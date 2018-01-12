Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus became red-carpet official at the Critics Choice Awards

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus made their “red carpet debut” as a couple at last night Critics Choice Awards. To be fair, Reedus and Kruger have been on red carpets together before, when they worked together several years ago, in what was likely the beginning of their affair. But ever since Diane and Joshua Jackson broke up, Diane and Norman have been together and they’ve been easing their way into official-coupledom status. I think this was probably smart, to make their first red-carpet appearance at a low-key awards show. That being said, Norman Reedus really brings out the worst in her, sartorially. This Vera Wang dress is bad. Every part of this dress looks like an afterthought.

Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection. This dress is a nightmare, my God. It’s like the ugliest wedding gown in the world had a baby with the biggest doily in the world and that baby had a stupid ruffle.

Speaking of ugly-ass doilies, check out Allison Williams’ Dolce & Gabbana gown. First of all… at some point, actresses need to stop wearing Dolce & Gabbana. They are problematic people/designers. Second of all, what the hell was her stylist thinking???

Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli. Ugly dress, beautiful girl.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

44 Responses to “Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus became red-carpet official at the Critics Choice Awards”

  1. OSTONE says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Sea of fug dresses and horrible styling.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      January 12, 2018 at 9:07 am

      I actually like Shahidi’s dress. She looks like a hippie mystic in 1978. She is young enough to make it work.

      Everyone else needs to throw their dresses in a trash fire (although I love the chainmail detail on Bosworth’s dress, only because I love chainmail).

      Reply
  2. SM says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Ugh. I just can’t with Reedus. I feel like if I was sitted close to him (like there is a chance i hell I ever would, but) the evening would be ruined for me. I would be overwhelmed by urge to try to brush his hair.

    Reply
  3. Babs says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Diane’s dress is not so bad, seeing the rest of the post. Kate’s dress… I don’t even have a word for this.

    Reply
  4. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The gowns are terrible and Norman Reedus just looks like the kind of guy who is derogatory about all his exes. Not saying he IS, just… that’s what I pick up from him.

    Reply
  5. Hh says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    That description of Kate Bosworth’s dress is hilarious and on point.

    And I don’t dislike Yara Shahidi’s dress, but I wish there was more playful and youthful styling of the overall look. Perhaps a top knot bun?

    Reply
  6. Truthful says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:29 am

    She looks miserable with him, like something is off.

    And dude should ditch the hair dye this is starting to look crazy ridiculous

    Reply
  7. Unmade_bed says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:30 am

    We may all disagree on ideals and such, but can we at least agree that Norman Reidus is heinous looking? Anyone who thinks otherwise has definitively bad taste. I’m taking a stand on this!

    Reply
  8. Renee2 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Can men please stop wearing turtlenecks under blazers??? I hate that look. Stylists for Norman Reedus and Colin Kaepernick, take note.

    I don’t mind the style of Yara Shahidi’s dress, I just hate don’t like the colour or the material.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Lmao at these dresses. The Bosworth mess looks like it comes with its own baby sling for those ambitious new mommies jonesing for red carpets and copious amounts of lace.

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Was there a Refashion an Ugly Tablecloth challenge on Project Runway?

    Reply
  11. MostlyMegan says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    When men like Norman Reedus have a grey beard and perfectly brown hair (without even a streak of grey) it is so obvious that they dye their hair and I just imagine them in the hairdressers chair with all that foil on their head and it’s so not sexy.

    Reply
  12. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Why doesn’t she look happy or at least happier with Reedus than with Jackson?

    Reply
  13. dttimes2 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Diane looks like she would after i attack her for touching my man…..her dress looks like it fell down ?? #DarylForever

    Reply
  14. DiligentDiva says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I still can’t believe she left Joshua Jackson for Norman Reedus, what a downgrade. He’s so ugly and just has such a bad track relationship wise (Didn’t he date that 19 year old at one point). I believe it took him forever to really commit to her, he claimed they weren’t seeing each other when they truly were.
    I don’t get why women leave decent men for a-holes like Reedus.

    Reply
  15. NOLA says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I can’t with them. All I can think is “poor Joshua Jackson.”

    Reply
  16. Tat says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I look at Norman and always thinks he is needing a shower and that has to comb his hair.

    Reply
  17. Lucy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Diane’s dress is definitely not great, but I don’t think it’s tragic, either. It’s simply…meh. I do love her styling, though, and have been thinking about getting a similar haircut.

    Reply
  18. Mia4s says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Critics Choice Awards are so funny. A B-level that all the A-listers are forced to attend…and the C-listers manage to score tickets too. Some of the fashion last night was D-list at best. Hilarious.

    Reply
  19. L84Tea says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Kate Bosworth’s dress looks as if she is wearing a slim dress and tried to put a toddler’s fancy party dress over her and it got stuck at her waist.

    Reply
  20. Anastasia says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:08 am

    OMG those dresses. My eyes hurt. Williams’s dress is, I think, the absolute worst. GRAY AND BROWN?

    Reply
  21. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:25 am

    He’s not too bad here – have seen him look worse. His party lifestyle has def caught up with him, he has that ‘rough party’ look about him that’s not very sexy.

    Reply
  22. susiecue says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:26 am

    How does Alison Williams still manage to look twee wearing that? LOL

    Norman Reedus’ hair/hair dye situation really irritates me. Dude needs to at least switch to Touch of Gray or something because the sharp, bright brown against his rugged face/gray facial hair just isn’t selling. Also the way he always has it so carefully framing his face…just no.

    Reply

