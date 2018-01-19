Sarah Jessica Parker felt the urge to drop the receipts on Kim Cattrall last year

It seems almost quaint now, but last fall, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were engaged in a heated beef over Sex and the City 3 and whether the film would happen. Cattrall said no, she wasn’t interested, and SJP and her people slammed her for not signing on. Cattrall fought back, giving several interviews about how she’s totally over the franchise and Sarah Jessica specifically. This was honestly a HUGE gossip story just before the Harvey Weinstein came out and everything changed. But for Sarah Jessica, everything is linked. SJP spoke to the Daily Beast to promote her HBO show, Divorce, and she ended up talking about #MeToo, Time’s Up and the Kim Cattrall beef. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Talking about Catt Sadler on the E! Red Carpet: “I hope I didn’t do it in a way that was punitive… it’s not Ryan Seacrest’s [fault]—I’m assuming he doesn’t hold the purse strings. I hope I wasn’t finger-wagging, because nothing good is going to come from women [doing that]. That’s never gotten anybody anywhere, of any gender. His face was—I’m not sure how prepared everybody really was to have the conversation. But I think it’s OK. I think everybody survived. And ultimately it’s going to get much more complicated than that. A lot of people worked hard very to launch this campaign. I think it was impactful in ways that were meaningful. I hope now comes the real good work, and the important work.

The conversation isn’t just in black & white: “Yeah, and I think people are struggling. It’s not just—my god—it’s not just this industry. It is across industries. And that’s the most important work ahead, by the way. But it is hard. I think that there is a part of the conversation that is gray. I think, in a way, a moment of time is going to be when we can all decide that is a good place to be. Right now, people have very strong feelings. They have their personal experiences. It’s all very strong…. This is the beginning of a conversation, so everybody needs to be heard. Everybody needs to validated. Eventually we have to find a way of talking about this. How are we ever going to create uniform codes of conduct, as it were, if we can’t get to the gray? Right? This probably happens in the beginning of moments. This sort-of chaos. You say, “Conversation is welcome. There is no right. There is no wrong.” This kind of bedlam, in a way, it must happen, I think, in order to then settle.

The huge SATC 3 controversy with Kim Cattrall: “The thing I continue to learn is how painful it can still be, after all these years. When things aren’t true, especially when it is a personal attack about your character, the way you’ve chosen to conduct yourself specifically. I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts. When all that stuff was happening with Sex and the City, which I know is meaningless in the world, but when it’s happening and you’re caught up in any of the muscle of that stuff, it’s so painful because all you want to do is respond. All you want to do is say, “Are you kidding me!? This is everything I know. This is everything that happened over the last six months. These are the conversations. These are the emails. These are the conversations with lawyers and agents and studio heads.” But you’re counseled time and time again, “Don’t do it. You’re going to get in the weeds. It’s a nowhere road.”

It was so painful: “But what happened, that was enormously painful for me. I just kept saying, “This was an experience I loved. I love those women. We shared this experience. It was a privilege. If that’s what we’re left with, those memories, there are only four of us who…” You know? But then all of a sudden the world shifted, right? I was like, oh this is ridiculous. I was afraid to talk about these allegations, and now there are real allegations [relating to abuse and sexual misconduct] in the world that are real? And all of a sudden I was like, “I think I’m going to answer the question about the Sex and the City movie.” For so long I was told to be quiet about all of that stuff. And all of a sudden I’m like, “If people are being encouraged to come forward and talk about really difficult, painful, potentially criminal things that they were part of or witnessed, I think I can talk about the Sex and the City 3 movie.” [Laughs] I think it’s OK! I’m a grown freaking woman.

“…It’s so painful because all you want to do is respond. All you want to do is say, ‘Are you kidding me!? This is everything I know. This is everything that happened over the last six months. These are the conversations. These are the emails. These are the conversations with lawyers and agents and studio heads.’” I honestly can’t believe SJP is still harping on about this. The original controversy was that Kim Cattrall spoke to producers briefly and even tried to figure out how much money she could get, but she ultimately felt like she was done with the franchise no matter how much money she could get out of it. SJP is basically saying that she wanted to pull out the receipts on how Kim was talking to producers and negotiating, therefore Kim is a terrible liar and it’s all so unfair. Basically, SJP is still mad that Kim either changed or mind or was simply curious about how much money she could make, and that Kim still didn’t want to do the movie. SJP is also claiming that people told her not to speak about it while doing her little-girl “who me?” act about the fact that she waged a bitchy campaign against Cattrall in the press for years.

As for SJP making some kind of comparison between speaking her truth about contract negotiations and the #MeToo movement… my God.

67 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker felt the urge to drop the receipts on Kim Cattrall last year”

  1. tracking says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Yeah, Kim C was so in the right here. I really don’t care to hear anymore from SJP on this topic.

    Reply
  2. Rhys says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:04 am

    If she had the receipts she would’ve found a way to leak them. She has nothing.

    Reply
    • Odetta says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

      I’m sure she has lots of stuff relating to negotiations and talk about making another movie..but that’s all it is, talk. Kim was in talks about the movie, decided to move on with her life…I don’t see what’s Sarah things is so wrong about that…she’s mad because she didn’t get her way is my guess. The whole interview she sounded like a bitchy teenage girl

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

      That’s my take. It’s like someone is offered a job, they go back and forth about salary, benefits, etc., but after a while, they decide the company or this job just isn’t right for them. There’s nothing wrong with that and the fact SJP is trying to make it into this big deal is gross. It just shows how much of a self-involved diva SJP is.

      And she may not have spoken directly about this, but she sure had her minions out there spreading crap about Cattrall.

      Reply
    • SlightlyAnonny says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:12 am

      Exactly. I think at the most there are emails from Kim’s rep negotiating on her behalf which is what agents are supposed to do. That doesn’t change the fact/possibility/probability that Kim was always a definite no, it just means her agent was doing their job to get the best possible deal to present to their client to change a no to a yes.

      Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I can see why she is talking about it, she got burnt. SJP career has never seen anything like this so public and she is trying to control the narrative. I think she honestly thought that Catrall should have been grateful but Catrall was all, nope.

    Reply
  4. Harryg says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Most of what she said left me very confused.
    And, those SATC movies were terrible.
    “Divorce” is good.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:55 am

      Me too, there was a lot of nonsense talk in there. I wish she’d been more sure in herself regarding speaking up on E – she was so in the right to do that, but then to be all waffling on it now and worried she came across as “finger wagging” – so what? E! deserves to have fingers wagging at them for what they did.

      Also agree the movies were terrible. Rather than hem and haw over this for years, she needs to let go, be happy she had a successful series and 2 films, and move on. Channel that energy into something new.

      Reply
  5. Kelly C says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I think we all owe a Kim Cattrall a thank you for not doing another one. SATC 2 was atrocious and embarrassing.

    Besides, if they felt that strongly they could have resurrected the cancer story and killed Samantha off. I can just see them in their OTT black outfits as the funeral starts then a run in Jimmy Choos for Cosmos in Remembrance.

    Reply
  6. Jillian says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    It’s time to let it go

    Reply
  7. Odetta says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    So because victims are coming forward and speaking about their abuse…she should talk about why there is no sex and the city 3? I’m honestly speechless about this…grown woman my ass! She sounds like a bitchy teenage girl.

    Reply
  8. pwal says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    The only good thing to come from this is posters putting me on to Sensitive Skin on Netflix. Good show.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Team Kim lol.

    Reply
  10. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Hahahahaha! What?! Team Cattrall.

    Reply
  11. Shelly says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    SJP is just pissed she can’t do a new money grab with another sh*tty Satc movie. There should never have been a first movie.
    Boo hoo
    She’s a one trick pony

    Reply
  12. Jordan says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    The real question here: WHERE IS HOCUS POCUS 2?

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Someone is a bitter betty that Cattrall turned down the role – SJP needs the franchise more than the others.

    Reply
  14. Lila says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I love Kim’s response to SJP on who should replace her if she wants to do Sex and The City part 3. “Ellen DeGeneres would be ‘fabulous’ as Samantha – Kim Cattrall reacted after “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker suggested Ellen DeGeneres play Samantha Jones.”

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Seriously?! Reality check SJP. Nobody really cares. Find another pay cheque

    Reply
  16. Des says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:13 am

    She was on Colbert the other day and pulled out a tshirt that had the girls minus Kim Cattrall on it and said something bitchy then too and I was honestly shocked. Let it go! She doesn’t want you. She doesn’t your movie. She doesn’t wanna be your friend. She doesn’t want your money. She doesn’t want your friends. She doesn’t want anything from you. She wants you to do you – and if what you want is to make another shitty movie, she is happy for you as long as she doesn’t have to be in it. How difficult is that for you to understand?

    It makes me think the studio is refusing to finance unless Kim Cattrall signs on because she’s always had the most interesting storylines despite SJP repeatedly trying to do the dirty on her.

    Reply
  17. Frosty says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:22 am

    She’s still in a snit over this? LOL Silence is golden, SJP.

    Reply
  18. HK9 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:29 am

    SJP needs to let this go now. It says a lot about the situation that she can’t and continues to be bitchy towards Cattrall. If this is the way she conducts herself, I’d want out as well.

    Reply
  19. Mgsota says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I don’t think we can presume to know what was happening. So picking sides or “villains” is dumb to me.
    And, she’s not comparing her SATC issues to the #metoo movement. She says her issues compared to that are are insignificant so why worry about talking about it . People have real problems!

    Reply
  20. MMC says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:42 am

    It’s so funny how everyone on this should be all “we need to support other women” yet the winds blow hard however the article here is written, i.e. SJP is bad, KC is good. SMH
    Since SJP is pretty involved in the back end stuff on Sex and the City, I’m assuming she does have the receipts and while she’s being snarky (b(*&^), which is pretty out of character for her in public, KC has her perspective and it’s her right to get out that side too. These days it’s almost kind of quaint and a little harmless fun to see these two sniping. L

    Reply
    • minx says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:06 am

      What receipts would SJP have, though? Even if there was a deal and KC sat down with a pen to sign it and changed her mind–she has that right. Free country. That’s the issue IMO. I think SJP is frustrated that she can’t force KC to do something she doesn’t want to do.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:56 am

        It’s more the fact that Kim’s response was “I told them 6 months ago “no” and they’re being totally ridiculous”

        I wish this discussion about 2 professional women wasn’t consistently framed as who’s a needy bitch and who isn’t. You want to ask SJP if it’s true they wouldn’t meet Kim’s salary demands? Go for it. Want to ask Kim if she felt that it needed to be a big payday to merit coming back to a character that she felt wasn’t written well by the end? Have at it.

    • holly hobby says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      Bottom line – Kim did not sign a contract so she is not obligated to appear in that movie. Now, if she signed a contract and reneged on it, then SJP has a good breach of contract case. She doesn’t so she can please stop being butt hurt over it.

      Reply
  21. Talie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Kim seemed pretty comfortable pushing back, so I don’t know if she has much.

    I’m amazed SJP has been so bold and angry about this…all I can think is that she must make bank with these movies, not just with her salary, but the backend + money she makes wearing certain designers to promote the movie. She probably wanted one last go at it.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:01 am

      SJP makes an absolute fortune (has admitted she has a thing about money since she grew up poor) from this franchise. Apparently part of Kim C’s beef was the vast inequity in compensation. But I also believe that she was over this character, and the indignities heaped upon her in the two movies. Her prerogative, even if she had considered reprising the role and done some negotiations to test the waters (SJP’s “receipts”). I don’t blame her one bit.

      Reply
  22. Adele Dazeem says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:57 am

    If SJP talked about her current show Divorce half as much as she talks about Kim it would be brilliant.
    Talking about Kim just makes her sound pathetic and immature.

    Reply
  23. Electra says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:02 am

    I have watched Kim many times in interviews, she seems to me such a fine, kind person. I like her very very much.

    Reply
    • Turtle says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:22 am

      Agreed. I’m embarrassed about any stock I put into gossip stories I’ve heard over the years about KC’s “difficult” reputation. Heard the same thing about so many female performers, like Ashley Judd, and now we know the source behind THOSE stories and how/why they were propagated through the media. I’m sure KC has had her diva moments, but everyone does. ( I met the late Gloria Stuart once, who could not have been kinder or sweeter, and yet she told a story about how she absolutely lost it once on the set of “Titanic” because she was kept waiting for an entire day in heavy, uncomfortable makeup and a wig and costume without filming anything). I’ve always liked SJP but the more she talks, the more she comes off as if she’s having a temper tantrum because she didn’t get her way.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      Same.

      Reply
  24. Chick b says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:19 am

    During the final season it was reported if they went to season 7 the three actresses would essentially see a kind of financial return SJP had been getting throughout the run of the series. But SJP said she was done.

    Now, thats certainly her right. But these were 4 women working together and the “star” is benefitting considerably more than the others who are usually stuck with the goofiest storylines & all the nudity. Fine – thats what everybody signed up for. Now one of the women dares to ask for more and you’re gonna keep mining this as a source of your butthurt feelings?

    I usually am kind of a fan of SJP but I have never understood her motivation here.

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Enough is enough with Sex In The City. My gawd. Will the cast of Deadwood start loudly complaining? Please? I need more Deadwood not more freaking horny women in expensive outfits.

    Reply
  26. holly hobby says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Please drop this already SJP! This isn’t indentured servitude Kim is allowed to say no. If she is so butt hurt then make the movie without Kim. Even Kim suggested that.

    Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:50 am

      Agree about the indentured servitude! Kim isn’t SJP’s chattel. If she doesn’t want to she doesn’t want to. Maybe if SJP and her mean girls posse didn’t treat Kim badly Kim would be willing, but even if they treated her like gold, she still gets a choice. For gods sakes SJP take a tip from Bob Seger and TURN THE PAGE!

      Reply
  27. KBeth says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Why does she still want to be Carrie? Carrie was a terrible character, lol!!!!
    Samantha was always the best thing about Sex In the City.

    Reply
  28. HoustonGrl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:42 am

    OMG enough!! You couldn’t pay me to watch this non-feminist-has-been for another three hours of ridiculous fashion ads and jokes about women made by men.

    Reply
  29. my3cents says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:55 am

    I really lost any respect for her after this whole movie sequel drama.
    Now she just seems like a self obsessed mean girl.

    Reply
  30. homeslice says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:59 am

    I wish the severe part with hair curtains would die. It does no one any favors.

    Reply
  31. Regina Falangie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    To compare not being able to make another crap movie to the horrible abuse, assault and harassment of millions-no billions- of people?????? Nope. That needs to be addressed. Girlfriend needs to get many clues and then shut up forever. No!!

    Reply
  32. moo says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Because it’s the only way she can stay relevant!

    Reply

