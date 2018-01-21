Us Weekly: Is Meghan Markle vetoing Harry’s exes from the wedding guest list?

Us Weekly believes they have some gossip about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. Do they? I don’t know. I’m enjoying the fact that American tabloid media is pretty excited about an “American princess” but I still don’t know if legit royal sources would speak to Us Weekly. People Magazine? Sure. E! News? Absolutely. So just read these highlights from Us Weekly’s cover story with the idea that this is probably just royal fan-fiction.
She’s already chosen her wedding dress designer: Apparently, her favorites were “J. Mendel, Elie Saab and Costarellos.” A source says: “The wedding dress designer has been chosen.”
Meghan gets her way: Though the Buckingham Palace events team is “helping with logistics and security,” says a source, and Markle’s close pal, stylist Jessica Mulroney, is offering input, the former Suits star has a “huge say” in every detail, says the source.
Clean & simple: Markle has made decisions on decor — it will be clean and simple with “subtle touches of color,” says the source, as both she and Harry, 33, feel the beauty of the castle’s St. George’s Chapel shouldn’t be hidden — and food. The menu, says a source, will be “less British” than the lamb, potatoes and veggies Kate and Prince William served.
Whether Harry’s exes will be invited: “Both [Meghan & Harry] will be going through the list carefully. Don’t expect to see Cressida Bonas invited —the two didn’t remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy [Davy] shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day,” a source told Us. “She congratulated him the minute the engagement news was announced. Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite.”
I could see that too, that Chelsy gets an invite. They were so close and they had so many break-up and make-up cycles over the years. I thought Cressida and Harry remained somewhat friendly though? He went to see her in a play months after they broke up, although that’s not a guarantee that she’ll get invited. Kate did the same thing for her 2011 wedding – she refused to invite one of William’s ex-girlfriends in particular (Isabella Calthorpe, who is actually Cressida’s sister).
As for the wedding dress designer… there’s a rumor going around that Meghan has already chosen… VERA WANG! Which would be interesting, I guess.
Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional photos courtesy of PCN and WENN.
I would feel ambivalent about my fiancé’s ex girlfriend(s) being present at my wedding. That’s kind of weird. How is Chelsy Davy going to feel seeing her ex bf walking down the isle with some else? She should be the one at Prince Harry’s arm, not that American girl.
Would you oppose any woman who is not British or do you just oppose “American girls”?
Sorry to burst your bubble, but he chose “that American girl.” 😆😆😆
I don’t mind Meghan, but I always hoped that he would get back together with Chelsy.
They were adorable kids. But she would never listen to the protocol. She’s a party gal and i can see her being his friend.
It is possible to stay friends with someone you grew up with. You don’t share romantic emotions, but you love that person. Also, why wouldn’t Chelsea be friends with Meghan?
It’s amazing that anyone still believes the made up narrative that Chelsy was a party gal.
Various news editors have admitted setting up that narrative to play her off the pristine Kate. The same Kate who was out at clubs 4 times a week, drinking something called a crackdaddy and teasing Harry about her ability to drink him under the table, but who somehow came out of it smelling of roses.
Meanwhile the ‘party gal’ studying for Economics AND Law degrees in 2 different countries, and if you pay attention to the pictures used to paint her as a ‘party gal’, you’ll notice that they are from few events / nights out.
Harry rolled with a hard partying crowd in general.
Bridget: Not disputing that when they go out they party hard like most people in that young adult age bracket do, but the specific Chelsy and Harry party couple narrative is a media fiction. It’s on record that it is a fiction in how it was sold to the public.
To extent that when William publicly admitted to partying harder than Harry in an interview with Matt Lauer, no one believed him.
There are frequent stories of William drinking to excess and being a nuisance in various establishments during the same time frame whilst Harry is diligently getting on with Sandhurst.
Long after he had reduced his alcohol intake and or partying in public, the party prince articles were being published even if the accompanying pictures didn’t match upto the articles.
Indeed, Both Wales boys rolled with a hard partying crowd – and I am thinking way beyond just their romantic partners. But they were also in their early 20s, it’s not like they were ditching spouses, kids, and jobs, to go out and hit the clubs.
William’s partying was under reported by the media but in no way was Harry’s partying exaggerated. The dude was wild. The two facts aren’t mutually exclusive.
Chelsy Davy is Zimbabwean. Why should Harry have married his first girlfriend?
Yes but she is white! Why don’t these racist assholes just say what they mean? Oh yeah, because they are huge cowards.
Regarding Chelsy Davy; Let. It. Go!!
LAK
Thank you. So much.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Co-sign
A-freaking-men. It seems pretty obvious that Meghan’s foreignness to many of those asking why he couldn’t have chosen an English bride isn’t so much about her being an American as it is about race.
I do not think necessarily that those who like Chelsy are racist. I have always been Team Chelsy. And there was nothing racist about that.
I too let go since the engagement was announced. I should root for people who make each other happy and better themselves together
@LAK. — no kidding! I am with you. I like Chelsy, but she decided she didn’t want the life, right? Nothing wrong with that; it shows self-awareness, logic and wisdom. Not everyone marries their “first love” anyway! This isn’t a 1950s musical. Luckily, Harry found someone to love who is up for the work and so far is doing well with the scrutiny.
Ps/ many people like to “party” at that time of single life and beyond, in any city or town. But not many “party girls” obtain law degrees, work in law firms, then start their own jewelry companies, eh?
This isn’t Jane Austen’s day when suitable brides must be at home mending church kneelers or trimming hats, folks. Chelsy is fine. Cressida was fine. Meghan is fine. Love works out as it’s meant to.
As stated above, Chelsy is from Zimbabwe. I don’t know how that makes her any better than an American girl. Also, SHE (Chelsy) broke up with Harry. I don’t know how people miss that part after YEARS of that story on repeat. It was she who realized it wasn’t the life for her. This is why Harry continued to stress that he needs to find someone he loves but also who is willing to take on the “job.” From the looks and sounds of everything, he and Meghan are made for each other. They look in love and when they are working they seem to make each other better.
Fanfiction. Chelsy got tired of the humiliation of being cheated on. She realized Harry was a great guy who does boneheaded things. She was his first love and they remained good friends. End of.
Psst…The OP doesn’t mean American, she means “Black”. Vile racist says what?
Haha! I do think there was a racist undertone, however, there was also some staight up ignorance. Assumption that Chelsy’s skin color made her British is someone who’s also ill-informed. Two, pushing Harry and Chelsy tells me that the OP had no clue why they broke up. Not only was it a very good reason, but it was Chelsy’s choice. It wasn’t this traditional (anti-feminist) story of a woman pining after her prince. Quite the opposite.
@Hh thank you for stating this,it rings very true.Black and dark skinned peoples can be citizens of northern/”white”countries and white/light skinned peoples can be African,middle eastern etc.Thanks for reminding us of how ignorant so many can be.I include myself in the sense that I would have missed the potential racial undertones to the OP comment.
Many people of color get this treatment. There was just a story in the news recently when Trump asked a Korean-American woman where she was from. He wouldn’t accept that she was from New York. It’s another way of “othering” people of color.
Why do you think Harry should be with someone he obviously doesn’t want to be with? (Hint: if he wanted to be with her, he’d be with her. Contrary to what Tumblr believes, famous wealthy powerful men can’t be forced into marriage. If Harry’s marrying Meghan, it’s because he wants to be with her. Period.)
Chas was pushed into marrying! As in “you are over 30 and you need an heir”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chas was/is a wuss. He could have/should have pushed back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not disagreeing with you Busybee
Diana’s grandmother was American, Frances Ellen Work. Do you have a problem with her too?
. I award you 20,000 bias-buster points.
Chelsy isn’t British either.
Harry in the olive(?) coat is the best he’s ever looked imo. She adds to his sex appeal.
I love his coat but can she let go of his sleeve? Ever?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her fiancé, she can hold on to his sleeve if she wants to, for as long as she wants, and I doubt he’d mind.
@peeking in – Hi, Jessica! I have a suggestion for you too: can you lay off the Botox? :p
I’m one of those who thinks Harry is fairly average looking, but I agree–he’s looking much better since he got engaged.
Us Weekly was sold to American Media, owned by David Pecker, ally of Donald Trump. Reporters were let go, and sources dried up. So, no.
Yes, I won’t be buying that rag.
Correct, I definitely wouldn’t take anything they write seriously. All of their sources as you stated have dried up.
Isabella was invited to the church, BUT her then boyfriend Sam Branson was not. Considering all the Bransons were invited, it’s led to salacious gossip about why Sam was not. And it’s gossip about Willuam rather than Kate.
Here she is at the Abbey. Invited only for the church, but not the reception.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/04/29/article-1381912-0BD5DE6700000578-980_306x867.jpg
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1381912/Royal-Wedding-Prince-Williams-ex-girlfriends-Jecca-Craig-Isabella-Calthorpe-came-close.html
Sam broke the number one rule by speaking publicly about William’s wedding. He referred to the whole thing as “a sycophantic circus” and said more important things were going on in Haiti, Libya and Japan. William reportedly blew a fuse. Richard and Holly Branson were invited. Isabella was added back to the church portion of the invitee list, probably after William calmed down.
From what I gather, Sam’s statements were made AFTER being left off the guest list, not prior.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/adam-helliker/238412/Royal-wedding-Sam-Branson-blasts-wedding-circus/amp
Rumour has it that public ribbing from Jemima Khan about Kate’s weight disinvited her from the wedding too.
Mind you, at the time, there was beef between Camilla and Annabel so i think that’s the reasons the Goldsmiths were left off the list.
LAK
Can you spill the Annabel tea?!
Hh
Maybe something went down non Isabella related? Interestingly, Harry didn’t attend Sam’s wedding although he and Sam were and presumably still are great friends. Was Harry truly busy? Did he want to avoid fanning the Harry/Cressy wedding flames? Did Cressy want the wedding kept low-key for her sister’s sake? Did she want Harry away from Natalie Imbruglia – one of Harry’s on and off fwb?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something between William and Sam, and I don’t think it was over a girl. The wedding snub was really public, and Harry not attending Sam’s wedding, despite dating the bride’s sister at the time, speaks volumes.
Inviting for the ceremony but not they reception seems fine to me, though I would’ve invited any of my fiancé’s exes. I wouldn’t invite any of mine either. What is the point? I find it strange to even think that your exes should be invited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK, for some reason I feel that Kate has always had the patience on an elephant and knew when to pick her battles. The girl waited them out for years, seeing her boyfriend on occasion once every few months. That says a lot about her. Maybe, she’s decided that they’d walk down the aisle and have a good party. Once the ring was on her finger, she deleted every ex of his from Willy’s phone book. And changed the locks in their apartment in Kensington
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhys: You are touching on a truth. Have we seen Kate near any of William’s exes AFTER the royal wedding? Heck, she stopped attending the parties and gatherings after she got the ring. Job done. No need to continue to pretend to like them or the situation. Throw them a bone to the wedding and afterwards, basta!!! 😁
It’s possible for someone to tolerate a partners’ friends and that doesn’t make you a phony or opportunist. If William’s friends were rude or snobby to her when they were dating that’s all the more reason to purge them from your circle once you’re married and focused on your own family. Kate and William both have a small, tight circle of friends, some of whom overlap. I see nothing here to criticize.
Royals seem to have no issues inviting exes. It is a reward worth a great deal of social gold payable upon having proved your discretion and not sold your story to the media. Chelsy seems a lovely person and has been friends with Harry for over a decade. I never cared for Cressida’s antics so no big deal if her invite gets lost in the mail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the most part, they date within their social circle, so they have interacted with their exes a lot over the years, and their parents’ families would be part of the larger social circles of the older royals.
Bridget
True. The interconnectivity is vast/deep.
A bunch of fan fiction. I don’t think Chelsy will be there and neither that she is prospecting for dresses at David’s Bridal.
David’s Bridal lol!
And whatever happens with exes, it will be Harry’s decision. I really dislike the “controlling fiancée” angle that blames the women for everything.
She will wear British designer. I’m 100 percent sure.
I’m with you. All their public outings so far have her in English, Canadian, and Welsh designers and stores. There is no way on the day she becomes Princess of the Realm she’s going to pick an American designer. She’ll pick a British designer for every bit of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She knows that it would create unnecessary controversy if she didn’t pick a British designer. Her choice of clothing at the Wales visit shows she is conscious of these issues already.
She might as well pick a British designer, it would be a nice gesture. And let’s face it, there are only so many ways the bride will look in a royal wedding–long sleeve, short sleeve, fitted, ball gown, fit and flare, etc.etc. Meghan’s not going to be wearing a braless Carolyn Bessette slip dress or some bombshell low cut dress. I hope she wears something pretty and flattering even if it doesn’t please everyone.
If Meghan were to choose Vera Wang I would be so disappointed. Peak 90s Town & Country magazine with Carolyne Roehm and Lucy de la Falaise features inside lol.
Agree. I love the idea of Ellie Saab. Something more fashion forward and less “done” than Vera Wang, please.
i really want meghan to wear an american designer. i know she’s marrying into the BRF but we americans have gotten very little from her in terms of fashion. she keeps wearing canadian brands. i would love for her to wear american with a tiara – blending of old and new worlds.
However, vera wang is a bit… uninspired to me. everyone with a little bit of money in their pocket wears vera wang. i want a carolyn kennedy bessette/narciso rodriguez thing to happen.
I totally feel the same about a Vera Wang choice. Uninspired is the perfect word. She makes beautiful wedding gowns, but if you have the money to go for something/someone a little more unique, then do it.
I will never forget Carolyn Bessette in that lovely Narciso Rodriguez gown–it was so graceful, and drop-dead simple. She was a vision.
Why would Americans expect anything ‘from her’? Let’s not forget it’s the British tax per that supports the BRF’s lifestyle, and their job is to support and further British culture and business – this now includes Megan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The coverage of Royals and their exes at weddings seems to be driven by two things. One, Charles inviting Camilla and how scandalous that whole scenario turned out. Two, the average individual’s conception of dating and exes. In the case of Charles, I get why people feel a little uneasy about exes being invited. However, his was a special case. He was in love with Camilla. He and Diana were married based upon expectations at that time. The Royal family has learned from that (boy, have they learned). In regards to the latter reason, Harry and William have a smaller social circle than people think. They know a lot of people, but form close relationships with a discrete few. Many have been their friends since school days. They dated within this circle as well. Many of their relationships—however short lived—were friendships prior to relationships and their exes were going to be around either way due to already being in the clique. So, these aren’t standard breakups of “I go back to my friends and you go back to yours.” I’m not sure if this eases breakups ir makes them worse, but I thought it was worth mentioning. This is why exes being invited to weddings, isn’t necessarily scandalous for William and Harry.
It’s simply out of desire for another angle to write about.
And Charles wasn’t pining for Camilla at that point. That was just a re-write.
Exactly Bridget.
Charles in love with Camilla at his wedding to Diana.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is one of the best PR rewriting of history. Evah. It’s up there with Gloriana.
And the funniest bit about it is that the victim, Diana, is the one who created this BS story because of her obsession with Camilla to the exclusion of the other mistresses and women that Charles was dallying with.
It allowed Charles and Camilla to rewrite their history as thwarted true love’s affair, and i guess it helps that all parties that can contradict it are dead.
And by parties, i don’t just mean Diana.
For whatever reason, Diana seemed to detest Camilla in a way that she didn’t Charles’s other mistresses. And of course, Camilla and Charles turned out to be a genuinely compatible couple.
I was only made aware of Kanga and how Diana was friends with her in the last few years. It really puts a wrench in the public narrative of the Charles and Camilla love story. The PR did its job there.
And Charles and Camilla are sticking to the PR rewrite. No need to mess it up.
I think exes should stay in the past.
Couldn’t agree more. Why the hell should the exes be invited to your celebration of a union with another person? So weird.
Yeah, me too! I don’t get why anyone would invite an ex to their wedding. Unless maybe you had kids with the ex and wanted to make kids happy. It’s just weird to me
My exes were ex for a reason, I didn’t like them anymore. That’s just me.
One of my bridesmaids was my husband’s ex. It certainly raised some eyebrows among the older guests, the thought of it still makes me chuckle!
Oh and my children’s step-mom was a guest at our wedding!
I am prepared to be underwhelmed by Meghan’s wedding dress, especially with Jessica Mulroney involved.
Yeah, Vera Wang is the least interesting way to go, if the report is right. Yawn.
I agree, I don’t want to see a basic dress. Loved her engagement one, hoping she goes glamorous!
haha, me too!!
pippa’s dress would have been beautiful on meghan, with the up and coming designer and little tiara to match. i loved that whole look. i like meghan but i’m not getting a good feeling by everything being leaked.
My expectations are low.
Same. I can’t wait until Meghan moves on from Jessica as her stylist.
Agree. Hopefully that’s not the case, but Mulroney’s personal style is always fucking awful. Even with money and access, she always looks budget or day-shift-hooker-in-Reno.
P.S. I think a couture Vivienne Westwood would be fantastic
Can it be J. Mendel, Westwood, and Rodriguez?! No Vera.
Why would anyone want x relationships looking you in the face in your most Intimate moment of pledging your life to your partner!?! At least it was that feeling for us. We remain civil with x’s but we didn’t want any of them there. I guess I don’t get it. Only exception I see is a x that you have children with and you want one big happy family. That wasn’t our situation though.
Why does everyone automatically assume that exes are in some way a threat? My exes are my exes for good reasons, but that doesn’t mean I hate them. My ex-husband would certainly be invited if my boyfriend and I decide to get married. He’s the father of my son, we’re friendly and occasionally he’s with us for holidays (he’s friends with my brother also). I don’t think it’s a big deal.
If Cressida isn’t there, it’s because HARRY doesn’t want her there. With the way things shaped after the fact, it would appear that she dated him in order to give herself a higher public profile to kick start her acting career (which has been about as successful as her sister Isabella’s) and he did NOT seem happy about that.
I think coming from these small aristo circles, like Harry does, you end up dating some of the people you essentially “grow up” with. I find it weird and incestuous but to each their own. My exes will by and large be left off the guest list at my wedding.
All this “inside information” on the royals never ceases to amaze me. Where do you all get it from. 😁
I’d feel a little weird about having an ex (either mine or the man I was marrying) unless we were all friends. I’m not saying I’d flat-out forbid it, but I’d like to at least get to know the person on a friendly level first. But that’s just me, different strokes for different folks.
I’m the same way, I wouldn’t want my exes or his exes (and we didn’t) but I know of other people who didn’t mind.
I wouldn’t want an ex I had or he had once been in love with and had romantic memories with, attending our wedding. I also wouldn’t want to go to the wedding of an ex. That would be so uncomfortable
No inviting the exes. It looks weird and these exes would be tagged Camilla 2.0.
The rest of the guests:
No Middletons except Pippa and James and only at the reception. “Incontinent” Uncle Gary is a no go.
Meghan’s exes especially the husband trying to sell a TV show about a guy whose ex wife marries a British prince and they share custody of their son. Meghan does not have a child from the previous marriage, but claiming the show is not about her? Sure.
Meghan’s backstabbing half siblings and “friends” who sold her out to the media for quick cash. Enough said.
Trump – definitely not. The wedding is not a state occasion and Harry is not in line to be King. One year after Trump’s inauguration and people still march against him. The queen is not going to want such scenes around St. George’s Chapel. And the UK government needs to stop pushing Harry and Meghan to keep Obama off the guest list.
