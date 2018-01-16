Duchess Kate repeated the infamous hot pink-9/11 Mulberry coat in Coventry

The Duchess of Cambridge repeated an infamous coat today in Coventry. This Mulberry coat was first seen in December 2014, during Kate’s first-ever trip to New York, when she and William visited the 9/11 Memorial. I thought it was inappropriate at the time, to wear hot pink to such a somber event. It was especially odd considering that up to that point in the New York trip, Kate had been wearing a lot of black – she wore black to meet with little kids, she wore black for a cocktail reception, etc. Then suddenly she goes to a sombre photo-op and she wore a radioactive shade of pink? It was weird. In any case, she wore the coat today with seemingly all of the same accessories? Same clutch, similar black shoes, black tights.
She put the coat away in her archives for a few years, but she brought it out today for this day-trip to Coventry with her husband. Kate and William scheduled events together throughout the day, events like… visiting a really old church, visiting a new church, meeting some kids and more – go here to read People Magazine’s coverage.
The Duke and Duchess’s itinerary for their Sweden and Norway trip was just released too – they’ve scheduled a “tour” of both EU countries for four days, January 30 through February 2. The itinerary involves time with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, a reception with Alicia Vikander as a guest, and lots of photo-ops, I’m assuming. The point of the trip is making nice with all of the EU countries after the Brexit fallout. George and Charlotte will not come on the trip, because both have school those days.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love pink and black together. I also rather like her black gloves and tights. The problem is the timing. If it were April, I’d be all in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto. Pink and black is what I call quietly classy. I also like pink and navy. She’s six months’ along, she looks fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who would be wearing a winter coat in April ?
I live in Chicago and have several styles of coats — and many colors. In April I am in shorts and flip flops!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s still cold here in April.
Not deep winter cold, but cold enough to warrant a light coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll wear a winter cost in April. Not a fashionable 1 like here. A functional, climb a mountain to ski down or shovel snow coat. April is spring, but that doesn’t mean it feels like spring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Back in ’97, there was a huge blizzard on April 1st in Boston. Spring isn’t always warm and sunny enough everywhere for summer clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easter! I always have a pretty coat for Easter or early springtime. **I live outside of Cleveland and remember a blizzard on the day of the home opener**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in Chicago, too, and it can be quite chilly here in April.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putting aside the question of appropriateness for the NYC event, this is still an excellent coat, one of the best she’s ever worn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty and becoming, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very pretty coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s occasion appropriate, and I think she looks lovely. Pregnancy, as well as the pregnancy pounds suit her so much. She looks young, healthy, and just glows. Even her hair looks better, not all curled into styling iron barrel curls, just loose and natural. I think this is a win today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She looks great. Glad she’s finally embracing maternity coats too, the stressed out buttons on the nonmaternity coats were irritating me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I like this coat on her. I can’t find any flaws here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess that’s now her go-to coat for sites of infamous disasters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Because the people there needs some cheering up!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always “theme dresses”, doesn’t she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not exactly the first. Diana did it all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wore it another time before her maternity leave, can’t remember with who.
As for the tour one of their engagements includes walking along a street and a private tea. So same old same old with those two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, with the woman who started a charity in her son’s name, who died. I think he was an architect. I remember being very impressed with the mother’s strength and dignity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baroness Doreen Lawrence. She started the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust and Centre in honour of her son who was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack when he was just 18.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks! It’s people like her who civilize this world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i love this coat on her. The colour is amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, I’m a sucker for well executed bright colored clothing. I need a coat like that one! Love it! But can’t afford it :-9
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fits awful and frumpy old looking on keen Do Little.
She will be needing a rest from being out so much, since Princess Henry I/w arrival with a work ethics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something nice: I REALLY like the way her hair is styled here!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, I was going to comment she looks like she needs a brush! Why did it look much shorter at Christmas?
The coat is a nice color, but she looks so old fashioned as usual…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like this coat. Goes well with all black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are they usually this active together…?! I feel like I haven’t seen either one do so much as I have recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do before the final count of work numbers goes in. Like clockwork.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William has been working quietly and consistently for awhile. Never thought I’d say this but I’m extremely impressed with his efforts to destigmative dealing with one’s emotions among men. That is so important and something he and Harry can speak sincerely about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see anything to complain about with this outfit. It’s one of the few times I’ve ever liked what she was wearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nana-nana-nana-nana, WIG-LET!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Norway is not a EU country
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, but GB needs to negotiate treaties on their own now, and not as part of the EU. So they need to deal with everyone separately. It’s why May was sucking up to Trump earlier. They want at least as good a deal when they negotiate with the US as they had as part of the EU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Norway is following the Brexit negotiations VERY closely. They (quite understandably) want to make sure that they get any concessions we do. I don’t think they have to worry though, our negotiators are failing miserably at every turn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A more formidable RF team like The Wessexs, need to represent GB CW than the entitled over spending, with the least duties, lambridges. They are the last to be assisting the government on Brexit plans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Broseph, if you’re balding that much, why don’t you just shave your whole head. Why don’t will and Kate have style?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As soon as my boyfriend started losing hair, he shaved it all off. A shaved head looks better than a balding head
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something interesting. This is in the span of time Kate cleared. She removes all charity work from her calendar saying she didn’t feel well months ago. And even if she feels better she’s still not visiting her patronages. What she’s made time for are selective fluff to puff up numbers. Why can’t she visit her charities?
It’s not a damned if she does/doesn’t. It’s just why can’t she uphold her commitment to them?
Also, she looks like she’s having and as had a perfectly healthy pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
@FLORC
Only that Prince Henry Couple is out performing duties, that waitie keen now out after 7 years lacking any work ethics or quality time (baring red carpet events), with charities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does love her hot pink – uh… just no. And will someone please get her some boots for cripesakes, it’s winter and those same ole, black tights, black suede pumps aren’t cutting it anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the outfit on her. She looks polished and classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks nice. It works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the outfit. Glad to see she is recycling coats. She doesn’t more new coats, let’s face it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That really old church is Coventry cathedral which was bombed to what it is now in WW2. Father forgive is inscribed on the altar wall. It’s actually a very poignant site especially with the new cathedral. I have been there. Story is Churchill let it be bombed rather than give the Nazis a heads up that they’d broken enigma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of a priest in Milan who had workers direct huge spotlights onto his church so Allied air strikes would see that they were about to bomb a house of worship (the city underwent mandatory nightly blackouts). It worked and during strikes many people were able to flee to the church and find temporary shelter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so excited for the CP Victoria photo op! I find her infinitely more interesting than William and Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both EU countries? Sorry ,I’ve missed the date when Norway became a member. In fact they declined to join, twice.
If the goal of international trips of these 2 is to smooth relationships between UK and UE, well maybe Sweden is a good pick, not sure about Norway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Kate’s coat matched the Coventry choir!
Report this comment as spam or abuse