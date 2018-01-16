Timothee Chalamet donated his salary from Woody Allen’s film to three charities

I’ve said this several times already this Oscar season, but I hope to God that Gary Oldman doesn’t win Best Actor for wearing a bunch of prosthetics to play Winston Churchill. It’s utter bullsh-t. Oldman’s biggest competition is possibly Daniel Day Lewis, but I honestly think Timothee Chalamet is capable of a late surge. Chalamet’s Oscar campaign for Call Me By Your Name has been nearly impeccable – he strikes the right tone between humility and ambition, he’s funny and charming and he hasn’t said a bunch of dumb sh-t like his costar Armie Hammer.

The only blemish for Chalamet is that last fall, he filmed a role in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York with Jude Law, Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Selena Gomez and more. We’ve seen in recent weeks that there is a path for actors to publicly apologize for working with Woody Allen, which is what Rebecca Hall did several days ago – she publicly apologized to Dylan Farrow and she donated her salary from the film to Time’s Up. I complained that few of the male actors were even getting questions about their work with Woody Allen, but it seems like Chalamet did get some questions. And he thought about it, and decided to apologize and donate his salary too.

A statement from @RealChalamet, acting on his conscience. pic.twitter.com/aq4tBjGErx — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 16, 2018

It’s interesting that Chalamet frames it as trying to emulate the older actors whose careers he admires, many of whom have worked with Woody Allen at some point. Does that excuse him? Does his youth and relative inexperience in the industry excuse him? Eh. But as I said regarding Rebecca Hall’s apology and donation… we absolutely should allow actors – and just everyday people – the chance to learn, grow, apologize, and try to make up for their errors.

And yes, I wonder if Chalamet would have done this if he wasn’t in the middle of an Oscar campaign. But it is what it is.