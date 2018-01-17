“Katy Perry’s sack dress was ‘designed’ by Stella McCartney, obviously” links

Katy Perry wore a Peak Sack Dress from Stella McCartney and now I can’t stop laughing. This is pure gold. [Go Fug Yourself]

Meet the man behind Mister Rogers in a new documentary. [Pajiba]

Leah Remini believes Paul Haggis. [Dlisted]

Here’s the trailer for Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot. [LaineyGossip]

Delta treated Buzz Aldrin like crap. [The Blemish]

This is what the Tide Pod memes did in real life. [Buzzfeed]

Man, NeNe Leakes really hates Kim Zolciak. [Reality Tea]

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is the new Bigfoot. [Starcasm]

Things you notice about ‘60s cartoons as an adult. [Looper]

New York Fashion Week is struggling and designers are pulling out. [Jezebel]