Duchess Kate made a quick change into tuxedo track pants & a sporty jacket

I enjoy it when the Duchess of Cambridge needs to do a costume change in the middle of a day full of events. It warms my heart and makes me believe that perhaps it doesn’t take a village to bring together all of the buttons, wiglets and eyeliner in all the land to put Kate back together again. Earlier today, Kate did an event at a hospital where she wore that orange Boden coat with ruffles. She did that event, then possibly went home to Kensington Palace – ?? – for a quick change, then she was back out at the Bond Primary School in Mitcham for another event. This event was sporty! She went to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative. Kate was made the new patron/honorary president of the All-England Club last year, so this was for one of her big new patronages.
For her second event of the day, Kate repeated a pair of Monreal London tuxedo track pants. We recently saw those track pants last fall, soon after Kate announced her third pregnancy. They are expensive – £220 – but she’s getting multiple appearances out of them and hey, I will take these track pants over jeggings ANY DAY OF THE WEEK. She also repeated a pair of Nike Air Vapor sneakers. The jacket seems to be new-to-us, as in this is the first time (?) she’s worn it for an event. It’s the Sophia jacket from PlayBrave, and it costs £89. I live in this kind of casualwear/sportswear and I would totally wear this outfit, but not at this price tag. You can get that same jacket cheaper at a million other shops. Same thing with the pants.
I think she should also get in the habit of doing a ponytail for these sporty events, just FYI. But I know I’m nitpicking there. I’m actually a bit pleased that Kate is so very keen to work right now. My cynical side believes that she’s accumulating a lot of royal-work numbers right now because she’s going to want to take a ton of time off for her maternity leave later this year.
One other nice thing I’ll say about her… she’s doing better about giving the cameras some better photos. By that I mean, look, she’s facing the cameras instead of creating a veil of wiglet to hide her face. I was just complaining about that last week, right? That’s the thing with her – she’ll learn a lesson, then she’ll backslide and make the same mistakes, then she’ll have to learn the lesson again.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She is barely showing, woah
If I didn’t know she was pregnant, I would have never guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe some of Meghan’s natural ease in front of cameras will rub off onto Duchess Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s been looking a lot happier lately, and it shows in the way she meets, greets, and interacts with people. She seems to be in a groove right now, and yes, it could be ratcheting up the numbers to take the summer off, but for whatever the reason, good for her to be out there, looking like she’s enjoying herself 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She definitely seems to be happier and not as stiff in public. I think the engagement has taken some if the scrutiny away from her and she knows it. I hope the women will grow closer since very few of us have any idea what that pressure would feel like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s Wills? Kate is sporty spice for sure
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she hardly looks pregnant at all…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks good here. I would wear this in a heartbeat, especially the pants., but in a less expensive version.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To address some past comments about the Duchess not looking into the camera at events….Royals are not supposed to “ham” for the cameras. Just though you lot would like to know, in case this observation pops up again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Diana ham for the cameras most of the time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody is asking her to ham it up. We want her to acknowledge the media, the same way the Queen, Charles & Camilla do. That ensures the photographers get good images which are then used in the press to publicise the event/charity that has been visited. That is, after all, the purpose of a royal visit. To bring attention to charities & events.
It’s basic good manners, more than anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charles, Camilla, Sophie and the Queen manage to pause at their events for photos. They don’t ham it up but they also don’t run by the press like Will and Kate so often do. I think Kate takes some her cues from Will so I can see her being better about it on her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just as cynical as you Kaiser. It’s just to get the numbers up before her maternity leave, which’ll last all summer, then back for the end of the year, where theres always a rush with the Cambs to get their numbers up. This years pretty much a write off as far as her workload is concerned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The engagement ring! She didn’t wear it earlier today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse