“Season 2 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ seems pretty friggin’ bleak” links

  • January 15, 2018

  • By Kaiser
The teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 is… disturbing. [Looper]
Sam Rockwell hosted Saturday Night Live, apparently he was charming. [Pajiba]
This rooster sounds like a nightmare, but I’m rooster-phobic now. [Dlisted]
Angelina Jolie spent time with the kids at the Critics Choice Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Royal round-up of the past week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rob Lowe is truly living a glass house and throwing stones. [The Blemish]
Zayn Malik’s new tattoo looks like Gigi Hadid’s eyes. [Buzzfeed]
Kandi Burruss slams Kim Zolciak. [Reality Tea]
Kourtney Kardashian had a “secret wedding” which involved a camera crew. [Starcasm]
Sh-thole Dictator’s physical was probably fake news. [Jezebel]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton

 

  1. cr says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries has died:
    https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/2018/0115/933523-dolores-oriordan-dies-suddenly-in-london/

  2. Esmom says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I didn’t watch the first season but I’m assuming it ended where the book did? I got a flicker of hope from it. And with this trailer, too. Bleak but not entirely devoid of hope. Not sure why I’m feeling optimistic considering Bigly is tweeting crap and golfing on what should be a solemn day of service. Grr.

  3. HH says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Given the timing of Season 1 during the 2016 election, I thought it was pretty depressing.

    Also, I have my issues with Rob Lowe, but he wasn’t wrong in what he said to Bella Thorne. Her tweet was beyond self-absorbed.

  4. Incredulous says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Of course the physical is fake news, doctors are educated to a standard where they can at least spell their own name right.

  5. Chaine says:
    January 15, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I don’t understand why the negativity at Rob Lowe? Bella’s attitude was appalling. I’m glad he called her out on it.

  6. Jess says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I have been in love Sam Rockwell and his dancing since Charlie’s Angels and his role as Crewman #6 in Galaxy Quest is one of my favorites. Fingers crossed he doesn’t come out as a douchebag because I have always found him to be adorable

