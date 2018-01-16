Why is everyone criticizing Victoria Beckham for her latest eyewear ad?

Victoria Beckham has been trying to sell you everything for years. I remain unmoved by Posh Beckham’s fashion lines, quite honestly. I used to think her stuff was interesting, years ago, when she was just blatantly copying Roland Mouret. But here and now in 2018, I couldn’t pick Victoria’s clothes out of a lineup. Apparently, though, her brand sells well, she’s opening up stores around the world and she’s raking in the big money. She doesn’t just do ready-to-wear, obviously – she’s also got a piece of the lucrative accessories market, with purses, shoes, scarves (I’m assuming?) and eyewear.
Posh uses her social media to promote her label, obviously, and several days ago, she posted some official-looking ad images from her eyewear line. She tweeted the images out with this message: “Back to work! Start the year with new frames from the Spring Summer 2018 #VBEyewear collection inspired by 1970s retro classics and updated for a feathery-light, fresh and modern look.” FEATHERY-LIGHT. Look at the image she posted for these feathery-light frames:
This model is named Giedre Dukauskaite. She’s 29 years old and she’s very slender. My guess is that she’s probably normal-sized by fashion industry standards, meaning that in person she probably looks very, very thin, but she probably fits into every sample size. I also think the Posh-styling of baggy, ‘70s-flavored clothing makes Giedre seem especially thin. But all in all, I wouldn’t have even picked up on WHY this image was causing so much commotion. Like, this looks like a Marc Jacobs ad to me. Giedre looks like most models (and props to Posh for hiring a 29-year-old as opposed to a 13-year-old).
Still, I guess this was the first time that people saw a model in an advertisement, because people are freaking the f–k out about how Giedre is really thin and Posh is a terrible person for encouraging eating disorders. Piers Friggin’ Morgan is on his high horse about how this ad is “shocking and shameful” and sends a terrible message to young girls and all of that. You guys… why am I so weird to not get why this ad is so terribly different than all of the other completely unrealistic ads featuring very thin models? I’m not saying that we shouldn’t talk about advertising and body image and all of that – we absolutely should have those conversations. But why about this ad in particular? Am I missing something?
Photos courtesy of Victoria Beckham and WENN.
I think I almost missed seeing the model. She blended into the walls. And why in the world would they use this as an ad? Sorry, but this does need to stop. I just want to feed her.
Seriously. When your feet are the biggest part of your body, I get concerned. It’s frightening.
This frumpy looking model in her baggy clothes hardly looks like anyone you’d want to emulate.
I kind of hate this ad, n i do agree she looks too thin. I also agree she looks grumpy as hell n not something to emulate (not that the models not beautiful, just the way it’s shot n styled!) they should NOT be using 13 years old in ads to cater to grown women, their market is grown women n 13 year olds couldn’t afford/wouldn’t be interested in vb’s stuff anyway (I know that the fashion industry does this, but it’s just wrong n off the mark).
It does look like a marc jacobs ad. It’s also bad advertising (doesn’t make me wanna buy the product).
**frumpy, not grumpy!! Again, the actual model is very beautiful, albeit it very thin. It’s just the way they shot and styled her.
I am confused. Is the ad trying to promote eyewear or clothing? If just eyewear, why not just show the model’s head and shoulders? At first glance it is the clothing that caught my eye, not the eyeglasses she has on.
I think it’s a combination of clothes + pose that make her look even thinner, but honestly in fashion ads we had a lot worse than this.
I think there is also a heavy dose of photoshop in there as well. The drape on the pants is a bit off.
Photoshop for sure. She has two distinct sets of knees. (I don’t know about you, but the back of my knee is directly behind my knee cap!) Her neck has been trimmed away so that the collar of the shirt is actually inside her throat. They removed her butt so that the shirt would drape better and they shrunk her head and thighs while lengthening her arms, torso and calves. Either that or she has the natural proportions of a fun house mirror…
The model is also very tall, and that highlights her shape. Fashion models have always been traditionally tall and slender to show off the drape of the clothes.
For eyewear or other accessories that isn’t necessarily the case, but since height and size are usually a requirement for a successful model, they do the accessories as well.
Tbh the ads featuring all these Amazonian looking women when I was younger encouraged a complex with me: it wasn’t until Kate Moss came along that being petite/short was still attractive and desirable.
The angle of the shot too.
Looks like the pic was shot from a lower angle, pointing the camera upwards which creates a taller, more elongated effect.
I agree, it’s a combo of her being very tall and thin, and the styling and angle.
It’s definitely not the worst we’ve ever seen, but given that it’s not even focused on the product, it does seem to be a bit blatantly saying “look how slim”.
I really don’t get the fuss either . Maybe it’s because I’m so used to seeing size zero people in media and fashion. Maybe I’ve been desensitized but I really am having a hard time seeing the controversy.
This model is beyond thin, even for industry standards. She looks like the 60s era models…like Twiggy. The trend these days has been to use more “real” looking body types. But whatever…I like the glasses.
Twiggy looks like a chubster compared to this girl. Maybe it’s the clothes or angle, but it’s hard to look at either way.
ETA: I looked up the model and she doesn’t look bad normally. I think it’s a combo of clothes, angle, and some elongating that made her look so sickly.
No, it’s the angle. If you google her, you see that she’s your typical runway model. She’s not especially thin for a model.
I wouldn’t have noticed it, honestly. I never look at models in those terms anymore. Their bodies are so far removed from my reality and the women I see every day, I try to ignore them, really.
The baggy clothes draped on her might be what makes the model look extra skinny. I look like that in baggy, thin material, and I have no kind of eating disorder. Some people are just naturally thin, and I find it shameful when so many assume that a skinny person must have an eating disorder.
Those look like my mothers ginormous and ugly glasses she wore back in the 80′s. Ugly style glasses
Yes, they’re like Barb from Stranger Things glasses! So ugly.
I think the model looks pretty typically (tiny) sized for a model, I also got a sense that the image might have been elongated via Photoshop. That’s not to say it isn’t problematic. The industry has been for a long time.
In this moment, high profile women offering up patriarchal images of female beauty is completely antithetical to the conversation that feminism is trying to have. Read the room, VB.
It could be because there was a blind about how she’s very critical of everything her young daughter eats.
omg, there was? I never thought of that, but makes so much sense
I think bc she (posh) was associated years ago w an eating disorder. I have been a very non average height and weight at various ages. 5’11, 120 pounds. I always got comments but years later got diagnosed w endometriosis, the more severe the case the lower the body mass index. So she could be naturally thin or have a health issue. I get the shock an angle people come at it with. But as a very thin person I always felt people are more polite if you are heavier. I am all for healthy messages for society so welcome the focus and discussion
I can guarantee you that society is not kind to thick, fat or even chubby women.
Trust me, people are not polite to overweight people.
I am so sorry you have endometriosis. It is horrid.
And I understand it is hard to be thin and thus asked If you have an eating disorder but from what I have heard from larger people – they get criticism from EVERYONE – I mean, three year old girls and boys getting told they are fat from their parents and family (and it never stops), and high school boys yelling at fat men and women to give up and kill themselves because no one wants to date them, the Dani playboy story where she publically shared a picture of a larger naked woman who was trying to work out, and my friend who was told by doctors to lose weight and stop being lazy when they had a tumor in their abdomen.
let us not compare what larger people’s do not hear out of politeness versus what thin people get told – it is all awful.
I think what is important to remember, however, is that shaming about size is about controlling women, about what is femininity and beauty, and also about class and racial preferences. No one thinks of that model being super thin and associates it with poverty. Model Thinness is associated with whiteness and super wealth and elititism. That is what VB is trying to sell.
and as long as models are size 0, then being super thin carries privilege, unfortunately. I understand you didn’t ask for it, but thinness In the mostly white west is associated with health, white supremacy, wealth and education, and the ultimate in femininity and grace (think ballet dancers).
Complaining about being thin is a little like complaining about being too beautiful – I hear you, it sucks to get those comments, but it is way worse to be competely dehumanized as a female because you don’t fit a man’s or society’s definition of what makes a woman. I think trans women understand this the most out of any of us.
Holy crap, you are living in a dream world if you think society as a whole is more polite to heavy people. Thin women are BEAUTY STANDARDS. You are literally looking at a very slender woman in a high fashion ad. There are no bigger women in similar ads. Good grief.
I would imagine many people feel they can more freely criticize women they deem “too thin”, but overall, society as a whole is NOT kinder to people who are overweight. Not by a long shot.
Let’s address the real outrage here. How did a 29 year old model get a job?
Leo DiCaprio must be horrified! Don’t they all just vanish into thin air once they age out of his preferred bracket?!
hahaha, really.
Because it isn’t any day ending in ‘y’ where someone is not complaining about a Beckham.
Honestly, I’m with you. I’ve seen many tall women who are also lanky. I don’t know why that’s a surprise. Some tall women also have Amazonian features. The modeling world has definite issues with how they define beauty, but thin women exist in nature.
Maybe women are starting to find their voice, and feel heard. So we’re speaking up about everything that’s been shoved down our collective throats, and now it’s fashion’s turn.
I saw this and thought the model looked extremely malnourished.
It has taken me a long to time to no longer see ads like this and think ‘this is fine’ so I’m actually pleasantly surprised that this is getting discussed again.
I don’t think it should be all on Victoria Beckham though. It is still a fashion industry in general problem. I’ll take what I can get.
whoever styled the shoot needs to be fired for one thing. – its all repellent, including the glasses!
Yes, and models are usually half naked too, so the baggy clothes are accentuating the thinness.
“Back to work!”..this is the image you attach to that phrase? hehehe
The ad is wicked. Very chic.
Judging by the name, she is Lithuanian. As a lithuanian, I feel happy for her. She looks like an averge lithanian girl and probably is beautiful but those clother and styling do not do her justice. I am not sure whether she looks too thin here or rather that she is made i to looking like a zombie. Which really has to stop.
And what’s with Vicky anyway, is her make up messy in that first photo or did she get herself some cheek implants? She just looks off…
She’s really pretty and much healthier looking in other photos. They made her look sickly and frail here.
Labas!
Half Lithuanian here
(that’s like, the only Lithuanian word I know, sadly)
Oh give me a break. Being stick thin has been part of the fashion industry for decades. Just look at it while you eat a cheeseburger and you’ll be fine. She’s not the first person to use a thin model and she won’t be the last.
Being judgey much?
What? Judgey of who? I love food and I would eat a cheeseburger while I looked at the picture. I would never judge this model or VB for using her in the ad. It’s the fashion industry, none of this is new.
If Posh has a distorted view of her own body, why would we expect her to recognize that the image is all kinds of not normal? And yes, this goes beyond model thin regardless of whether or not it’s due to the baggy clothes or elongation with photoshop.
Why would they do a full body pic in an ad for glasses??? If they had just done close up pics, like from the waist up, there would be no ruckus.
I agree. Most ads I see for glasses of any type usually are from the waste up.
The model in this ad looks excessively thin. Be that a trick of the clothing, photoshop elongating, or that they didn’t airbrush her thicker, she looks absurdly thin.
The way this model is styled and posed reminds me of a frail, shrunken old lady, slowly tottering around, trying to remember where she put her camphor sweets.
I don’t see how this is supposed to sell. And it’s pro anorectic imagery. The oversized everything is supposed to make the skinny model look even thinner. Just look at the size of her sleeve! The only thing missing is an enormous handbag, like Nicole Richie and Victoria herself used to carry.
It looks like an ad for osteoporosis. Not osteoporosis medication, just the disease itself.
Ha! ^^ this
Agree. Everything about the photo ad is unattractive. If that’s what they were going for then they achieved it. But all that posed fugliness is what leaves them open to criticism. Why do all that for a eye wear ad?
The Eighties just called and they want their glasses back.
I don’t get the outrage either. Well, I do, but not the specific outrage at Victoria in particular. I feel like I’ve seen this ad 100, maybe 1000, times before. It’s not anything new; taking thin women, dressing them in ugly clothes that do not compliment their coloring, posing them in weird ways to make them look out of proportion, lighting them so they look like they’re on death’s door, and (likely) photoshopping the image to make it even more strange looking. It’s “art”, and highly stylized at that.
This ad is merely a point on the graph of “the fashion industry has a far too narrow definition of what a woman should look like”. I bet if I flipped through any magazine I’d find half a dozen similar ads. I’m getting a little tired of everything being called out with very little reference to the larger picture and disturbing trends as a whole. It seems more like momentary glee in catching someone doing something wrong than an actual desire for change.
I like the frames and they suit the model, but are the 80′s back? Those frames scream 1980′s
My thoughts as well, Wren. Leave Easy V alone and go after the entire fashion community.
Yes, you are missing something. She is impossibly thin, and though she should not be shamed for it, she is too thin for any ad that young women, teens, and pre-teens see on a regular basis. Or me, at age 41. I grew up in the heroin chic era of Kate Moss and those ads definitely affected my own body image. The models limbs are sooooo long. She looks photoshopped. Time to get normal women in these ads.
I’m 39 years old, wear size 0-2, and like so many other skinny women, I have no eating disorder. Being this thin isn’t “impossible,” it’s just the way we naturally are. That’s pretty sad that you don’t think skinny women are “normal,” and we shouldn’t be in any ads where young girls and young women can see us. This model looks very tall, which usually makes limbs long
I’m this thin so I guess I’m abnormal?
Can we just set aside everything else and talk about why on earth Victoria Beckham would want anyone to wear these horrendously fug glasses? i think she stole them from the wardrobe of the actress who played the mom in “I, Tonya.”
Whatever. This is stupid. If you take issue with this pic and this model then why not speak out about the million other unrealistic beauty images in the fashion industry? There is nothing shocking or different about this one. And I dont see any glamourization of thinness in this ad – but I do in a ton of others. Where’s Piers Morgan’s “outrage” about that?
