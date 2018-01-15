Leo DiCaprio signs on to Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie: ugh?

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve already discussed my qualms about Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie. I have SO many qualms. For one, the release date has already been set, and it’s the 50th anniversary of the Sharon Tate murder, which is just macabre and gross. Secondly, Tarantino is actually going to show some version of the actual murders, because he’s looking to cast Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, and we all know how much QT loves blood and gore. Three, I really worry that QT is going to do an alternative-history on the Manson Family murders, where suddenly there’s a “good guy” who, like, “saves the day.” And now I think I know who that good guy might be: Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to this film, making it the second time he’s worked with Tarantino.

Leonardo DiCaprio has said yes to starring in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, which will reteam the actor and director from 2012’s Django Unchained. The new film, Tarantino’s ninth as director, was scooped up by Sony and already has an August 9, 2019 release date. The deal is expected to close soon, and this will become DiCaprio’s first film since he won the Oscar for The Revenant. DiCaprio’s will play an aging actor in the story that is being kept under wraps but is a Pulp Fiction-esque movie set in the 1969 Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders. Tarantino has already asked Margot Robbie to play the role of Sharon Tate, and as Deadline has reported Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been circling the project with DiCaprio for what is known to be two meaty male roles. The release date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder at the hands of the Manson family.

[From Deadline]

It’s “is a Pulp Fiction-esque movie set in the 1969 Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders.” The sh-t? Meaning, the Manson Family Murders are just a gory, blood-soaked backdrop for the story QT really wants to tell about an aging actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio. I don’t know. I mean, maybe it will be an interesting character study, you never know. But I have so many qualms.

