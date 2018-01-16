Duchess Kate repeated the infamous hot pink-9/11 Mulberry coat in Coventry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral

The Duchess of Cambridge repeated an infamous coat today in Coventry. This Mulberry coat was first seen in December 2014, during Kate’s first-ever trip to New York, when she and William visited the 9/11 Memorial. I thought it was inappropriate at the time, to wear hot pink to such a somber event. It was especially odd considering that up to that point in the New York trip, Kate had been wearing a lot of black – she wore black to meet with little kids, she wore black for a cocktail reception, etc. Then suddenly she goes to a sombre photo-op and she wore a radioactive shade of pink? It was weird. In any case, she wore the coat today with seemingly all of the same accessories? Same clutch, similar black shoes, black tights.

She put the coat away in her archives for a few years, but she brought it out today for this day-trip to Coventry with her husband. Kate and William scheduled events together throughout the day, events like… visiting a really old church, visiting a new church, meeting some kids and more – go here to read People Magazine’s coverage.

The Duke and Duchess’s itinerary for their Sweden and Norway trip was just released too – they’ve scheduled a “tour” of both EU countries for four days, January 30 through February 2. The itinerary involves time with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, a reception with Alicia Vikander as a guest, and lots of photo-ops, I’m assuming. The point of the trip is making nice with all of the EU countries after the Brexit fallout. George and Charlotte will not come on the trip, because both have school those days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Coventry Cathedral

51 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeated the infamous hot pink-9/11 Mulberry coat in Coventry”

  1. Nancy says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I love pink and black together. I also rather like her black gloves and tights. The problem is the timing. If it were April, I’d be all in.

    Reply
  2. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Putting aside the question of appropriateness for the NYC event, this is still an excellent coat, one of the best she’s ever worn.

    Reply
  3. Genevieve says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I guess that’s now her go-to coat for sites of infamous disasters.

    Reply
  4. Lainey says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

    She wore it another time before her maternity leave, can’t remember with who.
    As for the tour one of their engagements includes walking along a street and a private tea. So same old same old with those two.

    Reply
  5. Maria F. says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    i love this coat on her. The colour is amazing.

    Reply
  6. SNAP says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Something nice: I REALLY like the way her hair is styled here!!!

    Reply
  7. Ayra. says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I really like this coat. Goes well with all black.

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Are they usually this active together…?! I feel like I haven’t seen either one do so much as I have recently.

    Reply
  9. EscapedConvent says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I don’t see anything to complain about with this outfit. It’s one of the few times I’ve ever liked what she was wearing.

    Reply
  10. Sequinedheart says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Nana-nana-nana-nana, WIG-LET!

    Reply
  11. maria says:
    January 16, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Norway is not a EU country

    Reply
  12. Margo S. says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Broseph, if you’re balding that much, why don’t you just shave your whole head. Why don’t will and Kate have style?

    Reply
  13. FLORC says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Something interesting. This is in the span of time Kate cleared. She removes all charity work from her calendar saying she didn’t feel well months ago. And even if she feels better she’s still not visiting her patronages. What she’s made time for are selective fluff to puff up numbers. Why can’t she visit her charities?
    It’s not a damned if she does/doesn’t. It’s just why can’t she uphold her commitment to them?

    Also, she looks like she’s having and as had a perfectly healthy pregnancy.

    Reply
  14. WakaDoo says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:13 am

    She does love her hot pink – uh… just no. And will someone please get her some boots for cripesakes, it’s winter and those same ole, black tights, black suede pumps aren’t cutting it anymore.

    Reply
  15. Really says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Love the outfit on her. She looks polished and classy.

    Reply
  16. Cher says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:21 am

    She looks nice. It works.

    Reply
  17. Maria says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Love the outfit. Glad to see she is recycling coats. She doesn’t more new coats, let’s face it.

    Reply
  18. bluhare says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:40 am

    That really old church is Coventry cathedral which was bombed to what it is now in WW2. Father forgive is inscribed on the altar wall. It’s actually a very poignant site especially with the new cathedral. I have been there. Story is Churchill let it be bombed rather than give the Nazis a heads up that they’d broken enigma.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      January 16, 2018 at 9:50 am

      This reminds me of a priest in Milan who had workers direct huge spotlights onto his church so Allied air strikes would see that they were about to bomb a house of worship (the city underwent mandatory nightly blackouts). It worked and during strikes many people were able to flee to the church and find temporary shelter.

      Reply
  19. Vinot says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I’m so excited for the CP Victoria photo op! I find her infinitely more interesting than William and Kate.

    Reply
  20. manta says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Both EU countries? Sorry ,I’ve missed the date when Norway became a member. In fact they declined to join, twice.
    If the goal of international trips of these 2 is to smooth relationships between UK and UE, well maybe Sweden is a good pick, not sure about Norway.

    Reply
  21. Citresse says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I see Kate’s coat matched the Coventry choir!

    Reply

