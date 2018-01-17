Matt Damon: ‘I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in’ on #MeToo

In December, Matt Damon saw that a bunch of women were trying to talk about sexual harassment and abuse and he thought “how silly, I need to go over there and talk over them so I can explain what’s really happening!” Which is how December became the month of Matt Damon Is Over. He gave several interviews where he was offensively tone-deaf and actively obtuse about the #MeToo conversations and the outing of serial predators like Louis CK, Harvey Weinstein and more. Matt cast himself as one of the few people who truly had the depth, intelligence and mental fortitude to single-handedly adjudicate sexual harassment and abuse situations and determine which abusers would be “allowed” back into the Hollywood fold. It wasn’t like his comments had to be coaxed out of him either, and they weren’t some dirty little secret – he repeatedly went on the record. He went running into this conversation with the kind of audacious entitlement that comes standard issue whenever you’re born with a white penis.

After those terrible interviews, Matt’s dad passed away after a long illness. I took a break from covering Damon for a few weeks – even though I was sure Matt still deserved to be publicly bashed for his comments, I also thought he deserved to spend some quiet time with his family. Well, Matt is back. He did a Today Show interview on Tuesday and he was asked about all of those comments last month. Guess what? He actually apologized. I guess he finally returned those phone calls from the studio publicist. He told Today:

“I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this… I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry. You know, Time’s Up, a lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.”

Matt Damon: forgiven? I haven’t forgiven him, mostly because those interviews crystallized something about him which had been in the air for several years: Matt Damon isn’t a good guy. He’s not a bad guy, really, but the compounded errors, the tone deaf instincts on race, harassment, women’s rights and more – he’s just not the same boyishly handsome Mr. All-American dude that everybody thought he was. He’s just another entitled douche.

Here’s the interview. You know who offended me here? Kathy Lee Gifford. Skip ahead to the 4:20 mark to see Matt’s apology.