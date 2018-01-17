“Katy Perry’s sack dress was ‘designed’ by Stella McCartney, obviously” links
  • January 17, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation

Katy Perry wore a Peak Sack Dress from Stella McCartney and now I can’t stop laughing. This is pure gold. [Go Fug Yourself]
Meet the man behind Mister Rogers in a new documentary. [Pajiba]
Leah Remini believes Paul Haggis. [Dlisted]
Here’s the trailer for Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far On Foot. [LaineyGossip]
Delta treated Buzz Aldrin like crap. [The Blemish]
This is what the Tide Pod memes did in real life. [Buzzfeed]
Man, NeNe Leakes really hates Kim Zolciak. [Reality Tea]
Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is the new Bigfoot. [Starcasm]
Things you notice about ‘60s cartoons as an adult. [Looper]
New York Fashion Week is struggling and designers are pulling out. [Jezebel]

Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to ““Katy Perry’s sack dress was ‘designed’ by Stella McCartney, obviously” links”

  1. minx says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Oh dear.
    And Katy and Stella look so oblivious to how bad that thing looks.

    Reply
  2. adastraperaspera says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    The fact that Buzz Aldrin is stuck flying commercial while Trump and his buddies always fly private planes is what is wrong with this country.

    Reply
  3. Gaby says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I hace second-hand embarrassment for Katy, and her makeup makes her look like a clown.

    Reply
  4. stinky says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I can never unsee the fact that Stella resembles neither parent! (srsly)

    Reply
  5. Mel M says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    I’ve never read a bad thing about Mr. Rogers. At a time like this it’s good to remember there were some good ones. I will check this out because I grew up on him and now my kids will sometimes watch it, although they are more partial to Daniel Tiger.

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      January 17, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      Mr. Rogers is everything, and just thinking about him brings a lump to my throat. What a gentle man. I stood in line to meet Mr. McFeely, the mayor, Lady Aberlin, and Chuck (I think). All four were incredibly sweet and solicitous of each other and us; I have four children and they insisted on signing individual photos rather than a collective photo so that they kids could have their own. They said Mr. Rogers was more wonderful than we could imagine.

      Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    When Katy lifts her skirt, dozens of children run out, right?

    Reply
  7. Frosty says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Dang, I hope Katie Perry’s Golden Girls look is just a phase.
    Btw, the r.c. pics from the NAACP awards are fun.

    Reply
  8. Chloeee says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Stella honey that dress is horrid. She looks beautiful in the pic with Katy though

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    And somewhere Angelina Jolie is saying, ‘Hold up…’.

    Reply
  10. themummy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    That is not even a dress!! It’s just a giant piece of fabric. Cheap looking fabric, might I add…

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Katy Perry is so very unattractive with that hair, it’s amazing how big a difference it makes ! Though I think it’d look so much better if her hair was darker.
    Oh and good lord her brows are horrible!

    Reply
  12. CynicalAnn says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I hate Stella McCartney with a burning passion. Could one person who won the lottery in terms of parents and connections look more smug, entitled and miserable? Her designs are horrible. She’s only where she is because of who she is.

    Reply
  13. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Katy is very pretty, Stella really let her down. I have to give Stella props for keeping true to her environmentalist roots; she clearly repurposed an old Santa toy sack that she found in a dumpster behind a mall.

    Reply
  14. Margo S. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Literally the worst haircut I’ve ever seen on a person.

    Reply
  15. Sarah says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Man, Katy Perry looks SO cheap and harsh with that haircut/color combo…literally, the poster child for “not everyone should go blonde”.

    And when I zoomed in on her face- her makeup!!! Good God…her stylist must be on Taylor’s payroll.

    Reply
  16. blonde555 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    BAHAHAHA. as Stella wears a waist-cinching belt and fitted top. Pure gold for sure!

    Reply
  17. Scarlett says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Looks ghastly and highly flammable. Also surprised no one mentioned the pig trotter pink shoes.

    Reply
  18. Sara says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Katie looks aweful. Bad hair, bad makeup, bad bad dress.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment