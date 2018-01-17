The Girther Movement is born: Trump surely weighs more than 239 lbs, right?

Donald Trump took his required annual physical by the White House doctor last week, and on Tuesday, the doctor briefed the press about the Sh-thole In Chief’s health. To call all of this fake news would be a disservice to Sh-thole Mussolini’s now-forgotten but much-hyped Fake News Awards. There were several dumb and funny pieces of news, like the fact that we now know Donald Trump takes Propecia for his hair loss, but it’s worth noting that Dr. Ronny Jackson claims Trump is in “excellent health” and that Trump received a “perfect score” on the cognitive exam Trump requested. But the real news was that Trump only weighs 239 pounds?? No. No.
Despite what he said were concerns about Trump’s weight, diet and exercise levels, Dr. Jackson declared the President in “excellent” health, which he predicted would hold up for the remainder of his term. Trump weighs 239 pounds, Jackson said, and stands at 6 feet 3 inches. That places him just below the “obese” range on the body mass index.
Jackson said that during the exam he and Trump discussed his diet, setting a goal of losing 10-15 pounds. The gym facilities in the White House residence will be renovated to Trump’s specifications, Jackson said, and first lady Melania Trump will be enlisted to help him stick to the new regimen. A nutritionist has been brought into the White House kitchens to consult with the chefs there on ways to limit Trump’s intake of calories, including by cutting fats and carbohydrates. And Jackson has upped Trump’s dosage of Crestor, a cholesterol-lowering statin.
The “239 pounds” number has created a new thing which Chris Hayes has dubbed The Girther Movement. There are now Girth Truthers (GIRTHERS) who know in their hearts that Donald Trump’s fat orange ass weighs a hell of a lot more than 239 pounds. Which led me to wonder… what if Trump is not fat, he’s just fluffy? Of course I also think Trump is taller than 6’3”? He seems larger than that in every way (except for hand size, obviously). He’s a tall guy and people who meet him in person always talk about how unexpectedly big he is, big as in tall and big as in… President Thicc.
Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports?
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018
Petition to make Trump release the long-form girth certificate. #girther
— Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) January 16, 2018
The face of someone who has seen Trump naked. pic.twitter.com/ElYdtPVp4B
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 16, 2018
Anthony Rizzo 6'3'' 240lbs
Donald Trump 6'3'' 239lbs#girther pic.twitter.com/bguLLTF2mb
— Matt (@Buekish) January 16, 2018
Jay Cutler is 6'3, 233 lbs. No way Donald Trump is 6'3 239 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/IECM6N9J7d
— SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) January 16, 2018
If he’s got the doctor lying about his weight then he is definitely lying about the “perfect score” on the cognitive test
But it seemed like the cognitive test was extremely basic-like “identify the animal” basic. Congratulations DJT-you’ve been accepted into kindergarten!
If that’s the case I’m still surprised he passed.
@Odetta – he asked for the cognitive test. Which could me they prepared him for it. I’m sure it’s not hard to get a hold of and practice or at least know what the questions would be.
Yeah, the cognitive test was shockingly basic. I don’t know what to think, even about the weight thing after comparing to tons of people with the same height and weight stats. I got caught up in a Twitter wormhole about all this last night. So many people are saying the doc is lying, has been ordered by Trump to “fake” the exam results. But he also did Obama’s physicals and former staffers speak highly of him.
Listen, they lied about Regan’s Alzheimer’s for FOUR YEARS, while the cabinet and Nancy ran the show. You don’t thing the Repub-thugs wouldn’t do it for this Shitstain to keep power?? While Pence may also be a Repub-thug, hens not as malleable or willing to sign ANYTHING as the Orange Menace.
as far as i am concerned it’s a good thing he passed – once Mueller is done with the Orange Abomination and he is led away in cuffs from the White House lawn, no one can scream “mentally incompetent” and “reduced sentence”.
Fair point!
That was my thought too – Trump has been declared “fit to stand trial”.
Plus, no-one has to feel bad that they’re potentially mocking someone suffering from a cognitive impairment. Trump is just dumb, dumb, dumb.
These were my thoughts. May that day come soon
Here’s a link to that “test” – it’s literally one page of assessment that takes 10 minutes.
http://dementia.ie/images/uploads/site-images/MoCA-Test-English_7_1.pdf
I’ve seen many people commenting that their family members with dementia also “aced” this test because it doesn’t really measure or assess the type of memory lapse many people present with. Many with mental decline can remember things from a few seconds ago, but can’t remember who they saw yesterday, for example.
It also doesn’t examine critical thinking skills and cognitive processing.
I have personally taken the Medicare screening test. Here it is: Draw a clock that says 2:30. Remember 3 words.
Great! You’re FINE!
There are days when my dad would get furious with anyone for putting that in front of himand for daring to act like he’s “an idiot”, as he puts it. Next morning and he can’t hold a spoon. He doesn’t have dementia but there’s a memory/orientation issue attached to his illness.
I’m no fan of weight speculation, just because it’s next to impossible to judge by looking at someone (I’ve been off wildly in the past). But I think it’s safe to say that his lifestyle pretty much guarantees SOME health issues.
They lied about his height. His driver’s license says 6’2”, as does every source online (which they are sweeping as we speak). I bet he is 6’ in bare feet. By changing his height they were able to fudge the BMI.
Trump always goes by what he “feels.” He over-values buildings with his name on them by MILLIONS of dollars. He states his net worth on what he personally feels he is worth, which is beyond price. He probably told the doctor he “feels” under 240 – by one pound!
Why would a career Navy Doctor clearly lie? Can the President ORDER him to say things? I would quit before lying to the entire country for a Sh-thole.
Yes, the height lie is the easiest lie to debunk. Trump might actually weigh around 240-250 because he’s only 6′ tall. The tallest he could possibly be is 6’1
The lying shit doesn’t surprise me. I’ve been in and around the military for many years and have seen too many instances of people compromising their integrity for the sake of career advancement or other desires (cabinet appointments–Kelly and McMaster). But this admiral has taken it to another level. He is giving military medicine a shady name and casting one of it’s premiere medical centers in a bad light. The entire thing is just sad, especially for the Walter Reed medical staff or patients that haven’t been drinking the orange Kool-aid.
Or… He isn’t lying and 45 is mentally capable but just pure evil.
So here’s how this works…
He says to the doctor: “You go stand over there and I’ll tell you what the machine says”, presumably the doctor at this point makes some vague protestation and Mr. Trump reminds him “I am the President of the United States, I do not lie.”
And so it isn’t as simple as the doctor lied, he’s boxed in in relation to the truth. Let’s face it you can’t force the President to do anything. Ultimately you have to just do what you’re told. Or quit.
These guys with NPD – they’re all the same. They use all the same tricks to distort your reality.
He just gaslit the Nation.
And then he blames you for it.
They are also lying about via height. He was always listed as 6’2 & now after a year I. Office he has grown an inch? Please. The whole lot are a disgrace
While I do think it’s weird to compare him to athletes (remember that muscle takes up less space on a body), I DO think it’s fair to compare him to people I know…
My brother and BIL are both 6’2 and even at 225-240 lbs looked merely “husky” for lack of a better word.
Trump looks absolutely corpulent. Even if he is “fluffy” the man looks every bit of 300 lbs.
As to the claim he’s in “excellent health” despite his cholesterol, weight and diet? Puh-lease.
Your use of the word husky reminded me of that season of Weeds when the little girl stars in adverts for ‘Huskeroos’…’they’re just roomier’ lol
There’s NO way he’s only 239. I’m willing to believe he’s under 300 – but not by much.
I look as corpulent as Trump. I am 5 feet tall. Last time my fat ass hit the scale I was 234. No way in hell he’s 239.
Isn’t he or someone in his entourage known for admitting he fudges his height and weight to come in with a bmi just under obese? This is highly suspect, but I don’t want to th hink the doctor is lying to us…
Yes to all of this.
Also, if you look at pics of him standing next to Obama they’re almost the exact same height, and Obama is listed at 6’1”. And supposedly on Trump’s old drivers license his height was 6’2” so…methinks someone is playing with the numbers a wee bit.
The height thing is really obvious. He’s around 6’1, you can especially tell in picture with him next to Jared Kushner, who is a true 6’3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you must be right – Ivanka is listed as 5’11 and any photo of them together, where she’s wearing heels, she’s easily 2-3″ taller than he is. Hm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
My husband is 6’3 and he probably weighs around 240. Maybe even more, he won’t tell me and that is just my guess. He definitely looks a lot skinnier that Donnie McBedburgers. And that is not the love speaking, cause I think he should lose some weight
Eh, I believe the doctor. I think he is just a big ol’ sack of flub and no muscle hence lighter than someone with a more muscular physique.
And I know, no fat shaming, but he is a disgusting human so give me a pass this time, yeah?
I think with his physique, all belly and ass fat and no muscel in the arms, shoulders or legs, around 240 lbs is possible. Thats the problem with BMI.
And after all his comments about womens bodies, he ist the only person where fatshaming is appropriate.
Yes, I agree. For all his macho BS he has an unfortunate body type for a man. He has narrow shoulders and a fat a$$, very effeminate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BMI can be misleading for sure. My son put on weight eating lean protein for his athletic performance and he was solid muscle, ripped and fit looking, yet his BMI had him in the overweight range. His doctor said to just disregard it because clearly he was not overweight or unhealthy, lol.
Nope. There’s no way that doctor’s not lying.
People know that muscle weighs more than fat, right? Other than that, we can start the Girther Movement.
I believe he could weigh that little since he loves to talk about how he’s basically never exercised a day in his life. Stay-Puft surely has zero muscle and is all fat.
He’s a big fat liar.
Sorry, couldn’t help it.
Well, I loathe Trump, I’m not an American, but… I kinda have to say that the comparisson with muscular people is not proof. I absolutely believe he weighs more, but for anybody that works out, they know that muscle and fat don’t have the same shape, meaning 5 pounds of muscles are much smaller and tighter than 5 pounds of fat.
So you might have the same height and weight of someone else, but your muscle/fat ratio will determine the shape of your body.
Edit: Now I feel dirty talking about this man’s body.. =(
My husband is 6’4” and 235. He never works out (which I’ve been on his case about) but he looks lean, there is no way DJT is 1 inch shorter and 4lbs heavier. No bloody way.
There were a lot of comparisons to athletes, which I think is definitely unfair given their muscles but I also saw lots of photos of “regular” people and Trump’s stats still seem off. Andy Richter, I think, asked people who were 6′ 3″ and 139 to post photos. No one was anywhere near Trumpian proportions.
I’m more upset that his doctor is lying about Trump getting a perfect score on his cognitive test than his weight. His obvious lack of cognitive skill is more dangerous to the world than his waistline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But let’s not let this distract us from important stuff, like he apparently volunteered for a cognitive exam and got a perfect score. Now THAT lie is something to talk about.
Supposedly it was an Alzheimer’s and other cognitive impairment functionality test-so he scored great for a guy with cognitive impairment. He knows what a camel is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the bet he said “that’s a camel from a shithole country”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really glad he knows what a camel is per his TK-level “cognitive exam,” because he will be thinking about humps while in prison.
We know the doctor is lying at least about the height, because Trump is only 6’1. If he’d lie about height, why not weight too?
I am the least obese person you have ever met in your life, that I can tell you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pray tell, why does a presumably state-of-the-art White House gym need to be renovated, except possibly to place extra-wide seats on some of the machines?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at “extra wide seats.” That’s actually probably the type of thing they want to change. The Obamas (and Bush prior) were very fit. Trump’s not gonna go in there and start doing HIIT like Michelle O — he probably needs the type of stuff placed in rehab centers for the elderly and infirm. Like he’s really going to use it anyway, sigh.
Believe me!
The numbers were mixed up. More likely “293” not “239” plus add 7 pounds
I also think the 10-15 lbs he needs to lose “in the next year” are just the pounds that need to come off in the next year, using a sensible one pound a week weight loss. He needs to lose a lot more than that.
329
The comparison to professional athletes is inaccurate, because muscle tissue weights more, than the same volume of fat. So he can be legitimately “fluffy” (though i would choose a different word for THAT facade!
*edited for typos
Even if they are not lying he is already borderline obese and taking something for his cholesterol. Plus he has been asked to lose weight. How does that translate to excellent health?
Also, they have to renovate the gym for his requirements? Like goldplate it?
He might be better off just walking during his golf rounds instead of using the cart.
Exactly this. Most people with super high (and rising!) cholesterol are not told that they are super healthy
He’ll be playing more golf (if that is possible) for his exercise regime.
We need to settle on a nickname for Trump like he did with Lying Ted, Crooked Hillary and Sloppy Steve. Constantly changing his nicknames stops them from getting traction.
Dumpy Don? Poofy POTUS? Weighty Wanker? Obese Obfuscator? Pudgy POS? Corpulent Cretin? Fuckin’ Fluffy Fatass?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha! Love the alliteration!
The Dumpy Don? The Trump Truffle-Shuffle ( a little throw back for fans of The Goonies)
Jabba the Trump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tremendously Tubby Trump
(I feel no guilt commenting on Trump and the Trump teams weight or looks)
Don the con? Money boo boo?
I love both suggestions, @Snowflake. Don-The-Con the most. More recognizable.
Thanks.
Humpty Drumpty
Love it!
Sad that the doctor (!) is willing to lie for the Stain on Humanity. He’s the POTUS for god’s sake! The American have the right to know that 45 is at least 300 lbs. If he’s in such “excellent” health, why are they upping his cholesterol meds, redesigning the WH gym (that he’ll never use) and recruiting his so-called wife to help him stick his diet? Is she going to overrule his order to have an underling go to McD’s for his usual 2500 calorie lunch? Is she gonna block to door to his padlocked bedroom where he eats and screams at the TV? Clearly, I found the “doctor’s” news conference laughable and insulting.
Yeah, it’s a load of bull shit. He barely sees his wife and does trump strike you as the kind of guy who will take that advice? More lies
He probably couldn’t even manage to walk around on the great course.
I think Melania is going to marinate all his food in (extra) lard first, just to play it safe.
DH is 6’4, not particularly toned and 280. The difference in between how he and Trump looks is astounding, but if I had to guess, I would say they weigh close to the same. I don’t think Trump is over 280, but I can certainly see 260 at least.
Nope why did his license when he was younger but still a middle age adult say he is 6’2″ see link below. You don’t generally grow taller in your 40′s. Isn’t it just convenient that his 239 and 6’3″ weight put him in the overweight category barely instead of obese. You know that category would bother him. Plus same weight as his last physical, not sure I believe that he looks bigger to me than when he started running for President. Why do I feel his height and weight may have been self reported.
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/trump-drivers-license-height-232948
The doctor did a disservice to an overweight American public by almost dismissing the food, exercise and weight issue, especially since he’s on a statin which controls cholesterol and triglycerides. If he was a regular person, the doctor would have said your numbers are good, but your weight, lack of exercise and waist measurements mean you need to change some habits. You have been lucky so far, but you keep going with this regime you may have issues. He never would have said excellent health, especially since he knows he is on a statin which he is increasing. I also found that odd he was increasing it with his numbers which weren’t really in that territory to increase them.
I’ve worked as a nurse for 20 years and during that time I’ve weighed more people than I can count. There is no way his stated height and weight is accurate.
I don’t believe for a second that he’s in excellent health and only weighs 239 pounds. #fake health report
He needs to release the #girth certificate
It would take more than upping the dose of meds to handle the cholesterol of a guy who’s gobbling up a million Big Macs and bucket after bucket of KFC everyday
Hilarious! 😂
I can believe the weight. What I can’t believe is the cognitive test. What, did they just ask him his name?
Here’s a link to the test –
http://dementia.ie/images/uploads/site-images/MoCA-Test-English_7_1.pdf
The doctor who developed the test is being interviewed on the CBC – he said it is just a memory test it does not test judgement or personality.
I am not fat shaming a president.. or anyone else for that matter. I think there are far more important things to talk about when it comes to Trump. The size of his waist band does not interest me. And… It seems quite shallow actually. Americans are fat… we just are.
I’m not fat-shaming, either — I’m shaming a dickhead who LIES about it, as he does everything else.
@Alix: EXACTLY
Tubby Trump feels no shame when he calls people ” miss piggy ” or “short and fat.” If he can comment on peoples weight and say cruel things about their looks, I feel no guilt and don’t feel shallow commenting about him.
Yes, there are more important things to talk about, but the POTUS must be unaware, because all he does is carelessly insult everyone he dislikes or anyone who doesn’t endlessly compliment him.
This orange lard ass needs to get off of the golf course, get off of Twitter, and learn about his job
I don’t think it’s fat shaming but more questioning the Drs health report. If he’s willing to shave off lbs to appease Trumps vanity, what else is he lying about?
The Dr also claimed he expected 7 additional years of excellent health, what reputable Dr could make that claim?
This is a common thread of people that Trump surrounds himself with. (( and yes I know he served Obama too ) I liken it to Stockholm syndrome where people abandon principles to survive….
….and this dickhead has been fat-shaming women for years!
It would be great if there was someone named Jake on Trump’s team.
Anyone know where I can get one of those scales? Asking for a friend.
lol
Finally something Obama can’t be better at that Emperor Zero: packing on fat!
EZ-D will blame the Dems, Hillary, RocketMan, et al for his doctor’s dyslexic weight report. He’s actually 329 pounds!
“Believe me, I’m YUGE. Never been bigger. I’m a fat stable genius. Mueller has nothing on me, except ketchup stains. Bigly!”
I always thought Trump himself was the 400-pound hacker in the basement, especially because he tends to blame others for things for which he is guilty. Anyway, I vote that he’s all fluffy fat, no muscle, and only two brain cells.
The doctor also said that Trump slurring words during a speech was caused by dry mouth. Bull shit. My meds give me dry mouth, but I don’t talk like dentures are falling out of my mouth. #fake teeth #fake denture glue #fake health report
I find it very hard to believe.
The dotard now has compromised his doctor, meaning his dr lying to cover for the dotard. 1) anyone with eyes see that the dotard weight more than 239 lbs. 2) he’s 71+ yo and according to his doctor has grown one inch. His drivers looked license has his height at 6’ 2”, yesterday the dr said his height is 6’ 3”. People get shorter the older they get, not taller. I bet he got a copy of the cognitive test he asked his dr to give him was from his “hippie” dr, studied it in order to “ace”. This whole show with his dr yesterday, was a show, not reality, IMO. Btw, according to the news, if he’s 6’ 3” tall, he’s not listed as obese. If he’s 6’ 2” tall he’s slightly obese. There is always a lie with everything with this dotard.
Yes, I’m guessing this was self reported. My doctor does make me get on the scale, but she hasn’t taken my height just lets me report. My guess is the President asked to self report weight too. I know if he was even 240 and 6’3″ that would put him in the obese category. Funny how he misses it by just one lb. Sure I believe that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Donny Dotard” has a nice ring to it.
Sorry dotard. We all have eyes.
He looks like he smells bad.
His soul stinks.
Standing next to Obama you can see Trump is 6’1″. The reason Trump keeps adding to his height – telling the DMV he was 6’2″ in 2012 and now saying he’s 6’3″ – is because it brings down his BMI as his weight increases. Given Trump’s height and weight are complete fictions, I don’t believe for one second he got a perfect score on that cognitive test.
I’m supposed to believe Donald Trump is around the same height and weight as Quarterback Tom Brady . Ha.
President Thicc BWAHAHAHAAHA. I was looking forward to your take on this and as expected you brought the thunder. HAHAHAHAHAHAA i’m dying laughing.
While I don’t believe a word of this report, I’m also not surprised. I can’t imagine a doctor coming out and saying that the president, any president, was in poor health, physically or mentally.
I don’t believe for a moment that he is 239. I also have to think his cholesterol is pretty high, hence the need for medication, and with all the junk he eats, I’m wondering about blood sugar is well.
Yes, there’s a precedent for physicians covering up POTUSs’ health issues — Kennedy, Reagan FDR.
And yes, I’d think if he’s not diabetic he’s pre-diabetic for sure.
No doctor in their right minds would say the truth in case he dotus were ill. National security considerations and *lots of money*. All that doctor said in the press conference/medical report published *was* effing cleared by doctors, military, political strategists etc. We have to make our on minds based on what we see but no one cares.
Thank you. If he was ill the dr would have to cover for him. Can you imaging, the stock market would crash and all hell would break lose, just a thought. The dr should just come out give his report, not take questions for an hour. He opened himself up to show he’s lying for the dotard.
“PRESIDENT THICC.” -Kaiser
Can’t. Stop. Laughing.
I feel like people generally are focusing too much on the more frivolous things (e.g. Fire and Fury gossip, Trump’s weight) than his administration’s policies and the harm he’s doing to the country and the world.
Seriously? Commenting on frivolous things like this, is kind of what happens on Twitter and gossip sites. There’s plenty of focusing (even here), on the harm he’s causing, but it’s good to have a laugh at the scumbag who’s always lying and bullying
I believe people are focusing more on all the lies. Most people cannot believe anything coming out of this White House. Anyone who come in contact with this man is compromised, eg, the “shithole” comments. It’s a shame we cannot take anything coming from him as the truth, I don’t.
Well, on Celebitchy and similar sites, yes.
On sites like “The Hill”, WaPo, NYT or Mother Jones, no. Much more attention paid to the myriad deeper problems with this Admin and GOP Congress.
Remember, this is a gossip site, that’s what we do here. On real news sites like WaPo, ect that’s different.
Well muscles weigh more than fat. Could be he’s just a soft blob. No muscles at all. I won’t call him fluffy cuz that is too cute for this ahole. Stick with blob.
How did 45 grow an inch in height when he’s a senior citizen? His driver’s license says 6’ 2” tall. He stands at the same height as Obama who is 6’ 1” tall.
I don’ believe his height and weight at all. Bring him on stage like they do to boxers and let us all see his height and weight measured.
The boxing weight in is not an image of 45 i want in my head thanks. He’s gross fully clothed.
I tipped the scales at 201 lbs before I got into a healthy lifestyle. At 5’9. The president, at 6’1…whatever he claims as his height is, 239? We all carry weight differently but he has to be closer to 300 lbs. I could suck in my tummy and look way better than this waste of space.
Let’s just call him a fat bastard and be done with it.
Even if it is true his BMI would be 29 and that is clearly overweight.
Yeah, it’s kind of splitting hairs. 29 is *almost* 30, ffs.
Oh please. He’s not 6’3” as he claims. He is 71 years old, so it’s possible that he once was 6’3” or close to it. But it you look at photos of him standing next to other men of similar height, you can see that he’s not as tall as, say, Jeb Bush who is 6’3”. He even looks slightly shorter than the 6’1” Obama.
But allowing him to be 6’1”, you can Google “6’ 1” 240 lbs” and your search will return scads of photos of NON-athlete men of this height and weight. It becomes clear that 45 is NOT anywhere near 240.
Maybe 6’1” and 280-300. Those look a lot more like DJT.
Donny McBedburgers……dead, you killed me. I donkey laughed.
he has womanly hips, and his his pear shape makes him look… immmm
also, I bet Melanis is “thrilled” to have to hang around him trying to get him to lose weight. I hope she shames him and calls the press the way he shamed Alicia Machado (wishful thinking).
Mr. tracking has seen 45 in person and said he does not appear as heavy in person as he does in photos. fwiw. However, I too find this number hard to believe.
