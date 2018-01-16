Halle Berry in Reem Acra at the NAACP Image Awards: ageless or inappropriate?

Here are some photos from the second night of the NAACP Image Awards. Sunday night, Image Awards were handed out in a non-televised ceremony, but Monday night was for the red carpet and the televised event. Big winners included Girls Trip, Jordan Peele, Blackish, Get Out and Kendrick Lamar – you can see the full list of winners here. This post is just to highlight some of the fashion from the event, and as you can see, Halle Berry had one of the most discussed fashion moments from the red carpet. Halle wore Reem Acra, a red and black gown which… let’s be honest, needed some additional lining or some kind of better paneling work. Any time she took a side-step, the world became her gynecologist. Also: is she a vampire?? She’s 51 years old, you guys. That should be against the law! (Don’t worry, Trump wants it to be against the law.)
Kerry Washington in a custom Michael Kors gown, which looks like something Sarah Jessica Parker would wear, right? It’s got that “ballerina” feel to it. But I like it – I think the skirt is slightly too stiff, but it photographs beautifully.
Issa Rae in Marc Jacobs Spring 2018. I think she’s radiant but I’m not feeling this dress 100%. It’s not bad, to be clear, but I think she could do a lot better.
Danai Gurira in Rodarte. This is actually one of my favorites of the night. I would hate this on someone like Michelle Williams or Natalie Portman, but it’s so striking and unexpected on Danai.
Tracee Ellis Ross in Narciso Rodriguez Pre-Fall 2018. This was also one of my favorites! I love the way the top part is cut with the thin straps and the dipping bust. It’s super-flattering for women who have busts bigger than a B-cup. The color is gorgeous on her too.
Yara Shahidi in Vera Wang Spring 2018. I was going to say “eh, we were all young and goth at some point” but then I saw the collar on this dress. NO. This is just a bad dress.
Ava DuVernay in Greta Constantine. One of my least favorite looks of the night, and that pains me because I love her so much. This looks like a repurposed costume from The Handmaid’s Tale. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh Halle….why? Why? Why?
Are you really this desperately thirsty?
SMH
It’s strange, when Hallie doesn’t have her signature pixie cut, she looks so pedestrian. That cut is just the best thing to happen to her.
She’s so beautiful but the has the worst taste in evening wear.
I actually like it in the front and she is freaking gorgeous. She has the body for it, let her have fun. But that seems like a dress more fitting for a music award show.
Speaking of gorgeous, thanks for posting my crush Danai, that’s a beautiful woman.
Slightly inappropriate. Showing her hoo ha. Top part is fine, needs more coverage for bottom part.
Makes me think she’s insecure. Wants to show that she still looks good.
Did you see the back? http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2018/01/16/02/482D158900000578-5273145-Daring_The_strapless_number_had_a_dark_red_embellished_bustier_b-a-88_1516069724374.jpg
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2018/01/16/02/482D1C2100000578-5273145-Cheeky_The_sexy_star_struck_some_saucy_poses_for_photographers-a-92_1516069724375.jpg
Oh my….. thanks for sharing the links.
Def trying too hard. It’s a shame. She’s very beautiful and doesn’t need the barely there gown for attention.
I thank you for sharing these links as well. My verdict: Halle’s dress was inappropriate. No woman of any age who has self respect should wear that dress, unless you are Kim Kardashian. She gets a free out of jail pass because that’s her signature style. Halle is beautiful she doesn’t need to expose her private areas to the world. I sense a midlife crisis going on here.
Oh my goodness, just no!
EWWWWW… She is such a beautiful woman. She doesn’t need to be so thirsty. Had the bottom part of the dress (both back and front) been solid fabric. She would have looked great. I like the pixie hair better. Jaimie Lee Curtis is another person who looks best with her hair short. I can imagine that one might get tired of wearing their hair the same style for years and want to mix it up.
Ava DuVernay has the best tailor in hollywood. she always looks impeccable.
Bottle up her sweat and let me put it on my face. Truly ageless. I’m not going to say inappropriate because anyone can wear whatever tf they want, but daaaaamn that is one tacky dress.
If I look like Halle at 51, I’d wear that dress to church.
BAHAHAHAHA! Best comment.
Hahaha same!!!!
Me too! She. Looks. Fabulous.
Tacky dress or not, good grief… she’s stunning!!!
My feelings exactly. If I ever took beauty and health advice from a celebrity it would be Halle, no Goop
Haha yass!!
😂😂😂 yes!!
Haha HK9. The Lord says come as you are
Halle is a goddess, but I am so tired of these flimsy, see-through numbers. Danai was fresh, feminine, and utterly beautiful and Halle could not have carried that look off.
Halle’s body can wear that dress as well as anyone. I’m just not into crotch cleavage on the red carpet. Seems like a cheap grab for attention.
Halle we get it. You’ve still got it, but that dress is a no.
I love what Ava is wearing
Halle is and will always be one of the most physically beautiful women in the world. That said, the dress needs a lining. It makes her look desperate for attention.
Yea I think Heidi Klum covets it.
In my opinion, the dress would be inappropriate on anyone, regardless of their age.
Please don’t let crotch cleavage become the next thing.
Danai Gurira really looks like Lauryn Hill to me in that photo.
I kind of like Kerry’s hair since it is slightly more textured than her usual look.
I hate Halle’s dress but as others have noted…..damn, she’s still got it goin’ on!!
Everybody looks gorgeous. Halle your grown wear what you want. So happening. YES.
Halle looks smashing but I don’t like the bottom of her dress. Kerry finally wears something that flatters and make sense. My vote goes to Danai. I’m not into fussy designs or ruffles like those but she totally made them work and stood out well. Helps that she wore it with a good posture, two thumbs up for a smashing look.
Issa’s smile was the best thing on the RC yesterday. It is beautiful.
Tracee for the win! I love her & her show.
Halle is gorgeous. But no, not for the Image Awards.
Halle is beautiful, her body is banging, and she is a testament to #blackdontcrack. But there is something desperate and thirsty about a 51 year old woman wearing a dress with her hoohah hanging out. Hell its desperate and thirsty for any woman at any age. But at 51 one would think you would be past that. Im just over seeing her in sheer see through dresses at every event. It’s like she’s trying to prove that she still has “it”. But we all already know she still has it.
That’s the first time I’ve ever seen Kerry Washington looking really good on the red carpet.
Yes! Kerry looks divine.
