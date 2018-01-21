Us Weekly: Is Meghan Markle vetoing Harry’s exes from the wedding guest list?

Us Weekly believes they have some gossip about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. Do they? I don’t know. I’m enjoying the fact that American tabloid media is pretty excited about an “American princess” but I still don’t know if legit royal sources would speak to Us Weekly. People Magazine? Sure. E! News? Absolutely. So just read these highlights from Us Weekly’s cover story with the idea that this is probably just royal fan-fiction.

She’s already chosen her wedding dress designer: Apparently, her favorites were “J. Mendel, Elie Saab and Costarellos.” A source says: “The wedding dress designer has been chosen.”

Meghan gets her way: Though the Buckingham Palace events team is “helping with logistics and security,” says a source, and Markle’s close pal, stylist Jessica Mulroney, is offering input, the former Suits star has a “huge say” in every detail, says the source.

Clean & simple: Markle has made decisions on decor — it will be clean and simple with “subtle touches of color,” says the source, as both she and Harry, 33, feel the beauty of the castle’s St. George’s Chapel shouldn’t be hidden — and food. The menu, says a source, will be “less British” than the lamb, potatoes and veggies Kate and Prince William served.

Whether Harry’s exes will be invited: “Both [Meghan & Harry] will be going through the list carefully. Don’t expect to see Cressida Bonas invited —the two didn’t remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy [Davy] shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day,” a source told Us. “She congratulated him the minute the engagement news was announced. Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite.”

I could see that too, that Chelsy gets an invite. They were so close and they had so many break-up and make-up cycles over the years. I thought Cressida and Harry remained somewhat friendly though? He went to see her in a play months after they broke up, although that’s not a guarantee that she’ll get invited. Kate did the same thing for her 2011 wedding – she refused to invite one of William’s ex-girlfriends in particular (Isabella Calthorpe, who is actually Cressida’s sister).

As for the wedding dress designer… there’s a rumor going around that Meghan has already chosen… VERA WANG! Which would be interesting, I guess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during a visit to youth-orientated radio station, Reprezent FM, in Brixton, south London to learn about its work supporting young people

Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional photos courtesy of PCN and WENN.

 

99 Responses to “Us Weekly: Is Meghan Markle vetoing Harry’s exes from the wedding guest list?”

  1. Lolo86lf says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I would feel ambivalent about my fiancé’s ex girlfriend(s) being present at my wedding. That’s kind of weird. How is Chelsy Davy going to feel seeing her ex bf walking down the isle with some else? She should be the one at Prince Harry’s arm, not that American girl.

    Reply
  2. Senaber says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Harry in the olive(?) coat is the best he’s ever looked imo. She adds to his sex appeal.

    Reply
  3. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Us Weekly was sold to American Media, owned by David Pecker, ally of Donald Trump. Reporters were let go, and sources dried up. So, no.

    Reply
  4. LAK says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Isabella was invited to the church, BUT her then boyfriend Sam Branson was not. Considering all the Bransons were invited, it’s led to salacious gossip about why Sam was not. And it’s gossip about Willuam rather than Kate.

    Here she is at the Abbey. Invited only for the church, but not the reception.

    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/04/29/article-1381912-0BD5DE6700000578-980_306x867.jpg

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1381912/Royal-Wedding-Prince-Williams-ex-girlfriends-Jecca-Craig-Isabella-Calthorpe-came-close.html

    Reply
  5. Enough Already says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Royals seem to have no issues inviting exes. It is a reward worth a great deal of social gold payable upon having proved your discretion and not sold your story to the media. Chelsy seems a lovely person and has been friends with Harry for over a decade. I never cared for Cressida’s antics so no big deal if her invite gets lost in the mail.

    Reply
  6. TyrantDestroyed says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:50 am

    A bunch of fan fiction. I don’t think Chelsy will be there and neither that she is prospecting for dresses at David’s Bridal.

    Reply
  7. Milla says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:04 am

    She will wear British designer. I’m 100 percent sure.

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      January 21, 2018 at 10:15 am

      I’m with you. All their public outings so far have her in English, Canadian, and Welsh designers and stores. There is no way on the day she becomes Princess of the Realm she’s going to pick an American designer. She’ll pick a British designer for every bit of it.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 10:33 am

      I agree. She knows that it would create unnecessary controversy if she didn’t pick a British designer. Her choice of clothing at the Wales visit shows she is conscious of these issues already.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:58 am

      She might as well pick a British designer, it would be a nice gesture. And let’s face it, there are only so many ways the bride will look in a royal wedding–long sleeve, short sleeve, fitted, ball gown, fit and flare, etc.etc. Meghan’s not going to be wearing a braless Carolyn Bessette slip dress or some bombshell low cut dress. I hope she wears something pretty and flattering even if it doesn’t please everyone.

      Reply
  8. Enough Already says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:21 am

    If Meghan were to choose Vera Wang I would be so disappointed. Peak 90s Town & Country magazine with Carolyne Roehm and Lucy de la Falaise features inside lol.

    Reply
  9. jeanne says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:26 am

    i really want meghan to wear an american designer. i know she’s marrying into the BRF but we americans have gotten very little from her in terms of fashion. she keeps wearing canadian brands. i would love for her to wear american with a tiara – blending of old and new worlds.

    However, vera wang is a bit… uninspired to me. everyone with a little bit of money in their pocket wears vera wang. i want a carolyn kennedy bessette/narciso rodriguez thing to happen.

    Reply
  10. Hh says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:26 am

    The coverage of Royals and their exes at weddings seems to be driven by two things. One, Charles inviting Camilla and how scandalous that whole scenario turned out. Two, the average individual’s conception of dating and exes. In the case of Charles, I get why people feel a little uneasy about exes being invited. However, his was a special case. He was in love with Camilla. He and Diana were married based upon expectations at that time. The Royal family has learned from that (boy, have they learned). In regards to the latter reason, Harry and William have a smaller social circle than people think. They know a lot of people, but form close relationships with a discrete few. Many have been their friends since school days. They dated within this circle as well. Many of their relationships—however short lived—were friendships prior to relationships and their exes were going to be around either way due to already being in the clique. So, these aren’t standard breakups of “I go back to my friends and you go back to yours.” I’m not sure if this eases breakups ir makes them worse, but I thought it was worth mentioning. This is why exes being invited to weddings, isn’t necessarily scandalous for William and Harry.

    Reply
  11. Lilith says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I think exes should stay in the past.

    Reply
  12. Harla says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:42 am

    One of my bridesmaids was my husband’s ex. It certainly raised some eyebrows among the older guests, the thought of it still makes me chuckle! :)

    Reply
  13. Mimi says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I am prepared to be underwhelmed by Meghan’s wedding dress, especially with Jessica Mulroney involved.

    Reply
  14. HeyThere! says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Why would anyone want x relationships looking you in the face in your most Intimate moment of pledging your life to your partner!?! At least it was that feeling for us. We remain civil with x’s but we didn’t want any of them there. I guess I don’t get it. Only exception I see is a x that you have children with and you want one big happy family. That wasn’t our situation though.

    Reply
  15. trillian says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Why does everyone automatically assume that exes are in some way a threat? My exes are my exes for good reasons, but that doesn’t mean I hate them. My ex-husband would certainly be invited if my boyfriend and I decide to get married. He’s the father of my son, we’re friendly and occasionally he’s with us for holidays (he’s friends with my brother also). I don’t think it’s a big deal.

    Reply
  16. Bridget says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

    If Cressida isn’t there, it’s because HARRY doesn’t want her there. With the way things shaped after the fact, it would appear that she dated him in order to give herself a higher public profile to kick start her acting career (which has been about as successful as her sister Isabella’s) and he did NOT seem happy about that.

    Reply
  17. HoustonGrl says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I think coming from these small aristo circles, like Harry does, you end up dating some of the people you essentially “grow up” with. I find it weird and incestuous but to each their own. My exes will by and large be left off the guest list at my wedding.

    Reply
  18. spidee!! says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:35 am

    All this “inside information” on the royals never ceases to amaze me. Where do you all get it from. 😁

    Reply
  19. Shannon says:
    January 21, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I’d feel a little weird about having an ex (either mine or the man I was marrying) unless we were all friends. I’m not saying I’d flat-out forbid it, but I’d like to at least get to know the person on a friendly level first. But that’s just me, different strokes for different folks.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    No inviting the exes. It looks weird and these exes would be tagged Camilla 2.0.

    The rest of the guests:

    No Middletons except Pippa and James and only at the reception. “Incontinent” Uncle Gary is a no go.

    Meghan’s exes especially the husband trying to sell a TV show about a guy whose ex wife marries a British prince and they share custody of their son. Meghan does not have a child from the previous marriage, but claiming the show is not about her? Sure.

    Meghan’s backstabbing half siblings and “friends” who sold her out to the media for quick cash. Enough said.

    Trump – definitely not. The wedding is not a state occasion and Harry is not in line to be King. One year after Trump’s inauguration and people still march against him. The queen is not going to want such scenes around St. George’s Chapel. And the UK government needs to stop pushing Harry and Meghan to keep Obama off the guest list.

    Reply

