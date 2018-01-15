Daniel Radcliffe on Johnny Depp’s Beast casting: ‘It’s a very hard thing for me’

Embed from Getty Images
I feel about Fantastic Beasts the way I feel about the new Star Wars movies. Even though it was highly entertaining and true to the spirit of the central films, it’s not an original. I love going to the movies though and I’m happy that they’re making new films in the HP universe, although I would like them better if we had cameos from some of the main cast. It’s not possible with the timeline of Fantastic Beasts, so so they’re pulling in bigger names because some a-hole producers surely think they need to do that to draw more of an audience.
As you know Johnny Depp is playing Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, out this November. Given Johnny’s well documented domestic abuse, you would think that he would have been recast, however that wasn’t the case. J.K. Rowling issued a statement saying that they were “genuinely happy to have Johnny” in the role, stating that his abuse of his ex wife, Amber Heard, (my words) was a private matter and that “both [parties] have expressed a desire to get on with their lives.” Well Amber tweeted that her statement was taken out of context and advised other women to “stay strong” so we know how she feels about that.
While Rowling may have disappointed fans with her response to Johnny’s casting, we always have HP star Daniel Radcliffe (please Gods let us always have Daniel Radcliffe). He told EW that Deep in the role was “a very hard thing for me” and brought up that others have been fired from the franchise for much less.
“It’s a very hard thing for me,” Radcliffe said, noting he wants to be supportive of the film’s producers who “gave me a great start in life and an amazing job.”
But, he added, “I can see why people are frustrated with the response that they were given from that … I’m not saying anything that anybody hasn’t already said — and this is a weird analogy to draw — [but] in the NFL, there are lots of players arrested for smoking weed and there is other people’s behavior that goes way beyond that and it’s tolerated because they’re very famous players. I suppose the thing I was struck by was, we did have a guy who was reprimanded for weed on the [original Potter] film, essentially, so obviously what Johnny has been accused of is much greater than that.”
EW reminds us that Radcliffe is “referring to actor Jamie Waylett, who played Hogwarts bully Vincent Crabbe.” Waylett plead guilty in 2009 to growing pot in his mom’s basement and he got fired for it. Meanwhile, like NFL players, others are “accused” of domestic assault and horrific abuse. Perhaps because those cases are rarely prosecuted, and the perpetrators make a lot of money for people, they get a pass. I’m voting with my wallet though and am skipping this one. I’m sick of seeing Johnny Depp’s mug on the big screen too, so it won’t be too hard not to spend my money. Now what is Daniel Radcliffe in next – he’s promoting his upcoming TBS comedy, Miracle Workers, costarring Steve Buscemi. Buscemi plays God and Radcliffe is one of “low-level angels [who] must convince their boss to save humanity.” That looks good! He also has Beast of Burden out sometime this February. I’ll keep an eye out for that one.
I was never a big Depp fan. Not that I disliked him, but He just never did anything for me.
Also, it’s weird that Depp is still getting cast as though he’s a box office draw. Haven’t the last few of his movies done poorly and/or not as well as expected?
That is the infuriating part. Johnny Depp as a box office draw? That has not been the case in a long fucking time. I wish they kept Colin Farrell, I like him.
Depp is still a pretty good draw internationally and international distributors like that (Oscar or not, Eddie Redmayne’s name means nothing as a draw). Plus Depp still has powerful friends who are helping him financially stay afloat. They probably got him at a discount too as you will notice he’s entered the “Nicholas Cage I’m in debt so I’ll take every job” stage of his career…just with better options…so far.
I really thought the first Fantastic Beasts was dull and pointless so it’s no great sacrifice for me not to see this. I’d love to see a hefty fall at the box office as schadenfreude, but it seems like there are enough Potter fans desperate for scraps that they will see this anyway.
Johnny Depp is a still in a draw in China, thats why.
Harry!!!
Sorry. Hufflepuff fan girl moment. I love Dan Rad and that he’s such a genuinely good person.
Hahah, Hufflepuff is where it’s at, LLGM.
I love Dan Rad too – he seems to be such a genuine person. He’s had his troubles with alcohol – but he’s always owned it and always has worked very hard on that. Just seems like a solid person, and I’m glad he commented on this.
I will give this a miss too. Fantastic Beasts was good, but not Harry Potter!!! I miss Harry so much. I can’t with Johnny Depp. I’m sorry the producers are tone deaf.
Has JK Rowling blocked him by now?
She does it with everyone else.
Men that have made a lot of money for studios can get away with pretty much anything and we’re seeing the impact of that kind of system with #metoo. I’m really glad Daniel is calling that out.
I get really ranty about the fact that there are people in prison for victimless drug offenses, yet domestic violence and sexual offenders get given so many chances and such lenient sentences. Breaking: old white male judges don’t value minorities, women and children.
He is awesome and a great example for much more powerful men i Hollywood who are cowards. I will see your next film Daniel, just not the one with Depp
This makes me miss my Harry Potter mania days so much!! Waiting for the books… going to the book store at 2am and mingling with all the other fans while we wait for our books..then the movies.. the excitement…it was such a great time to be alive.
I will pass on this movie as well and it makes me sad …
My only takeaway from this write up was the reference to his new show. Daniel Radcliffe AND Steve Buscemi, together, in the same show? I’m so there for it!
Dan Rad is my Harry Potter! Such a genuine, nice guy! Will be supporting his projects, and as much as it hurts, as a Potterhead, will miss fantastic beasts because of Johnny Depp being cast.
As much as I believe Amber, I will say that that Jamie was actually arrested and convicted and Johnny has not. So it wasnt necessarily a similar comparison.
I’ve known this man for almost twenty years (not personally, of course) and he still hasn’t disappointed me, not once. May he always be on the Good Side <3
