Sarah Jessica Parker felt the urge to drop the receipts on Kim Cattrall last year

It seems almost quaint now, but last fall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were engaged in a heated beef over Sex and the City 3 and whether the film would happen. Cattrall said no, she wasn’t interested, and SJP and her people slammed her for not signing on. Cattrall fought back, giving several interviews about how she’s totally over the franchise and Sarah Jessica specifically. This was honestly a HUGE gossip story just before the Harvey Weinstein came out and everything changed. But for Sarah Jessica, everything is linked. SJP spoke to the Daily Beast to promote her HBO show, Divorce, and she ended up talking about #MeToo, Time’s Up and the Kim Cattrall beef. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Talking about Catt Sadler on the E! Red Carpet: “I hope I didn’t do it in a way that was punitive… it’s not Ryan Seacrest’s [fault]—I’m assuming he doesn’t hold the purse strings. I hope I wasn’t finger-wagging, because nothing good is going to come from women [doing that]. That’s never gotten anybody anywhere, of any gender. His face was—I’m not sure how prepared everybody really was to have the conversation. But I think it’s OK. I think everybody survived. And ultimately it’s going to get much more complicated than that. A lot of people worked hard very to launch this campaign. I think it was impactful in ways that were meaningful. I hope now comes the real good work, and the important work.
The conversation isn’t just in black & white: “Yeah, and I think people are struggling. It’s not just—my god—it’s not just this industry. It is across industries. And that’s the most important work ahead, by the way. But it is hard. I think that there is a part of the conversation that is gray. I think, in a way, a moment of time is going to be when we can all decide that is a good place to be. Right now, people have very strong feelings. They have their personal experiences. It’s all very strong…. This is the beginning of a conversation, so everybody needs to be heard. Everybody needs to validated. Eventually we have to find a way of talking about this. How are we ever going to create uniform codes of conduct, as it were, if we can’t get to the gray? Right? This probably happens in the beginning of moments. This sort-of chaos. You say, “Conversation is welcome. There is no right. There is no wrong.” This kind of bedlam, in a way, it must happen, I think, in order to then settle.
The huge SATC 3 controversy with Kim Cattrall: “The thing I continue to learn is how painful it can still be, after all these years. When things aren’t true, especially when it is a personal attack about your character, the way you’ve chosen to conduct yourself specifically. I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts. When all that stuff was happening with Sex and the City, which I know is meaningless in the world, but when it’s happening and you’re caught up in any of the muscle of that stuff, it’s so painful because all you want to do is respond. All you want to do is say, “Are you kidding me!? This is everything I know. This is everything that happened over the last six months. These are the conversations. These are the emails. These are the conversations with lawyers and agents and studio heads.” But you’re counseled time and time again, “Don’t do it. You’re going to get in the weeds. It’s a nowhere road.”
It was so painful: “But what happened, that was enormously painful for me. I just kept saying, “This was an experience I loved. I love those women. We shared this experience. It was a privilege. If that’s what we’re left with, those memories, there are only four of us who…” You know? But then all of a sudden the world shifted, right? I was like, oh this is ridiculous. I was afraid to talk about these allegations, and now there are real allegations [relating to abuse and sexual misconduct] in the world that are real? And all of a sudden I was like, “I think I’m going to answer the question about the Sex and the City movie.” For so long I was told to be quiet about all of that stuff. And all of a sudden I’m like, “If people are being encouraged to come forward and talk about really difficult, painful, potentially criminal things that they were part of or witnessed, I think I can talk about the Sex and the City 3 movie.” [Laughs] I think it’s OK! I’m a grown freaking woman.
“…It’s so painful because all you want to do is respond. All you want to do is say, ‘Are you kidding me!? This is everything I know. This is everything that happened over the last six months. These are the conversations. These are the emails. These are the conversations with lawyers and agents and studio heads.’” I honestly can’t believe SJP is still harping on about this. The original controversy was that Kim Cattrall spoke to producers briefly and even tried to figure out how much money she could get, but she ultimately felt like she was done with the franchise no matter how much money she could get out of it. SJP is basically saying that she wanted to pull out the receipts on how Kim was talking to producers and negotiating, therefore Kim is a terrible liar and it’s all so unfair. Basically, SJP is still mad that Kim either changed or mind or was simply curious about how much money she could make, and that Kim still didn’t want to do the movie. SJP is also claiming that people told her not to speak about it while doing her little-girl “who me?” act about the fact that she waged a bitchy campaign against Cattrall in the press for years.
As for SJP making some kind of comparison between speaking her truth about contract negotiations and the #MeToo movement… my God.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah, Kim C was so in the right here. I really don’t care to hear anymore from SJP on this topic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does SJP need money that badly????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, she’s just OCD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to her OCD…did you see that piece about a former nanny who revealed the very very prescribed and harsh instructions for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And didn’t SJP get a really big salary differential than the others?? She needs to take several seats and jus STHU
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with tracking, and have been from the start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she had the receipts she would’ve found a way to leak them. She has nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she has lots of stuff relating to negotiations and talk about making another movie..but that’s all it is, talk. Kim was in talks about the movie, decided to move on with her life…I don’t see what’s Sarah things is so wrong about that…she’s mad because she didn’t get her way is my guess. The whole interview she sounded like a bitchy teenage girl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my take. It’s like someone is offered a job, they go back and forth about salary, benefits, etc., but after a while, they decide the company or this job just isn’t right for them. There’s nothing wrong with that and the fact SJP is trying to make it into this big deal is gross. It just shows how much of a self-involved diva SJP is.
And she may not have spoken directly about this, but she sure had her minions out there spreading crap about Cattrall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the fact that Cattrall played it as though she NEVER was in talks and that they were being ridiculous.
I mean, it’s sex and the city 3. It’s not world peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I think at the most there are emails from Kim’s rep negotiating on her behalf which is what agents are supposed to do. That doesn’t change the fact/possibility/probability that Kim was always a definite no, it just means her agent was doing their job to get the best possible deal to present to their client to change a no to a yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see why she is talking about it, she got burnt. SJP career has never seen anything like this so public and she is trying to control the narrative. I think she honestly thought that Catrall should have been grateful but Catrall was all, nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of what she said left me very confused.
And, those SATC movies were terrible.
“Divorce” is good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, there was a lot of nonsense talk in there. I wish she’d been more sure in herself regarding speaking up on E – she was so in the right to do that, but then to be all waffling on it now and worried she came across as “finger wagging” – so what? E! deserves to have fingers wagging at them for what they did.
Also agree the movies were terrible. Rather than hem and haw over this for years, she needs to let go, be happy she had a successful series and 2 films, and move on. Channel that energy into something new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably because E! still plays reruns of SATC…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we all owe a Kim Cattrall a thank you for not doing another one. SATC 2 was atrocious and embarrassing.
Besides, if they felt that strongly they could have resurrected the cancer story and killed Samantha off. I can just see them in their OTT black outfits as the funeral starts then a run in Jimmy Choos for Cosmos in Remembrance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. They just need to stop. Why do they want to drag down what was once a great show!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s time to let it go
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. But she can’t help it. it’s like she wants to be Carrie. Forever.
That show had Donald 45 as a gues star. It had one black character, minor of course. It was whiny and unrelatable and needs to be burried in the 90s, early 2000s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So because victims are coming forward and speaking about their abuse…she should talk about why there is no sex and the city 3? I’m honestly speechless about this…grown woman my ass! She sounds like a bitchy teenage girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only good thing to come from this is posters putting me on to Sensitive Skin on Netflix. Good show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Kim lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha! What?! Team Cattrall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP is just pissed she can’t do a new money grab with another sh*tty Satc movie. There should never have been a first movie.
Boo hoo
She’s a one trick pony
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wants to add to her NYC real estate portfolio. Those townhouses don’t come cheap.😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget the clothes and shoes and collaborations… But I think that most of all, she just prefers being Carrie than sjp.
She got so lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it is not just the money the movie pulls in but the fashion lines she can hawk with her Carrie fashion maven persona. That’s a lot of money to miss out on, but good for Kim for sticking to her guns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real question here: WHERE IS HOCUS POCUS 2?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone is a bitter betty that Cattrall turned down the role – SJP needs the franchise more than the others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Kim’s response to SJP on who should replace her if she wants to do Sex and The City part 3. “Ellen DeGeneres would be ‘fabulous’ as Samantha – Kim Cattrall reacted after “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker suggested Ellen DeGeneres play Samantha Jones.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously?! Reality check SJP. Nobody really cares. Find another pay cheque
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was on Colbert the other day and pulled out a tshirt that had the girls minus Kim Cattrall on it and said something bitchy then too and I was honestly shocked. Let it go! She doesn’t want you. She doesn’t your movie. She doesn’t wanna be your friend. She doesn’t want your money. She doesn’t want your friends. She doesn’t want anything from you. She wants you to do you – and if what you want is to make another shitty movie, she is happy for you as long as she doesn’t have to be in it. How difficult is that for you to understand?
It makes me think the studio is refusing to finance unless Kim Cattrall signs on because she’s always had the most interesting storylines despite SJP repeatedly trying to do the dirty on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more she speaks the more it explains why Kim decided to skip doing the movie even if decent money was offered. Because if SJP is this ridiculous in a public moment, how bad must she be in private?
The SATC movies were garbage, especially if you watched the series, and needed to end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if thats true – the studio are refusing to fund it unless all 4 original cast members returns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SATC isn’t SATC without Samantha.
I can see why SJP is fixated on the show. She was the star, she got to dress up and be chased by beautiful men, and she got to call the shots as producer. But the show is so past its expiration date that it’s embarrassing, and KC had the good sense to realize that. SJP needs KC for the show and it seems to be driving her crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s making her nuts, oh well. She deserves a little grief just for her constant whining about and demeaning of Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D, yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim held up the first film to get paid right and she was threatened that they would film without her…surprise, surprise, they couldn’t! Samantha has always been the most popular character next to Carrie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still in a snit over this? LOL Silence is golden, SJP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP needs to let this go now. It says a lot about the situation that she can’t and continues to be bitchy towards Cattrall. If this is the way she conducts herself, I’d want out as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think we can presume to know what was happening. So picking sides or “villains” is dumb to me.
And, she’s not comparing her SATC issues to the #metoo movement. She says her issues compared to that are are insignificant so why worry about talking about it . People have real problems!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so funny how everyone on this should be all “we need to support other women” yet the winds blow hard however the article here is written, i.e. SJP is bad, KC is good. SMH
Since SJP is pretty involved in the back end stuff on Sex and the City, I’m assuming she does have the receipts and while she’s being snarky (b(*&^), which is pretty out of character for her in public, KC has her perspective and it’s her right to get out that side too. These days it’s almost kind of quaint and a little harmless fun to see these two sniping. L
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What receipts would SJP have, though? Even if there was a deal and KC sat down with a pen to sign it and changed her mind–she has that right. Free country. That’s the issue IMO. I think SJP is frustrated that she can’t force KC to do something she doesn’t want to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s more the fact that Kim’s response was “I told them 6 months ago “no” and they’re being totally ridiculous”
I wish this discussion about 2 professional women wasn’t consistently framed as who’s a needy bitch and who isn’t. You want to ask SJP if it’s true they wouldn’t meet Kim’s salary demands? Go for it. Want to ask Kim if she felt that it needed to be a big payday to merit coming back to a character that she felt wasn’t written well by the end? Have at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bottom line – Kim did not sign a contract so she is not obligated to appear in that movie. Now, if she signed a contract and reneged on it, then SJP has a good breach of contract case. She doesn’t so she can please stop being butt hurt over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim seemed pretty comfortable pushing back, so I don’t know if she has much.
I’m amazed SJP has been so bold and angry about this…all I can think is that she must make bank with these movies, not just with her salary, but the backend + money she makes wearing certain designers to promote the movie. She probably wanted one last go at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP makes an absolute fortune (has admitted she has a thing about money since she grew up poor) from this franchise. Apparently part of Kim C’s beef was the vast inequity in compensation. But I also believe that she was over this character, and the indignities heaped upon her in the two movies. Her prerogative, even if she had considered reprising the role and done some negotiations to test the waters (SJP’s “receipts”). I don’t blame her one bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If SJP talked about her current show Divorce half as much as she talks about Kim it would be brilliant.
Talking about Kim just makes her sound pathetic and immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have watched Kim many times in interviews, she seems to me such a fine, kind person. I like her very very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’m embarrassed about any stock I put into gossip stories I’ve heard over the years about KC’s “difficult” reputation. Heard the same thing about so many female performers, like Ashley Judd, and now we know the source behind THOSE stories and how/why they were propagated through the media. I’m sure KC has had her diva moments, but everyone does. ( I met the late Gloria Stuart once, who could not have been kinder or sweeter, and yet she told a story about how she absolutely lost it once on the set of “Titanic” because she was kept waiting for an entire day in heavy, uncomfortable makeup and a wig and costume without filming anything). I’ve always liked SJP but the more she talks, the more she comes off as if she’s having a temper tantrum because she didn’t get her way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During the final season it was reported if they went to season 7 the three actresses would essentially see a kind of financial return SJP had been getting throughout the run of the series. But SJP said she was done.
Now, thats certainly her right. But these were 4 women working together and the “star” is benefitting considerably more than the others who are usually stuck with the goofiest storylines & all the nudity. Fine – thats what everybody signed up for. Now one of the women dares to ask for more and you’re gonna keep mining this as a source of your butthurt feelings?
I usually am kind of a fan of SJP but I have never understood her motivation here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough is enough with Sex In The City. My gawd. Will the cast of Deadwood start loudly complaining? Please? I need more Deadwood not more freaking horny women in expensive outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deadwood was hella awesome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not depict horny women? God knows there’s more than enough horny men in all media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, I can’t say I’m not interested in seeing a group of horny women who were characters on a show called SEX in the city? Why yes… yes I can. Is there anything wrong with horny women? Hmm. I’m a woman. I have sex. I like sex. Sex is good. So I guess that would be a no; I don’t see anything wrong with horny women. Let me also add there’s a lot shiz that goes down in Deadwood lol. One might assume I’ve had enough SEX in the city, but would like to see some 19th century western sex. That better?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please drop this already SJP! This isn’t indentured servitude Kim is allowed to say no. If she is so butt hurt then make the movie without Kim. Even Kim suggested that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree about the indentured servitude! Kim isn’t SJP’s chattel. If she doesn’t want to she doesn’t want to. Maybe if SJP and her mean girls posse didn’t treat Kim badly Kim would be willing, but even if they treated her like gold, she still gets a choice. For gods sakes SJP take a tip from Bob Seger and TURN THE PAGE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she still want to be Carrie? Carrie was a terrible character, lol!!!!
Samantha was always the best thing about Sex In the City.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Samantha and Miranda are the most indelible characters for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG enough!! You couldn’t pay me to watch this non-feminist-has-been for another three hours of ridiculous fashion ads and jokes about women made by men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really lost any respect for her after this whole movie sequel drama.
Now she just seems like a self obsessed mean girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish the severe part with hair curtains would die. It does no one any favors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To compare not being able to make another crap movie to the horrible abuse, assault and harassment of millions-no billions- of people?????? Nope. That needs to be addressed. Girlfriend needs to get many clues and then shut up forever. No!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s the only way she can stay relevant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse