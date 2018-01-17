Selena Gomez wants you to know she made a large, anonymous donation to Time’s Up

Yesterday, we discussed how Selena Gomez’s mom kind of threw her under the bus when it comes to Selena’s questionable life decisions. By “threw her under the bus,” I mostly mean that her mom did that Mom Thing of “she makes her own decisions, she’s technically an adult, I’m not pulling the strings at this point.” Which I believe is true – Selena is 25 years old. She knows what she’s doing. People just tend to infantilize her because she looks so young and because she was so young when she first became famous. Anyway, apparently Selena’s mom Mandy also had some sh-t to say about the Woody Allen movie Selena worked on last fall. When questioned on Instagram about why she didn’t veto her daughter’s film role, Mandy wrote:
“Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”
Again, it’s not that Mandy is throwing her daughter under the bus. Most moms do this at some point: their babies leave the nest and it’s sink or swim. Selena is 25. She knows what she’s doing, and the fallout is hers to own. Well, Selena and her team want you to know something about that Woody Allen film: Selena, like, totally donated to Time’s Up, okay?
After Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from their upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up and other charitable organizations in wake of the ongoing claims of sexual abuse against the director, some fans criticized costar Selena Gomez for not following suit.
Though Gomez, 25, has yet to make a similar public stand against Allen, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that she “made a significant donation anonymously” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that “far exceeded her salary for the film.”
On the day the defense fund was announced, Gomez expressed her support for the movement on her Instagram page. “It’s time to shift the balance in the workplace, from representing the few to representing us all,” she captioned her post, which has received nearly 1.3 million likes.
Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet donated to Time’s Up (Chalamet donated to other charities as well) as part of their public apologies to Dylan Farrow. Their statements were the important part, the fact that they acknowledged that Woody Allen is, at best, problematic AF and at worst a pedophile. Selena is trying to have it both ways – she wants to work on Woody Allen films, not be questioned about why she’s okay with Woody Allen, and she wants “credit” for her anonymous, large donation to Time’s Up. I mean, good for her for donating to Time’s Up. But I suspect she didn’t do it because she regrets working with Woody Allen.
I still think its not okay to talk about her child like that in the press…
Fully agree. Especially after Selena just had life saving surgery no less.
Look, Selena’s upbringing and her parents have been problematic to a degree I would consider it a form of child abuse. I am not here ever for her Mother and especially not now given her public dragging of her own daughter.
Selena shared in interview long ago that her Dad used to take her to Hooters while she was a Child, to get attention from the waitresses for himself. Then consider Selena has a Mom who put her into a pedophile dream industry as a child and well, surviving that takes A LOT.
I’m not a fan of Selena as I’m older but I’ve seen this numerous times. Selena needs a healthier support system than her bio family. She’s making mistakes yes, but I sincerely hope she has solid safe supporters close who genuinely care for her well being.
I agree. If one of my kids were to become famous and the press started asking me questions, I’d either ignore them or say, “You’ll have to ask them. Have a nice day!”
lol at the headline….she wants to let us know she made a large anonymous donation.
Time to let this one go Selena, the movie is not coming out in any big way, even if it’s great. I get it. This was her big break. Hell Emma Stone did two Allen movies then won her Oscar. Blake Lively has been getting more roles. A quick google search shows all the other main/supporting actors have moved on to big acting projects and she…hasn’t. That’s showbiz. Let it go.
The problem is that Selena wants to be an actor but now a days she’s known more for her music and personal life. She had her breakout role on TV in Wizards of Waverly Place and has never broken through to film. All her films pretty much flopped. It not easy to transition from TV to film and Selena never got that break. Selena wanted this Woody Allen film to be her break through in film but to be honest it’s not going to happen and it’s not going to happen in the future either. Emma Stone and Blake Lively are a little different because even before the Woody Allen film, they had already broken through in the film industry. So it’s no surprise that Emma Stone won an oscar and became the highest paid actress. And it’s not a surprise that Blake Lively is getting to work with the likes of Paul Feig and Reed Morano. Selena should focus on her music….I mean her boyfriend and one of her best friends are arguably the biggest sellers in music. I’m sure she could get tips from them. Instead of trying to be a movie star when the reality is that she’s never going to be a movie star and there’s nothing wrong with that either.
The irony is that even though the movie has been caught up in this, being cast in it IS helpful to her film career. Although they won’t admit it now, filmmakers and casting directors do take notice of actors being cast in an Allen film.
The problem is she needs to get/keep everything else in order. She’s showing signs of being messy…and that makes producers nervous. We shall see.
I mean, have you seen her act? She’s not good. One could say that her acting is about on-par with her singing, but they can at least clean up her singing in the studio. What she’s really good at is social media.
What I was trying to say is that both Emma and Blake would have gone on to do the same projects they’re doing now regardless of whether they starred in Woody’s film or not whereas Selena has never found her footing in the film industry.
I can totally sympathize with Selena’s mom here, adult children in their 20′s are tough to reach. My kids are in their 30′s now and are more willing to admit that maybe their mom does know a few things. I’m so glad that I’m not the village idiot anymore…at least not all the time I still have to have them program my electronics when the power goes out
She donated because she was dragged on twitter. I’m kinda tired of everyone acting like Selena is being used or brainwashed by Bieber (he’s also trash btw). Selena has no talent she can’t act and she defintley can’t sing i think she latches on to people more talented and famous so she can stay famous. Also all the drama keeps her famous.
Selena would also like you to know that she is quietly dating Justin Bieber again too
She’s young enough to get it right eventually. She’s immature and misguided but I always hold out hope for young people, I guess.
I’m not sure her mom should be so vocal about her publicly. I respect how it is to have an adult child, my oldest is almost 23. I’m not in that situation, but if he were famous, I imagine I’d keep things between me and him and not blab about it to reporters. I even try not to embarrass him on Facebook (not sure I always succeed, but he hasn’t complained so far LOL). But really, personal discussions about relationships, career decisions are meant to be just that – personal. I hate the idea of any conversation I have with my mom becoming public news.
Selena looks twelve years old in that pic and as vulnerable as hell. That’s why Woody is drawn to her, sick bastard that he is.
Taking credit for an anonymous donation is literally something out of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Selena…your Taylor is showing.
Well, as a woman who believes in supporting my fellow women in their life decisions, even if I do not agree with them, I’m not going to bash her.
Whatever her reasons are for choosing the path that she has (with this film, with Bieber, etc), I support her choices, even if they become harsh learning experiences in the end.
It’s good to hear that she made a donation to #timesup.
I don’t get what her mom’s end game is here? She’s causing irreversible damage to their relationship. I’d be mad at my mom for airing dirty laundry on Facebook, I can’t imagine being famous and having her talking to the media. This isn’t going to make Selena break up with Justin and run back into her mom’s arms telling her she was right, it’s going to cause a ton of resentment.
I can’t believe I used to defend her so much. But hey, I guess that’s the Universe and its funny ways of working.
Selena appears to be in a not great place, and I’m guessing that her mom is starting to worry. She *allegedly* partied her way to one new kidney, and hooking back up with Bieber isn’t really a good sign for clean living.
