress and styling. She looks super happy, and she and Jason are cute together.
I really don’t like Kaley. But she seems to be really happy. And the guy seems to be happy as well. She loves horses, so it’s nice to see her with someone who shares that. Maybe this one is the one that will work out – they seem to be a lot more steady than any of the other relationships – so good for them.
Alison would look a lot better if that dress was just a slightly different color. If it was an incredibly light blue or pink it’d make a huuuuge difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heidi needs to hang it up! She should know better considering her career in modeling and fashion. How can a woman look so bad all the time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the dress is lovely on Alison but I think it would of been great in a different color. The color does nothing for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to say the same thing. She looks great otherwise! And Octavia Spencer looks so great too!!
Does Kaley Cuoco always have to make that face? Like she’s got a mouth full of something she’s waiting to spit out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No criticism here. I think she looks gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love, love, love the structure and shape of Kaley’s gown with the sleeves, the stripes, and the sparkle. It balances out the color (which is blah pink).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me, or does Heidi’s hair look greasy as hell? She looks like she works in Vegas. The Tuesday morning shift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I need to give the show another go. I couldn’t get through the first episode. Does she try to be super funny throughout? Wait… it’s a musical too right? Ha! No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaley and Octavia are literally the only dresses that I think good among all of them. What has happened to Hollywood? I miss Vera Wang being in style. I remember in the early 90′s when Vera hit it big and everybody was wearing her–at the Oscar’s one year it was like absolutely everybody looked amazing and there was nobody that looked awful because they were ALL wearing Vera.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does Alison look so different nowadays? I’m a fan from the Community days but she looks almost unrecognizable lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s lost a ton of weight and it’s really changed her face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s definitely lost some weight in her face, but I think she’s been trying different styling and makeup since starting GLOW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I didn’t know Rachel was with Jason! I like him and his show The Magicians. Very cute couple!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Octavia’s nice dress is marred by those stupid short sleeves. It would have looked better with an interestingly designed longer sleeve.
Heidi wanted a dress that enabled her to stick her leg out a la Jolie and simultaneously show off the muscles in her arms. Ok well, she got it and it looks absolutely awful. As usual.
Alison looks beautiful.
I want to add that I love the word nothingburger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse