“Katy Perry’s sack dress was ‘designed’ by Stella McCartney, obviously” links

Katy Perry wore a Peak Sack Dress from Stella McCartney and now I can’t stop laughing. This is pure gold. [Go Fug Yourself]
Meet the man behind Mister Rogers in a new documentary. [Pajiba]
Leah Remini believes Paul Haggis. [Dlisted]
Here’s the trailer for Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot. [LaineyGossip]
Delta treated Buzz Aldrin like crap. [The Blemish]
This is what the Tide Pod memes did in real life. [Buzzfeed]
Man, NeNe Leakes really hates Kim Zolciak. [Reality Tea]
Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is the new Bigfoot. [Starcasm]
Things you notice about ‘60s cartoons as an adult. [Looper]
New York Fashion Week is struggling and designers are pulling out. [Jezebel]
Oh dear.
And Katy and Stella look so oblivious to how bad that thing looks.
Completely agree with you lately what Stella McCartney is designing is shit
She has great perfumes and that is it.
Katie. Stella. Is. NOT. Your friend!
Looks terrible. And wow; Katie wears so much heavy make up.
Katy, honey you ain’t Rhianna. Not. even. close.
The fact that Buzz Aldrin is stuck flying commercial while Trump and his buddies always fly private planes is what is wrong with this country.
❤That comment.
Why are parasitic TMZ cameras allowed in the terminal AT the ticket counter?
I hace second-hand embarrassment for Katy, and her makeup makes her look like a clown.
Yeah, that is a really over-done make-up look. The strong brows and eyes and lips, it’s just too much.
It’s AWFUL. I want to wash my face just looking at it :s
The makeup, the hair, the outfit. Man it takes EFFORT to get all three so wrong smdh.
I’m wishing the overly-heavy eyebrow look will end.
I can never unsee the fact that Stella resembles neither parent! (srsly)
No way. You can see Paul in her face. The jaw and lips!
I’ve never read a bad thing about Mr. Rogers. At a time like this it’s good to remember there were some good ones. I will check this out because I grew up on him and now my kids will sometimes watch it, although they are more partial to Daniel Tiger.
Mr. Rogers is everything, and just thinking about him brings a lump to my throat. What a gentle man. I stood in line to meet Mr. McFeely, the mayor, Lady Aberlin, and Chuck (I think). All four were incredibly sweet and solicitous of each other and us; I have four children and they insisted on signing individual photos rather than a collective photo so that they kids could have their own. They said Mr. Rogers was more wonderful than we could imagine.
When Katy lifts her skirt, dozens of children run out, right?
Dang, I hope Katie Perry’s Golden Girls look is just a phase.
Btw, the r.c. pics from the NAACP awards are fun.
Stella honey that dress is horrid. She looks beautiful in the pic with Katy though
Yes. What has she been doing to her face? She looks very fresh here.
And somewhere Angelina Jolie is saying, ‘Hold up…’.
That is not even a dress!! It’s just a giant piece of fabric. Cheap looking fabric, might I add…
Katy Perry is so very unattractive with that hair, it’s amazing how big a difference it makes ! Though I think it’d look so much better if her hair was darker.
Oh and good lord her brows are horrible!
I hate Stella McCartney with a burning passion. Could one person who won the lottery in terms of parents and connections look more smug, entitled and miserable? Her designs are horrible. She’s only where she is because of who she is.
Ok. She is not a good designer. But she doesn’t use leather and fur, she isn’t problematic and she simply has that one expression, which is not great but no reason to hate her.
Katy is very pretty, Stella really let her down. I have to give Stella props for keeping true to her environmentalist roots; she clearly repurposed an old Santa toy sack that she found in a dumpster behind a mall.
LOL
Literally the worst haircut I’ve ever seen on a person.
Man, Katy Perry looks SO cheap and harsh with that haircut/color combo…literally, the poster child for “not everyone should go blonde”.
And when I zoomed in on her face- her makeup!!! Good God…her stylist must be on Taylor’s payroll.
Or have been let go by Julian Clary.
BAHAHAHA. as Stella wears a waist-cinching belt and fitted top. Pure gold for sure!
Looks ghastly and highly flammable. Also surprised no one mentioned the pig trotter pink shoes.
Katie looks aweful. Bad hair, bad makeup, bad bad dress.
Her makeup really jumped out at me too.
