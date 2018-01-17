Ashley Graham cleans out & reorganizes her purse every night: weird or goals?

How organized are you guys? I am one of those people whose house looks clean but who shoves stuff in drawers and closets. I’m gradually tackling this, and I have been cleaning out my spaces thanks to vloggers like Clutterbug and Do It On A Dime. (I have also discovered all the organization stuff at Dollar Tree, which has given me life recently! The Dollar Tree haul videos are so much fun too.) My purse is similar to my drawers in that I sort of know what’s in there but it’s kind of a jumbled mess. I recently switched to a smaller purse (I’m a Kate Spade carrier now) but that means I end up wondering where a needed item is, like did I dump it out already or is it just harder to find? I’m mentioning this because I just came away mildly impressed by model Ashley Graham’s 25 Things list for US Weekly. She revealed that she cleans out her purse every single night. How does she have the time? Doesn’t she find it frustrating or is it relaxing to her, like Amelie’s mom? (Remember that scene?) Here are some of Ashley’s 25 things.
I was diagnosed with dyslexia while I was in grade school. Now that I do so much public speaking, speech writing is a fun challenge for me.
I clean out and reorganize my purse every night.
I watch alien and mermaid videos on YouTube. I believe they exist somewhere!
My husband Justin [Ervin] and I met in an elevator at church. He rode it up and down a few times just to talk to me. It worked — we’ve been married for seven years!
Mattel made a Barbie doll in my likeness. My No. 1 requirement: The thighs had to touch.
I love to follow Dr. Pimple Popper on Instagram and could watch the videos all day.
I make a new vision board every year.
My biggest pet peeve is visible panty lines.
I don’t really care about visible panty lines, like I try to wear thongs with tight pants if I can, but how is that her biggest pet peeve? Also, Dr. Pimple Popper is something I only watch when I’m in a specific mood. I use incognito browser so I don’t get recommendations based on that and I usually feel dirty afterwards, like I was watching p0rn or something. The rest of her 25 things aren’t that revelatory, but I think the story of how she met her husband on an elevator at church is super cute (they must have a very big church) and I like the detail that she makes a vision board every year. She’s highly successful so there must be something to that. I’m going to look into those vision boards, I actually have room in my office for one now that I’ve purged so much paper clutter. As for cleaning out her purse, I’m not assuming that’s the secret to being a high achiever or anything, but I could definitely clean mine out once a week instead of once a month or so. That might help.
photos credit: WENN and Instagram/Ashley Graham
It’s a Konmari thing. Konmari is a decluttering system and one of her suggestions is to clean out your purse every night.
I didn’t even know there was a thing. I clean out my purse every day because I change purse every day but that doesn’t make me a great organizer, just a purse / shoe collector lol
I skimmed that book but I am not a minimalist and the thought of getting rid of most of my stuff and having a capsule wardrobe scares me.
@Celebitchy – I’m no minimalist myself but I love this method. It is not about getting rid of stuff it is about keeping what you absolutely love and use. Try the book again keeping that in mind. It changed my life!
I carry so little in my purse to begin with that I really don’t have to clean it out…generally it’s just my wallet, bus pass, keys, phone, keycard for work, some makeup and a tiny “first aid” kit (bandaids, ibuprofen, safety pin, cough drops). It’s not a Konmari thing, I just hate carrying around too much stuff.
Even when I change purses it takes me all of 15 seconds, lol. So I never really need to organize it every night, since it’s that way already.
I do this about once a week or I start accumulating alot of weird things in my purse. Last night I cleaned out my purse and found a cat toy in there!
That’s pretty much my approach. Maybe not even every week but maybe every other week. I’ve gotten better as I get older about not carrying around or accumulating too much stuff. In fact most of the time I just carry a wallet, phone and keys. But on work days I take my bag that needs the semi-regular de-clutter.
Depending on what size purse she has, it makes sense. In New York, so many women carry large totes as purses because there aren’t cars to hold all of your stuff. So, if you don’t watch out, you’re just throwing stuff into your purse and then one day, it’s ungodly heavy on the subway and while walking to work you start getting neck and shoulder pain. You curse yourself for not cleaning it the other night. *Ahem* So I hear.
I do it nightly. I start with my wallet ( receipts, balancing checkbook, etc) and transition to whichever bag I am going to use the following day ( I have several purses and briefcases). It one of the things on my checklist before heading to bed. Takes about 15 minutes.
I’ve been looking into some quality briefcases. Would you mind sharing which brands you like?
Aldo has not failed me yet. The current line is awesome and at most will run you about 65.00 pre tax.
Thanks so much. Will definitely check them out!
my purse and work bag i do about once a week. i clean out and organize my diaper bag every time i leave the house with it or i get caught in a disaster lol.
I don’t bother with it daily, but I try to toss store receipts and other stuff that accumulates. I really hate it when my purse gets too cluttered.
I do it once in a while and every time I regret having waited so long. The crap I find! And the dirt. How does that much dirt get in there? I really do need to stop stuffing receipts in my purses though because the ink (or whatever it is they use) is apparently really unhealthy to touch. Maybe this could be my one resolution for 2018. It’s a small one and doable.
Ashley sounds lovely. I like that she watches alien and mermaid videos.
I organise my bag and wallet almost every day. I find it therapeutic and feel more disciplined about my spending when I know exactly how much money I have.
I don’t do it with my purse, I tend to carry the same one over and over and I organized it once and done. My house is a different matter. 2 years ago I decided to get it under control. I organized every single storage area in my house over a period of a few months. Now I devote about 2-4 hours a month to keeping it that way. It took me years to figure this system out, but now that it’s done I will never go back. The hardest area; the kitchen pantry. Is it just me or does anyone else have a pantry that de-organizes itself at night when you’re not looking?
YES! Although I know that my teen has a lot to do with it.
God, yes. How do pasta and canned tomatoes move themselves?? It’s the great mystery of my life.
I have a very bad habit of switching purses and only moving the important things. Then when I go back to it 6 months later I find all kinds of random receipts, lip glosses, gum, etc.
I can’t stand a mess, and can’t fall asleep until everything in my house is put away and clean. Cleaning out and reorganizing my pocketbook is an everyday thing I do
Yes, I have found that when my house is clean and organized I can manage the chaos and stress of life much better. I want to tackle my closet next because I try wear only a small fraction of my clothes but every time I try I get overwhelmed.
She seems pretty organized but not over the top. Question, though, what is a vision board and why do you need to update it every year?
It’s like, what you want to happen to your year. It can be therapeutic to make and helps you visualize what you hope to achieve. (I hope i don’t get made fun of for making this sound too new-agey.) But I find it very helpful, and Ashley’s gorgeous and successful, she’s doing something right!
It’s basically a board, like a collage, where you cut out pictures from magazines or write stuff down, or draw pictures, or post photos, or whatever you want, like how people write #goals on social media. It’s what you want your dream life to look like, or an overall board that motivates you and makes you happy.
I adore her. She’s the most gorgeous, classy model in the game. And yes, my pocketbook seems to fill up with crap every night while I’m sleeping. Her face is perfection and her curves are everything.
I usually clean out my purse on Monday mornings
Last year a television show here in the UK showed all the dirt and bacteria in and on handbags – it was eye-opening! Made me aware of how filthy your bag/purse can get. I now clear out and clean my bag every weekend.
I actually like this! I believe preparation is everything. If you’re nervous abt something coming up the next day, you can make sure you have everything you need and you’re organized.
Also lol @ the thighs had to touch. I love that.
(Shoutout to amelies mom! I love that movie.)
I was also thinking, what kind of church has elevators? But i think they must’ve met at a church in california.
I think I am in the minority as I loath purses. I carry a wallet that can fit my phone and since my car is push start and house has fingerprint locks I don’t need to carry around a big bunch of keys. I am super organized though even my fridge is labeled and has designated areas for everything.
