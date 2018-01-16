This week in Random: January Jones is dating former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall

Hammer Museum Gala

Is this the most random thing in the world, or nah? I can’t decide. There’s this weird undercurrent of cool, A-list Hollywood types enjoying The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Ellen DeGeneres is a fan of the franchises, as is Jennifer Aniston and Mila Kunis. Ice Queen January Jones has even talked about her love of those franchises too. I always assumed that those people enjoyed the shows in a trainwreck-television sort of way, you know, like ironically detached from the idea that these people are actually falling in love or truly looking for a partner in life. Well, I guess January Jones liked what she saw in former Bachelor Nick Viall. They’re dating now!

“Mad Men” star January Jones is dating “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall, according to a source. Jones has just started dating Viall, who starred in the 21st season of “The Bachelor” in March, during which he got engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. He and Grimaldi split just months later, in August.

A source exclusively tells Page Six that Jones and Viall got together after she admitted on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that she was a “Bachelor” superfan.

“They’ve been dating for about two months. She went on ‘The Late Show’ in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since,” the source said. Jones celebrated her 40th birthday with Viall and some of her “Mad Men” former co-stars at Inkwell in LA on Saturday.

Jones had joked to Corden of Viall, “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe.” Reps didn’t get back to us.

[From Page Six]

I think two things are true of January simultaneously: she has a terrible “picker” for men AND she doesn’t give a sh-t about the “the forever partner” or “getting married and settling down.” She still hasn’t revealed the father of her son (although I have a pretty good idea) and she just lives quietly in LA, working and raising her son as a single mother. I would be willing to bet that she’s pretty happy with her life. My point? She’s not probably not “dating” Nick Viall for anything other than a good time. She tosses ‘em away when she’s done with them. Still, the idea of such a deliciously icy bitch like January dating a low-rent reality star? Girl, you can do better, even if you’re just using him for a good time.

The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

9 Responses to “This week in Random: January Jones is dating former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Claim to fame – I used to work with Vanessa Grimaldi like 10 years ago, I was so surprised to see her on The Bachelor!

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I have always been in the minority, but I have always liked January Jones.

    Reply
  3. H says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:57 am

    So who is the likely candidate for her son’s father? I thought it was the X-Men director.

    Reply
  4. rocky says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I don’t watch the bachelor but watch dancing with the stars and they usually show up on that. He seemed pretty personable compared to the rest of the Bachelor alums

    Reply
  5. African Sun says:
    January 16, 2018 at 11:01 am

    January is stunning. That’s all I have.

    Reply

