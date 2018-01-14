Did Jack Antonoff have a jumpoff from Lena Dunham & is Lorde the jumpoff?

We recently learned that Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff broke up. It’s all done and there will be no backsliding, at least in Jack’s case. Lena and Jack reportedly broke up a month or so ago but only got around to announcing it when Lena f–ked up yet again and forced her way into a Time’s Up photo-op. Lena thinks it’s high time we paid attention to her again, and she thinks that she is profoundly sympathetic right now. That’s why she’s pontificating about Western standards for relationships and all that. Just my opinion: Jack was done a while ago and Lena was clinging to him desperately. That’s sort of what Us Weekly says too.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff’s breakup wasn’t quite as surprising to them as it was to their fans.
“They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They took forever to actually break up.” The insider adds: “It just took way too long to pull off the bandaid.”
Us confirmed on Monday, January 8 the couple of five years had split. “Lena and Jack are no longer living together. Their breakup happened in December,” a different insider explained at the time. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.”
The two-time Golden Globe winner and the Bleachers singer, 33, met on a blind date set up by mutual friends in late 2012. He moved into her home in Brooklyn, New York, soon after. On Wednesday, January 10, a source exclusively told Us that the musician is already seeing someone else, noting: “He has moved on.”
The Girls creator, 31, isn’t shocked by her former love’s new romance. “By the end Lena knew he was probably dating someone else,” the first source explains. “But he didn’t cheat.”
Dunham is still deeply saddened by the relationship ending, but she’s finding comfort in her busy career. “Lena is pretty broken up about it, but is distracting herself with work,” says the same insider. “She has a house in Deer Valley with some female writers for Sundance and is excited for a girls’ trip away.”
What? “By the end Lena knew he was probably dating someone else. But he didn’t cheat.” My interpretation of that is that Jack kept saying they were over and she was like “we’re not over” and he was like “I’m dating someone else” and she was like “there is no beginning and there is no end, just like Western Buddha said!” As for Jack’s new girlfriend… a lot of people think he’s dating Lorde. Perez Hilton thinks so, as do other sites. Apparently, Lena has already deleted a few social media references to Lorde and Jack working together. But Lorde hasn’t deleted her references to Jack. And I was looking through photos of Jack and Lorde from the past year and OMG, they look like they’re in love with each other.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN and Lorde’s Instagram.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer person? I hope not because we will NEVER hear the end of it..like Hannah on steroids
I’m honestly surprised he lasted as long as he did with Lena.
Holy Lorde, those captions on her Instagram, if they were in an official relationship this much posting and those words would still be embarassing.
Oh man, that would make me really uncomfortable if someone was talking about my boyfriend like that. I have no sympathy for Lena but, wow, Lorde def had the feels for Jack!
Yeah, that caption she wrote for him on his birthday… I don’t consider myself a jealous person, but if a working parter wrote that to my boyfriend, I would be really angry.
She posted a photo of him on her Instagram where it was just his chest (he was wearing a shirt with a bow tie), which is an interesting photo to post of someone who you’re only in a working relationship with.
I know! You also really get a feel for how young she is by the way she writes. I only say that because people are always on about how “mature” she looks and that she must be lying about her age.
On one hand, she seems half in love with him. On the other hand, I follow Lorde’s insta and she seems kind of like she’s half in love with a lot of people? She is really attached to NZ and seems to spends a lot of time home when she’s not touring so I wonder how that relationship would even work since he’s based in NYC and kind of needs to be for his producing work.
I’m dead at those captions. She’s doing the most!
That’s only half the story. In the second Insta post she said that she would sometimes walk barefoot through Brooklyn. That makes me cringe. CRINGE. I honestly can’t look at her the same.
Yeah I would be pretty worried about the status of my relationship if some other lady was on insta talking about my partner cooking her a breakfast food… and that was last March, so Lena must have been in some serious denial.
Holy wow you’re right. Just read that and good gorram, all that gushing about somebody who’s not your man? Yeah, either she’s super into him or she’s the kinda girl who’s just over the top in her emotions in general.
That would be hilarious.
Especially because I think we’d be treated to a series of increasingly shrill tweets about how they’re only broken up according to Western ideas and their love is eternal and how great is it that he’s happy and isn’t that great I’m so happy he’s so happy, happy, happy,happy and meanwhile she’s making voodoo dolls that look like Lorde.
I wonder who got Taylor Swift in the breakup?
There were tons of blinds about lorde and jack hooking up. Didn’t think much of it because we all know to take them with a grain of salt but this one might have some truth to it
Man, this is messy all around. I think there was at least an emotional affair. And I actually feel sympathy towards Lena even though it’s Lena.
The original version of the US Weekly article said that Jack was currently seeing a musician, hmm.
(*grabs popcorn*)
“by the end she knew he was probably dating someone else, But he didn’t cheat”
I interpret that to mean they had some sort of open relationship arrangement.
Or, as mentioned in a comment above, not physically cheating, but emotionally.
If they did have an open relationship, then I have the feeling the open part of the relationship only applied to him. It totally sounds like he cheated. Lena was so in love with this guy; referred to him as her ‘life partner’ and dropped many, many hints about marriage.
She annoys me, but I feel sorry for her on this one. Girl not only got dumped by the guy she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, but was also quickly replaced. That has to hurt.
As for how Lorde talks about Antonoff – don’t follow Lorde on Instagram so wasn’t aware of this before now – I would not be happy if that was my guy!
I don’t wish that on anybody, even Lena. Those captions are 😳
I dunno. She has clearly gone through some shit this year. A breakup with her closest friend, end of her show, her partner of five years leaving her (potentially for someone else both younger and more successful and potentially after cheating), and add to that plenty of health problems, surgeries and professional missteps. The rape justification was horrendous and received a more than adequate response, but that is not really the point of this particular story. Her response to this has been fine if a bit Hipster Goop and what else is she supposed to say? I hate him? I’m scared of being alone? At least she is stepping back from the oversharing. Also, Jack Antonoff is not the hero here for leaving her: he probably sucks too.
This is “dumping your dog” karma.
The way lorde speaks about Jack is really suspect. She gushes and glows.
Wasn’t Lorde staying with them while recording this album? If so, double ouch.
Yes. Lorde lived with them and gushed about how they had become her family almost like her parents. Yuck on she and Jack. (Mostly him because he’s the grown up who was in a relationship and damn well knows better.)
I can’t get over how much he looks like a young Woody Allen.
Now I just can’t unsee that — I was thinking Kermit the Frog…but you are right, it’s Woody.
Woody crossed with Fred Armisen.
No lorde! You can do better than him!
[straightening tin foil beanie]
Four days ago, Jack posted on his Twitter that he was listening to “Have You Forgotten” by the Red House Painters. The lyrics begin,””I can’t let you be, ‘cause your beauty won’t allow me/Wrapped in white sheets/Like an angel from a bedtime story…” Well, guess who is gorgeously wrapped up in white bed sheets on the cover art for Melodrama, her new album that they worked extensively on together? Lorde.
Even without that little crumb trail I’m following, it’s pretty obvious from the way they interact in performances and her gushing praise of him on Insta that there is something between them. I’m in no way a Lena fan, but if the gossip is true, it’s a pretty terrible thing to do to her. I figured Lena’s marriage proposal confusion post was going to be a final straw between them, but I should have seen the signs with Lorde instead.
She lived with them?! Ugh i kind of feel sorry for Lena.
Oh hell. I just realized that he probably met her when she was only 16/17 when Pure Heroine came out. She became tight with Taylor very early on and he worked with Taylor on 1989 (which was released in 2014) and they seemed fairly close. Creepy.
Lol read Ashley Feinberg on the subject of Lorde’s age on the the Concourse portion of Deadspin. (At the very least, it’s an amusing “hmmmm.”)
I really hope he isn’t dating her. Nasty AF.
Apparently, he recently stepped out with a “female friend” at the Chateau Marmont Hotel. Not sure if she’s really a friend, a red herring, or the new love, but her outfit was a true complement to his fashion aesthetic.
I don’t like Lena Dunham at all, but no one deserve this. Ugh, this makes me remember what happened with Mia Farrow, Andre Previn and Dory Previn.
Is there any decent people in this industry?
Maybe not. I always thought Jack Antonoff was weird, ive seen bleachers live (my best friend loves them), but i don’t particualrly like them. His album “strange desire” was all abt Lena, especially the songs “rollercoaster” and “you’re still a mystery.”
His OTHER band, on the other hand is really good, but i think that’s because of the talented frontman, nate ruess, who has a really pretty voice and a sensitive writing style. One of the things that is making me so mad abt this (ok, clearly im too invested) but i hate when anyone makes their living or paints their image as really, really sensitive and then does deeply insensitive things (…jack AND lorde, they opened up their home to her). I suppose lena fits into that category, too, but I really feel for her here.
I mean…Ella/Lorde speaks that way about half of the people she knows, male and female.
I hate her with a burning passion but I don’t understand this logic at all
“By the end Lena knew he was probably dating someone else,” the first source explains. “But he didn’t cheat.”
If a guy is still “with” you but dating someone else that’s cheating.
Also I’m 99% sure it’s Lorde, those pics say it all, that being said I’m not sure how much I approve of a 33-year-old man leaving his girlfriend for a 21 year old. It’s just weird to me, I hate it when men do that.
Lena’s trash and always will be trash but men dumping women for “younger versions” is also a trash thing to do.
I’m too old to know who he is-but from pics he looks like a dope. I don’t like Lena, but it’s never nice when your boyfriend dumps you for someone you know (and is younger.)
this is such a ‘duh’ revelation…I’ve seen the evidence of love between them in Lorde’s posts of and about Antonoff for years. I think they’re cute together.
Lyrics from Lorde’s Green Light (JA just so happens to appear in the music video):
“I do my makeup in somebody else’s car
We order different drinks at the same bars
I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth
She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar
Those great whites, they have big teeth
Oh, they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you’re not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I’ll be seein’ you, ever, I go
But honey I’ll be seein’ you down every road
I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it”
I mean…. it’s so damn obvious this song is about Jack, Lena, and Lorde. I’m dead serious.
“I know about what you did and I want to scream the truth” ~ I know you cheated on Lena with me and I want to tell her so we can be together
“She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar” ~ Lena thinks she knows you, but only I know you
“But you’re not in love no more” ~ Speaks for itself
“I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it” ~ I’m waiting for you to break up with Lena so we can be tother
Jack is in the damn video, FFS. What they did here is so obvious and it actually makes me (gag) feel bad for Lena. I hate Lena so so so much, but this is reeeaaaally bad. It’s like they were trying to tell her that Lena and Jack’s relationship was over and it was right in front of her face, and it’s actually gross as hell. Lorde is still a child and it’s obvious, because this is really petty and immature. Jack is a grown man and he knows better, so doubly gross on his part. But writing this post was thoroughly entraining for me, so *shrugs*
I wonder what Lorde sees in him. I figure he’s got to be a little odd if he was in love with Lena Dunham, He’s not even cute. (Although they’re both musicians, I guess?).
Oh wait, I remember an article that said she was staying in Lena’s and her boyfriend’s apartment at some point. Yikes. That’s got to hurt.
