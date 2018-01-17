The Girther Movement is born: Trump surely weighs more than 239 lbs, right?

Donald Trump took his required annual physical by the White House doctor last week, and on Tuesday, the doctor briefed the press about the Sh-thole In Chief’s health. To call all of this fake news would be a disservice to Sh-thole Mussolini’s now-forgotten but much-hyped Fake News Awards. There were several dumb and funny pieces of news, like the fact that we now know Donald Trump takes Propecia for his hair loss, but it’s worth noting that Dr. Ronny Jackson claims Trump is in “excellent health” and that Trump received a “perfect score” on the cognitive exam Trump requested. But the real news was that Trump only weighs 239 pounds?? No. No.

Despite what he said were concerns about Trump’s weight, diet and exercise levels, Dr. Jackson declared the President in “excellent” health, which he predicted would hold up for the remainder of his term. Trump weighs 239 pounds, Jackson said, and stands at 6 feet 3 inches. That places him just below the “obese” range on the body mass index.

Jackson said that during the exam he and Trump discussed his diet, setting a goal of losing 10-15 pounds. The gym facilities in the White House residence will be renovated to Trump’s specifications, Jackson said, and first lady Melania Trump will be enlisted to help him stick to the new regimen. A nutritionist has been brought into the White House kitchens to consult with the chefs there on ways to limit Trump’s intake of calories, including by cutting fats and carbohydrates. And Jackson has upped Trump’s dosage of Crestor, a cholesterol-lowering statin.

The “239 pounds” number has created a new thing which Chris Hayes has dubbed The Girther Movement. There are now Girth Truthers (GIRTHERS) who know in their hearts that Donald Trump’s fat orange ass weighs a hell of a lot more than 239 pounds. Which led me to wonder… what if Trump is not fat, he’s just fluffy? Of course I also think Trump is taller than 6’3”? He seems larger than that in every way (except for hand size, obviously). He’s a tall guy and people who meet him in person always talk about how unexpectedly big he is, big as in tall and big as in… President Thicc.

126 Responses to “The Girther Movement is born: Trump surely weighs more than 239 lbs, right?”

  1. Odetta says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:31 am

    If he’s got the doctor lying about his weight then he is definitely lying about the “perfect score” on the cognitive test

    Reply
    • JenB says:
      January 17, 2018 at 7:41 am

      But it seemed like the cognitive test was extremely basic-like “identify the animal” basic. Congratulations DJT-you’ve been accepted into kindergarten!

      Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:02 am

      as far as i am concerned it’s a good thing he passed – once Mueller is done with the Orange Abomination and he is led away in cuffs from the White House lawn, no one can scream “mentally incompetent” and “reduced sentence”.

      Reply
    • Onerous says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:03 am

      Here’s a link to that “test” – it’s literally one page of assessment that takes 10 minutes.

      http://dementia.ie/images/uploads/site-images/MoCA-Test-English_7_1.pdf

      I’ve seen many people commenting that their family members with dementia also “aced” this test because it doesn’t really measure or assess the type of memory lapse many people present with. Many with mental decline can remember things from a few seconds ago, but can’t remember who they saw yesterday, for example.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        January 17, 2018 at 8:14 am

        It also doesn’t examine critical thinking skills and cognitive processing.

      • Belle Epoch says:
        January 17, 2018 at 8:24 am

        I have personally taken the Medicare screening test. Here it is: Draw a clock that says 2:30. Remember 3 words.

        Great! You’re FINE!

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        January 17, 2018 at 10:11 am

        There are days when my dad would get furious with anyone for putting that in front of himand for daring to act like he’s “an idiot”, as he puts it. Next morning and he can’t hold a spoon. He doesn’t have dementia but there’s a memory/orientation issue attached to his illness.

        I’m no fan of weight speculation, just because it’s next to impossible to judge by looking at someone (I’ve been off wildly in the past). But I think it’s safe to say that his lifestyle pretty much guarantees SOME health issues.

    • Belle Epoch says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:21 am

      They lied about his height. His driver’s license says 6’2”, as does every source online (which they are sweeping as we speak). I bet he is 6’ in bare feet. By changing his height they were able to fudge the BMI.

      Trump always goes by what he “feels.” He over-values buildings with his name on them by MILLIONS of dollars. He states his net worth on what he personally feels he is worth, which is beyond price. He probably told the doctor he “feels” under 240 – by one pound!

      Why would a career Navy Doctor clearly lie? Can the President ORDER him to say things? I would quit before lying to the entire country for a Sh-thole.

      Reply
      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        January 17, 2018 at 8:54 am

        Yes, the height lie is the easiest lie to debunk. Trump might actually weigh around 240-250 because he’s only 6′ tall. The tallest he could possibly be is 6’1

      • Olenna says:
        January 17, 2018 at 10:00 am

        The lying shit doesn’t surprise me. I’ve been in and around the military for many years and have seen too many instances of people compromising their integrity for the sake of career advancement or other desires (cabinet appointments–Kelly and McMaster). But this admiral has taken it to another level. He is giving military medicine a shady name and casting one of it’s premiere medical centers in a bad light. The entire thing is just sad, especially for the Walter Reed medical staff or patients that haven’t been drinking the orange Kool-aid.

    • Milla says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Or… He isn’t lying and 45 is mentally capable but just pure evil.

      Reply
    • StarLord says:
      January 17, 2018 at 9:23 am

      So here’s how this works…

      He says to the doctor: “You go stand over there and I’ll tell you what the machine says”, presumably the doctor at this point makes some vague protestation and Mr. Trump reminds him “I am the President of the United States, I do not lie.”

      And so it isn’t as simple as the doctor lied, he’s boxed in in relation to the truth. Let’s face it you can’t force the President to do anything. Ultimately you have to just do what you’re told. Or quit.

      These guys with NPD – they’re all the same. They use all the same tricks to distort your reality.

      He just gaslit the Nation.

      And then he blames you for it.

      Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      January 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

      They are also lying about via height. He was always listed as 6’2 & now after a year I. Office he has grown an inch? Please. The whole lot are a disgrace

      Reply
  2. Onerous says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:32 am

    While I do think it’s weird to compare him to athletes (remember that muscle takes up less space on a body), I DO think it’s fair to compare him to people I know…

    My brother and BIL are both 6’2 and even at 225-240 lbs looked merely “husky” for lack of a better word.

    Trump looks absolutely corpulent. Even if he is “fluffy” the man looks every bit of 300 lbs.

    As to the claim he’s in “excellent health” despite his cholesterol, weight and diet? Puh-lease.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Eh, I believe the doctor. I think he is just a big ol’ sack of flub and no muscle hence lighter than someone with a more muscular physique.

    And I know, no fat shaming, but he is a disgusting human so give me a pass this time, yeah?

    Reply
  4. Hh says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:32 am

    People know that muscle weighs more than fat, right? Other than that, we can start the Girther Movement.

    Reply
  5. V4Real says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:35 am

    He’s a big fat liar.
    Sorry, couldn’t help it.

    Reply
  6. Gaby says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Well, I loathe Trump, I’m not an American, but… I kinda have to say that the comparisson with muscular people is not proof. I absolutely believe he weighs more, but for anybody that works out, they know that muscle and fat don’t have the same shape, meaning 5 pounds of muscles are much smaller and tighter than 5 pounds of fat.
    So you might have the same height and weight of someone else, but your muscle/fat ratio will determine the shape of your body.

    Edit: Now I feel dirty talking about this man’s body.. =(

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I’m more upset that his doctor is lying about Trump getting a perfect score on his cognitive test than his weight. His obvious lack of cognitive skill is more dangerous to the world than his waistline.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:38 am

    No way this Jabba the Hut looking mofo is 239. More like 339.

    But let’s not let this distract us from important stuff, like he apparently volunteered for a cognitive exam and got a perfect score. Now THAT lie is something to talk about.

    Reply
  9. Saba says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I am the least obese person you have ever met in your life, that I can tell you.

    Reply
  10. RBC says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 am

    The numbers were mixed up. More likely “293” not “239” plus add 7 pounds

    Reply
  11. Neverwintersand says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:40 am

    The comparison to professional athletes is inaccurate, because muscle tissue weights more, than the same volume of fat. So he can be legitimately “fluffy” (though i would choose a different word for THAT facade!
    *edited for typos

    Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Even if they are not lying he is already borderline obese and taking something for his cholesterol. Plus he has been asked to lose weight. How does that translate to excellent health?

    Also, they have to renovate the gym for his requirements? Like goldplate it?

    He might be better off just walking during his golf rounds instead of using the cart.

    Reply
  13. Topher says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:42 am

    We need to settle on a nickname for Trump like he did with Lying Ted, Crooked Hillary and Sloppy Steve. Constantly changing his nicknames stops them from getting traction.

    Reply
  14. Chrissy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Sad that the doctor (!) is willing to lie for the Stain on Humanity. He’s the POTUS for god’s sake! The American have the right to know that 45 is at least 300 lbs. If he’s in such “excellent” health, why are they upping his cholesterol meds, redesigning the WH gym (that he’ll never use) and recruiting his so-called wife to help him stick his diet? Is she going to overrule his order to have an underling go to McD’s for his usual 2500 calorie lunch? Is she gonna block to door to his padlocked bedroom where he eats and screams at the TV? Clearly, I found the “doctor’s” news conference laughable and insulting.

    Reply
  15. broodytrudy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:46 am

    DH is 6’4, not particularly toned and 280. The difference in between how he and Trump looks is astounding, but if I had to guess, I would say they weigh close to the same. I don’t think Trump is over 280, but I can certainly see 260 at least.

    Reply
    • noway says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Nope why did his license when he was younger but still a middle age adult say he is 6’2″ see link below. You don’t generally grow taller in your 40′s. Isn’t it just convenient that his 239 and 6’3″ weight put him in the overweight category barely instead of obese. You know that category would bother him. Plus same weight as his last physical, not sure I believe that he looks bigger to me than when he started running for President. Why do I feel his height and weight may have been self reported.

      https://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/trump-drivers-license-height-232948

      The doctor did a disservice to an overweight American public by almost dismissing the food, exercise and weight issue, especially since he’s on a statin which controls cholesterol and triglycerides. If he was a regular person, the doctor would have said your numbers are good, but your weight, lack of exercise and waist measurements mean you need to change some habits. You have been lucky so far, but you keep going with this regime you may have issues. He never would have said excellent health, especially since he knows he is on a statin which he is increasing. I also found that odd he was increasing it with his numbers which weren’t really in that territory to increase them.

      Reply
  16. skyblue says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I’ve worked as a nurse for 20 years and during that time I’ve weighed more people than I can count. There is no way his stated height and weight is accurate.

    Reply
  17. Beth says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I don’t believe for a second that he’s in excellent health and only weighs 239 pounds. #fake health report
    He needs to release the #girth certificate
    It would take more than upping the dose of meds to handle the cholesterol of a guy who’s gobbling up a million Big Macs and bucket after bucket of KFC everyday

    Reply
  18. Shannon says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I can believe the weight. What I can’t believe is the cognitive test. What, did they just ask him his name?

    Reply
  19. ALOT says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I am not fat shaming a president.. or anyone else for that matter. I think there are far more important things to talk about when it comes to Trump. The size of his waist band does not interest me. And… It seems quite shallow actually. Americans are fat… we just are.

    Reply
  20. Lilith says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:16 am

    It would be great if there was someone named Jake on Trump’s team.

    Reply
  21. Tricia says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Anyone know where I can get one of those scales? Asking for a friend.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Finally something Obama can’t be better at that Emperor Zero: packing on fat!

    EZ-D will blame the Dems, Hillary, RocketMan, et al for his doctor’s dyslexic weight report. He’s actually 329 pounds!

    “Believe me, I’m YUGE. Never been bigger. I’m a fat stable genius. Mueller has nothing on me, except ketchup stains. Bigly!”

    Reply
  23. yt says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I always thought Trump himself was the 400-pound hacker in the basement, especially because he tends to blame others for things for which he is guilty. Anyway, I vote that he’s all fluffy fat, no muscle, and only two brain cells.

    Reply
  24. Beth says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:45 am

    The doctor also said that Trump slurring words during a speech was caused by dry mouth. Bull shit. My meds give me dry mouth, but I don’t talk like dentures are falling out of my mouth. #fake teeth #fake denture glue #fake health report

    Reply
  25. minx says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I find it very hard to believe.

    Reply
  26. B n A fn says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:07 am

    The dotard now has compromised his doctor, meaning his dr lying to cover for the dotard. 1) anyone with eyes see that the dotard weight more than 239 lbs. 2) he’s 71+ yo and according to his doctor has grown one inch. His drivers looked license has his height at 6’ 2”, yesterday the dr said his height is 6’ 3”. People get shorter the older they get, not taller. I bet he got a copy of the cognitive test he asked his dr to give him was from his “hippie” dr, studied it in order to “ace”. This whole show with his dr yesterday, was a show, not reality, IMO. Btw, according to the news, if he’s 6’ 3” tall, he’s not listed as obese. If he’s 6’ 2” tall he’s slightly obese. There is always a lie with everything with this dotard.

    Reply
  27. Franny says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Sorry dotard. We all have eyes.

    Reply
  28. Realitycheck says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:12 am

    He looks like he smells bad.

    Reply
  29. Cora says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Standing next to Obama you can see Trump is 6’1″. The reason Trump keeps adding to his height – telling the DMV he was 6’2″ in 2012 and now saying he’s 6’3″ – is because it brings down his BMI as his weight increases. Given Trump’s height and weight are complete fictions, I don’t believe for one second he got a perfect score on that cognitive test.

    Reply
  30. Lila says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I’m supposed to believe Donald Trump is around the same height and weight as Quarterback Tom Brady . Ha.

    Reply
  31. Lizzie says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:14 am

    President Thicc BWAHAHAHAAHA. I was looking forward to your take on this and as expected you brought the thunder. HAHAHAHAHAHAA i’m dying laughing.

    Reply
  32. Lucy2 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:15 am

    While I don’t believe a word of this report, I’m also not surprised. I can’t imagine a doctor coming out and saying that the president, any president, was in poor health, physically or mentally.
    I don’t believe for a moment that he is 239. I also have to think his cholesterol is pretty high, hence the need for medication, and with all the junk he eats, I’m wondering about blood sugar is well.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 17, 2018 at 9:26 am

      Yes, there’s a precedent for physicians covering up POTUSs’ health issues — Kennedy, Reagan FDR.

      And yes, I’d think if he’s not diabetic he’s pre-diabetic for sure.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      January 17, 2018 at 9:43 am

      No doctor in their right minds would say the truth in case he dotus were ill. National security considerations and *lots of money*. All that doctor said in the press conference/medical report published *was* effing cleared by doctors, military, political strategists etc. We have to make our on minds based on what we see but no one cares.

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        January 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

        Thank you. If he was ill the dr would have to cover for him. Can you imaging, the stock market would crash and all hell would break lose, just a thought. The dr should just come out give his report, not take questions for an hour. He opened himself up to show he’s lying for the dotard.

  33. Juliaoc says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:21 am

    “PRESIDENT THICC.” -Kaiser

    Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

    Reply
  34. OG OhDear says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I feel like people generally are focusing too much on the more frivolous things (e.g. Fire and Fury gossip, Trump’s weight) than his administration’s policies and the harm he’s doing to the country and the world.

    Reply
  35. Anare says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Well muscles weigh more than fat. Could be he’s just a soft blob. No muscles at all. I won’t call him fluffy cuz that is too cute for this ahole. Stick with blob.

    Reply
  36. Stella in NH says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:45 am

    How did 45 grow an inch in height when he’s a senior citizen? His driver’s license says 6’ 2” tall. He stands at the same height as Obama who is 6’ 1” tall.

    I don’ believe his height and weight at all. Bring him on stage like they do to boxers and let us all see his height and weight measured.

    Reply
  37. Veronicalodge says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I tipped the scales at 201 lbs before I got into a healthy lifestyle. At 5’9. The president, at 6’1…whatever he claims as his height is, 239? We all carry weight differently but he has to be closer to 300 lbs. I could suck in my tummy and look way better than this waste of space.

    Reply
  38. Green Is Good says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Let’s just call him a fat bastard and be done with it.

    Reply
  39. Robert Boyd says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Even if it is true his BMI would be 29 and that is clearly overweight.

    Reply
  40. Rogue Economist says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Oh please. He’s not 6’3” as he claims. He is 71 years old, so it’s possible that he once was 6’3” or close to it. But it you look at photos of him standing next to other men of similar height, you can see that he’s not as tall as, say, Jeb Bush who is 6’3”. He even looks slightly shorter than the 6’1” Obama.

    But allowing him to be 6’1”, you can Google “6’ 1” 240 lbs” and your search will return scads of photos of NON-athlete men of this height and weight. It becomes clear that 45 is NOT anywhere near 240.

    Maybe 6’1” and 280-300. Those look a lot more like DJT.

    Reply
  41. CharlieBouquet says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Donny McBedburgers……dead, you killed me. I donkey laughed.

    Reply
  42. Ennie says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:24 am

    he has womanly hips, and his his pear shape makes him look… immmm
    also, I bet Melanis is “thrilled” to have to hang around him trying to get him to lose weight. I hope she shames him and calls the press the way he shamed Alicia Machado (wishful thinking).

    Reply
  43. tracking says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Mr. tracking has seen 45 in person and said he does not appear as heavy in person as he does in photos. fwiw. However, I too find this number hard to believe.

    Reply

