Emma Roberts debuted some terrible bangs at the Critics Choice Awards

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

I love the fact that my bangs-hatred is so well known that as soon as a celebrity gets new bangs, I’ve got people tweeting @ me. When the camera cut to Emma Roberts at the Critics Choice Awards, people were like “damn, what happened to Vera Farmiga?” No. Emma Roberts attended the CCAs with her on-again boyfriend/fiance (?) Evan Peters – ordinarily I would be talking about how f–king toxic this relationship seems, but we’re talking about her bangs instead. LOOK AT THEM. WHY DID SHE THINK THEY WERE A GOOD IDEA? What in the world possessed her to go into a hair salon and ask for this shade of blonde – it’s awful too – and those bangs??? As for her gown – it’s Armani and it’s beautiful. She should have chosen this for her wedding dress. But now she has to wait until she grows out those hideous bangs.

Remember when I was grotesquely obsessed with Jessica Biel’s bad bangs? At some point, she grew them out and I guess I didn’t notice. She looks worlds better now. She also looks so much prettier when her douchebag husband isn’t attached at her hip, trying to steal her thunder. Biel looked lovely in this Oscar de la Renta dress. Really pretty.

I enjoy the fact that Kiernan Shipka is trying to “work” this Delpozo, like maybe if she just poses in the right way, this ensemble will look cute. Oh, honey. That’s not the way it works! This is awful – a tutu attached to bad pants and a terrible tank top. Nope.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

51 Responses to “Emma Roberts debuted some terrible bangs at the Critics Choice Awards”

  1. NayNay says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:43 am

    OMG! CB you’re right, they are terrible. Ugh!

    Reply
  2. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:44 am

    If you are not currently lying beneath a headstone bearing the words Louise Brooks, you should not attempt this haircut.

    Reply
  3. Beluga says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Yikes.

    That brings back memories of being six and managing to get hold of a pair of scissors!

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I’m OK with bangs in general but these are just awful!

    Reply
  5. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Biel looks gorgeous; what the HELL was Emma Roberts thinking? She is not Emma Watson or Zoe Kravitz.
    I’m hoping it was a wig. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  6. SM says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Terrible bangs. My God. And I see Jessica came alone. Did she manage to lock JT in a closet and run away from the house?

    Reply
  7. Kimma1216 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Emma Roberts dress is not gorgeous, and the seams near her chest are bumpy…

    Reply
  8. ichsi says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Nah, they look like clip-on bangs. No damage done. And I like that he for once doesn’t look as if he’d slept in a dumpster

    Reply
  9. Hildog says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:48 am

    They look like clip ins- notice you can’t see where they start -a hairstylist

    Reply
  10. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I like them! She has the right face for it, it looks quite edgy and cool.

    Reply
  11. Hildog says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

    They look like clip ins- notice you cants see where they starts -a hairstylist

    Reply
  12. Lilith says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Well, Emma obviously lost the bet. Awful. And creepy.

    Reply
  13. Char says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I think Kiernan looks really beautiful, young and happy! It’s nice to see different clothes on the red carpet, people should get more props for trying fashion!

    Reply
  14. Josephine says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:53 am

    despite the bangs, love the dress and the date. the dress is very simple but the fabric looks gorgeous and I think she pulls it off from the neck down.

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Jessica looks absolutely fantastic. Loved that De La Renta collection. As for Emma, I feel like that is something Noomi Rapace would try (assuming she hasn’t done it yet). Not feeling it but props to her for taking a risk.

    Reply
  16. Anastasia says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Those bangs either need to be shorter or longer. This length is no bueno. And they go WAY up on her head, which makes me agree they are clip ins, but it also makes them look worse.

    Kiernan’s outfit would be ADORABLE on a little girl, minus the heels!

    Reply
  17. kb says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:01 am

    i was going to tweet at you, but figured a million other people were doing it so i left it alone, lol.

    jessica’s dress is gorgeous.

    & for some reason i kinda like the tutu dress. maybe it’s the pastel colors. hate the pants, but really like the top half of what she’s wearing.

    Reply
  18. Babs says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I’m laughing out loud at those couple pics. The look on their faces!

    Reply
  19. Girl_ninja says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Those bangs are terribly unfortunate. Lets hope that they’re clip ins.

    Reply
  20. Juliaoc says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I think it’s a hairpiece. I hope it’s a hairpiece. Please be a hairpiece.

    Reply
  21. Rosey says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Emma’s bangs are way too short. The bob suits her, but I don’t know why you would think that length is a good idea.

    Reply
  22. minx says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Emma always looks mopey and disagreeable so she deserves the bangs.
    Biel’s dress is beautiful!

    Reply
  23. Esmom says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Biel looks beautiful and I always appreciate Shipka’s unique choices. I think Millie Bobby Brown could take some cues from her on how to be fashion forward while still age appropriate. Her ensemble is a little quirky — in fact her pants remind me of the little octagonal tiles on my bathroom floors — but I think she’s so lovely no matter what she wears.

    Reply
  24. BengalCat2000 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:19 am

    She kind of looks like the woman from Die Antwoord.

    Reply
  25. Christa says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:21 am

    The blonde shade is 2x worse than the bangs, IMO.

    Reply
  26. OG Cleo says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:48 am

    PSA: Emma Roberts is an abusive mess.

    Reply
  27. Nikki says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Ha, ha, Kaiser, you hate all bangs practically, so I rolled my eyes just a tiny bit at the headline- UNTIL I SAW THEM! Either they’re extra heinous, or you’ve converted me to a bangs-hater as well.

    Reply
  28. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Kiernans dress looks like she attached Kotex pads to the straps. I’m embarrassed for her

    Reply
  29. Erin says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Jessica Biel is taking my breath away! WOW. Her entire look is goals

    Reply
  30. mannori says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:00 am

    is a hairstyle trend, one of those several stars start sporting out of nowhere probably suggested by their super expensive hairstylist, probably taken right ut of the latest runways and fashion weeks and sometimes stick and sometimes doesn’t.

    Reply
  31. Rachel in August says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I rather like them, they suit her! I like all the outfits :)

    Reply

