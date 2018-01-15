Leo DiCaprio signs on to Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie: ugh?

I’ve already discussed my qualms about Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie. I have SO many qualms. For one, the release date has already been set, and it’s the 50th anniversary of the Sharon Tate murder, which is just macabre and gross. Secondly, Tarantino is actually going to show some version of the actual murders, because he’s looking to cast Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, and we all know how much QT loves blood and gore. Three, I really worry that QT is going to do an alternative-history on the Manson Family murders, where suddenly there’s a “good guy” who, like, “saves the day.” And now I think I know who that good guy might be: Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to this film, making it the second time he’s worked with Tarantino.
Leonardo DiCaprio has said yes to starring in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, which will reteam the actor and director from 2012’s Django Unchained. The new film, Tarantino’s ninth as director, was scooped up by Sony and already has an August 9, 2019 release date. The deal is expected to close soon, and this will become DiCaprio’s first film since he won the Oscar for The Revenant. DiCaprio’s will play an aging actor in the story that is being kept under wraps but is a Pulp Fiction-esque movie set in the 1969 Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders.
Tarantino has already asked Margot Robbie to play the role of Sharon Tate, and as Deadline has reported Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been circling the project with DiCaprio for what is known to be two meaty male roles. The release date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder at the hands of the Manson family.
It’s “is a Pulp Fiction-esque movie set in the 1969 Los Angeles during the summer of the Manson murders.” The sh-t? Meaning, the Manson Family Murders are just a gory, blood-soaked backdrop for the story QT really wants to tell about an aging actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio. I don’t know. I mean, maybe it will be an interesting character study, you never know. But I have so many qualms.
I think that all of Tarantino’s movies sound bad on paper. I’m interested to see what comes of this.
I agree. If this movie is like Pulp Fiction, it is going to be interesting. I love that movie. The timeline and media coverage of Manson Murders are probably going to be backdrop to the movie rather than the main storyline. How many people saw a description of Django Unchained, Inglorious Basterds or any QT movie and thought they were a good idea? Not many probably yet they turned out great and most people liked them.
+1. i have read a lot about how the culture was at this weird unsustainable fever pitch and the manson murders were basically the end of an era. there were so many weird hollywood ties to manson. to see a bunch of parallel stories in LA converge with the climax of these murders would actually be an interesting take on time in history. i think margot robbie is as sharon tate is really good casting. i don’t hate leo in this b/c his best work was with tarantino in django unchained. i really recommend the podcast “you must remember this” season about manson to get an idea of the breadth of this story and tragedy. it lays out hollywood at the time in a way that makes a pulp fiction-esque film seem really do-able and interesting.
i actually disagree that he would show gore around the actual murders. i don’t know why my instinct is that he would not show a pregnant woman being stabbed. i so think he would show the aftermath – which would be more effective.
I had a few less qualms when I heard that it’s only about Manson in so much as Inglourious Basterds was about Hitler. And it was a fascinating era that really punched Hollywood and hippie culture in the face in a brutal way. So I was intrigued….
Then I heard they were casting Sharon Tate with a name actor.
Ughhhhhhh. Yes because I’m sure Tarantino will find a non-exploitive use for a woman who was brutally stabbed while begging for the life of her unborn child. Yes…I’m sure he will be super respectful and tasteful. 😒 And that release date!
Now I’m side-eyeing again.
The story sounds interesting but the release date is in poor taste.
Leo DiCaprio is ugh no matter what he does.
Tom Cruise too? Ugh.
Love Leo on film. I’m excited for his return.
Would it kill Leo to do a film directed by a woman.
Probably.
Did Total Eclipse for Agnieszka Holland more than 20 years ago. So your assumption is false.
Run, Margot, Run!
Not going to watch it. It’s crass.
This sounds a lot like Summer Of Sam, which was set around the David Berkowitz murders, but it was more about the effects of the spree on the neighborhood where it happened than the murders themselves. The difference being, that was a Spike Lee film, and nowhere near as exploitative as this is shaping up to be. If QT manages to fight off his own instincts and takes a page out of Spike’s book, I’m sure we’ll all be pleasantly surprised. I wouldn’t count on it though.
Leo can play Roman Polanski.
I’m thinking this will be Cruise’s part (the height)
So disrespectful and wrong.
And I am so over Leo. He’s juvenile and gross and I can’t separate him from the parts he plays. I see him acting, not the character. I need a decade or so where I don’t hear about him and his middle-aged friends dating 20 y/o models and then, maybe then, I can stomach him on film again.
