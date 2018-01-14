Mark Wahlberg donated $1.5 million to Time’s Up in Michelle Williams’ name

As we discussed all of last week, Mark Wahlberg somehow got paid $1.5 million for the reshoots of All the Money in the World, while Michelle Williams got paid less than $1000. The answer to “how?” is that Michelle did the reshoots because she believed in the movie, because she didn’t want to be a nuisance, and because she wanted to “fix” the film after Ridley Scott decided to edit Kevin Spacey out and Christopher Plummer in. She wanted all of that more than she wanted money. Mark Wahlberg used that difficult moment to hold the reshoots hostage before he okayed Plummer’s casting and until he (Wahlberg) got more money.
There’s a lot of contradictory information about just what went down and what kind of contract Mark had, etc. But the important thing to know – and the through-line between the different stories – is that Mark and his agent/managers negotiated the pay bump without emotion – he didn’t care if the movie was saved, he didn’t care about Plummer’s recasting or any of that. Wahlberg just knew they couldn’t do the reshoots without him, and that’s how they negotiated. Well, now that everyone knows that Wahlberg and the agency – which he shares with Michelle – screwed Michelle over, suddenly dude is very concerned with how he looks. Wahlberg has announced that he’ll be donating the $1.5 million to Time’s Up.
— Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) January 13, 2018
In addition to Wahlberg donating his reshoot salary, their shared agency, WME, is pledging $500,000 to Time’s Up. WME released a statement too, saying:
“The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap. In recognition of the pay discrepancy on All The Money In The World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”
All of this is just a massive ass-saving gesture and I bet it cost thousands of dollars for crisis managers to come up with this solution. Of course Mark Wahlberg doesn’t give a sh-t about pay equality. Of course the agency doesn’t care that they helped to screw over one of their actresses financially. If we learned anything from the Harvey Weinstein catastrophe, it’s that agents and managers across Hollywood have led their female clients like lambs to slaughter to predators, creeps and misogynists. We also learned that most actors don’t really give a sh-t about how actresses are treated or how much their paid. Now, all that being said… that’s $2 million that will go to good use, hopefully.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I can’t put my finger on why but it seems worse that he is doing it in her name? Maybe because she’s not seeking recognition for this, just literally doing her job? Also, I hope she fires that agent/agency immediately. Mark Wahlberg is a dick but he and his agents have every right to negotiate for money, just a shame the same agency didn’t go to bat for their other client. Likely her low cost work is what helped offset his 1.5 million being approved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He may have had the “right to” go for a money grab but I’m sorry that’s just immoral greed. A film you and many others worked hard on faces a crisis that may lead to it not being seen and your first thought is “how can I take advantage of this situation and get more money”? I find that disgusting behavior and if Michelle Williams did the same, I would feel just as disgusted with her.
He is not giving back the money because of our outrage, he is giving it back because it tells Hollywood and other actors that ‘this guy doesn’t care about his craft nor takes it seriously’. It will make his pals and future directors pass him over when wanting someone committed to their film.
Michelle Williams redoing the shoots for the sake of the movie comes across as being for the art and helping save the movie and the studio. Watch this space for her goodwill winning her an academy awards in the next two years. I don’t see it as a case of a women not asking for more. It’s a professional versus a poser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does have a right. So does Michelle. I’m not saying they should or shouldn’t have but If they are represented by the same agency then they are not being represented equally. Also, I don’t believe anybody should have to work for free or for next to nothing to compensate for Kevin Spacey’s actions. 1.5 million seems like a lot, 1,000 dollars seems insufficient. I mean it was over the holidays etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to everything you said. He got caught out, it’s nothing but damage control now. The real tragedy is that it is now being reported worldwide that mark made a massive donation to times up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing immoral about being compensated for work. It is immoral for an agency to treat its male and female clients differently and it is immoral for Ridley Scott to lie to Michelle and the entire world about Wahlberg’s fee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am angry that her management negotiated a poor deal for her. I am not a Wahlberg fan, by the way. But this is business and the sort of risk assumed by any production. Women need better representation. But that doesn’t mean he should give up his payday, or she should give up her $80 daily nominal payment, unless they so choose. Did anyone else forgo payment during the reshoot?
I see Wahlberg’s payment as a lesson for studios who have been hiring the creeps without caring what they do/have done/may do to others. I see it as a reveal for Michelle, who can now make informed decisions about her representation.
Yes, it is an obvious ass save for MW. But in the end ,payment disparity got called out again, the Time fund is richer, some faces are redder, and women are wiser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just had a thought. What about tabs mags etc who are making money off this whole thing when we read about it via their reports? Do we see them as under any ethical requirement to supply ad space for free because of what happened to Michele, or to donate any or a percent of funds earned from this story? Or is that just business as usual?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this response
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys. Everyone was paid for their work. Wahlberg wanted to be paid extra.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We women need to stop with the niceness and do what Marky Mark does, we clearly aren’t valued so it’s time we play hardball in order to get what we deserve. The only downside is that if MW had behaved in this manner she would have been crucified and labeled “difficult” and “manipulative” but I’ve gotten to the point in life where I don’t care. “B*tches get sh*t done” never rang truer to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we this guy think was reprehensible he held the film hostage, since reshoots were part of the original contract but used the costar approval section to get more money
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also bugging me that the donations were made in her name. It’s really condescending, especially since their agency didn’t negotiate the same paychecks for their clients. And it’s so clearly an ass-saving move, I almost wish they didn’t bring Michelle Williams into it. I don’t know. It just seems so gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering if in her name meant that she gets to use that towards writing of her taxes or does he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t with all the people that were “Such a great gesture! How great of him!!”.
Please.
The best response was from this guy-
Rob Rosenberg
@RobMRosenberg
I’m not commending Mark Wahlberg for donating the money he should have never asked for to #TimesUp in Michelle Williams’ name. He did it because he got caught. Instead, I’m going to continue to praise Michelle Williams for doing the right thing in the first place.
SPOT.ON.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the best response was from this guy:
Paul F. Tompkins
@PFTompkins
Before you condemn Wahlberg for this, consider the level of acting talent he’s bringing to this project & then condemn him way more enthusiastically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tompkins is hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, Wahlberg is gruesomely miscast here. This role needed someone with Christian Bale-type complexity and shading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made me lol. But let’s face it, in what world are they at similar acting level? Marky Mark is famous cos his brother was in a boy band. He is white man, you know man’s man.
I was thinking about all this. And i think that we aren’t thinking big. Don’t boycott people, boycott companies behind movies. Actors do what they can, not what they want. Marky Mark did this to save face, but how did we get to this? Cos we are still living in a men’s world and if we have to stop going to movies to change that, I’m fine with that. I’m talking overall, sexual attacks, equal payment, women and ageism, all of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, that tweet is perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its actually even worse than “just” Michelle. What about Spacey’s victims? Spacey was recast because of HIS behaviour. So, that becomes public. Then Wahlberg and his agents actually think lets capitalise on this and its another pay day for him. There was no bad taste for them, no “should we be doing this given the circumstances of the firing”. Nope. To me, that is just as important as Michelle being done over. Hope she changes agents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. People say Mark did nothing wrong. No, Ridley wanted to replace a sexual abuser from the movie, reshoots were in Mark’s contract but he sought to make money out of this situation by holding the movie to ransom knowing they couldn’t move forward without him. He doesn’t get any credit from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know that he held the movie hostage. IF (and that is a big IF) the studio is telling the truth about his contract not having a re-shoot clause, they would have immediately begun negotiating because he was under no obligation to return to the set. I canceled Wahlberg years ago because because he is a racists POS, but this seems like standard Hollywood stuff. If Ridley Scott had not publicly lied about everyone taking scale, this would not be an issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not quite as tacky as Harvey Weinstein pledging to fight the NRA but more obvious. And he’s still garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t remember the last time I’ve felt so much glee. The asshole must be fuming with rage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he’s probably really pissed that he has to give up that money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the $2 million donated to Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund should have been given to Michelle Williams to make her whole. She was the actual victim. She should have gotten the $500,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about that. Something tells me she’s ok with the money being donated. And anyway, now they both got essentially nothing for the reshoots so technically they’re even.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean he is greedy but hey!, that’s $1.5 mil to a good cause!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she feels broken! She did the right thing to save her film. I’m pretty sure she looks at herself in the mirror and is proud to have saved her movie. Marky Mark on the other hand will probably go into hiding after being outed as an unprofessional greedy weasel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t hold your breath about him going into hiding. If anything, I’m guessing he’ll trot out his faith again and forgive himself, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And somewhere Matt Damon is breathing a sigh of relief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only that no one can tell them apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please if mark cared he wouldn’t have held the film hostage. If that agency cared they wouldn’t have allowed the man that assault Terry Crews back to work after a month.
Spare me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pfft I agree, he never cared. But oops he got caught and I am happy the money went to a good cause. Couldn’t, and can’t, stand him anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole, I know right! That bothers me sooo much.
#JusticeForTerryCrews
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1 by 1 they are all getter by their just desserts.
Now CAA is going down, Neste Conde blocking famous photographers, politicians forced to resign – 2018 might become the year of justice for women.
Now if we can get Terry Richardson and his enablers next – that will be awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wahlberg was under no obligation to do that so I am happy that to shut his critics up he decided to donate that money (money he didn’t need anyway) to a good cause.
I can’t stand him but in this case he made a good choice, even if forced.
I hope that money, as CB said, will be put to good use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. I think Michelle’s agents are the ones to put on blast about this. And Ridley Scott some too, for lying about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story is so weird for me. When I negotiate salary/raises, I don’t ask what my peers are getting paid and make sure we’re all paid the same. Does anyone do this? Genuinely asking.
Because if we don’t, why do we expect someone with an agent (whose job it is to negotiate salary) to do so?
Seems to me that this pay discrepancy is the fault of the movie producers and Michelle’s agent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Seems to me that this pay discrepancy is the fault of the movie producers and Michelle’s agent.”
Exactly. This wasn’t a case of a bunch of kids trying to put on a show. This was a major studio production, with INSURANCE. The cast and crew did their jobs and should have been treated like professionals. Any problems that later arose were the responsibility of the studio to handle. That means they should not have put it on Michelle or anyone else to save it for free. And wage disparity is ALWAYS the fault of the employer, not the employee.
What has bothered me from the start of this was she said she was paid very little for the ENTIRE film. She’s co-lead. What was her original salary in comparison to Wahlberg’s and Spacey’s? And again, any disparity is the fault of the EMPLOYER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I read that he negotiated and she said sure I’ll do it in good spirit because I like what your trying to get done here. That speaks of two different mind sets business v. Movement. The didn’t ask o be paid Moe than her and she asked for nothing which is essentially what she received. Now if she had asked for the same as Mark and been stonewalled I’d me pissed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure if you’re being disingenuous or are truly ignorant. You really have no problem with, say, a woman doing the exact same job as a man and getting paid less? If that’s true then you are part of the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a huge problem with it but it is the fault of the employer. The employer knows how much it is paying to each person. When we handle discrimination lawsuits for wage inequities, it is the employer who gets sued, not the co-workers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ESMOM-I absolutely have a *huge* problem with it. Where in my comment did you get the impression that I didn’t? Honestly asking, because right now it looks like you are calling me ignorant while using a straw man argument.
I was making the point that this is not Marks fault. Not that I thought it was all ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple when the co-workers contribute to and take advantage of the unequal bargaining power, they should also be called out (even if they couldn’t be sued).
Mark Wahlberg was also making an executive decision by vetoing Plummer’s casting. Therefore, he was more than just a co-worker.
Who is “at fault” here?
A) Hollywood for perpetuating pay disparities that vastly favor men;
B) the studio for paying Michelle Williams unequally;
C) Mark Wahlberg for taking advantage of sexual abuse allegations and using his unequal bargaining power to “extort” more money for himself;
D) the agent for failing to advocate vigorously on behalf of her client; or
E) All of the above.
From where I’m sitting the answer is E. And we can’t just throw some money at the problem, though I do give Mark credit for his donation. I just don’t think it would’ve happened without the bad press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stripe, Maybe I misread your tone or intent, I’m sorry if I did. But it seemed to me that you were ok with people getting paid differently for the same job. I guess I was feeling defensive because when I was a supervisor, that’s exactly what I tried to ensure with the people on my team. And I was lucky to have a (female) boss who advocated on my behalf to make sure my pay was in line with the others, all men, at my level. Yes it’s the agent’s fault but I gotta believe Marky was aware that his co-workers were doing the reshoots for free while he demanded a bi paycheck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Annabelle, I’ll use that argument in my next wage disparity case. Pretty sure it won’t get too far with the judge and my clients won’t be too happy, and I might be looking at some follow up from the board of bar overseers, but sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple which argument? I was talking about this specific case, where I explicitly said Mark couldn’t be sued but he still deserves the bad press and he still holds blame. At least refute what I actually said.
It is especially strange that many are so quick to defend Mark, because it is undisputed that Mark formally vetoed Plummer as a replacement, only assenting when he secured more money for himself. Mark actively sought to make it harder for the director to do the right thing in replacing a sexual abuser from a high profile film. Then he pocketed additional money from a contract-sanctioned extortion, even as he likely knew that others were working for scale. What’s to defend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t have to have a legal argument, here on CB, that would win in court. I’m upset about the morality of the situation. Totally agree with Annabelle Bronstein, then again I’m not a lawyer.
I just think that what he and his agent did was crappy because it took advantage of the fact that Kevin Spacey was outed as a longtime abuser. 🤷🏽♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Annabelle … This is all what very good agents and/or lawyers put in your contracts. Wahlberg has a great agent because he’s a crappy actor..he gets more money for reshoots and has veto power over who gets casts in a film. He has a great agent. We can scream all we want it’s immoral but that’s his contract…Ridley Scott is to blame here for lying…WME is to blame here for the pay disparity and Michelle Williams needs a new agent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Purplehaze, from what’s been said Ridley didn’t lie, he didn’t know about Mark’s 1.5 mil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@purplehaze: reportedly Michelle had similar items in her contract. At issue is the fact that Marky Mark held the production hostage to wring more money out of them. That’s not business acumen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sophia good points. I don’t think it takes a law degree to see what Mark did was shady and at the very least unhelpful to the #metoo movement, not to mention the issue of pay inequality.
@lightpurple I understand the point of the costar approval clause (although I’d like to see the receipts on the numbers of men versus women whose contracts contain such a clause). But Mark didn’t just use the clause, he abused it when he had his lawyers send the financial backers a letter vetoing the casting of Plummer to replace Spacey. Mark only agreed once his (frankly outrageous) demands were met. He deserves all the bad press he’s getting. 🤷🏼♀️ And I think it’s a good thing for us to examine the different layers of inequality that were at play here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is everyone acting like the studio took the did the right thing/chose the moral high ground by bumping Spacey? They wanted him out so people would see their movie. It was the right thing to do but it was motivated by money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what people above are saying in that some fault–or at least lack of certain morals–lies with Wahlberg because he took advantage of this controversy to negotiate for more money. His contract stipulated that he has to approve his costars, so Christopher Plummer couldn’t be cast until Wahlberg gave the go ahead.
However, I’m not going to lay this controversy at his feet. When it comes to contracts, if you have the ability to shape yours, do the best you can and shape the contract to fall in your favor as much as possible. When it comes to money, if you have the ability to negotiate for more, do the best you can and get as much as possible.
I’m more stunned that the agency didn’t negotiate for Williams as their other client. On the other hand, if Williams would have negotiated like Wahlberg, she could have been branded the c-word, b-word, a diva, difficult to work with, etc. Women often can’t take a hardline and still be respected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems to me you’re being purposefully obtuse in not acknowledging that what he originally did was unseemly and that the issue isn’t about the amount of money but instead that he chose to be an impediment to the process of removing an abuser from the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Refusing to work for free is unseemly? How is that? Especially when films are insured and clearly they did have the money to pay him.
He asked for extra money for extra work. He got it. How does that make him the villain here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet the studio and producers somehow found a way to give him the money so he wasn’t an impediment at all. It is called business. And the people in the wrong here were the studio, producers, and the talent agency. The actors were under no obligation to “save” that movie. Should we fault Michael Shannon and Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Hoult for not saving The Current War somehow? No, of course not. It was the studio and producers who asked Michelle to work for so little. Their fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@STRIPE you’re misrepresenting the facts. Wahlberg formally vetoed Plummer as a cast mate, thus sending the film to the trash heap and costing the studio even more money. Only after he got paid $1.5 million did Wahlberg agree to Plummer replacing Spacey. It was shady af, and way beyond “asking for extra money.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@stripe: not extra work. Work that was reportedly in his contract in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s her agent’s fault. Did a bad job of negotiating for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know a lot about the laws effecting agents but supposedly I have heard that agents have a duty of confidentiality and are not supposed to discuss contracts amongst themselves. That seems possible. If so though they’d be able to discuss the numbers with an agent’s co-star if their client gave them permission. Hollywood is 99% of the time not a team sport.
The biggest problem here all along though is not that they didn’t consult but that Wahlberg and his team saw this opportunity of trying to distance from a man accused of mass sex abuse and harassment as a money making opportunity. Legally what he did was fine. Morally and from a PR standpoint? Reprehensible and idiotic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Legally, what the studio and producers did is not fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the Vietnamese-American he blinded received that much…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course not, Mark’s a master negotiator. /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mark is seriously a dog.
And why isn’t Michelle getting some of that sweet cash?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WME?
Did I read that right?
The agency that refused to fire Terry Crew’s abuser Adam Venit?
No wonder they are trying to save face,they don’t want another blow after Terry Crews went public about one of their top agents.
Ari Emanuel must be frothing right now,I hope he and anyone who is trying to cover their tracks gets brought down in a spectacular fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy he’s such an opportunistic fuckhead!
He doesn’t care about this movement or equal wages.
I find it hard to believe someone who starts a show like Entourage cares about anything but themselves…
This whole donation thing is a joke and just a cheap pr save for a situation he and his agent created because he held the thing hostage in the first place. He’s not obligated to do work for free, fair enough…but him and his agents negotiated so he could get a huge amount of money. He doesn’t really care about the fact that kevin spacey is a pedo, if he did he wouldn’t have used the situation like that for his own gain and is only saving face now that he’s been caught out.
Mark also never donated to times up before this shit happenned so…
I want to know what michelle was paid originally?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They had no choice — even though Michelle is not a big box office star, she is A-list and having her publicly fire WME would’ve been a disaster for them. I’m sure Mark’s agents told him that could get it back for him with a random commercial in Japan or something. He learned nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to bash him here. He didn’t have to do anything, but he did. Good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always liked Michelle. I think she is a very good actress. Recently, she showed not only a high level of professionalism but also she understood at a personal level the importance of the reshoots.
Poser or not, I am glad he donated the money. I don’t think he deserved that amount of money for reshoots based on his screen time and acting skills…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it interesting that the excessive money is being donated in Michelle’s name. Ironic? Hell yes. Did they get her consent or did THEY decide what would be best? Did she have a say in where the money would go? Did she want it to go to that particular fund? If she didn’t consent, then this is even more ironic, just men deciding what was best for a woman, again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I want him to keep her name out of this. This isn’t about her, this isn’t even about pay disparity, this is about a greedy man taking advantage of a bad situation.
Leave MW alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is her statement: “Today isn’t about me,” she said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Saturday evening by her rep, Mara Buxbaum. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice.” She also referenced Anthony Rapp, one of Spacey’s victims. Rapp then responded that he was very moved by her kind words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for responding with facts. It’s much appreciated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a really great statement. She’s a true class act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she is and always has been a class act and I like facts. I have to deal with facts and get people to put aside emotions in my job and that’s what I’m seeing here, lots of emotions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have mixed feeling about this.
They share the same agency, but the agents had two different approaches in negotiations, at least from what I understood. In the end he got paid wayyyy more than her.
At the same time: when a woman asks for more she comes out as a diva demanding too much, so I can understand why Michelle Williams probably didn’t push for an equal pay.
Remember we live in a world where Gillian Anderson had to put a fight to be paid the same as her male costar, and FFS X-Files without Dana freaking Scully doesn’t exist, but still the production…at least those money went to something positive.
On another note: I saw the movie, and I think Plummer was a better choice for the character, but what is crazy for me, is that Kevin Spacey was labelled as a predator and deleted from all his work, while, for example, Johnny Deep, the woman abuser still gets paid.
I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find the dialogue surrounding this a bit frustrating and problematic and it’s something I’ve been noticing a lot lately. I’m by no means a Wahlberg fan but…
If we don’t allow people to see why their actions are wrong and make efforts to change accordingly then the collective movement is ONLY looking for like-minded supporters and the cause goes nowhere. Nobody said that Mark Wahlberg is the patron saint of the “Time’s Up” movement. Maybe he is doing it because he was caught. Maybe getting caught made him stop and think about why his actions were wrong. This is commonly what makes people change. Coming to the realization that they are part of a problem.
Shaming people for attempting change doesn’t benefit anyone. If we just start screaming “Liar ” and “opportunistic asshole” at every person attempting change we will get nowhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a huge fan of Mark’s, but when Michelle Williams can lead a movie she can demand as much in salary. His agents negotiated the best deal they could for him and her agents did the best they could for her. She has nowhere near the name recognition of his. I’m sure that ScarJo or Jennifer Lawrence or other top name actresses would have had the same clause in their contract as Mark. This is a bs non-issue and he shouldn’t have given up the money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a new one. You’re actually putting her down now in favor of Marky Mark? lol… Those other actresses would not have the same clause, that’s the problem!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that Michelle should change agents, women should bargain harder for their time, the industry needs to mentor more women producers, and the film should have distributed the hardship pay for reshoots more equally. Practically speaking, I’m not great with what Marky Mark did either – hope to god they even asked her before they donated in her name; but if it results in $1 mil more towards the work of Time’s up that’s a good bottom line. I’ll want to see the evidence he actually did it.
I kinda hope his wife gave him hell, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that Wahlberg’s donation is only the SECOND one from a man not listed with a female partner. Of course, as we know, he got cornered with bad PR and paid up. No sincerity there. What about all those men who wore Time’s Up pins on the red carpet? Where are their donations? Riiight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s incorrect. Amber Tamblyn tweeted that and redacted it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was the best thing to do to make the story go away for him, but I feel that it is condescending how he put it in her name. As if he doesn’t really support the cause and doesn’t want his name on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The larger issue here is the sexist stereotype of the “difficult woman”. How many of Weinstein’s victims were blacklisted with the label of “difficult/b—–/c—”?
Michelle was a dream to work with. Low cost. No drama.
Mahky Mahk held the reshoots hostage with his casting and cash demands. Why isn’t he labelled a difficult b—-? Why is everyone calling him “a good businessman”?
If Michelle had asked for ANY special treatment it could have ended her career- and it would all be Kevin Spacey’s fault. This is what upsets me the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse