Margot Robbie in Chanel at the Critics Choice Awards: terrible or fun?

I love it when you can just tell that an actress has been “talked into” wearing something by their stylist. You can see it on their face, the fact that they’re not really a believer. Such is the case with Margot Robbie in this Chanel. Margot is getting over the flu, and she seemed a bit perkier at the Critics Choice Awards than she did at the Golden Globes. But she still didn’t seem like a believer in this Chanel. I see why – this is ridiculous. At least she had fun with her hair though.
Allison Janney, goddess among women. She’s such a cheeseball and so much fun. She wore this Michael Cinco gown and looked great. She won too – does she have Best Supporting Actress locked up at this point?
Elisabeth Moss in Erdem… oh, honey, no. This is bad on her. It’s not really a bad dress, I just think the lining gives Moss a weird doll-like body. The silhouette is actually great on her though – this is exactly the cut she needs to flatter her figure.
Nicole Kidman in Valentino. This was so bad! It was bad from every angle. It was bad in motion. It had bad sleeves and a bad neck and a bad skirt. Bad bad bad.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Is Nicole cosplaying Pink Explosion Barbie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That color is hideous on her. Few people could pull it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pepto Bismol Barbie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa pepto bismol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um.. I actually like Nicole’s dress! It’s Gothic Barbie and fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! I love that color on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it on her too! Much better than her usual style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s interesting color. As for Robbie , i see Beetlejuice found his bride
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF is Kidman wearing?! And her blush, and her hair….?
Robbie’s hair look like mine when I’m going to take a bath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my shower hair, exact replica.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaysus Nicole Kidman’s hair looks like straw!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to start over with her hair, get it cut and stop the bleaching. Try something different, it looks dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a wig. She doesn’t wear her real her out anymore. She needs to get a better selection of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Her natural hair is actually quite gray now, the kind that doesn’t take color very well. It’s also why she’s not a redhead anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, a wig? She needs a better one, then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish it was a wig. Then she could’ve gone for glorious red waves. No, you can see where the grey begins, if you look closely where her hair is parted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was going to say–if that’s a wig it’s terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell either way, but again – it’s because her hair is gray, and the type that doesn’t take dye well. I don’t blame her for not wanting to go natural, so she’s not left with a ton of options.
But her wig work never looks that great either. It’s hard to get right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ugh, $2 wig with a chin strap. i wish shed go back to days of thunder red
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would switch Nicole’s and Margo’s dresses and be much happier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot’s dress is not her best choice. That said, she has such a gorgeous face imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face is absolutely stunning IMO.
But that dress! NO no no no no no no no no no no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Allison’s. The rest, no thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allison looks great. What a stunning blue colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! AJ rocked it out of these choices
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her.
The dress is ok, not great but she is so she elevates it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to just a normal looking dress? Why do they got to add all kinds of shit to dresses these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All these dresses look atrocious. They offend my eyes and these poor actresses! Maybe they eat bored and think, why the hell not.
I’m a big fan of Margot’s. I think she beautiful. But her dress! Oh no no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly agree. I didn’t like any of the dresses in this post. I would’ve liked margot’s without the ruffles. I thought the stripes and jeweled belt was cool but the ruffles ruined it. I also thought it was a dolce and gabanna before reading it was a Chanel.
I didn’t like the bright blue color of Allison’s.
Agree about the doll body. That was unfortunate. Her boobs looked so strange and like they were bound and smooshed down and flat.
Nicole’s entire look was bad: the color of the dress, the cut of the dress, the wild blush, the straw like hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m currently confused with Chanel. I don’t really get it. The Cruise Collection was nice… But the plastic see through boots?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot’s dress is awful, but my god she’s a beautiful woman, and her hair and makeup are flawless.
Nicole… there are no words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kidman’s dress would be glorious if it was another color. That pink doesn’t work for her, and it’s a lot of pink.
Margot’s dress is interesting, but it doesn’t seem like it’s sitting right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pink gets even worse with Nicole’s heavy, ruddy rouge. And as for Margot’s Chanel dress, it’s quite simply badly made. You can tell in the close up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it when Ruth Negga wore the red version, though it’s a lot of dress for any woman and you’d 100% have to get the color right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot’s dress is ridiculous. It’s like Judy Jetson goes to the prom. Nicole is clearly confused. Apparently she thought she was on her way to the Grand Ole Opry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s very pretty but seems to have a terrible stylist or her own fashion sense is wacky. at the end of the day, if she likes it though, who cares. also does anyone else notice how it always looks like she sucking in her neck when she smiles? like its so tense that her neck is sucked in? or is it just me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is one heinous dress on Nicole! I think her bizarro hair color is throwing everything off. A good colorist(wig-est🤷♀️) would help
a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s dress is just awful. I love Alison’s look. she looks lovely. Margot’s dress is not so great but her hair and makeup are good. Elizabeth’s dress just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allison Janney OMG!!!! She looks incredible. Good for her! Normally, I love when Nicole wears strange fairytale drag but this is not her look. It looks like pepto bismal exploded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is it that Nicole Kidman has Ice Skater Fug going on when she’s not even in the skating movie???
Speaking of… we haven’t seen any Marchesa at the Globes or CCAs right? I wonder if that’s because Georgina is taking it easy or because nobody sought it out without HW pushing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That, and the fact that Salma Hayek, and Angie’s kids, would probably egg whoever tried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because no one is ever going to be wearing Marchesa without being forced to. I hate that Georgina is showing in February. Go away!
Ice skater fug. lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allison Janneys dress is gorgeous. The others are all just awful but Margot’s face is perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole looks like Miss Havisham gone seriously wrong!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole looks like she was styled and made up by an actual five year old girl. Makes me wonder about her a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Nicole said that her daughters dress her I’d totally believe it, it’d make far more sense that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Nicole came on screen I thought the bubble gum factory expoded in the buidling. Don’t really care for Margot’s dress, but from the neck up she is soooo beautiful to me. I hope Allison Janney who was hilarious in her acceprqnce speech, follows though and gives her award to Mary J Blidge. Mudbound deserves so much more love!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Margot’s dress, whimsical and fun!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear god, what the heck is Nicole Kidman wearing?? Leaving aside that fug vintage monster of dress, her make up and hairstyle (she doesn’t even bother with this one actually) are just bad. I’ve always said this shade of blonde doesn’t suit her -actually I liked her as a redhead- but then the parting in the middle and the the super flat ends.. are a big nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is that old-timey prisoner chic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love Robbie in this and considering recent times she’s made some pretty terrible fashion choices (or her stylist, I think this is moving in the right direction.
Nic, you are not Molly Ringwald. Holy sh*t. That dress is horrid. She’s so willowy and IMO beautiful, why oh why the pretty in pink revival???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole Kidman’s dress looks like a cheap knock-off Gunne-Sax prom dress. I had one very similar to that in 1978, sure it’s hideous now, but back then it was the height of fashion!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Nicole’s dress but not with the orange blush. Yikes. Not the best pink on her. Alison Janney looks amazing. Margot’s dress looks like one of those old fashioned bathing suits Kent wore around 1910. With a super hero belt. Elizabeth Moss looks dumpy and a bit funereal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Nicole’s dress but not with the orange blush. Yikes. Not the best pink on her. Alison Janney looks amazing. Margot’s dress looks like one of those old fashioned bathing suits men wore around 1910. With a super hero belt. Elizabeth Moss looks dumpy and a bit funereal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elizabeth Moss’ dress could have worked but the cut and fit are just wrong. As for Nicole, I think she was trying for fun but missed that exit about 100 miles back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot Robbie’s dress is so horribly weird (that belt-bead thing!!) but it seems she’s someone else who has a face so lovely it kinda doesn’t matter what she wears.
Nicole Kidman though- my god, that is the worse I’ve ever seen her look. I like her and all, even, and i know she tends to wear funkier stuff on the red carpet- but her STYLING. her MAKEUP. EVERYTHING with that dress. an absolute atrocity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot looks ok, I like that the fabric looks comfy… I don’t know, the jewels and the black/beige stripes on crinkly fabric is just quite fun
Elizabeth Moss has a fantastic figure, I don’t think she needs to go for specific styles to flatter her… but clearly this dress is not great, maybe if it had a different colour slip underneath?
Nicole Kidman, ugh. No words for how bad the hair and makeup are. The colour of the dress is not good on her but I think I’d like it on someone else. Nicole is giving me Tara Reid vibes, hair and face wise. Which is nit something I’d ever seen before
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dreadful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s dress would have looked better on Gal Gadot.
Margot’s is weird. I don’t get the concept.
I hate Moss’ dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse