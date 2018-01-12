Jessica Chastain in Vionnet at the Critics Choice Awards: stunning or meh?

Real question: did Jessica Chastain get new people? She’s been looking different/better this awards season. I think she might have gotten some new hair and makeup people and maybe a new stylist. Chastain turned up for the Critics Choice Awards in this Vionnet in a lovely shade of green. I’m not 100% on the dress, but it’s pretty and a great color and she styling is good here.
Reese Witherspoon in Prada. I kind of think Reese has gone to these awards shows knowing that she was going to lose to Nicole Kidman and she’s dressed accordingly – she looks presentable, pulled-together, but never look-at-me.
Gal Gadot in Prada… I wonder if I would feel differently about this if I saw it on Lupita? I think I would love it on Lupita. I don’t love it on Gal though. Why is that? I don’t know. It’s like asking, “why does everything look like high-end couture on Cate Blanchett?” Anyway, I think Gal should have gone for different hair here, and that would have made this look so much better.
Olivia Munn sucked as host of the Critics Choice Awards, but as she said during the show, at least she wasn’t TJ Miller (who hosted the show last year). In Olivia’s defense, I think the Critics Choice Awards is just sort of un-hostable, you know? It’s such a budget, shambolic affair, it’s like you’re captain of the Titanic. Anyway, Olivia changed clothes about a million times during the show, but she wore this Prada on the carpet. It’s fine. I dislike it, but it’s fine.
I hate the bust on Jessica Chastain’s dress (HATE) and I think Gal’s dress makes her gorgeous figure look off. It’s a beautiful dress, maybe styling could help?
Reese looks cute, Olivia is…fine.
I think Gal’s dress would look better with an empire waist maybe? At the very least, the pleats needed to be eliminated. And I’d like to see her with softer hair.
The fit of that bust is ATROCIOUS. Way too boxy. I actually really liked the fit of Olivia’s dress. And Gal Gadot, well… I’m not sure what it is, but her fashion is always “meh.” It’s so weird because she has a great figure for awards dresses. All the puzzle pieces are there, but the picture is still blurry.
Agree about Jessica’s. The color is gorgeous on her, but the style of the dress is odd and unflattering.
I kind of like Gal’s, even though it’s not great for her amazing figure.
Reese and Olivia’s dresses are both ok.
I think I just fell in love with Chastain.
+1 she looks like a Botticelli goddess. Gadot also looks stunning.
I have mixed feelings about Jessica’s dress. The color is lovely, but the top part I don’t like at all.
Love Jessica’s goddess look.
I feel bad for Olivia- she’s more difficult to recognize, every time she shows up she has new work done to her face.
Japanese Potatoes should maybe be avoided if it veers into Kardashian reality show face.
You think Jessica and Olivia spoke to each other about working with Bryan Singer and not caring until they had to?
My kingdom for Jessica’s hair 😍
I don’t get it – in one article today you say Olivia has a great comedic timing, and in this one she sucks
Different writers
Overall, the styling for this year’s awards season has been atrocious.
I hate to say that it’s the first thing that came to my mind, by I actually (and unconsciously) took a second look at Jessica’s mid-section. Bump watch, is what they call it?
Gal and Jessica are perfection. And that includes their hair and makeup. Olivia looks nice but nothing special. Same with Reese.
Chastain looks the best she’s ever looked. Gal Gadot looks fine but it’s obvious that she’s lost all the muscle and weight that she put on for both Batman vs. Superman, Wonder Woman and Justice League at this point because she looks extremely, extremely thin again. I found her so beautiful in the Wonder Woman film but on the red carpet she just looks like a model to me.
Forgetting the fashion though….honest question about Gal Gadot. She received the ” See Her” award last night at the awards and while I know that these awards are always a little bit BS and that celebs like to act like they are the most important people in the world….they specifically talked not just about Wonder Woman but all the ways that Gal herself has basically been a feminist savior. I mean no disrespect but it felt ridiculous to me. I love Wonder Woman and WONDER WOMAN is a cultural feminist icon but what exactly has GAL GADOT done for REAL women that isn’t about her playing Wonder Woman? She got credit from a page 6 item for supposedly “getting rid of Brett Ratner” for Wonder Woman 2 but then it came out a day later that she had basically nothing to do with it as WB had already gotten rid of him. She supported the “times up” movement but was not a part of the work leading up to it. She’s a super privileged model married to a billionaire. She’s been rightfully called out for her support of the IDF. She has never gone out of her way to denounce the atrocities that the IDF has committed against women of color. Even more disturbing though….there was a fairly detailed account back around November from a friend who accused her of shaming her for rape and traumatizing her when they were models together in Milan. Gal’s team got the piece taken down right away but it’s still on the web and the woman who wrote it is on Twitter and has been verified by some legit people. The really weird thing was that Gal’s stans tried to lie and say that someone had “admitted on tumblr that the piece was fake” but….that never happened. The piece was never denounced, no one admitted it was fake and the accuser continues to maintain that this happened and there are details that can be verified.
I’m not trying to start anything here but it’s odd to me the way this woman has essentially been canonized our feminist savior when, tbh, I’m not quite sure I can pinpoint what she’s actually done for women outside of playing Wonder Woman and she has some legitimate shady stuff associated with her that she has never addressed and no one has ever called her out on. It feels like hypocrisy because we call out male celebs that have these shady issues but when it’s a beautiful “Fave” that everyone thinks is hot we just look the other way.
I love Wonder Woman so much but Gal is not Wonder Woman and the canonization of her is kind of scary to me. I know we are all looking for a hero (which is why the rumor about her getting rid of Ratner went viral even though it wasn’t even true) but I’m not sure this woman is it. :::prepares to run and hide:::
