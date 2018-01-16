Jared Kushner was warned that Wendi Deng was possibly working for China

Did you know that Wendi Deng Murdoch – Rupert Murdoch’s third ex-wife – was the one who introduced Ivanka Trump to Jared Kushner? Wendi set them up. Ivanka and Wendi are very close and have been for years. Ivanka used to be a trustee on Wendi’s daughters’ trusts. During the campaign, Ivanka and Jared took a European vacation with their kids… and Wendi and her daughters too.
Wendi, as you probably know, is Chinese and she became a naturalized American citizen years ago. But even when she was married to Murdoch, many believed she was “running” him for the Chinese government, and the evidence for that is that Murdoch cozied up to many Beijing bureaucrats for years in an attempt to worm his way into some business deals. The whole thing was rather shady. Also shady? American counterintelligence officials warned Jared Kushner one year ago that Wendi was probably playing some kind of next-level, long-con spycraft game on behalf of the Chinese government. I sh-thole you not. You can read the full article here at the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. counterintelligence officials in early 2017 warned Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, that Wendi Deng Murdoch, a prominent Chinese-American businesswoman, could be using her close friendship with Mr. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, to further the interests of the Chinese government, according to people familiar with the matter. U.S. officials have also had concerns about a counterintelligence assessment that Ms. Murdoch was lobbying for a high-profile construction project funded by the Chinese government in Washington, D.C., one of these people said.
The project, a planned $100 million Chinese garden at the National Arboretum, was deemed a national-security risk because it included a 70-foot-tall white tower that could potentially be used for surveillance, according to people familiar with the intelligence community’s deliberations over the garden. The garden was planned on one of the higher patches of land near downtown Washington, less than 5 miles from both the Capitol and the White House.
The counterintelligence officials didn’t provide Mr. Kushner with details about their assessment of Ms. Murdoch, the people familiar with the interaction said. The warning was part of an effort by national-security officials to highlight to Mr. Kushner, who was new to government, the need to be careful in his dealings with people whose interests may not align with those of the U.S., the people added. Ms. Trump, who in late March announced she would take a formal White House role, wasn’t present for the counterintelligence warning. Neither Ms. Murdoch, Mr. Kushner nor Ms. Trump has been accused of any wrongdoing.
It is common for counterintelligence officials to warn senior members of a new administration about interactions with people with foreign connections, and such briefings sometimes refer to specific people, according to people familiar with the protocols.
A spokesman for Ms. Murdoch said she “has no knowledge of any FBI concerns or other intelligence agency concerns relating to her or her associations.” He added that she “has absolutely no knowledge of any garden projects funded by the Chinese government.”
LMAO.
LMAO.
LMAO.
LMAO.
*gasp*
I mean… Wendi was trying to help the Chinese government get permits to build a NOT AT ALL SUSPICIOUS WHITE TOWER on a hill in Washington, DC because… Chinese gardening and everything is completely innocent, how dare you. Honestly, it’s almost a relief to think that China was really working this hard to manipulate Jared and Ivanka. As the Russian government proved over and over again, this kind of effort was so unnecessary. All the Chinese needed to do to win over the Trump family was email Don Jr a few times with promises of a cache of Hillary Clinton’s But Her Emails. Don Jr would have given China whatever they wanted.
Also, this is a true story: despite her denials, many people believe that Wendi was dating Vladimir Putin or they were close friends in some sketchy way. It’s also possible that Wendi is some kind of double-agent or triple-agent, working for both China and Russian interests. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
Good god it gets worse every day
Brilliant, I’m actually rooting for Wendi in this one.
Right?! She’s fascinating. Dangerous and ruthless too I’m sure but I still root for her for whatever reason. Lady is a master manipulator.
She’s fascinating, but I’m certainly not rooting for her. I believe she mostly worked for Russian interests and was getting down with the Putin and that she cheated on Murdoch with Tony Blair.
Would make a great subject for a movie one day.
Rooting for her is the wrong term I guess. I don’t view her as a spy, more like a single-minded person that is always out for her own best interest. I know she’s spineless and I def. think less of her for hanging with the Trumps, but I can’t hate on her ambition.
rooting for a chinese spy? how much do you hate the us and the west????
Anon
This whole thing is a reality many process as a movie. Because how is it happening in a logical world. Given the players, I’ll root for her too. Not to take down my country, but to take down those in charge. As long as trumps are at the top … it’s bad.
I definitely chose the wrong term, sorry ! I am not rooting for her as a spy – I just admire her ambition and determination to play ball with the top political league. I am quite fond of the west and by default the US
Patiently waiting on her biopic.
Does anyone remember that their was talk about Wendy and Tony Blair? It was all very strange and the story went away very quickly.
Yep.
It went away quickly because Murdoch owns many media outlets worldwide.
However, he used it to chuck Wendy quickly so there is that.
I’d imagine some MI6 folks had a quiet word with Mr. Blair.
Wendi came to the US as a high school exchange student. By the end of the year the couple who had taken her in was splitsville and she was living with the husband. Girl has been a piece of work since she was a teenager.
Why do all these people look so…evil? How?
Because they are.
Silly intelligence agencies. Princess Nagini and Tom Riddle would be thrilled if Wendi were working for the Chinese government. Just think how she could help them obtain all sorts of rights and licenses for their businesses!
Probably already happened at least for Ivanka.
Exactly. China doesn’t need a secret agent to get these two. They would literally give up their fisr born for licensing.
They pretty much have offered her since they keep shoving her in front of Xi Jinping to sing and recite poetry.
Gross, just gross. That poor girl.
Would not be surprised about Deng.
What a tangled, creepy web of creepy people I’m happy I’ve never had the misfortune to encounter. And Kaiser, LMAO off at “I sh^thole you not.”
Idk man. Maddow made an interesting point that this story comes from WSJ aka Murdochs own paper, so Deng’s ex-husbands paper, and that makes it kinda weird to take at face value. What is the motive of publishing this here and now, since all parties are sketchy as hell?
Eyebrow raising to say the least, and
the politics behind ithe publication are perhaps more interesting than the content of the article itself.
Depends on whether the sources chose the WSJ for this leak knowing Murdoch might be open to this particular story for personal reasons.
Deng set them up and didn’t Murdoch get them back together for the final match?
Yeah I don’t buy it. I think she’s just a smart and fascinating lady that certain men in power have issues with because she ruthlessly goes after what she wants. That’s supposed to be a male trait and they keep looking for the “man” behind the curtains manipulating her strings. But there is no man, it’s all her bitches!!! Go Wendy.
do some reading on Wendy Deng, she is a horrid person – I don’t know why you would cheer her on. It’s not hard to find the many lawsuits her household staff filed against her for the awful working conditions they endured.
I know Wendy Dang is a horrible human being. She betrayed and abused lots of people in her climb and is horrid to peasants like us and her housekeeper. I’m cheering her manipulation of men far more dangerous and distructive to the global order like Putin and Murdoch. In the battle of the deplorables I did it funny that people think Wendy Dang would be someone’s lackey.
Isn’t Murdoch pro-Trump and also the WSJ? So why would he want this printed? Just wondering.
Yes swak that’s what is so confusing and interesting imo too
Very conflicting rationales going on with this
I just want there to be some investigative reporting on Wendi so we can all wallow in the gossip that Murdoch has somehow wiped off the face of the earth – there’s her fantasies about (affair with?) Tony Blair who was her ancient husband’s best mate, the way she got with Murdoch and how his entire family hates her, Putin, her boytoys, her extensive celebrity network… SO MANY AMAZING THINGS. I will laugh and laugh as Serious Newspapers delve into these things.
The gossip. Give me it.
Did she throw water or food at someone that insulted her then husband Rupert?
Yes she did, I remember this! It was when Rupert was testifying in front of a commons select committee, I think. Some man came in to stage a protest and she just stood up and lobbed something straight at him. I can’t remember if it was water or an actual foodstuff but everyone in the room was properly aghast.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=P7vhgw2s6tA
It was a custard pie!
I recall everyone commenting about her quick reactions to that protestor, but maybe she got some secret spy training to have reflexes that quick? Just a thought.
Everyone in the administration and everyone one they know are shitholes or shithouses.
Take yer pick
But considering they’re individuals, don’t you think ‘shithead’ or perhaps ‘shitface’ might add a personal touch?
I wish I found this stuff hilarious. It’s scary to me.
For everyone celebrating this woman for being ruthless and powerful, please go read about how she was sued for the slave conditions in which she kept her daughters’ nanny, how she treats her household help, and the way she homewrecked her way into Murdoch’s life and treated his adult kids from his previous marriage. Seriously, that kind of ruthlessness is not something to cheer for. Just because a woman behaves exactly like a power-loving and abusive man doesn’t make that behavior something to cheer for. She got where she is by damaging those with less.
If she were fictional, she’d be an awesome character, I admit
She is one f-ing scary woman. I don’t find her remotely hilarious or worth celebrating.
Yeah, obviously a lot of people on here don’t know her background.
Considering how convinced the world that she was dating Putin, i’m surprised she is being accused of being a Chinese agent, but not a Russian one. Moreover one with a direct connection to Putin as opposed to intermediaries!!!
Taking that thought further, it’s a quicker, more direct connection to Putin than all these other people working to bring them together.
Remember when they were trying to ask Michael Cohen if he had been to Prague to meet up with some Russians during the election and he said he hadn’t, although he was in Europe at the time, they just couldnt prove he was there in june/July, and then I saw Ivanka had gone to Prague and met up with Deng during the exact time frame in question. I thought hmmmm, cause at the time deng was dating putin. Deng hangs out with all the shady Levievs and the central asian/israeli real estate mafia that are in the news re: Trump real estate shadiness. It’s all over instagram.
I thought that secret agent was pointless at this point, just shake something shinny in front of them and they will be ready to go.
All the chinese have to do is send half a dozen gold plated, customized (ho hum) lap tops to the Trumps, and wait for them to start using them at work. You know at least two or three of them would.
The whole “enormous white tower with flowers” gift is hilarious though. Reminds me of those 90′s spy parody movies where a boquet “from an admirer” has a daffodil that moves like a periscope.
My regret is that she moved in on Geffen when he lost Nora Ephron as a best friend. No comparison.
I don’t think Rupert Murdoch is happy about Trump calling the WSJ “fake news” this weekend. I suspect this article serves as a warning.
Lainey has been on this story for at least a year.
You couldn’t make this stuff up. It’s getting worse by the day.
Deng scares the SHIT out of me.
