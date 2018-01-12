Margot Robbie in Chanel at the Critics Choice Awards: terrible or fun?

I love it when you can just tell that an actress has been “talked into” wearing something by their stylist. You can see it on their face, the fact that they’re not really a believer. Such is the case with Margot Robbie in this Chanel. Margot is getting over the flu, and she seemed a bit perkier at the Critics Choice Awards than she did at the Golden Globes. But she still didn’t seem like a believer in this Chanel. I see why – this is ridiculous. At least she had fun with her hair though.

Allison Janney, goddess among women. She’s such a cheeseball and so much fun. She wore this Michael Cinco gown and looked great. She won too – does she have Best Supporting Actress locked up at this point?

Elisabeth Moss in Erdem… oh, honey, no. This is bad on her. It’s not really a bad dress, I just think the lining gives Moss a weird doll-like body. The silhouette is actually great on her though – this is exactly the cut she needs to flatter her figure.

Nicole Kidman in Valentino. This was so bad! It was bad from every angle. It was bad in motion. It had bad sleeves and a bad neck and a bad skirt. Bad bad bad.

59 Responses to “Margot Robbie in Chanel at the Critics Choice Awards: terrible or fun?”

  1. Alexandria says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Is Nicole cosplaying Pink Explosion Barbie?

    Reply
  2. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Whoa pepto bismol.

    Reply
  3. Lilith says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Um.. I actually like Nicole’s dress! It’s Gothic Barbie and fun.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:25 am

    WTF is Kidman wearing?! And her blush, and her hair….?
    Robbie’s hair look like mine when I’m going to take a bath.

    Reply
  5. Flahoola says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Jaysus Nicole Kidman’s hair looks like straw!

    Reply
  6. Georgia says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I would switch Nicole’s and Margo’s dresses and be much happier.

    Reply
  7. Lee says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Margot’s dress is not her best choice. That said, she has such a gorgeous face imho.

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I love Allison’s. The rest, no thank you.

    Reply
  9. DiligentDiva says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    What happened to just a normal looking dress? Why do they got to add all kinds of shit to dresses these days.

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:32 am

    All these dresses look atrocious. They offend my eyes and these poor actresses! Maybe they eat bored and think, why the hell not.

    I’m a big fan of Margot’s. I think she beautiful. But her dress! Oh no no.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 12, 2018 at 11:21 am

      Sadly agree. I didn’t like any of the dresses in this post. I would’ve liked margot’s without the ruffles. I thought the stripes and jeweled belt was cool but the ruffles ruined it. I also thought it was a dolce and gabanna before reading it was a Chanel.
      I didn’t like the bright blue color of Allison’s.
      Agree about the doll body. That was unfortunate. Her boobs looked so strange and like they were bound and smooshed down and flat.
      Nicole’s entire look was bad: the color of the dress, the cut of the dress, the wild blush, the straw like hair.

      Reply
  11. Mina says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I’m currently confused with Chanel. I don’t really get it. The Cruise Collection was nice… But the plastic see through boots?

    Reply
  12. Lucy Boucher says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Margot’s dress is awful, but my god she’s a beautiful woman, and her hair and makeup are flawless.

    Nicole… there are no words.

    Reply
  13. Bridget says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Kidman’s dress would be glorious if it was another color. That pink doesn’t work for her, and it’s a lot of pink.

    Margot’s dress is interesting, but it doesn’t seem like it’s sitting right

    Reply
  14. Other Renee says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Margot’s dress is ridiculous. It’s like Judy Jetson goes to the prom. Nicole is clearly confused. Apparently she thought she was on her way to the Grand Ole Opry.

    Reply
    • courtney says:
      January 12, 2018 at 10:52 am

      she’s very pretty but seems to have a terrible stylist or her own fashion sense is wacky. at the end of the day, if she likes it though, who cares. also does anyone else notice how it always looks like she sucking in her neck when she smiles? like its so tense that her neck is sucked in? or is it just me?

      Reply
  15. Tig says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:45 am

    That is one heinous dress on Nicole! I think her bizarro hair color is throwing everything off. A good colorist(wig-est🤷‍♀️) would help
    a lot.

    Reply
  16. Rosey says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Nicole’s dress is just awful. I love Alison’s look. she looks lovely. Margot’s dress is not so great but her hair and makeup are good. Elizabeth’s dress just no.

    Reply
  17. Kathleen says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Allison Janney OMG!!!! She looks incredible. Good for her! Normally, I love when Nicole wears strange fairytale drag but this is not her look. It looks like pepto bismal exploded.

    Reply
  18. savu says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:53 am

    How is it that Nicole Kidman has Ice Skater Fug going on when she’s not even in the skating movie???

    Speaking of… we haven’t seen any Marchesa at the Globes or CCAs right? I wonder if that’s because Georgina is taking it easy or because nobody sought it out without HW pushing it.

    Reply
  19. Mandymc says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Allison Janneys dress is gorgeous. The others are all just awful but Margot’s face is perfection.

    Reply
  20. cailindana says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Nicole looks like Miss Havisham gone seriously wrong!

    Reply
  21. Ankhel says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Nicole looks like she was styled and made up by an actual five year old girl. Makes me wonder about her a bit.

    Reply
  22. SM says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:52 am

    When Nicole came on screen I thought the bubble gum factory expoded in the buidling. Don’t really care for Margot’s dress, but from the neck up she is soooo beautiful to me. I hope Allison Janney who was hilarious in her acceprqnce speech, follows though and gives her award to Mary J Blidge. Mudbound deserves so much more love!

    Reply
  23. mari says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Love Margot’s dress, whimsical and fun!

    Reply
  24. serena says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Dear god, what the heck is Nicole Kidman wearing?? Leaving aside that fug vintage monster of dress, her make up and hairstyle (she doesn’t even bother with this one actually) are just bad. I’ve always said this shade of blonde doesn’t suit her -actually I liked her as a redhead- but then the parting in the middle and the the super flat ends.. are a big nope.

    Reply
  25. Alarmjaguar says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:52 am

    is that old-timey prisoner chic?

    Reply
  26. Sequinedheart says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I actually love Robbie in this and considering recent times she’s made some pretty terrible fashion choices (or her stylist, I think this is moving in the right direction.

    Nic, you are not Molly Ringwald. Holy sh*t. That dress is horrid. She’s so willowy and IMO beautiful, why oh why the pretty in pink revival???

    Reply
  27. teresa says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Nicole Kidman’s dress looks like a cheap knock-off Gunne-Sax prom dress. I had one very similar to that in 1978, sure it’s hideous now, but back then it was the height of fashion!

    Reply
  28. Pandy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I like Nicole’s dress but not with the orange blush. Yikes. Not the best pink on her. Alison Janney looks amazing. Margot’s dress looks like one of those old fashioned bathing suits Kent wore around 1910. With a super hero belt. Elizabeth Moss looks dumpy and a bit funereal.

    Reply
  29. Pandy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    I like Nicole’s dress but not with the orange blush. Yikes. Not the best pink on her. Alison Janney looks amazing. Margot’s dress looks like one of those old fashioned bathing suits men wore around 1910. With a super hero belt. Elizabeth Moss looks dumpy and a bit funereal.

    Reply
  30. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Elizabeth Moss’ dress could have worked but the cut and fit are just wrong. As for Nicole, I think she was trying for fun but missed that exit about 100 miles back.

    Reply
  31. Nibbi says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Margot Robbie’s dress is so horribly weird (that belt-bead thing!!) but it seems she’s someone else who has a face so lovely it kinda doesn’t matter what she wears.

    Nicole Kidman though- my god, that is the worse I’ve ever seen her look. I like her and all, even, and i know she tends to wear funkier stuff on the red carpet- but her STYLING. her MAKEUP. EVERYTHING with that dress. an absolute atrocity :(

    Reply
  32. SK says:
    January 12, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Margot looks ok, I like that the fabric looks comfy… I don’t know, the jewels and the black/beige stripes on crinkly fabric is just quite fun

    Elizabeth Moss has a fantastic figure, I don’t think she needs to go for specific styles to flatter her… but clearly this dress is not great, maybe if it had a different colour slip underneath?

    Nicole Kidman, ugh. No words for how bad the hair and makeup are. The colour of the dress is not good on her but I think I’d like it on someone else. Nicole is giving me Tara Reid vibes, hair and face wise. Which is nit something I’d ever seen before

    Reply
  33. Cupcake says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Dreadful.

    Reply
  34. magnoliarose says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Nicole’s dress would have looked better on Gal Gadot.
    Margot’s is weird. I don’t get the concept.
    I hate Moss’ dress.

    Reply

