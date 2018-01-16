Halle Berry in Reem Acra at the NAACP Image Awards: ageless or inappropriate?

Here are some photos from the second night of the NAACP Image Awards. Sunday night, Image Awards were handed out in a non-televised ceremony, but Monday night was for the red carpet and the televised event. Big winners included Girls Trip, Jordan Peele, Blackish, Get Out and Kendrick Lamar – you can see the full list of winners here. This post is just to highlight some of the fashion from the event, and as you can see, Halle Berry had one of the most discussed fashion moments from the red carpet. Halle wore Reem Acra, a red and black gown which… let’s be honest, needed some additional lining or some kind of better paneling work. Any time she took a side-step, the world became her gynecologist. Also: is she a vampire?? She’s 51 years old, you guys. That should be against the law! (Don’t worry, Trump wants it to be against the law.)

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

Kerry Washington in a custom Michael Kors gown, which looks like something Sarah Jessica Parker would wear, right? It’s got that “ballerina” feel to it. But I like it – I think the skirt is slightly too stiff, but it photographs beautifully.

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

Issa Rae in Marc Jacobs Spring 2018. I think she’s radiant but I’m not feeling this dress 100%. It’s not bad, to be clear, but I think she could do a lot better.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards arrivals

Danai Gurira in Rodarte. This is actually one of my favorites of the night. I would hate this on someone like Michelle Williams or Natalie Portman, but it’s so striking and unexpected on Danai.

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

Tracee Ellis Ross in Narciso Rodriguez Pre-Fall 2018. This was also one of my favorites! I love the way the top part is cut with the thin straps and the dipping bust. It’s super-flattering for women who have busts bigger than a B-cup. The color is gorgeous on her too.

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

Yara Shahidi in Vera Wang Spring 2018. I was going to say “eh, we were all young and goth at some point” but then I saw the collar on this dress. NO. This is just a bad dress.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards arrivals

Ava DuVernay in Greta Constantine. One of my least favorite looks of the night, and that pains me because I love her so much. This looks like a repurposed costume from The Handmaid’s Tale. Ugh.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards arrivals

38 Responses to “Halle Berry in Reem Acra at the NAACP Image Awards: ageless or inappropriate?”

