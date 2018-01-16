Timothee Chalamet donated his salary from Woody Allen’s film to three charities

I’ve said this several times already this Oscar season, but I hope to God that Gary Oldman doesn’t win Best Actor for wearing a bunch of prosthetics to play Winston Churchill. It’s utter bullsh-t. Oldman’s biggest competition is possibly Daniel Day Lewis, but I honestly think Timothee Chalamet is capable of a late surge. Chalamet’s Oscar campaign for Call Me By Your Name has been nearly impeccable – he strikes the right tone between humility and ambition, he’s funny and charming and he hasn’t said a bunch of dumb sh-t like his costar Armie Hammer.
The only blemish for Chalamet is that last fall, he filmed a role in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York with Jude Law, Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Selena Gomez and more. We’ve seen in recent weeks that there is a path for actors to publicly apologize for working with Woody Allen, which is what Rebecca Hall did several days ago – she publicly apologized to Dylan Farrow and she donated her salary from the film to Time’s Up. I complained that few of the male actors were even getting questions about their work with Woody Allen, but it seems like Chalamet did get some questions. And he thought about it, and decided to apologize and donate his salary too.
A statement from @RealChalamet, acting on his conscience. pic.twitter.com/aq4tBjGErx
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 16, 2018
It’s interesting that Chalamet frames it as trying to emulate the older actors whose careers he admires, many of whom have worked with Woody Allen at some point. Does that excuse him? Does his youth and relative inexperience in the industry excuse him? Eh. But as I said regarding Rebecca Hall’s apology and donation… we absolutely should allow actors – and just everyday people – the chance to learn, grow, apologize, and try to make up for their errors.
And yes, I wonder if Chalamet would have done this if he wasn’t in the middle of an Oscar campaign. But it is what it is.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is a young actor and doing this, while the tide seems to be turning re the culture of Hollywood, could still jeopardize his career. I don’t know what his background is or how many films he has done to date, but I can’t afford to donate an entire paycheck to charities as much as I would like to. There is no guarantee that he will continue to get offers.
His family is in the industry. He will be alright.
” Chalamet’s uncle is the filmmaker Rodman Flender; his aunt is television producer and writer Amy Lippman, and his maternal grandfather was the screenwriter Harold Flender.”
Yeah, Allen, and Chalamet’s grandfather, Harold Flender, both wrote for The Jackie Gleason Show in the 1950s, though Allen was unaware of this family relation when he cast Chalamet.
Something about the “contractual obligations” bit smells…funny. Not exactly on him, but it makes me think about what happened with several (male and female) actors during W*inst*in’s reign of terror. Threats about never working again, having their lives destroyed…Idk if Allen has that amount of power, but I’m sure he comes close.
It’s not Allen who has Chalamet in a bind (if anyone does). It’s Amazon who produced both Wonder Wheel and this next one that he stars in. No one wants to piss them off. Interestingly, both projects were approved by Roy Price who was one of the first ppl outed by MeToo. People are theorizing this might all mean Allen is done with this next project because he won’t be able to get financing or his actors to market without damaging their reputation.
No, contractual obligations in this case is probably something rather typical: he and the other main/supporting actors in a yet to be released movie would be under a non-disparagement agreement in the contract they signed. Basically don’t say or do things that could cause the movie to lose money for producers, investors, those whose livelihood depends on the film. Rebecca Hall was a day player so she would not have the same contract.
To be honest, I’m not sure if he didn’t violate that clause anyway by doing this. He didn’t “say” anything…but he implied. They probably won’t go after him but other producers might side eye. Or more likely the studio is not releasing the film and told him they would not hold him to the agreement.
As for salary? It’s not much money. These movies are for scale. Rebecca Hall’s donation was about $300. Residuals are where the real money is at…so while people are focused on the only remaining movie, top stars are still making hundreds or thousands of dollars off of Midnight in Paris or whatever Allen movie they did in the past. So…🤷♀️…to all of this. Can we go back to exposing industry abuse now?
“Basically don’t say or do things that could cause the movie to lose money for producers, investors, those whose livelihood depends on the film.”
Yes it will be one of those typical clauses. Actors are also more diplomatic because of those clauses. But I highly doubt they could enforce that. Not now. Imagine Amazon going after someone for calling out Allen. That wouldnt fly.
Yeah, I feel like his actions (donating his salary) say as much as any words, which he deftly avoided. It was an extremely smooth move, imo. A very well written statement that hits most of the right notes, but definitely very smooth.
Thanks for the explanation. Because that contact thing stood out for me. Like does Allen force his actors to sign agreements preventing them from discussing his private life? Oh and by the way did anyone check Ellen Pompeo’s twitter rant on Allen. She is savage.
I think that was an eloquent statement and I have no criticism.
Agreed! 👍🏻👍🏻
I know people are saying he is doing this because of the awards and eveything but I don’t think of the majority of oscars voters care about the acusations against Woody Allen, all the contrary, he’s has like 24 nominations. So If anything this hurts his chances more than anything.
This.
Allen had 24 nominations before change of climate, it doesn’t matter now, not that much, so actually atm it hardly could hurt Chalmet’s chances for the awards and in fact can serve as useful tool for his campaign for the awards.
I completely agree. The Academy has shown no evidence of turning against Woody Allen or actors who worked with him. They won’t nominate his shitty films like Wonder Wheel, but that has nothing to do with the allegations against him.
This was more in response to the public outcry and maybe some personal regret. No way this helps his chances, best case it doesn’t hurt him.
Good. Another step in the right direction, whatever his reasoning.
I bet Colin Firth is glad he is not campaigning this year.
Never understood why Firth chose to work with him tbh. He already had awards and was successful.
Agree. This is a good move. He and his people handled it well.
Next, Timberlake & Law. When will they be asked?
My favorite thing about him and Rebecca Hall doing this is that it increases the chances that Timberlake has to answer questions about working with Woody Allen.
If timber does say anything about Woody, I would be shocked. He’s such a wimp.
Good. And yes I think being relatively new to the industry (even with connections) means that you are more willing to take any job.
And considering that the Oscars is where Polanski got a standing ovation and winslet is talking about how amazing Allen is…the campaign is not exactly in danger as a man.
I think he’s done better than a lot of people older, wiser and that have been around the block longer. Him having connections in the industry doesn’t really mean much as to what you may have known.
And kudos for being the first dude to take a stand about working with Allen.
And kudos for being the first dude to take a stand about working with Allen.
this!
He is not the first dude to take a stand about working with Allen. Griffin Newman and David Krumholtz already took a stand and regretted working with WA.
SallyS
have you seen david krumholtz on twitter? he was so mad that a lot of people were criticizing him for accepting to work in the film in the first place, he was calling people a lot of names. it didn’t seem that genuine to me, it looked like he did it for publicity and got angry that people weren’t thanking him enough or something lmao
@tsc tsc,
Well, Chalamet also did it only after he was repeatedly asked by media about working with Allen, after Greta Gerwig (director of Lady Bird, where Chalamet is a part of cast) denounced Allen and after Griffin Newman and Rebecca Hall, who both are also part of the Allen’s 2018 movie, regretted working with him. And Chalamet right now has awards campaign and is trying to win himself awards.
So if to talk about being really genuine than it was probably Griffin Newman who regretted the whole thing back in October.
“I think he’s done better than a lot of people older, wiser and that have been around the block longer”
IA. Kate Winslet looks worse everyday. Saying all that s*hit and defending him for the possibility of an eighth nomination and a second oscar.
I made a comment and it disappeared, oh no! I mentioned as well that Kate Winslet and Blake Lively should pay attention to what this MAN is saying. You can’t advocate for women’s rights out of one side of your mouth and praise Woody Allen out of the other side.
Agreed nancy. the double talk is completely stupid
He’s only a few months older than me, and if I was surrounded by managers and agents who told me to work with WA, I probably would’ve made the same decision as well. Not to say that It’s okay, but people are allowed to make mistakes and grow. I applaud him for his choice.
I say good for him. He’s a very young man still finding his footing in a very difficult industry. We can be cynical about his Oscar campaign but he seems like a good kid with a good heart, and let’s face it, he could be part of the next generation of Hollywood elite. This indicates that there may be honest change in the system for the next generation.
No idea who he is, but it seems to me accepting the role and then rejecting the money is going to become a much bigger statement than if he had just declined to work with Allen.
Not saying he planned it, but that fortunately it’ll be a huge deal now.
I absolutely love this guy. So happy!!
i’m so glad he did this. even if it seems like he’s taking an opportunity for good press i don’t begrudge him. he’s young and he comes from hollywood but lets get real – the grandson of a guy who wrote for the jackie gleason show 60 years ago has way less pull that woody allen and amazon. he’s standing up to a big force in hollywood and it is risky and impressive. not only is he doing this for himself – his actions (as well as the others who have spoken out about working with allen) puts the clamps on people who haven’t addressed it. those people are more powerful than him and could hurt his chances for roles in the future. for instance – if oscar winner kate winslet doesn’t like that some punk’s statement forced her into a bind in wonder wheel interviews she could refuse to work with him on future prestige material. he could lose work for this and he did it anyway. its really cool.
I love that the tide is turning on Woody Allen. It heartens me to think of Dylan Farrow finally, slowly starting to be vindicated after a lifetime of public gas lighting.
I applaud Timmy C. for this, I really do, but I hope this thing of donating salary for time up dosn’t become in a excuse for working with Woody Allen, for example, “Hey, I accepted this role because I want to help¡¡¡¡” :/
