Condoleezza Rice on #MeToo: ‘Let’s not turn women into snowflakes’

As many people have noted, nothing has been better for George W. Bush’s legacy than Donald Trump. That goes for some of Bush’s former administration officials too. Like, I’ll always despise Donald Rumsfeld with the fire of a thousand suns. But I was actually interested to hear what Condoleezza Rice has to say these days. Dr. Rice was never deplorable – she was a loyal Bushie, for sure, but she lived in the real world (as opposed to the Alt-World), she didn’t cry “fake news!” about verifiable facts and she’s not an unhinged racist. Anyway, Dr. Rice appeared on CNN for an interview with David Axelrod over the weekend. They ended up talking about #MeToo and what’s next for women in America.
While former U.S. secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says she’s supportive of the #MeToo movement and believes it to be “a good thing,” she’s worried that it could lead to the infantilization and exclusion of women, CNN reports. Therefore, she warns advocates to be “a little bit careful” about sexual-harassment allegations.
“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes,” she told CNN’s David Axelrod on The Axe Files. “Let’s not infantilize women.”
The #MeToo movement, which has helped illuminate the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault, has been both cathartic and exhausting for survivors. Rice realizes this, emphasizing that she doesn’t want to “belittle” women who have spoken up about their own experiences. While she says she’s never been sexually assaulted, she has “certainly had people say inappropriate things.”
“I don’t know a woman alive who hasn’t had somebody say or do something that was inappropriate at best and aggressive at worst,” Rice added. But based on her acknowledgement of the culture of sexual harassment and her wariness of the #MeToo movement, it seems as if she thinks the culture shouldn’t be challenged. She told Axelrod that she’s nervous society could “get to a place that men start to think, ‘Well, maybe it’s just better not to have women around.’”
“I’ve heard a little bit of that,” she said. “And it, it worries me.”
Call me crazy, but I actually think that in context, she raises two nuanced points. The argument of “don’t infantilize women” is interesting, because Rice’s party seeks to do just that, enact legislation as if women can’t be trusted to make their own decisions with their own bodies. Rice isn’t using the “snowflake” argument in regards to reproductive rights (though she should), but the train of thought is correct… women are responsible for their own actions, men are responsible for their own actions. No one is arguing “these poor women, they’re like tiny crying babies” though – after being historically silenced, women need to be heard. As for her concern that all of this #MeToo-ing is going to lead to exclusion… that’s what worries me too, and I’ve already started seeing that creep into the conversation.
Another thought: instead of keeping women out of the workplace to solve sexual harassment, we keep the bad-acting MEN out of the workplace? Crazy, I know 🤦🏻♀️
Unfortunately men hold the power in most of not all industries. Hiring starts and ends with men in most cases
So people who are good at their jobs should be kept out of the workplace unless they pass a test of morality? That’s a very dangerous and potentially far-reaching proposition.
By all means, workplaces should be safe for everyone who works there. But people should not be prevented from working based on their personal morals or views, unless they are a continuous nuisance to co-workers.
She did say “bad-ACTING” men, not immoral ones.
She makes a good point. That whole “women complicate the workplace” thing has been around for years as is. As much as we need #metoo it will lead some to say well maybe we don’t NEED to hire a woman because god knows you can’t even look at a woman these days. Ugh.
Don’t you understand that any man who thinks this is already problematic af? Stop giving assholes safe spaces.
“god knows you can’t even look at a woman these days. Ugh.”
Why do people act like all of a sudden innocent (I mean really innocent) men are going to get harmed? If men act like women aren’t meat and a thing there exclusively for their pleasure, they should be fine.
The men afraid women will call them out are obviously men who already understand their behavior can be viewed as problematic. Just quit doing it and it will be fine. Act professional.
Geez, if that is so hard, how come the MAJORITY of men actually manage it all the time?
No, there will be innocent men caught up in this because there will be money to be made and lawyers who will throw anything at the wall to make a case, including co-opting metoo. I’ve already seen it happen. Its the price of progress, yes, but assuming no innocent men will be caught up in this is unrealistic.
Innocent people have been caught up in things since forever. Where is your proof they wouldn’t be if this didn’t happen? People make it sound like this will bring forth more false accusations, but that’s not what’s happening. The question in most cases isn’t “did he really do what his victim said he did?”, it is actually “wait, this isn’t acceptable anymore?”
Why do you think people whine “soon we won’t be able to flirt without being called creeps”. Do tell, how exactly were you flirting to actually freak out the other person?
And most will not be charged with anything anyway because being a creep isn’t a crime in itself and being a predator only gets you in jail if you go over the top with it, because of the “why do some women complain, they didn’t have it as bad as the others” mentality that excuses all the “smaller” actions.
I don’t want these assholes to have safe spaces. I’m worried said assholes will take this and run with it as an excuse. Perhaps reread my original comment. I work in a male dominated workplace and I’m just as nervous as anyone that I could be kept down because some fool from the good old boy’s club doesn’t want to deal with women.
This is already done though. Pretext or not.
In some countries women over 35 are not hired anymore (in Italy, for example, this is a discriminatory practice nobody cares about), because then they become in danger of getting pregnant, unfit and not nice to be looked at.
It was always about looks for women, regardless of the #metoo movement.
I don’t agree with what Rice says here as I don’t think of myself as a weakling only because I am a rape/abuse survivor. Quite the opposite.
My bestie owns a cooperate training company and we were discussing the potential blow back of the #metoo movement. It could happen in a very subtle way, men not wanting to work on projects or teams w/women to avoid possible “issues” and thus missed opportunity for advancement.
There are some men that would love to punish women in the worlplace for the temerity of finding their voice.
Then we just need companies of women hiring men.
Backing away from this for fear, only plays in their favour, as they are actively sending messages like “woman know your place, go back to be seen as property”.
Men are scared, but it’s not because women can’t be trusted, it’s because men can’t be.
Condi, you’re right that it’s scary they want us gone, but it’s not because this movement, we’ve just gotten to close to taking away their power over us. That has some men just frantic.
It’s total panic in Patriarchal Central.
Men (and women) totally attacking survivors because, you know, #notallmen
Point is, if justice was served appropriately when a rape is committed, the rapists would be in jail and wouldn’t harm other people.
If we continue to leave 90% of rapists out of jail, we will constantly have to deal with the same human garbage over and over again.
She ignored the warning about 9/11.
Thanks for the reminder. Her credibility should never be allowed to recover.sorry double post
Thanks for the reminder. Her credibility should never be allowed to recover.
Yup. They told her Bin Laden planned to hijack planes and fly them into US landmarks. And nothing was done.
I take very little to heart when it comes from anyone from this administration or Trumps for that matter. Sorry, but you have nothing of substance or creditablity with me.
“I think the burden is on those people who think he didn’t have weapons of mass destruction to tell the world where they are.”
Ari Fleischer
The administration in a nutshell.
And she lied about WMDs in Iraq, so we’d invade. I wanted to like her so much–she’s an artist (violin) and came from Stanford, but she sold her soul to that administration. She doesn’t get a pass.
I think she raises some interesting points.
I have to agree with the possibility of exclusion for women. It truly sucks.
Instead of men just being professional at work, I can see them just not wanting women around.
Men are already systematically including from many industries, now they just have a pretext.
This. They’re already doing it. Now they have something they can see as an excuse to validate their shitty behavior.
She is 100% correct.
I get her point, and Mike Pence is a clear example of this way of thinking.
But the men who think that way, that the only two alternatives are harass or avoid, are clearly too weak willed and close minded to be in charge of ANYTHING.
The solution is not for us to stop talking and sharing our metoo stories, but for those men to learn how to treat women as human beings. We should not have to cater this movement and our own lives and actions to their delicate feelings. If they can’t handle it, get out of the way.
She does raise good points. But I don’t want women to stop talking, we have been silent for way too long. We cannot let the men exclude us. We need to fight and continue fighting for our rights and the rights of the women that come after us. This is just the beginning.
Well it was fun while it lasted. Thanks to all the women working hard to stop the movement. After the reactions to Aziz and Margaret Atwood I am just waiting for the “second chance” crowd and we are back at the beginning.
But she doesn’t say to stop the movement. She asks it to be a bit careful about sexual-harassment allegations. And there is a point. For example there is a distinction between rape, assault, sexual misconduct or being just a douche who tells some inappropriate joke. It’s like, there is a murder and there is shop lifting, all are bad, but they are treated differently for reasons and should be treated differently. So the point is not to lump up all those things together. Because if they are lumped up together without distinction then indeed there is a risk to harm the movement and the possibility of exclusion for women in many areas.
Nobody’s lumping it all together and women facing non criminal but nevertheless problematic treatment aren’t running to the police. Never have. It’s been hard enough to get harassment and rape taken seriously. The smaller, less serious stuff progresses and creates the conditions for worse–then women are accused of “not stopping it sooner.” It creates this no-win situation.
This backlash aids victimizers and not victims.
Sally, as an attorney, this is precisely my concern. There seems to be a focus of victims fillings about what happened to them, which is important, but from a legal perspective, does nothing to develop a real framework for dealing effectively with a range of behaviors that must be appropriately addressed. We cannot lose sight of the need to change a system by getting swamped in a generalized anger that will not produce real lasting change. Legal distinctions in crime exist for a reason and when we ignore differences in behavior it makes it easier for the people in charge, who are not us, to dismiss a “bunch of hysterics.”
“She didn’t cry fake news about verifiable facts.”
Well maybe when her little pal Colin proudly displayed his little vials in front of the UN, as proof of WMD, she shoud have. And at the top of her lungs.
They’re probably still searching for that WMD in Iraq, lol.
Can’t say I haven’t been worried about this as well. And infantilizing women is also a worry. Because as women we DO need to be accountable for our actions. As do men. Now do I think the power imbalance of men (esp in the workplace) makes women afraid to say no? Of course. But some situations make me pause and I guess that’s the difficult part. Where is the onus on me to leave a situation I know to be bad? Was just talking to a friend about how we need to teach women to own our own agency and ability to say no. We need to teach men that a no is not an invitation for coercion.
I was worried about it for all of five minutes. Then, two days ago, a girlfriend of mine told me that a guy we’ve known for a long time (I cannot stand him) and who’s been openly sexist since we met in high school was promoted and now had his own team. I nearly vomited because Lord knows his team will not have the best time. THEN the guy apparently told her he’s not happy that it’s all dudes and he’ll try to hire a woman next. Why? Because in his experience, a team with men and women works better, gets better results, gets along better.
If a guy like that has accepted this fact, others will too. Even the most stubborn. At some point, you can’t ignore the fact that women are essential for a good team dynamic. In some fields, they already have higher/better degrees when leaving uni. Any company that wants to be/stay competitive needs women. It’s business. The dinosaurs will become extinct eventually.
Until then, I’m not going to stay quiet out of fear of not getting hired. That is EXACTLY what this entire sh*tshow is about. I’m over it.
I won’t be silent regardless doesnt mean I don’t worry
The fact that this woman is allowed to go out and about, give interviews after what she and the entire Bush Administration did to Iraq is vomit-inducing. Today, I’m thinking of all the men and women who have been sexually abused or worse in Iraq because of her lies. #themtoo
Did anyone read the New York Times pieces on Aziz’s accusation. I am fired up by the points in this, when I was younger I was to much of a man/ people pleaser. I am seeing now we need to empower women to speak up and be bold from a date to the boardroom! Say no. Clearly say what you want. No more nonverbal gestures. We are not damsels in distress.
You mean the “Aziz Ansari Is Guilty. Of Not Being a Mind Reader” one ?
Um, they ignore verbal rejection, too. Besides, the majority of interpersonal communication is nonverbal. One would think a sentient being would understand the meaning of “I am removing your hand from my body” and “I am keeping my distance.”
Women have, can and do use all possible modes of communication to avoid unwanted sexual encounter. They are ignored, and often overcome by force.
This exactly. I’m so depressed reading all the comments from women on social media. Internalized misogyny and white feminism as its finest. Lots of Cool Girls chiming in to say that they’ve never been assaulted before because they’re smart enough to have never put themselves in *that situation* (whatever the eff that means).
Men don’t have to be mind-readers or socially aware enough to pick up on non-verbal cues but women MUST be mind-readers in order to prevent our own victimization. I guess the idea is that any woman would obviously know that going back to a guy’s apartment means that you’re guaranteed to put out and denying men sex after guaranteeing it is the equivalent of false advertising and it’s really hard on the poor menz and we should know better…. or some such bullshit.
Also damsels in distress usually scream. Not silent. And scream because, like, tied to railroad tracks.
she was Ms Complicit America (TM) before Ivanka Trump took the torch. I could not give less of a shit about this woman’s opinions. You know what infantilizes young women? older women who have a “I endured it so you should too” mentality and are stuck in a bog of internalized misogyny. how about we *STOP* infantilizing men by taking their agency out of the issue of sex abuse? i’m sick and fucking tired of excusing men who behave horribly and illegally by saying “oh they can’t control themselves, boys will be boys. what did you do to cause him to act that way towards you?” condie has a long history of shutting up when it counts – this is no different.
Agree 100%.
She actually does peddle fake news (aside from the obvious fake justification for the Iraq War). She denies that Russia helped elect Trump. She recommended Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State despite his problematic business ties to Russia and Putin. And she probably received a commission for doing so because she did it under the auspices of her consulting business.
She also has always had problematic views on systemic racism. Her view has always been that she succeeded therefore every other person of color can succeed too, dismissing the fact that few black people of her age in Birmingham, AL had her advantages.
Um I’m sorry but silently enduring decades of assault and oppression while still raising the future and still working with less pay—- is NOT making us snowflakes. Actually it takes even MORE strength to speak up and to know the backlash it will result in…
I’ve seen this idea around the interwebs that women need to toughen up, learn how to say no, defend themselves, don’t be snowflakes, why can’t we flirt anymore, lighten up and to me it all sounds like a defense of rape culture – men are entitled to what they want when they want it and women must accept it and develop their own strategies for dealing with it. Well, we are sick of it!
Just like any movement to have EVER taken place – there’s the good and the bad that come with it. There are people who will twist a movement to fit whatever narrative that they need. There are people who no matter what will hate a movement because “reasons”.
Are there cases where it’s infantilizing women? I’m sure it can be argued. Not in every case, but I’m sure the argument could be made at least very occasionally. And I personally don’t like that. If someone feels in control of their feelings and that they processed it enough – I don’t think we should be telling them they don’t understand it properly or that they should feel worse.
But at the same time – I don’t like that women somehow need to fit a certain standard of assault to be considered credible. The constant “well, only x happened to her – x,y,z happened to me she needs to get over it” is getting incredibly old. And it’s coming from both sides – men and women. And it’s being shoved back at men who are speaking about their assaults as well – and that’s not going to get us anywhere.
People need to realize that THEIR experience is nowhere near the only experience. Some women will have something happen to them and they won’t feel the same way as someone else who had the exact same thing happen. Something can be absolutely traumatizing to someone, while the same thing could be temporarily harmful to another. We need to make sure we give women space to come to terms with their feelings and really unpack them – but not to tell them they HAVE to feel a certain way. Or that they’re wrong to not feel worse about something. Everyone is different, and so many things are relative.
At the end of the day – shitty people are going to do and say shitty things. Some people will use anything as an excuse to validate their own feelings. We need to worry less about these people ruining a movement – because chances are they were already behaving terribly to begin with – they would have looked until they found ANY excuse to validate that.
The hard part is that it’s going to take SO much time to really get things in order. Not only do we need to teach our kids to not feel bad when setting physical boundaries and saying no. But we SERIOUSLY need to drive it home that they need to start respecting other people’s boundaries and look for enthusiastic consent rather than a lack of a no. We need to stop forcing our kids to let people touch them and hug them when they feel uncomfortable. We need to teach them the warning signs early so that they’re prepared rather than just refusing to have uncomfortable conversations with them. We can’t hide our kids away from the world forever – they need to be prepared for what is out there and how to protect themselves BEFORE things get too bad or scary. Let them be kids – but start teaching age appropriate versions of concepts right from the start. There will be so much less “oh boys will be boys” if you teach kids right from toddler on to respect other people’s feelings and bodies. It’s not even a hard concept – but it’s a concept that needs to KEEP being reminded at all different stages of life. The earlier the better though.
I agree women portrayed as helpless victims does not serve anyone well. There are varying degrees of sexual harassment and workplace harassment with or without the sexual aspects. Sometimes it’s merely misreading signals. And really shouldn’t consenting adults be able to flirt without fear of judgement. How are they going to start a romance otherwise? And shouldn’t a boss be able to take his female employee on a business trip without fear she will accuse him of something he didn’t do. This muddying of waters can make men more fearful of giving women opportunities. Obviously, violence and r*pe stand alone and should not be muddied in with boorish behavior or trying to get a woman in bed but accepting no for an answer.
Yes I have heard several men who are in positions to hire and fire people say that now they would be reluctant to hire a woman
How about females are all taught self defense while in middle school, trained how to use weapons in high school, and upon graduation are given a brand new gun along with their diplomas with the right to shoot when they feel threatened by a man. Would that put a stop to male predation?
Teaching self defense is useful btw, for numerous reasons, but the rest is whataboutism.
The American way: More guns! Maybe if you give guns to poor people poverty will be solved. Or arm trees so the climate change is stopped.
She is 63 years old and talks like a product of her era. And no, this is not an insult to all older women, many of them are paying attention and have changed with the times.
I wonder how WOC feel about this meetoo movement. They must be like….give me a break?! A guy nudged you towards his pants? Oh you poor little thing. If that’s the worst thing that’s happened to you (as opposed to a lifetime of oppression), you will be fine. Just FYI….I had a girlfriend that always motioned guys to go down on her. Is she a sexual predator now?
