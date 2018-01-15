Bruce Weber & Mario Testino accused of abusing & harassing 28 models, assistants

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, the New York Times published yet another expose in this, our age of Sex Predatorgate. I have to admit, I was somewhat surprised by the names of the men being outed this time: photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber, arguably two of the most respected fashion photographers/portraiture photographers of the past fifty years. Dozens of models and ex-assistants spoke to the NY Times about both men, detailing everything from unwanted touching (assault) to unwanted kissing, sexual harassment and more. As is so often the case in the Sex Predatorgate Era, the sheer number of victims makes the accusations stand out: 13 models and assistants accuse Testino of misconduct, and 15 models are accusing Weber of “coercive sexual behavior” during photoshoots.

It was said, months ago, that Anna Wintour was developing new standards for photographers and fashion shoots, not just for Vogue, but for all Conde Nast publications. Allegedly, she already blacklisted Terry Richardson from shooting anything for Conde Nast, and now with Weber and Testino being outed as serial predators/harassers, Wintour had to step up and really issue a longer statement, which she did on Vogue:

The past several months have been an extraordinary time of reckoning and change, and I, like so many others, have been astonished by the courage of those who have come forward to tell stories of sexual misconduct. Abuse of power has gone on for too long in so many places—including in Washington, in Hollywood, in broadcasting, journalism, Silicon Valley, and last but not least, in fashion, where many young women and men have spoken up about manipulation and coercion on go-sees, on shoots, and in other working environments. I’m proud to say that Condé Nast is responding, here and internationally, with a new Code of Conduct, a set of guidelines for outside contributors which has emerged after bracingly honest discussions—with model advocates and agents, stylists, photographers, hair and makeup artists, set designers, and many of our own editors. The goal of these conversations has been to understand how we can create safe and positive environments for everyone we work with. These are some of the decisions we have made: *All models appearing in fashion shoots commissioned by Condé Nast must be 18 years of age or older. The only exceptions will be those appearing as themselves as part of a profile, news story, or similar content, and they will be required to have a chaperone on set at all times. *Alcohol will no longer be allowed on Condé Nast sets. Recreational drugs are not permitted.

*Photographers will no longer be permitted to use a Condé Nast set for any work that is not commissioned or approved by the company. *Any shoot involving nudity, sheer clothing, lingerie, swimwear, simulated drug or alcohol use, or sexually suggestive poses must be approved in advance by the subject. Even as we stand with victims of abuse and misconduct, we must also hold a mirror up to ourselves—and ask if we are doing our utmost to protect those we work with so that unacceptable conduct never happens on our watch. Sometimes that means addressing the fact that such behavior can occur close to home. Today, allegations have been made against Bruce Weber and Mario Testino, stories that have been hard to hear and heartbreaking to confront. Both are personal friends of mine who have made extraordinary contributions to Vogue and many other titles at Condé Nast over the years, and both have issued objections or denials to what has emerged. I believe strongly in the value of remorse and forgiveness, but I take the allegations very seriously, and we at Condé Nast have decided to put our working relationship with both photographers on hold for the foreseeable future.

[From Vogue]

I get it – Wintour is between a rock and a hard place. Photographers like Testino and Weber stuck by her through thick and thin, and she feels the urge to do the same for them. Which she acknowledges, but she also acknowledges that this sh-t can’t keep happening. I don’t think Wintour’s new guidelines will do much of anything, and I do think she’s hoping that in a year or so, she can slowly bring Testino and Weber back to quietly shoot some editorials. She’s just hit pause on their professional relationships with Conde Nast – she hasn’t severed ties completely.