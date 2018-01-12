Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus became red-carpet official at the Critics Choice Awards

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made their “red carpet debut” as a couple at last night Critics Choice Awards. To be fair, Reedus and Kruger have been on red carpets together before, when they worked together several years ago, in what was likely the beginning of their affair. But ever since Diane and Joshua Jackson broke up, Diane and Norman have been together and they’ve been easing their way into official-coupledom status. I think this was probably smart, to make their first red-carpet appearance at a low-key awards show. That being said, Norman Reedus really brings out the worst in her, sartorially. This Vera Wang dress is bad. Every part of this dress looks like an afterthought.
Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection. This dress is a nightmare, my God. It’s like the ugliest wedding gown in the world had a baby with the biggest doily in the world and that baby had a stupid ruffle.
Speaking of ugly-ass doilies, check out Allison Williams’ Dolce & Gabbana gown. First of all… at some point, actresses need to stop wearing Dolce & Gabbana. They are problematic people/designers. Second of all, what the hell was her stylist thinking???
Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli. Ugly dress, beautiful girl.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sea of fug dresses and horrible styling.
I actually like Shahidi’s dress. She looks like a hippie mystic in 1978. She is young enough to make it work.
Everyone else needs to throw their dresses in a trash fire (although I love the chainmail detail on Bosworth’s dress, only because I love chainmail).
Ugh. I just can’t with Reedus. I feel like if I was sitted close to him (like there is a chance i hell I ever would, but) the evening would be ruined for me. I would be overwhelmed by urge to try to brush his hair.
UEA, Joan hair looks like a really bad toupe…
YESS! Same. I think it’d just whip out my travel size dry shampoo and go to town!!
I feel like I would get fleas if I got too close to him.
Yeah, and he must dye that ish. His face looks way too old for that hair color, if that makes sense.
Very bad dye job. Just for men? I don’t think a stylist would color hair that badly.
Worried about your hair? I’d be looking into antibiotics or a tetanus shot, lol.
ha, ha, love your comment. I thought I was shallow for thinking they look like Beauty and the Beast…
Yes. I feel like he used to be hot? But in the last few years he’s really tanked.
Diane’s dress is not so bad, seeing the rest of the post. Kate’s dress… I don’t even have a word for this.
The gowns are terrible and Norman Reedus just looks like the kind of guy who is derogatory about all his exes. Not saying he IS, just… that’s what I pick up from him.
+1
I love messy, roughed-up guys, but I just can’t with his hair. If he wants it long, and I love long locks, it needs new styling. Bad.
He’s one set of lowlights away from being Gross Keith Urban.
My better half has gorgeous, salt and pepper waves, and he just cut off his hair after having it collar length and wavy. Honestly, he walked in and my jaw hit the floor. I had forgotten how HOT he looks with a very defined cut. Reedus needs to do something other than just part it and let it hang like Snape.
@T. Fanty … YES! If he’s going to look this bad, they should commit and lean into the Urban / Kidman cosplay as a couple.
I was getting Mutant Keith Urban vibes too! If Keith Urban didn’t shave and shower for weeks, he would look like Norman Reedus.
That description of Kate Bosworth’s dress is hilarious and on point.
And I don’t dislike Yara Shahidi’s dress, but I wish there was more playful and youthful styling of the overall look. Perhaps a top knot bun?
She looks miserable with him, like something is off.
And dude should ditch the hair dye this is starting to look crazy ridiculous
We may all disagree on ideals and such, but can we at least agree that Norman Reidus is heinous looking? Anyone who thinks otherwise has definitively bad taste. I’m taking a stand on this!
I dunno man, I’m not a fan of him but I was staring at the pic above and picturing him with a shaved or buzz cut. I think that would bring out a chiselled kinda pretty face. But agreed he looks absolutely heinous with that hair.
Can men please stop wearing turtlenecks under blazers??? I hate that look. Stylists for Norman Reedus and Colin Kaepernick, take note.
I don’t mind the style of Yara Shahidi’s dress, I just hate don’t like the colour or the material.
Lmao at these dresses. The Bosworth mess looks like it comes with its own baby sling for those ambitious new mommies jonesing for red carpets and copious amounts of lace.
Was there a Refashion an Ugly Tablecloth challenge on Project Runway?
When men like Norman Reedus have a grey beard and perfectly brown hair (without even a streak of grey) it is so obvious that they dye their hair and I just imagine them in the hairdressers chair with all that foil on their head and it’s so not sexy.
Why doesn’t she look happy or at least happier with Reedus than with Jackson?
I think you answered your question…
Diane looks like she would after i attack her for touching my man…..her dress looks like it fell down ?? #DarylForever
I still can’t believe she left Joshua Jackson for Norman Reedus, what a downgrade. He’s so ugly and just has such a bad track relationship wise (Didn’t he date that 19 year old at one point). I believe it took him forever to really commit to her, he claimed they weren’t seeing each other when they truly were.
I don’t get why women leave decent men for a-holes like Reedus.
“I don’t get why women leave decent men for a-holes like Reedus.”
Personal issues, low self esteem whatever can make the bad reality the only imagine for themselves real. A sad but pandemic situation. Too many women do this to themselves because deep down they believe they aren’t worthy.
To be fair, Joshua Jackson always struck me as someone who had a problem with alcohol and gambling… he gives low-key-Matthew-Perry-Ben-Affleck vibes.
Also, Reedus is killing his rumpled bad boy look with that Keith-Urban-wig of a dye job. Come on, man! It’s off-putting and off-brand!
In the words of Nancy Kerrigan, “WHY, WHY, WHY??!!”
So many women settle for men that are obviously beneath them. Some have low self-esteem and some have a common malady between them like alcoholism and/or drug addiction. “Water seeks its own level” and all that.
Every article I read about Norman says he’s a total sweetheart. I don’t know anything about Joshua though, he might be one too.
I can’t with them. All I can think is “poor Joshua Jackson.”
I look at Norman and always thinks he is needing a shower and that has to comb his hair.
Diane’s dress is definitely not great, but I don’t think it’s tragic, either. It’s simply…meh. I do love her styling, though, and have been thinking about getting a similar haircut.
Critics Choice Awards are so funny. A B-level that all the A-listers are forced to attend…and the C-listers manage to score tickets too. Some of the fashion last night was D-list at best. Hilarious.
Kate Bosworth’s dress looks as if she is wearing a slim dress and tried to put a toddler’s fancy party dress over her and it got stuck at her waist.
LOL YES!
OMG those dresses. My eyes hurt. Williams’s dress is, I think, the absolute worst. GRAY AND BROWN?
He’s not too bad here – have seen him look worse. His party lifestyle has def caught up with him, he has that ‘rough party’ look about him that’s not very sexy.
How does Alison Williams still manage to look twee wearing that? LOL
Norman Reedus’ hair/hair dye situation really irritates me. Dude needs to at least switch to Touch of Gray or something because the sharp, bright brown against his rugged face/gray facial hair just isn’t selling. Also the way he always has it so carefully framing his face…just no.
