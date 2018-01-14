Did Jack Antonoff have a jumpoff from Lena Dunham & is Lorde the jumpoff?

We recently learned that Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff broke up. It’s all done and there will be no backsliding, at least in Jack’s case. Lena and Jack reportedly broke up a month or so ago but only got around to announcing it when Lena f–ked up yet again and forced her way into a Time’s Up photo-op. Lena thinks it’s high time we paid attention to her again, and she thinks that she is profoundly sympathetic right now. That’s why she’s pontificating about Western standards for relationships and all that. Just my opinion: Jack was done a while ago and Lena was clinging to him desperately. That’s sort of what Us Weekly says too.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff’s breakup wasn’t quite as surprising to them as it was to their fans. “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They took forever to actually break up.” The insider adds: “It just took way too long to pull off the bandaid.” Us confirmed on Monday, January 8 the couple of five years had split. “Lena and Jack are no longer living together. Their breakup happened in December,” a different insider explained at the time. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.” The two-time Golden Globe winner and the Bleachers singer, 33, met on a blind date set up by mutual friends in late 2012. He moved into her home in Brooklyn, New York, soon after. On Wednesday, January 10, a source exclusively told Us that the musician is already seeing someone else, noting: “He has moved on.” The Girls creator, 31, isn’t shocked by her former love’s new romance. “By the end Lena knew he was probably dating someone else,” the first source explains. “But he didn’t cheat.” Dunham is still deeply saddened by the relationship ending, but she’s finding comfort in her busy career. “Lena is pretty broken up about it, but is distracting herself with work,” says the same insider. “She has a house in Deer Valley with some female writers for Sundance and is excited for a girls’ trip away.”

[From Us Weekly]

What? “By the end Lena knew he was probably dating someone else. But he didn’t cheat.” My interpretation of that is that Jack kept saying they were over and she was like “we’re not over” and he was like “I’m dating someone else” and she was like “there is no beginning and there is no end, just like Western Buddha said!” As for Jack’s new girlfriend… a lot of people think he’s dating Lorde. Perez Hilton thinks so, as do other sites. Apparently, Lena has already deleted a few social media references to Lorde and Jack working together. But Lorde hasn’t deleted her references to Jack. And I was looking through photos of Jack and Lorde from the past year and OMG, they look like they’re in love with each other.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images