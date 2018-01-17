Chris Pratt has been raising, loving & slaughtering lambs on his farm, just FYI

I eat meat. For years in my late teens and early 20s, I stopped eating red meat. It was like that for a while until one day I was just craving a steak. Now I eat red meat a couple times a month, but my daily diet consists of leaner meat like turkey or chicken. Part of the reason why I’m a meat eater is that I don’t think too hard or too much about the animals I’m eating. I’m sure if I ever developed a friendship with a cow, I would never want to eat steak again. Chickens, on the other hand, I couldn’t care less about. I’ve almost killed my neighbors’ chickens and that fakakta rooster with my bare hands. My point? I’m not sure I could do what Chris Pratt does on his farm. Chris Pratt raises lambs, he hugs them and loves them and takes care of them and then he slaughters them and eats them. He documented this affection and literal butchery on his Instagram, writing and saying:
“I’m excited to get back into posting stuff to social media after a much needed hiatus… I’m doing this new blood type diet and since I have a strain of alien blood that they’ve never seen before, it’s kind of a free for all with what I get to eat… Since I’ve been farming lamb for the past six months and fishing, I’m eating lamb. That’s right, fresh farm to table lamb. They are the happiest lambs on the planet. They are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer. I don’t know how it even works but it’s amazing and if you’re a vegetarian, I apologize, I don’t mean to be insensitive but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch for my snack.”
“Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.”
[From Chris Pratt’s Instagram]
I’m not naive – of course farm animals get slaughtered and that’s how meat ends up in grocery stores and how I end up buying the manager’s special on hamburger meat when I’m PMS-ing (I NEED IRON). But, as I said, I couldn’t do that if I saw children playing with the cow I was planning on eating. Maybe that guy was right… maybe I am just an uptight city girl? Hm. Or maybe I’ve just always anthropomorphized animals? That’s true as well.
As for Pratt and his farm and his butcher who carves up lambs… I mean, this is on-brand for Chris Pratt’s Americana-bro style. But it just leaves me cold.
Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
So he’s running a farm then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. Respect your food and know where it comes from. I grew up on a small farm and I learned about where the meat came from, not to waste it unecessarily, and how important it was to treat animals well while you raised them. IMO if you are a meat eater and can do this, then it’s better than mindlessly eating burgers or buy factory farmed meats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. A humane small farm as opposed to a big factory one.
My take on meat has changed to be that all death for a animal is traumatic and stressful. What really matters is the life beforehand. Were they kept indoors in a box where they aren’t allowed to move and only their head sticks out? (Which is how some big farms raise their veal and lamb-more movement equals a tougher meat) Or are they allowed to roam freely? Loved and hugged and cared for?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly and an ethical farm at that. This is actually what we need to encourage. Factory farming is awful and non environmentally sound and no not everyone will be vegetarians or vegans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like he still needs to convince himself. Publicly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more I read about his relationship with animals, the more I loathe him.
I always thought he was kind of cute, and funny – but the dog “abandonment and kitten “auctioning”, the sport hunting, now this? Ugh. I’ll watch him if there’s another Jurassic movie, but that’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We know most farm animals are for food. But it sounds like he’s bragging about the slaughter. I’m starting not to like him. I think he takes joy in the slaughter of animals.
You know Jeffery Dean Morgan also has a farm and the way they talk about their animals are completely different. Jeff seems to adore his animals why Chris could give a crap. Jeff said his chickens are for eggs, he doesn’t kill them and his cows are strictly for milk, not slaughter.
I used to have a pet goat and even now you couldn’t pay me to eat goat. I can’t eat something that I consider a pet. Also I would never eat chicken that came from my grandparents backyard and I didn’t even like chicken, it was weird for me to eat chickens I knew, the same with pigs. My grandfather raised pigs for slaughter and I wouldn’t have any of that meat. Take me to a diner and bacon was on my plate. But I wouldn’t eat bacon that came from the pig I used to know as Buddy from the farm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES V4Real. It’s not so much that he’s running a farm, it’s just how excited he is about killing an animal after allowing his children to become attached to them.
IDK maybe it’s just because we know how he’s mistreated pets in the past but…there’s something really off about him IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, that is cute about the pet goat V4Real. A pig named Buddy is adorable too.
I am a vegan, so meat eating leaves me cold, but I am not a zealot. My lifestyle isn’t a 100 percent vegan, so I keep it in perspective. I wish people would eat less meat overall as a start but whatever.
Cuddling your potential food makes you strange. I understand the idea of compassionate farming, but actually, bonding and cuddling are just off like kitten said. That is just extra but is on brand for him I guess. He doesn’t seem to think of animals with respect, so this makes the whole thing odd.
I can’t stand this man. His mediocrity and down-home bro All American dude super white guy routine is the opposite of what I find attractive in any man anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am vegetarian but if you can humanely raise and slaughter animals for food I have no problem with that. I couldn’t do it.
Vreal, you reminded me of the time I was at a friend’s house for dinner and I said dinner was good and they said it was Russell, the pig they raised in their back yard. I still remember russell. I couldn’t eat after that and they thought I was weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V4Real;
That’s what’s bugging me about this – the way he’s so flippant about the slaughter. He’s trying to make the fact that he put a bolt in an animal’s head twee. I’m all for natural farming, but let’s not act like he’s doing the animal a favor.
I think he think’s he’s cuter than he is.
On one of the very original F-word programs, Gordon Ramsay decided to raise the turkeys he was going to server for Christmas lunch in his restaurant. He was worried that it would be traumatic for his kids, but he was the one who broke down when the butcher arrived. Farming is fine, but Pratt just feels like he’s enjoying the slaughter aspect of it a little too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have part “ownership” in a small farm and raise chickens and goats. The chickens are for eggs and the goats are hand milked for milk. They will grow old with all of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he’s raising the animals humanely then I don’t think anyone has the right to complain. Do you think the leather on your feet always got there in a kind and a compassionate way? I don’t think so, not from what I have read about the terrible way cattle are treated in slaughterhouses, ie how many of them come to life again while they are being skinned. As for sport hunters, which he may or may not be, they should go straight to hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This doesn’t bother me. People raising animals humanely and eating them is a big meh from me. There’s obviously the giant philosophical argument about eating meat and what gives us the right and all that, but how lucky are we to be able to complain about that as we have plenty of other food options. I grew up in the boonies and from my experience, farmers really do love and care for their animals.
I do think Pratt is really growing into himself and it’s not an act. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but at least he’s not faking it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a cousin who has a farm, he genuinely cares for the animals. He feeds them healthy food and treats them great, I’ve even seen him singing and talking to his pigs. But when it comes to killing and eating them it doesn’t seem to bother him, he’s self reliant and feeds himself and his family.
Ps …I tasted the bacon from one of his pigs, it was amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DH had never had farm fresh meat before we were dating. We got half of a pig from my dad and I thought Mr. Broody’s eyes were going to bug out of his head the first time he tried it. We’re fairly poor folk, but we make an effort to buy farm fresh meat whenever we can. The difference in taste is incredible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in 4-H as a kid. I showed lambs and holsteins. It’s a way of life – often multiple generations of it.
Personally, I couldn’t do it. I can’t kill bugs without guilt. But I still eat meat (though I’m trying to eat less) and I know someone has to do it. We bought a side of pork from my husbands boss who farms part time – he is an absolutely great guy who treats his animals well.
I know another guy my age who was a big partier and now is a farmer. He has one pig that he won’t kill. He talks to him. If they can’t find him they’ll go to the barn and find him hanging out with this pig. He teaches him tricks. I think it keeps him sane, in a way, having a separation between pet and farm pigs. I’d have a hard time with it, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of hate 4-H. It’s all about teaching children to think of animals as food and money. It’s totally bizarre to me that children are taught to raise and love an animal, show it, be proud of their blue ribbons, then sell it to be butchered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This doesn’t bother me either. I agree – if you are anti-meat – that’s a different issue. But raising your own food brings a closer appreciation for it (be it meat or fruits and veg) – and being more conscious is surely a more ‘real’ way to live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I didn’t get the slant on this article. Farms raise their animals to eat them or sell the meat. That’s normal. It’s not just America either. I have one parent that grew up in another country (Haiti) and they were lucky they could afford to grow animals for food. They were considered lucky because many families couldn’t afford livestock which is less expensive than buying meat from a store.
And I don’t need to explain that the way they kill animals there is less pretty than here. It’s way of life. Chris isn’t doing anything that tons of people do day in and out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. This is admirable. I eat meat too and would love for all the animals I consume to have had lives as amazing as this sheep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly people have become too detached from their food. Where do you think your hamburger came from? Or your roast chicken? Or your sheepskin boots? Or any animal product, really? Have you seen a factory farm or a commercial slaughterhouse? It’s not pretty. Sometimes it’s not even humane.
I’ve eaten animals I’ve known in life and I actually prefer it that way. They had a good life, able to express their natural behaviors, not confined or mistreated, and they had a quick, humane death. And I *know* these things because I have seen them with my own eyes, not just been told that these things happened (or maybe happened, here’s a picture of cow in a field) by a faceless corporation. Many people where I live raise their own meat. A couple steers, a pig, chickens, sometimes sheep. There is a mobile slaughter truck that will come to your place and do the slaughter for you so the animal doesn’t even have to leave home. No stressful transport, no stressful new surroundings, just boom done. And you can control everything. If you are going to eat meat, I don’t know of a better way to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is farm life. My cousins raised Pigs, lambs, and Heifers for 4H. Loved them to bits. Sold them at auction. Moved on to next year’s animals. It’s a cycle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Born & raised on a farm.
We would name the cattle and when the fall came, one would be hanging from a tree when we got home from school.
When it was butchered and put in the freezer it would be labelled with the cow’s name..
For instance if the cow’s name was Murphy.. we’d have the meat labelled Murphy Steak. Or Murphy Burger. Or Murphy Sirloin.
#farmlife
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, this is farm life. I grew up on a hobby farm. Animals had names and would end up on the table. It either bothers you or it doesn’t.
I’ve been a vegetarian for more than 20 years, so I guess it bothered me, but only for myself. It doesn’t bother me that others eat meat. My husband and kids do. The husband hunts and the oldest kiddo took a hunters safety course this past fall. If they are going to eat meat, hunt and fish, I just want them to do it respectfully and safely.
I really think this is just a cultural divide. I’ve lived in several cities and I’m always amazed when I find out friends have never seen a gun in real life. But I’m also kind of amazed to find out the PTA mom I’m chatting with has a concealed carry permit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I support family farms and activities like 4H. This way of life in the US is disappearing due to unbearable expenses and there has been a rise in farmer suicides (awful). Pratt’s braggy bro approach is lame (keep it to yourself, bro). But I get the essence of where he’s coming from. I support my veg and vegan peeps here and everywhere else 100%, I just eat meat occasionally and find it’s healthy for my body type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This always confused me as a kid when my farming friends were like, “well, they got sold.” Now I respect that.
And I can very much go visit my friend’s farm to see the steer I’ll buy next year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be able to actually kill the animals, I don’t even squish spiders, but I’m not going to judge Chris Pratt for doing it. He raises them, I’m sure they have wonderful lives, but in the end he eats meat, so to each their own. It’s better than the supermarket meat, God only knows what happens to those animals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I get vegetarians not liking meat at all but it’s a bit weird to simultaneously eat meat (including meat that probably comes from much crueler sources) and also have this weird reaction to people who get their meat themselves.
Maybe you’re (Kaiser I mean) just a vegetarian who doesn’t know it yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that Chris doesn’t kill the animals or even observe the killing of the animals whose great life he just ended tells me he feels some moral reservation about what he’s doing. If you can’t even watch how your food is made, it’s something you probably shouldn’t be eating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So because he doesn’t want to watch it killed or kill it himself, it means he shouldn’t be eating it? Do you eat meat? If so, do you watch the cow killed before you eat the steak?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t eat meat. I stopped after I saw a documentary about how cows and pigs are slaughtered. I couldn’t even watch, and most people cannot.
There is a ton of evidence that we are not meant to eat meat. Most people’s aversion to the killing of animals (the fact that we can’t even watch the slaughtering of animals) is one indication that we shouldn’t be eating it when other, more nutritious food sources are so readily available.
If you can watch a slaughterhouse video and still eat meat, be my guest.
https://munchies.vice.com/en_us/article/4x58bj/this-virtual-reality-slaughterhouse-could-turn-you-vegetarian
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get my meats from local farms, farms run by family and friends. Animals have great lives and are killed as humanely as possible. Judge me all you want but I like meat, I don’t eat it everyday for dietary reasons but I do eat it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Annabelle if watching that documentary bothered you, you should be 100% on Chris’ side because that’s the kind of practice he’s trying to avoid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@odetta that’s great that you’re not contributing to factory farming. Truly. Most can’t afford that option and instead choose cheap, industrialized meat.
But have you ever watched a slaughter? Have you seen an animal butchered post-mortem?
I’m not judging, only trying to enlighten. I ate meat for years, too. Then I realized with environmental, health, and moral concerns, I just could no longer justify it. I believe most people who truly consider it will feel the same way eventually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m not judging…”
LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JosieH There are lots of people who are truly unaware that meat production is one of the major causes of climate change, not to mention the thousands of other ways industrialized farming kills our planet. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/jul/21/giving-up-beef-reduce-carbon-footprint-more-than-cars
And some truly don’t realize that human health is severely compromised by eating meat. https://www.jhsph.edu/research/centers-and-institutes/johns-hopkins-center-for-a-livable-future/projects/meatless_monday/resources/meat_consumption.html
Others don’t realize the truly horrific lives, and deaths, these animals face. https://www.huffingtonpost.com/anna-pippus/meet-the-former-slaughter_b_10199262.html
I don’t think facts are judgmental 🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gustatory reactions are not the same as moral reactions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But there is plenty of scientific evidence that eating meat is extremely harmful to human health. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/risk-red-meat
It is also pretty terrible for the environment. http://science.time.com/2013/12/16/the-triple-whopper-environmental-impact-of-global-meat-production/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annabelle- isn’t the argument being presented that eating too much meat is bad, not that meat is bad full stop? Also I would offer some counter evidence that we were indeed evolved to eat meat. Front facing eyes, teeth that tear, and a digestive system that can digest meat all tell us we evolved as a predatory species.
I am not at all trying to change your mind about how you eat, btw. I 100% respect vegetarians/vegans and am myself trying to add more meatless meals to my diet. I’m just saying if you’re trying to make the argument that we are not evolved to eat meat, I respectfully disagree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@stripe the dose always makes the poison, so of course eating less meat is more healthful than eating more meat.
Whether we are evolved to eat meat or not is a discussion too rich for my blood this morning. But even when you accept that there were times in our evolution where humans needed to eat meat to survive, there’s no rational argument for eating meat in modern times – given the detrimental health effects and horrible environmental impacts – where other foods are so plentiful (for most).
Im going to go with Albert Einstein on this one, that “Nothing will benefit health or increase chances of survival on earth as the evolution to a vegetarian diet.” So I guess it depends on whether you believe humans have stopped evolving or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought too, AB. He’s very much removed from the most gruesome aspect of farming.
I also don’t eat meat anymore and I don’t miss it at all. Beef in particular is not something I can support knowing the strain it puts on our ecosystem.
And Annabelle, Vice Weekly has a great episode about beef and pork farming. It’s absolutely disgusting but should be required viewing for anyone who eats meat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Kitten. Is Chris really any better than those who grab the plastic wrapped meat off the shelf? He even said the slaughter “is like unplugging a tv” O RLY? Then why doesn’t he do it himself?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay kitten!
I didn’t know you weren’t a meat eater.
I hope you are doing ok. You have been on my mind. (((Hugs)))
Animals have feelings, and I spend too much time with them to eat them. There is outrage when cultures eat cats and dogs but not about pigs or chickens who are pets for some people.
Industrial farms should be illegal. It is torture and abuse what they do. That should be the start of humanely caring for animals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? Many farmers don’t do their own butchering. Often it’s a matter of practicality. Do you know what all goes into butchering an animal? It requires skill, and specialized equipment and facilities. The actual slaughter is only the initial step, there is much more to follow before the meat is ready for consumption and to ensure the meat is fit for consumption. It’s much more efficient to have one person (or team) do the whole process. Either you take the animal to the slaughterhouse, or, as you can do around here, a mobile slaughter truck comes to you. That way you know the job is done properly by those trained and equipped to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m okay with it. But everyone’s different. I’ve always felt like the weirdo in life because I don’t fall all over myself about animals, furbabies and such. I mean, I like animals and wouldn’t intentionally hurt one for no reason; but I don’t see them the same as people and I just never will. If he treats them well and uses what he takes, he’s a blessing to the animals imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he wrote all that to excuse slaughtering his animal . I msure slaughtering that animal was not a necessity rather than desire to please himself and others. I am a meat eater, when I need.
The excuse of farm life applied for real farmers , he’s not let’s not fool ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I had farm full fresh veggies, eggs, milk, meat…it’d be a nice luxury.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get eggs from a neighbour who has chickens, they are so delicious compared to store bought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have zero issue with this and I don’t think anyone who eats meat has a leg to stand on the superiority argument. Giving them a loving home is great! This is what farming should be and for all his issues, this isn’t one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with you. Unless you’re a vegetarian, you have no argument.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the respect I disagree with you. Not everything is about superiority .
My argument with this, is why he telling us? Second he is not a farmer.
Three if you think because we eat meat we can slaughter whenever we want without awareness of our envirmnet.
What about awareness ? Can we still eat meat and be aware of too much meat , too much eat, too much slaughtering. Accessive fishing , hunting or more. ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a problem with this, though I can’t imagine doing it myself. The lambs he raises and ultimately kills probably have a better quality of life than most animals raised and slaughtered for industry. I see pig trucks all the time and it’s sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t eat meat or dairy – I have seen footage of these local livestock auctions (a friend of mine works as a farm sanctuary) no one can convince me there is such a thing as humane meat. If an animal wants to live (they all do) then killing them isn’t ok. There is no humane way to kill someone who doesn’t want to die. End of story.
On that note, I will excuse myself from this thread because I have no interest in reading all about how people excuse torturing and killing animals because they “taste good”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 million
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t agree more. You can’t say you love and respect animals when it’s ok to eat them because the meat tastes great. Those animals know they’re going to die. My tastebuds are not more important than an animal who wants and has the right to live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lala, I totally agree with you. Animals are not ours to possess and do whatever we want with. They are sentient beings. A couple of days ago I saw a video (popped up in my news feed) about a pig who tried to save his other pig friend from being slaughtered. This pig charged at men who were about to slaughter his friend. Yes it’s anecdotal, but if that doesn’t show you that pigs are intelligent beings that feel pain and emotion, I don’t know what will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a hungry tiger would savagely murder and eat that pig without thinking twice about it. That’s nature and we are very much a part of it.
Either way you look at it, it is morally justifiable for humans to eat meat:
-If we are not superior to animals, then we can eat meat just like they do. After all, we’re not better than them, right?
-If we are superior to them, then we CAN do whatever we want with them. Top of the food chain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Some meat eaters take pleasure from saying things like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all of this. He sounds so pleased with himself too. Guess killing lambs and posting it all over social media makes him feel like a man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May I join you at this table? But I have to admit that the horrible videos didn’t turn me vegan; the happy frolicking cows ones influenced me, and then learning that cows have best friends sealed the deal. Plus, there’s really no reason to eat animals. 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are probably right to leave this thread because you know it will be a messy one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped eating meat and dairy a few months ago. I’m hoping to keep at it. I cheated once for French toast and gagged, so I think it’s well and truly done for me. The slaughter bothers me for sure, but it was mostly for environmental and healths reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing how quickly your taste buds will adapt to a new diet. For me, the moral aspect sparked me to do research. The science is clear that eating meat does much more harm than good for humans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The science is clear that eating meat does much more harm than good for humans.”
1) This isn’t true, unless you are cherry-picking your “science” (which vegans/vegetarians are prone to do).
2) With the amount of STDs/STIs in the world today, one could easily make the argument that, health-wise, having sexual intercourse does much more harm than good for humans. Does this mean we are not meant to have sex anymore? Nope.
Humans are meant to eat and digest meat, just as we are meant to have sex, just as we are meant to walk upright. “Science” is clear on all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once you start reading and researching about animals and observe how that they feel and see them cry and fight to live, it is challenging to be okay with meat eating. The story about the farm sanctuary that reunited a mother with her calf because she cried for him and he cried for her until they could convince the farmer to give them the calf too is one of many stories. Animal behavior is hard to ignore for the sake of a meal.
The movie Okaja, of course, made me ugly cry but it summed up how I feel about meat eating. It is my choice, and my husband wasn’t a big meat eater when we met though he ate fish sometimes.
I am much less strident about the humane sourcing of eggs and dairy. I believe that can be done, but it isn’t something I am personally interested in doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that video from the Gentle Barn (Momma cow Maybelle crying for her baby boy Miles until they were reunited at the sanctuary) just had me gutted, crying hysterically.
They feel, they love, they want to live – who the hell are we to deny them their life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he is gonna catch hell for this.
but, as a child of farmers, what i may think to be barbaric (i don’t) to others its a way of life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He says they have a nice life, but isn’t the idea of lambs that they are still quite young? At what age does a lamb become a sheep?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where do you think lamb comes from? It’s from lambs under a year. After that, it’s called mutton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The year part was my question. Just wondering when lambs came of age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More importantly does the lamb upon becoming a sheep get a Baa Mitzvah?
(I will get my coat and see myself out)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lolol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(I mean no offense to Jewish people). The combo is hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I grew up on a farm so this is no big deal. A lot of people like to eat meat but don’t want to think about where it comes from. It sounds like this sheep got a far more humane life and death than most animals raised for slaughter are. I think his post is a little tone deaf though, he has a bad reputation when it comes to animal welfare so bragging about the lovely death his gave his sheep is hardly going to win over his detractors and I can’t help but think he posted it in spite of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you eat meat then you can’t complain about hearing/reading about the process of it being made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t eat meat because I know if it came down to it and I had to slaughter the animal myself I could never do it. And I refuse to send someone else to do my dirty work for me.
I can’t believe I’m defending Chris Pratt, but I have no problem with this at all. This animal almost assuredly led a better life than those on factory farms, and at least Pratt’s doing his own dirty work. His son will grow up with a clear picture of where his food comes from and what the cost of getting his food on the table is, and the ability to make decisions for himself later with that information. That’s more than most kids get. Good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up on a farm. We butchered the animals, milked the cows, gathered the eggs, sheared the sheep. Never once did we celebrate and just gush over it. My grandma was a pagan. We were taught to respect and thank Nature for her gifts. To pray and end a life of an animal with love and respect.
The same when gathering fruits, veggies.
This guy is a heartless douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. It’s the way he talks about it that is so gross to me, like he’s thrilled to extinguish animal life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, reading his words made my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s farming.
He seems to eat what he kills humanely and that’s that.
The end.
Nothing to see here, folks.
Maybe he’s just proud of his product?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I didn’t know this about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not as bad as killing coyotes for fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he really say he was killing coyotes for fun? Maybe he was doing it to keep them away from his farm and animals. One of my farming neighbours had two lambs dragged off by coyotes last winter, coyotes are scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think “fun” was part of it. He specifically stated he went to Wyoming to do it, and tanned the hides. If they own a ranch, or a friend has a ranch, it’s likely preventative hunting. I don’t think Wyoming has a bounty on them like they do in my state. Up above someone stated it was a cultural difference and that’s accurate. Coyotes will kill kids, pets, livestock, and can seriously injure adults if provided the opportunity. Much like muskrats and gophers, they prove a serious risk to farm life and in large numbers, wildlife and conservation.
I don’t support hunting them without a bounty program. I don’t know what Pratt was doing and am certainly not defending him, but there’s at least a bit more information on coyote hunting. I don’t think he expanded on more than the “fun” aspect of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you also know that he tried to give away his cat (on Twitter!) because said cat was too old and had too many health issues for him to be bothered with it? Oh, and that’s not to mention the dog he and his former wife abandoned. Also, he hunts for fun (?!) This guy has a BAD track record with animals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s being honest with himself and taking responsibility for the meat he eats. I respect this more than someone saying they eat meat but would be too squeamish to take on the responsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in the middle of a big-ish city and I have chickens. My daughter loves them, but she eats the eggs and when the time comes, they will make excellent broth! That doesn’t make me a bad person! More people need to look at their food in the eyes!
(We also have a bunch of raised beds and fruit trees.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does not bother me in any way, I am not a hypocrite.
I love meat and am not a vegetarian, to me the animal has given it’s life, you honor that sacrifice by not letting as much as possible go to waste.
He is a meat farmer, nose to tail. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This doesn’t bother me at all, sounds like the animals will get a much nicer life on his farm than they would do on a commercial farm. Also I think it’s important to teach children where their food comes from at a young age. If this makes you squeamish and you are a meat eater I’d take a long hard look at yourself …. maybe you should go veggie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also it sounds like he uses all the by-products which is excellent and honours the animals life in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I can’t stand Chris I don’t see an issue here, he’s giving them a good life and slaughtering them humanely.
I’m mostly vegetarian because about a decade ago I started being unable to eat most meats, it made me sick to my stomach to see bones or muscles in my food and I felt bad for the animal. I do eat a burger or steak after my cycle, I crave them because I lose an ungodly amount of blood. I’m also iron deficient and have to get infusions yearly but it’s likely caused from another issue! That said, it’s a personal choice for me and I understand that raising then slaughtering animals is part of life, it’s a cycle of life. We wouldn’t be where we are if animals didn’t feed off one another, we wouldn’t have survived! So, you won’t find me peaching to anyone and it doesn’t bother me as long as the lambs have a nice life and go peacefully😄 but screw Chris Pratt otherwise, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s some straight up Dexter Season 1 shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris Pratt, the man who auctioned off his cat to his Twitter followers, has himself a new hobby of slaughtering lambs. Is anyone surprised?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is indeed farm life. I can never ever eat lamb again when I was traumatized by my grandma. We all went to the farm on the weekends and I used to love to play with the baby lambs and hug them and one day they were just gone. I am from Brazil but I have a very Italian straight forward grandma, when I asked them were they went, she very nonchalantly told me, a seven year old, that she sold them to the butcher. My dad tried to scold her but too late. I can laugh about it now but damn was it heartbreaking.
To this day I can’t eat the animals they kill there, it’s like “I met you already, I can’t eat you”, but most people don’t have that problem and that’s fine too.
Although I don’t like how Pratt seems to bask in the kills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The line “It’s like unplugging a TV” is supercreepy to me, yeesh! And undermines everything he seems to try to be saying about being respectful to the animals. They’re not material objects.
Also just a note that growing up on a farm does not automatically mean you condone eating meat. My mother grew up on a farm and her brother, my uncle, became a vegetarian as a teenager in the 1940′s when he had to raise a heifer for 4H and then kill it. That was it for him! No meat ever since. My mother has flirted with vegetarianism too but it’s off and on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To Kaiser’s point about hating chickens, that’s actually the imagery that finally put me on a path to being vegan. The footage of thousands of baby chicks on a conveyor belt being picked up by humans like specs of useless dirt and thrown down grinders to be shredded alive simply because they’re male and can’t produce eggs. Chickens actually have it the worst – there are no laws at all regulating the treatment of chickens, unlike cattle and others. With that said, I agree with others above that anyone who eats meat (myself included) has no moral ground to criticize what Pratt is doing. To me, buying meat all wrapped up in nice, neat little packages at the store while being disconnected and in denial aboit the torture, fear and brutality that factory farm animals experience every second of every day is much worse than someone who’s actually connected to their animals, raises them in a humane way and then eats them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s pertinent that he mentions the blood type diet. The “alien dna” he’s talking about is probably O-negative blood. I have this as well and really do feel the best when I’m eating meat, veggies, basic hunter-gatherer foods. I was vegetarian from age11-26. Lamb is a beneficial food for O-negative secretors so I don’t fault him for his choice. I personally won’t eat lamb and could never be as casual about their slaughter as he is, but I get the idea of trying to fuel yourself best with the foods your body is designed to eat. The idea behind the blood type diet for this blood type is since it’s the oldest and originated during hunter-gatherer times, that people with this type benefit from the diet of the time, which is honestly sound logic to me, especially after all these years of listening to my body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in a farming area, and while I’m not a big meat eater with a huge freezer, my parents are and routinely, once a year, but literally an entire cow (dead, obviously, and packaged) from a local farm. They eat meat at least twice a day – I don’t – but omg. The difference from grocery store beef was incredible. They know the farm, know the animals are treated well and I’m pretty convinced that if you’re going to eat meat, that’s the way to go if you can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad was a milkman, he himself milked the cows and drove to sell the milk. We knew the cows, and he’d give them a name. HE usually kept the females and sold away the males. I loved how he kept the cows for a long time, he really cared for them well, and we never got rich because he loved the simple process of milking by hand, he never cared for modern tools.
U understand the process Pratt is saying, but he comes off as bragging.
Also, some of my in-law relatives have farms where they grow cattle and usually they export to the US. I can tell you that those cows have had it nice, not living in a factory-type thong. They have grazed around in big spaces, and doing their thing. I have seen otherwise, too, and I know about some farmers who are not very caring, but then I try to not eat too much meat and I am trying to get my husband to change his meat eating habits bit by bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So farm life? I personally couldn’t do it, but this is normal for a lot of people, including my grandparents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you mean, how farmers do? give it a break with the outrage and stop shaming people who eat meat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can understand and respect that people are vegan and vegetarians but what I’ll never get is why they treat factory farming and local farming as the same thing. Realistically we won’t ever get to zero meat intake in the world but we can work on eradicating the cruelty of factory farming. I happen to know some farmers and they are really committed to finding the most humane ways to treat their animals and when I can afford to I buy their meat or am semi vegetarian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not hating on him for his. He’s raising his food and not being wasteful. That’s much better than the alternative.
Also if you don’t eat meat for whatever reason that’s great. But humans have been eating meat for ages. The only difference today is the factory farming, cruel treatment of animals, and the waste. People used to eat everything especially the nutrient rich organ meats.
I like that he is raising his own food. I’d probably do it myself if I had the resources. A small farm to grown and raise my own food.
I’m just starting to think that Chris Pratt is one of the people (probably due to political views and is dude bro / frat bro proclivities) that people will always judge. He’s not one of the Celebitchy faves that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So honest question, all the people who are complaining how horrible this is, how did you eradicate leather from your life? Had a friend who went vegan, became super preachy about it, but would come up with the stupidest reasons why her boots, gym shoes and purses were okay. She even had leather seats in her car. So for fashion purposes, killing animals was okay, but for sustinence purposes, not okay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh what a hypocrite and there are so many vegan options out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse