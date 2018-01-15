“Season 2 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ seems pretty friggin’ bleak” links

The teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 is… disturbing. [Looper]
Sam Rockwell hosted Saturday Night Live, apparently he was charming. [Pajiba]
This rooster sounds like a nightmare, but I’m rooster-phobic now. [Dlisted]
Angelina Jolie spent time with the kids at the Critics Choice Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Royal round-up of the past week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rob Lowe is truly living a glass house and throwing stones. [The Blemish]
Zayn Malik’s new tattoo looks like Gigi Hadid’s eyes. [Buzzfeed]
Kandi Burruss slams Kim Zolciak. [Reality Tea]
Kourtney Kardashian had a “secret wedding” which involved a camera crew. [Starcasm]
Sh-thole Dictator’s physical was probably fake news. [Jezebel]
Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries has died:
https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/2018/0115/933523-dolores-oriordan-dies-suddenly-in-london/
Oh no. I loved her haunting voice. RIP.
RIP…I grew up with her voice and band.
That’s so sad. RIP Dolores 💜
2018 is not looking good. I loved The Cranberries. RIP Dolores.
Properly a little bit heartbroken by this news. I love her voice.
They were HUGE when I lived in the States in the early 90s – saw them a couple of times & her presence, voice, everything …. were spellbinding. Currently listening to Ode to my Family. Very sad
Go well Dolores.
I didn’t watch the first season but I’m assuming it ended where the book did? I got a flicker of hope from it. And with this trailer, too. Bleak but not entirely devoid of hope. Not sure why I’m feeling optimistic considering Bigly is tweeting crap and golfing on what should be a solemn day of service. Grr.
Given the timing of Season 1 during the 2016 election, I thought it was pretty depressing.
Also, I have my issues with Rob Lowe, but he wasn’t wrong in what he said to Bella Thorne. Her tweet was beyond self-absorbed.
I also saw on another site that Rob Lowe apparently knows some people who were searching for missing loved ones / lost someone in the mudslides. It was personal for him. He’s allowed to be angry at her selfishness.
Yeah, I’m not going to get at him for this. This was appropriate. And it was after 3 days of WIDE news coverage (literally living in NS, Canada and I had heard about them before she tweeted that). She lives in California and is trying to play it off as if she hadn’t heard a word about this?
Nah – he let her off EASY here. She deserved a lot worse blow back, honestly.
I can’t believe anyone was trying to defend her. My mom isn’t a big news watcher (although even she heard about the mudslides), however she also isn’t on her phone/tablet all day. Bella is overkill on social media, so I’m even more annoyed that someone who spends all day on their phones isn’t tuned in to the news…at all, apparently.
What Bella said was self-absorbed but she deleted it when she realized her mistake. And yes, Rob Lowe tweeted some self-absorbed bullsh-t during the first weekend of the Muslim Ban:
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/02/138856/brie-larson-rob-lowe-immigration-ban-protests-tweet
Of course the physical is fake news, doctors are educated to a standard where they can at least spell their own name right.
How his team manages to bungle everything is comical…literally. I could see this in a comic strip: The Misadventures of Bigly Two Scoops.”
LOL!!!
I don’t understand why the negativity at Rob Lowe? Bella’s attitude was appalling. I’m glad he called her out on it.
Same here – I didn’t see anything inappropriate about his tweet? Has he done something in the past that’s totally hypocritical?
I have been in love Sam Rockwell and his dancing since Charlie’s Angels and his role as Crewman #6 in Galaxy Quest is one of my favorites. Fingers crossed he doesn’t come out as a douchebag because I have always found him to be adorable
Right??!?
I love him too! Very talented.
