Emma Roberts debuted some terrible bangs at the Critics Choice Awards

I love the fact that my bangs-hatred is so well known that as soon as a celebrity gets new bangs, I’ve got people tweeting @ me. When the camera cut to Emma Roberts at the Critics Choice Awards, people were like “damn, what happened to Vera Farmiga?” No. Emma Roberts attended the CCAs with her on-again boyfriend/fiance (?) Evan Peters – ordinarily I would be talking about how f–king toxic this relationship seems, but we’re talking about her bangs instead. LOOK AT THEM. WHY DID SHE THINK THEY WERE A GOOD IDEA? What in the world possessed her to go into a hair salon and ask for this shade of blonde – it’s awful too – and those bangs??? As for her gown – it’s Armani and it’s beautiful. She should have chosen this for her wedding dress. But now she has to wait until she grows out those hideous bangs.
Remember when I was grotesquely obsessed with Jessica Biel’s bad bangs? At some point, she grew them out and I guess I didn’t notice. She looks worlds better now. She also looks so much prettier when her douchebag husband isn’t attached at her hip, trying to steal her thunder. Biel looked lovely in this Oscar de la Renta dress. Really pretty.
I enjoy the fact that Kiernan Shipka is trying to “work” this Delpozo, like maybe if she just poses in the right way, this ensemble will look cute. Oh, honey. That’s not the way it works! This is awful – a tutu attached to bad pants and a terrible tank top. Nope.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
OMG! CB you’re right, they are terrible. Ugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like one of those creepy dolls from horror movies, like Annabelle or something!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Simple Jack from Tropic Thunder…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES Amanduh. I was going to go with Dumb and Dumber – but Simple Jack works just as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. Simple Jack. You’re right.
That may be one of the worst haircuts I’ve ever seen. I’d feel bad for her if she were a nicer person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My niece cut her own bangs when she was three years old. They looked exactly like Emma’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol she looks like a lego characters face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Simple Jack!!!!! Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet *** random reference ahead *** they weirdly make her look like Rosanna Arquette circa mid-late 80s. Or did she always have that resemblance and I never noticed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you are not currently lying beneath a headstone bearing the words Louise Brooks, you should not attempt this haircut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes.
That brings back memories of being six and managing to get hold of a pair of scissors!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of when my mother was brave enough to let me cut her bangs once while I was in elementary school. She never let me touch her bangs again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, a four year old in my preschool class just did that over winter break. Hers looks much better than Emma’s, though, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m OK with bangs in general but these are just awful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I more often than not disagree with the bangs complaints on this site. But this is GENUINE bang trauma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Biel looks gorgeous; what the HELL was Emma Roberts thinking? She is not Emma Watson or Zoe Kravitz.
I’m hoping it was a wig. That’s all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zoe Kravitz Wannabe is the exact vibe I got, too. The bangs almost don’t look real, though, they start so far back on her head. So tragic looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible bangs. My God. And I see Jessica came alone. Did she manage to lock JT in a closet and run away from the house?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, likely she led him to a room playing his solo videos and movies. That would buy her a few hours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma Roberts dress is not gorgeous, and the seams near her chest are bumpy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the idea of a clean, solid white column as a wedding dress, topped off with fabulous jewelry. This really is a good idea for her but those BANGS OMG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, they look like clip-on bangs. No damage done. And I like that he for once doesn’t look as if he’d slept in a dumpster
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, seriously, those are not real. Clip ins for sure
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like clip ins- notice you can’t see where they start -a hairstylist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God! Those look like they would be hell to grow out/maintain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like them! She has the right face for it, it looks quite edgy and cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like clip ins- notice you cants see where they starts -a hairstylist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Emma obviously lost the bet. Awful. And creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kiernan looks really beautiful, young and happy! It’s nice to see different clothes on the red carpet, people should get more props for trying fashion!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA! I love that she’s being youthful and silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, what a fun, adorable ensemble!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks darling, and happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
despite the bangs, love the dress and the date. the dress is very simple but the fabric looks gorgeous and I think she pulls it off from the neck down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica looks absolutely fantastic. Loved that De La Renta collection. As for Emma, I feel like that is something Noomi Rapace would try (assuming she hasn’t done it yet). Not feeling it but props to her for taking a risk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those bangs either need to be shorter or longer. This length is no bueno. And they go WAY up on her head, which makes me agree they are clip ins, but it also makes them look worse.
Kiernan’s outfit would be ADORABLE on a little girl, minus the heels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i was going to tweet at you, but figured a million other people were doing it so i left it alone, lol.
jessica’s dress is gorgeous.
& for some reason i kinda like the tutu dress. maybe it’s the pastel colors. hate the pants, but really like the top half of what she’s wearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing out loud at those couple pics. The look on their faces!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those bangs are terribly unfortunate. Lets hope that they’re clip ins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a hairpiece. I hope it’s a hairpiece. Please be a hairpiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so, too. Definitely a hairpiece. I think I can see a bit of her roots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma’s bangs are way too short. The bob suits her, but I don’t know why you would think that length is a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma always looks mopey and disagreeable so she deserves the bangs.
Biel’s dress is beautiful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Biel looks beautiful and I always appreciate Shipka’s unique choices. I think Millie Bobby Brown could take some cues from her on how to be fashion forward while still age appropriate. Her ensemble is a little quirky — in fact her pants remind me of the little octagonal tiles on my bathroom floors — but I think she’s so lovely no matter what she wears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She kind of looks like the woman from Die Antwoord.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blonde shade is 2x worse than the bangs, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PSA: Emma Roberts is an abusive mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, ha, Kaiser, you hate all bangs practically, so I rolled my eyes just a tiny bit at the headline- UNTIL I SAW THEM! Either they’re extra heinous, or you’ve converted me to a bangs-hater as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kiernans dress looks like she attached Kotex pads to the straps. I’m embarrassed for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica Biel is taking my breath away! WOW. Her entire look is goals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is a hairstyle trend, one of those several stars start sporting out of nowhere probably suggested by their super expensive hairstylist, probably taken right ut of the latest runways and fashion weeks and sometimes stick and sometimes doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rather like them, they suit her! I like all the outfits
Report this comment as spam or abuse