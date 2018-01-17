Selena Gomez wants you to know she made a large, anonymous donation to Time’s Up

Yesterday, we discussed how Selena Gomez’s mom kind of threw her under the bus when it comes to Selena’s questionable life decisions. By “threw her under the bus,” I mostly mean that her mom did that Mom Thing of “she makes her own decisions, she’s technically an adult, I’m not pulling the strings at this point.” Which I believe is true – Selena is 25 years old. She knows what she’s doing. People just tend to infantilize her because she looks so young and because she was so young when she first became famous. Anyway, apparently Selena’s mom Mandy also had some sh-t to say about the Woody Allen movie Selena worked on last fall. When questioned on Instagram about why she didn’t veto her daughter’s film role, Mandy wrote:

“Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

[Via Harper’s Bazaar]

Again, it’s not that Mandy is throwing her daughter under the bus. Most moms do this at some point: their babies leave the nest and it’s sink or swim. Selena is 25. She knows what she’s doing, and the fallout is hers to own. Well, Selena and her team want you to know something about that Woody Allen film: Selena, like, totally donated to Time’s Up, okay?

After Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from their upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up and other charitable organizations in wake of the ongoing claims of sexual abuse against the director, some fans criticized costar Selena Gomez for not following suit. Though Gomez, 25, has yet to make a similar public stand against Allen, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that she “made a significant donation anonymously” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that “far exceeded her salary for the film.” On the day the defense fund was announced, Gomez expressed her support for the movement on her Instagram page. “It’s time to shift the balance in the workplace, from representing the few to representing us all,” she captioned her post, which has received nearly 1.3 million likes.

[From People]

Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet donated to Time’s Up (Chalamet donated to other charities as well) as part of their public apologies to Dylan Farrow. Their statements were the important part, the fact that they acknowledged that Woody Allen is, at best, problematic AF and at worst a pedophile. Selena is trying to have it both ways – she wants to work on Woody Allen films, not be questioned about why she’s okay with Woody Allen, and she wants “credit” for her anonymous, large donation to Time’s Up. I mean, good for her for donating to Time’s Up. But I suspect she didn’t do it because she regrets working with Woody Allen.