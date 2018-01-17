The Girther Movement is born: Trump surely weighs more than 239 lbs, right?

Donald Trump took his required annual physical by the White House doctor last week, and on Tuesday, the doctor briefed the press about the Sh-thole In Chief’s health. To call all of this fake news would be a disservice to Sh-thole Mussolini’s now-forgotten but much-hyped Fake News Awards. There were several dumb and funny pieces of news, like the fact that we now know Donald Trump takes Propecia for his hair loss, but it’s worth noting that Dr. Ronny Jackson claims Trump is in “excellent health” and that Trump received a “perfect score” on the cognitive exam Trump requested. But the real news was that Trump only weighs 239 pounds?? No. No.

Despite what he said were concerns about Trump’s weight, diet and exercise levels, Dr. Jackson declared the President in “excellent” health, which he predicted would hold up for the remainder of his term. Trump weighs 239 pounds, Jackson said, and stands at 6 feet 3 inches. That places him just below the “obese” range on the body mass index. Jackson said that during the exam he and Trump discussed his diet, setting a goal of losing 10-15 pounds. The gym facilities in the White House residence will be renovated to Trump’s specifications, Jackson said, and first lady Melania Trump will be enlisted to help him stick to the new regimen. A nutritionist has been brought into the White House kitchens to consult with the chefs there on ways to limit Trump’s intake of calories, including by cutting fats and carbohydrates. And Jackson has upped Trump’s dosage of Crestor, a cholesterol-lowering statin.

The “239 pounds” number has created a new thing which Chris Hayes has dubbed The Girther Movement. There are now Girth Truthers (GIRTHERS) who know in their hearts that Donald Trump’s fat orange ass weighs a hell of a lot more than 239 pounds. Which led me to wonder… what if Trump is not fat, he’s just fluffy? Of course I also think Trump is taller than 6’3”? He seems larger than that in every way (except for hand size, obviously). He’s a tall guy and people who meet him in person always talk about how unexpectedly big he is, big as in tall and big as in… President Thicc.

Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018

Petition to make Trump release the long-form girth certificate. #girther — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) January 16, 2018

The face of someone who has seen Trump naked. pic.twitter.com/ElYdtPVp4B — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 16, 2018

Jay Cutler is 6'3, 233 lbs. No way Donald Trump is 6'3 239 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/IECM6N9J7d — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) January 16, 2018