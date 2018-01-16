Megyn Kelly apologizes for encouraging fat-shaming, says her whole family is obese

Last week, Megyn Kelly boldly declared that *some* women want to be fat-shamed because “fat-shaming works.” Megyn said this in the midst of a sympathetic interview with “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, and the whole thing felt like a meeting of the Toxic Judgy Mean Girls Club. Megyn tried to get real and tell a personal story about how she gained some weight when she was in law school and her remedy for it was asking her father-in-law to call her a “fatass.” She claimed that worked for her and she lost weight, and some women might want to try it. The whole thing was gross. Megyn was called out online, and she read those comments. On Friday’s show, Megyn apologized and tried to explain: her mom is fat, you guys! That’s why she thinks fat-shaming works. Logic.
On Friday, Megyn Kelly clarified her position, saying she “would never encourage [body shaming] toward any person,” and even spoke candidly about her personal history with weight issues.
“I said something yesterday on the show that clearly struck a nerve, and I think it’s a conversation we need to have openly,” Kelly said. “We were discussing body shaming others, something I absolutely do not support. In fact, quite the opposite.”
Kelly went on to confess that her “entire family is or has been overweight or obese.” She shared that her sister weighed more than 300 lbs. and had gastric bypass surgery, and that when she Kelly was 6 years old, she came home “in tears” after a neighbor called her mom “fat.”
“It was the first time I ever saw my mother through that lens and it was my first lesson about the lens through which most of this country judges heavy people,” Kelly said. “A brutal and unforgiving one.”
The mom-of-three confessed that she began to struggle with her own body issues.
“By the time I got to middle school, the hormones and the weight kicked in. I was chubby by any standard and soon I found myself on the wrong side of some vicious bullies,” Kelly shared. “Ones who called me fat, and made fun of my backside, who subjected me to humiliating pranks. Those comments can cut deep, trust me, I know. Soon there were diet pills and obsessive exercise and I had reduced my calorie intake to 500 calories a day. My heart was racing all day, my hair and skin were dry but I was thin. And so unhappy. I was scared of gaining weight because of the insane standard this country holds its women to and because I was and remain afraid of dying in my 40s, which happened to my father.”
Kelly explained that, “as an adult I’ve gotten healthier in my approach to eating, but I, like every woman I know, still wrestle with body image, and still cringe when I hear a person attacked for his or her weight.” She continued: “Please know, I would never encourage that toward any person. I’ve been thinking a lot about why I once encouraged it toward myself. What I know for sure is that weight is an issue for millions of people, thin and heavy alike. And neither deserves to be judged or shamed for how they choose to handle that struggle.”
I kind of get it. With the conversations around #MeToo, I’ve been thinking a lot about how women internalize abuse, shame, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards. Megyn internalized it too, and it’s clear that she still has a lot of sh-t to work out… in therapy, not on a national television show. It explains a lot of stuff about Megyn actually: the biggest bullies are the ones who were bullied, the most superficial a–holes are the ones who were deeply ashamed of their looks in the past, etc.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
‘I can’t fat shame because I know some fat people.’
Hmm…..
Lol, exactly. How this woman got a job like this is beyond me. Oh wait, we are in an era where qualifications don’t matter.
just like how she mom shamed people until she was a mother and slut shamed people until she was sexually harassed. she is a twit and for as good as she looks on the outside – she is rotten on the inside. it will come out eventually.
Reading your first sentence, I thought you were going to say “just like how she mom shamed people until she was a mother and slut shamed people until she became a slut”. I totally gasped before I read what you actually wrote.
So Megyn was so traumatized by fat shaming and the unfair act of judging people by their appearance that she then forevermore refrained from doing so herself and never did anything like judge people by the colour of their skin??? Got it.
Sorry, she’s still an assh*le.
She used her position on national television to mean girl fat shame with a fellow shamer and laughed about it, encouraged it “because it works!” and all of it falls in line with her behavior and style that she’s shown all along.
I had a friend that tells her husband to ‘fat shame’ her if it looks like she’s getting heavy. I think it’s giving a license to someone to verbally abuse you at their pleasure. That’s a hard pass for me
So her mother and sister both struggled with their weight, and she thought it appropriate to have her stepfather call her “fatass” for motivation? I can’t imagine her mother and sister felt in that situation.
I met her a few years ago and remember thinking she was very thin. Reading all this, it sounds like a history of eating disorders.
I wonder how her family feels about announcing on national television they are obese. Did her sister ok her sharing her issues and medical info? SMH on this woman. She is so not cut out for this job.
Agreed she’s not cut out for the job. I don’t watch her but from what I’ve read she’s incredibly tone deaf, insensitive, awkward. The anti-Oprah, lol.
I thought the same thing. Thank God I’m not one of her family members. I’d imagine this would be the perfect opportunity to reveal who she really is behind the curtain.
Man, it must suck to be Megyn Kelly’s fat mom and fat sister. Think about it – they probably went through all the horrible experiences Megyn details here and as a plus they got publicly called out so Megyn could excuse herself and talk about how thin she is. Vile woman.
I just feel bad for her. How twisted her relationship with food and her body must be to ask someone to say those awful things to her. She’s clearly got deep, deep issues. It’s hard for me to feel anything but pity for her. What an awful way to live.
It’s like the generic, stereotypical school bully. You can feel bad they have a hard life. Struggle with liking themselves.
That doesn’t give them a pass for how they treat others. At all.
Bullies are usually the product of bullying. A school bully is probably bullied at home. I don’t excuse her behavior, but I know it comes from a lot of self-hatred and insecurity.
Asking someone to call you a fatass so you won’t snack? That’s deeply twisted. And I just think it’s sad to walk around with those thoughts in your head. I don’t find her personally sympathetic, but I do pity her.
bert kreischer and tom segura had their fans fat shame them while they both tried to lose weight. seems to be a motivator for some.
I love both of them. But didn’t they have a contest to lose weight n purposely gain weight before it for laughs? They’re both ridiculous comedians (they do outrageous stuff) and the winner of their contest was going to go on an all-expense-paid vacation by their friend ari shaffir. But their podcasts are hilarious, ny ex-boyfriend and i loved “your mom’s house,” and i think they were just encouraging their listeners to be more interactive w them.
But it actually delves deeper into the discussion of how men/women look at and are treated regarding weight. Men can still be lovable while weighing extra, women get criticized from every angle. Sigh
This nbc gig is just not for her! She’s like trying to hard. It’s like Square peg , round hole.
She should have been off television a long time ago. But this, this takes the cake.
Can you imagine bitchy girls in high school now calling someone fat ass and then saying “I’m just trying to help you” – that is so damaging.
I hate that when you lose the weight, the fat shamers will take credit for your success. I also hate the fake concerns. “Oh, it’s for health! You still want to see your kids grow up and get married”. Blah! Blah! I was resistant to reduce because I don’t want them to win.
The picture of her in the blue coat is everything 😂
I think it depends on your personality and how you are motivated. People making comments about your weight without your permission is wrong. But in other cases, it can be OK if you ask for it. I wanted to stop snacking at night and lose weight. So I told my husband to stop me if I went for a snack after dinner. He didn’t literally stop me and I would have gotten it if I really really wanted it, but it helped me break the pattern of mindlessly snacking when I’m not hungry, just bored. In Megan’s case, she asked for it. To me, that is different, than say, nasty comments to an overweight person you don’t know.
I’m bad about mindless snacking, too. I’m thinking about asking my family to remind me that I want to stop doing that if they see me wandering around the kitchen. No reference to my appearance or my health, just a comment on an activity that I want to eliminate.
2017 put kindness on life support. Let’s hope it recovers this year.
“2017 put kindness on life support. Let’s hope it recovers this year.” So eloquent, and so true. Here’s hoping. ❤️
I don’t get hints or passive aggressive comments, I’m direct and understand direct. Also have no problem if I was overweight someone calling me a fatas*, if I was truly fat and it would get my butt in shape…..but she she made a public statement to a mass audience. A lot of personalities in that audience. A lot of people would be embarrassed and make them more prone to becoming “depressed” over it. If you have a friend/family member who would respond to “fatas*” as a motivator then you tell them one on one in private, not in front of an audience.
She has no idea of the harm she is capable of promoting through her work. She needs to get a clue.
Gabbie, they are male comedians. Apples and oranges. Opening themselves into public ridicule and fat shaming, gave them hours upon hours of comedy, which they are paid for.
That said, it was hysterical. And I suffer from ED lol
Over 70% of Americans are overweight now. We need more people, not less, encouraging weight loss, healthy diets, more exercise. Stop telling people it is OK to be fat, because it is not OK. Fat people are crushing our health care by raising costs, and they are dying younger and have so many health issues (diabetes, heart, etc).
There are more people dying with over-eating disorders than under-eating. Yet we are so worried about “fat-shaming” fat people.
If your child or spouse started smoking would you feel bad about smoking-shaming them? So why do you feel bad about pointing out that their diet and lifestyle has made them fat??? Being fat is just as bad on your body as smoking in many ways.
Bollocks. People who die young save the health care system money. Obesity is a society-wide problem, yes, and we should encourage healthy diets and more exercise. That is not the same thing as fat-shaming. Which doesn’t work, any more than “smoking-shaming” does.
Fat people didn’t put high-fructose corn syrup into virtually all prepared foods. Fat people didn’t create food deserts. Fat people didn’t create the capitalist system that requires people to spend hours commuting in their cars. (At least, most of them didn’t).
It’s OK to be how you are. Some people are fat. I guarantee you that only a very tiny minority of them want to be fat. Shaming them isn’t going to solve anything. Do you really want to help fat people? Vote for politicians who will improve people’s quality of life.
Here’s a novel idea: how about everyone just worry about their own health and lives and not make others their business? I’m sure none of us are perfect and could stand to improve, so maybe we should focus on ourselves and leave health matters to the individual and their doctors? Hypocritical concern trolling isn’t helpful.
Good job throwing her own family under the bus to save her ass, doesnt’ work though.
There’s some bad stuff going down at NBC with her…she was the ONLY one not invited to the Olympics in Feb. According to the Fail, everyone who is anyone goes….uh oh…
